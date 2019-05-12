Marcus Kinhult wins British Masters for first European Tour win

Maybe the most surprising aspect of Marcus Kinhult’s victory in the $3.4 million Betfred British Masters is that it took him this long to register his first European Tour win.

Kinhult’s been a winner in waiting since he won the 2015 Lytham Trophy.

The Swede ran out a one-shot winner over England’s Matt Wallace, defending champion Eddie Pepperell of England and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre. The 22-year-old birdied the final two holes at Hillside Golf Club in a final round, 2-under-par 70 to get to 16-under and take the $650,000 first place check. He moves to 18th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Pepperell, MacIntyre and Wallace each took home $291,000.

Wallace had a chance to join Kinhult in a playoff but his birdie putt at the 18th just missed, causing him to pound the green with his putter in frustration. Kinhult holed a 10-footer for his first win.

“Knees shaking; hands were shaking; everything was shaking,” Kinhult said. “Just so much nerves and so much willpower I guess. Cool feeling

“There’s so much emotions and thoughts running through your head and your body. But I just try to stay in the present and I think I managed it.

“There were a lot of scenarios going down the last. Four guys at 15-under. I’m just really happy now to manage to pull it off and to make the birdie putt on the last.

“This is a very prestigious event and a nice little trophy to have. To get it as my first win is special.”

Congratulations Marcus on a brilliant finish – I’m sure that‘s the first of many wins for such a talented player. Got to say I’m overwhelmed by the whole experience of hosting the #BetfredBritishMasters and how much love the North West and UK fans have given us. You are amazing! pic.twitter.com/O7i0eUWWwo — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) May 12, 2019

Kinhult backed up his Lytham Trophy win a month later when he became only the third amateur to lead a European Tour event after 26 holes. He shot 68 and 67 in the Nordea Masters before slipping to 33rd. However, he had announced he was a potential future star.

Kinhult, whose sister Frida is also a budding star at No. 6 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, turned pro in 2015 after adding the Junior Invitational @ Sage Valley to his list of amateur achievements. However, he didn’t settle into European Tour life immediately. He finished top 15 on the 2017 European Challenge Tour to earn his full European Tour card.

Forty-ninth last year earned him the right to play this season too. He’s now guaranteed full playing rights through to the end of 2021.

Don’t be surprised if he adds a few more victories to the win he picked up at Hillside during that time.

It will come as no surprise if MacFarlane gets into the winner’s club soon too. The left-hander holed a birdie putt on the last he thought might get him into a playoff.

The Scot has been impressive since he appeared on the 2017 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team. He showed in the final round he’s a gritty competitor, coming back from a double bogey at the second to shoot 68. That sort of attitude will carry him a long way.