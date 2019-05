U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship tee times, pairings

The tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of the second annual U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship were announced Sunday.

Laura Davies looks to defend her title after winning the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open by 10 strokes. Davies, who scored 16-under 276 in last year’s win, will tee off from the first tee at 8:03 a.m. in Thursday’s first round. She is paired with Lara Tennant and Michele Redman.

The 18-hole stroke play tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, NC.

Here are the tee times for the first and second rounds.

Round 1 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:30 a.m. Donna Andrews, Maggie Will, Nanci Bowen 7:41 a.m. Jenny Lidback, Kimberly Williams, Akemi Nakata (a) 7:52 a.m. Dana Bates, Barb Bunkowsky, Jane Crafter 8:03 a.m. Laura Davies, Lara Tennant (a), Michele Redman 8:14 a.m. Becky Iverson, Susan West (a), Nodjya Cook 8:25 a.m. Laura Baugh, Joanne Carner, Jan Stephenson 8:36 a.m. Carolyn Barnett-Howe, Amy Stubblefield, Hui Chong Dofflemyer (a) 8:47 a.m. Leigh Klasse (a), Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith, Carolyn Hill, Mesa 8:58 a.m. Patty Moore (a), Cheryl Fox, Nancy Scranton 9:09 a.m. Tammie Green Parker, Lorie Kane, Barb Mucha 12:40 p.m. Jean Bartholomew, Dina Ammaccapane, Lynne Cowan (a) 12:51 p.m. Martha Nause, Sally Krueger (a), Cathy Johnson-Forbes 1:02 p.m. Judith Kyrinis, Yuko Saito, Lisa DePaulo, 1:13 p.m. Cindy Figg-Currier, Sue Wooster (a), Leslie Spalding 1:24 p.m. Kelley Nittoli (a), Marilyn Lovander, Suzy Green-Roebuck 1:35 p.m. Susie Redman, Marie Therese Torti (a), Alicia Dibos 1:46 p.m. Kim Eaton (a), Laurel Kean, Sherry Andonian 1:57 p.m. Yumi Kubota, Joy Bonhurst, Mary Ann Hayward 2:08 p.m. Lisa Grimes, Susan Cohn (a), Nancy Harvey 2:19 p.m. Linda Bowman Segre (a), Susan Bond-Philo, Kammy Maxfeldt

10th tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:30 a.m. Sally Austin, Rosie Jones, Tina Barker (a) 7:41 a.m. Hollis Stacy, Amy Alcott, Ellen Port (a) 7:52 a.m. Kris Tschetter, Jane Geddes,Valerie Skinner, 8:03 a.m. Liselotte Neumann, Martha Leach (a), Barbara Moxness, 8:14 a.m. Marlene Davis, Terrill Samuel (a), Alice Miller 8:25 a.m. Wendy Doolan, Helen Alfredsson, Amy Ellertson (a) 8:36 a.m. Juli Inkster, Patricia Johnson, Danielle Ammaccapane, 8:47 a.m. Elaine Crosby, Laura Shanahan Rowe, Kathy Kurata (a) 8:58 a.m. Kay Cockerill, Joanne Foreman, Amy Fruhwirth 9:09 a.m. Anne Marie Palli, Laura Coble (a), Julie Piers 12:40 p.m. Laurie Rinker, Brenda Pictor (a), Sue Nyhus 12:51 p.m. Marjorie Jones, Marilyn Hardy (a), Karen Weiss 1:02 p.m. Christa Johnson, Sue Ginter, Lisa McGill (a) 1:13 p.m. Tama Caldabaugh (a), Jamie Fischer, Kelley Brooke 1:24 p.m. Dede Cusimano, Kim Keyer-Scott (a), Pamela Johnson 1:35 p.m. Kristine Franklin (a), Audra Burks, Pat Shriver 1:46 p.m. Pam Elders, Christine Reuss, Julie Harrison (a) 1:57 p.m. Ronda Henderson (a), Lorie Wilkes, Missie McGeorge 2:08 p.m. Jennifer Cully, Leslie Folsom (a), Kathryn Imrie 2:19 p.m. Cindy Reeves, Marianne Towersey (a), Kaori Shimura

