Tracy Wilcox/Golfweek

College

The field for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship is set

By May 12, 2019 5:24 pm

Eighty teams and 32 student athletes competed in regionals across the country for a chance to advance to the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

Now, only 20 teams and eight individuals remain.

The remaining participants will compete in the Division II Championship hosted by the Mountain East Conference May 20-24 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia.

Below is the full field separated by region.

Atlantic/East Regional

Teams

  1. Southern New Hampshire
  2. Bentley
  3. Wilmington (Deleware)

Individuals

  1. Owen Elliott, Shepherd (W. Va.)
  2. Michael Marsico, Gannon

Central/Midwest Regional

teams

  1. Lindenwood (Mo.)
  2. Missouri- St. Louis
  3. Ferris State (Mich.)
  4. Arkansas Tech
  5. Trevecca Nazarene (Tenn.)
  6. Grand Valley State (Mich.)

Individuals

  1. Hayden Foster, Southeastern Oklahoma State
  1. Zach James, Southeastern Oklahoma State

South/Southeast Regional

Teams

  1. Lynn (Fla.)
  2. West Florida
  3. Barry (Fla.)
  4. Florida Southern
  5. South Carolina Aiken
  6. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.)
  7. Saint Leo (Fla.)

Individuals

  1. Jan Jose Guerra, Nova Southeastern
  2. Vincent Norrman, Georgia Southwestern

South Central/West Regional

Teams

  1. Dixie State (Utah)
  2. US San Diego
  3. Cal State Monterey Bay
  4. Sonoma State (Calif.)

Individuals

  1. Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian
  2. Josh McCollum, Chico State

