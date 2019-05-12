PGA Championship, Women's NCAA tourney highlight big week

By: Jason Lusk | May 12, 2019 4:30 pm

Here is a look at the upcoming professional and major college golf schedule for the week of May 13-20.

The 101st PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. Tiger Woods will be aiming for his 16th major championship. The defending champion is Brooks Koepka.

The Women’s NCAA Tournament also begins Friday in Arkansas.

PGA Tour

What: PGA Championship

When: May 16-19

Where: Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale, N.Y.

Web.com Tour

What: Knoxville Open

When: May 16-19

Where: Fox Den Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn.

College

What: Women’s NCAA Division I Championship

When: May 17-22

Where: Blessings Golf Club Fayetteville, Ark.