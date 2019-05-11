The Ariya Jutanugarn movie is coming and it's 'pretty surreal' for the LPGA star

How big is Ariya Jutanugarn in Thailand?

Well, they’re making a movie about her. Jutanguarn recently posted pictures on Instagram of the actresses who play her and sister Moriya at different stages of their lives in the movie.

“Never would have thought that there would be a movie about myself,” Ariya wrote. “This is pretty surreal. Thanks to Transformation Films for believing that my life story can inspire some people. In Theater this August. Stay tuned!”

The film focuses on how their father raised them much differently from other kids in Thailand back when golf wasn’t too popular of a sport in their country. The film includes her journey to the LPGA; the 10 cuts she missed in a row; her triple on the 72nd hole to lose the 2013 Honda LPGA Thailand; and her first victory at the 2016 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic.

Jutanugarn, 23, became the first player from Thailand to win on the LPGA and has won 10 times now overall, including two majors. The elder Ariya is played by the actress Krissiri Sukhsvasti in the film.