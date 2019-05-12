Digital Edition
May 13, 2019

May 13, 2019

By May 12, 2019 9:38 pm

By: |

> THE FORECADDIE

Bethpage Black gets a Class A PGA professional

> BY THE NUMBERS

A dip in driving distance on the PGA Tour (Dusek)

> PGA TOUR

Sung Kang gets breakthrough victory in Byron Nelson  (Kilbridge)

Winner’s Bag: Sung Kang equipment at AT&T Byron Nelson (Dusek)


Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for AT&T Byron Nelson (Speros)

Schedule & Results: Updated through AT&T Byron Nelson (Golfweek)

PGA Tour Trophies: Updated through AT&T Byron Nelson (Speros)

Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: Full of surprises (Speros)

> 101st PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Tiger Woods on track for 18 majors – again  (DiMeglio)

Mar 10, 2018; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Keegan Bradley watches his drive on the 1st during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsHow Keegan Bradley played Bethpage Black secretly each week (DiMeglio)

PGA of America president Whaley sees inclusive future (Golfweek Staff)

Bethpage BlackBenefits outweigh risks as muni era ends at golf’s majors (Shackelford)

How to watch the PGA Championship on TV, via livestream (Speros)

Round 1 & 2 Tee Times, Pairings (Kilbridge)

> LPGA

2019 Schedule & Results: Through Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (Golfweek)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

Marcus Kinhult wins British Masters for first European Tour win (Tait)

> Web.com TOUR

Michael Gellerman nabs first Web.com win at KC Golf Classic (Culpepper)

> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Regions Tradition final round to resume Monday (Associated Press)

> POWER RANKINGS: 2 UP & 2 DOWN

jordan speith

PGA Tour, Euros: Who’s up, who’s down and has Jordan Spieth turned page? (Kilbridge, Tait)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

England’s Matt Wallace has lofty goals, confidence to pull them off (Tait)

> U.S. WOMEN’S SENIOR OPEN

Betsy King will be at Senior Women’s Open on mission, not to play (Nichols)

Tee times, pairings (Culpepper)

> NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Blessings Golf Club a worthy challenge (Lusk)

NCAA men’s golf: Previewing the six regionals (Ringler)

Field for 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championship (Culpepper)

> GOLF LIFE

Bethpage Black CourseBethpage Black famed for difficulty, its goal from the start (Dunne)

> HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR GAME: PUTTING

Special Report: Putt Like a Pro

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> COMING UP

Aug 8, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the PGA of America sign on the 15th green during a practice round for the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsOn to Bethpage Black (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Rich Beem will play PGA Championship and doesn’t care about you (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

BAYOU BLAST

