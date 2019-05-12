Michael Gellerman records first Web.com Tour victory at KC Golf Classic

Michael Gellerman scored a final-round 69 Sunday at the KC Golf Classic to earn his first Web.com Tour win.

Gellerman, who had three birdies on Sunday at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Mo., finished the tournament 11-under 277, one stroke ahead of Harry Higgs and Nelson Ledesma.

Before his win Sunday, the 26-year-old’s best finish this season on the Web.com Tour was T-13 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by Mistras in March. Gellerman missed the cut in two of his last four events.

Higgs and Ledesma both failed to birdie No. 18 and force a playoff.

Higgs began the final round — which had three weather delays, including one for hail — putting pressure on Gellerman for the lead. Higgs made four birdies on the front nine to tie Gellerman at the top of the leaderboard, but Higgs bogeyed 11, birdied 7 and ended the round with five straight pars, thwarting his chance at a playoff.

Ledesma was 1 over for the day with a bogey on 4 after shooting 72-68-65 in the first three rounds.

Two of the best final-round performances Sunday were by Henrik Norlander and Paul Haley II, who each rose 12 spots after each shooting 67. They finished T-4 at 9 under.