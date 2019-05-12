May 13, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
Bethpage Black gets a Class A PGA professional
> BY THE NUMBERS
A dip in driving distance on the PGA Tour (Dusek)
> PGA TOUR
Sung Kang gets breakthrough victory in Byron Nelson (Kilbridge)
Winner’s Bag: Sung Kang equipment at AT&T Byron Nelson (Dusek)
Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for AT&T Byron Nelson (Speros)
Schedule & Results: Updated through AT&T Byron Nelson (Golfweek)
PGA Tour Trophies: Updated through AT&T Byron Nelson (Speros)
Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: Full of surprises (Speros)
> 101st PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Tiger Woods on track for 18 majors – again (DiMeglio)
How Keegan Bradley played Bethpage Black secretly each week (DiMeglio)
PGA of America president Whaley sees inclusive future (Golfweek Staff)
Benefits outweigh risks as muni era ends at golf’s majors (Shackelford)
How to watch the PGA Championship on TV, via livestream (Speros)
Round 1 & 2 Tee Times, Pairings (Kilbridge)
> LPGA
2019 Schedule & Results: Through Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (Golfweek)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Marcus Kinhult wins British Masters for first European Tour win (Tait)
> Web.com TOUR
Michael Gellerman nabs first Web.com win at KC Golf Classic (Culpepper)
> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Regions Tradition final round to resume Monday (Associated Press)
> POWER RANKINGS: 2 UP & 2 DOWN
PGA Tour, Euros: Who’s up, who’s down and has Jordan Spieth turned page? (Kilbridge, Tait)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
England’s Matt Wallace has lofty goals, confidence to pull them off (Tait)
> U.S. WOMEN’S SENIOR OPEN
Betsy King will be at Senior Women’s Open on mission, not to play (Nichols)
Tee times, pairings (Culpepper)
> NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Blessings Golf Club a worthy challenge (Lusk)
NCAA men’s golf: Previewing the six regionals (Ringler)
Field for 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championship (Culpepper)
> GOLF LIFE
Bethpage Black famed for difficulty, its goal from the start (Dunne)
> HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR GAME: PUTTING
Special Report: Putt Like a Pro
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> COMING UP
On to Bethpage Black (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Rich Beem will play PGA Championship and doesn’t care about you (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
