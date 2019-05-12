Bethune-Cookman women win eighth straight PGA Works Collegiate title

Led by Yudika Rodriguez, the women from Bethune-Cookman romped to their eighth consecutive PGA Works Collegiate title Sunday in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Rodriguez, a senior, was medalist at 8-under-par 208 after Sunday’s round of 72. She won by six shots over teammate Caitlyn Evans-Brand. Bethune-Cookman won by an astounding 52 shots over runner-up Texas A&M-Kingsville.

On the men’s side, Bethune-Cookman was on its way to a fourth straight title with a total 21 shots better than Florida A&M when play was suspended due to lightning. After play was called an hour later, officials decided to revert to 36-hole scores.

The tournament was formerly called the PGA Minority Collegiate Championship.