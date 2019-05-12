Digital Edition
Golf Scoreboard: May 6-12

Golf Scoreboard: May 6-12

Golf Scoreboard: May 6-12

By May 12, 2019 4:15 pm

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson

Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, May 9-12

Winner: Sung Kang | Full results, earnings

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition

Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., May 9-12

Winner: TBD (Play Suspended Until Monday) | Full results, earnings

Web.com Tour

K.C. Golf Classic

Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo., May 9-12

Winner: Michael Gellerman  | Full results, earnings

Standings

Money leaders

Rankings