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:30 a.m. Laurie Rinker, Brenda Pictor (a), Sue Nyhus 7:41 a.m. Marjorie Jones, Marilyn Hardy (a), Karen Weiss 7:52 a.m. Christa Johnson, Sue Ginter, Lisa McGill (a) 8:03 a.m. Tama Caldabaugh (a), Jamie Fischer, Kelley Brooke 8:14 a.m. Dede Cusimano, Kim Keyer-Scott (a), Pamela Johnson 8:25 a.m. Kristine Franklin (a), Audra Burks, Pat Shriver 8:36 a.m. Pam Elders, Christine Reuss, Julie Harrison (a) 8:47 a.m. Ronda Henderson (a), Lorie Wilkes, Missie McGeorge 8:58 a.m. Jennifer Cully, Leslie Folsom (a), Kathryn Imrie 9:09 a.m. Cindy Reeves, Marianne Towersey (a), Kaori Shimura 12:40 p.m. Sally Austin, Rosie Jones, Tina Barker (a) 12:51 p.m. Hollis Stacy, Amy Alcott, Ellen Port (a) 1:02 p.m. Kris Tschetter, Jane Geddes,Valerie Skinner, 1:13 p.m. Liselotte Neumann, Martha Leach (a), Barbara Moxness, 1:24 p.m. Marlene Davis, Terrill Samuel (a), Alice Miller 1:35 p.m. Wendy Doolan, Helen Alfredsson, Amy Ellertson (a) 1:46 p.m. Juli Inkster, Patricia Johnson, Danielle Ammaccapane, 1:57 p.m. Elaine Crosby, Laura Shanahan Rowe, Kathy Kurata (a) 2:08 p.m. Kay Cockerill, Joanne Foreman, Amy Fruhwirth 2:19 p.m. Anne Marie Palli, Laura Coble (a), Julie Piers

10th Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:30 a.m. Jean Bartholomew, Dina Ammaccapane, Lynne Cowan (a) 7:41 a.m. Martha Nause, Sally Krueger (a), Cathy Johnson-Forbes 7:52 a.m. Judith Kyrinis, Yuko Saito, Lisa DePaulo, 8:03 a.m. Cindy Figg-Currier, Sue Wooster (a), Leslie Spalding 8:14 a.m. Kelley Nittoli (a), Marilyn Lovander, Suzy Green-Roebuck 8:25 a.m. Susie Redman, Marie Therese Torti (a), Alicia Dibos 8:36 a.m. Kim Eaton (a), Laurel Kean, Sherry Andonian 8:47 a.m. Yumi Kubota, Joy Bonhurst, Mary Ann Hayward 8:58 a.m. Lisa Grimes, Susan Cohn (a), Nancy Harvey 9:09 a.m. Linda Bowman Segre (a), Susan Bond-Philo, Kammy Maxfeldt 12:40 p.m. Donna Andrews, Maggie Will, Nanci Bowen 12:51 p.m. Jenny Lidback, Kimberly Williams, Akemi Nakata (a) 1:02 p.m. Dana Bates, Barb Bunkowsky, Jane Crafter 1:13 p.m. Laura Davies, Lara Tennant (a), Michele Redman 1:24 p.m. Becky Iverson, Susan West (a), Nodjya Cook 1:35 p.m. Laura Baugh, Joanne Carner, Jan Stephenson 1:46 p.m. Carolyn Barnett-Howe, Amy Stubblefield, Hui Chong Dofflemyer (a) 1:57 p.m. Leigh Klasse (a), Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith, Carolyn Hill, Mesa 2:08 p.m. Patty Moore (a), Cheryl Fox, Nancy Scranton 2:19 p.m. Tammie Green Parker, Lorie Kane, Barb Mucha

(a) denotes amateur status