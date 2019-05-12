Digital Edition
PGA Championship, Women's NCAA tourney highlight big week

Aug 8, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the PGA of America sign on the 15th green during a practice round for the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

By May 12, 2019 4:30 pm

Here is a look at the upcoming professional and major college golf schedule for the week of May 13-20.

The 101st PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. Tiger Woods will be aiming for his 16th major championship. The defending champion is Brooks Koepka.

The Women’s NCAA Tournament also begins Friday in Arkansas.

PGA Tour

What: PGA Championship
When: May 16-19
Where: Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale, N.Y.

Web.com Tour

What: Knoxville Open
When: May 16-19
Where: Fox Den Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn.

College

What: Women’s NCAA Division I Championship
When: May 17-22
Where: Blessings Golf Club Fayetteville, Ark.

 

