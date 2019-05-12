Live blog: Updates from NCAA men's golf regionals

The roads to Arkansas for the NCAA Championship run through Pullman, Stanford, Myrtle Beach, Louisville, Athens and Austin.

With 81 teams and 45 individuals all competing for a spot in Fayeteville for the men’s college golf championships, your friends at Golfweek have you covered with all the latest news and stories from the six regional sites as Monday’s first round approaches.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the the national championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., held May 24-29.

THE COURSE: Blessings Golf Club a worthy challenge

RANKINGS: Spring-only individual rankings | Spring-only team

Here’s everything you need to know from regional play:

Updates from regionals