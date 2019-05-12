How much each golfer won in the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sung Kang won his first PGA Tour event with a 23-under 261 in the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
A 31-year-old South Korea, Kang subdued the field with a 4-under 67 in the final round Sunday, securing victory in his 159th Tour start. The victory earned Kang a spot in the PGA Championship this week at Bethpage as the final qualifier in the field.
He also took home the $1,422,000 first-place check.Here are the results and money won by each golfer who made the 36 hole cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|1
|Sung Kang
|-23
|65
|61
|68
|67
|261
|$1,422,000
|500
|T2
|Scott Piercy
|-21
|67
|69
|63
|64
|263
|$695,200
|245
|T2
|Matt Every
|-21
|65
|65
|67
|66
|263
|$695,200
|245
|4
|Brooks Koepka
|-20
|65
|66
|68
|65
|264
|$379,200
|135
|T5
|Peter Uihlein
|-17
|69
|71
|63
|64
|267
|$267,810
|93
|T5
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-17
|69
|68
|66
|64
|267
|$267,810
|93
|T5
|Tyler Duncan
|-17
|64
|66
|70
|67
|267
|$267,810
|93
|T5
|Rory Sabbatini
|-17
|67
|65
|68
|67
|267
|$267,810
|93
|T5
|Matt Jones
|-17
|65
|70
|65
|67
|267
|$267,810
|93
|T10
|Justin Harding
|-16
|66
|73
|64
|65
|268
|$205,400
|0
|T10
|Sebastian Munoz
|-16
|69
|66
|65
|68
|268
|$205,400
|73
|T12
|Pat Perez
|-15
|67
|71
|67
|64
|269
|$154,840
|58
|T12
|Carlos Ortiz
|-15
|69
|69
|66
|65
|269
|$154,840
|58
|T12
|Padraig Harrington
|-15
|69
|69
|66
|65
|269
|$154,840
|58
|T12
|Doug Ghim
|-15
|69
|66
|66
|68
|269
|$154,840
|0
|T12
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-15
|70
|69
|62
|68
|269
|$154,840
|58
|T17
|Vaughn Taylor
|-14
|69
|67
|68
|66
|270
|$118,500
|49
|T17
|Kramer Hickok
|-14
|65
|73
|66
|66
|270
|$118,500
|49
|T17
|Stephan Jaeger
|-14
|69
|66
|67
|68
|270
|$118,500
|49
|T20
|Jonas Blixt
|-13
|65
|70
|70
|66
|271
|$95,327
|43
|T20
|Henrik Stenson
|-13
|67
|69
|66
|69
|271
|$95,327
|43
|T20
|Shawn Stefani
|-13
|65
|72
|64
|70
|271
|$95,327
|43
|T23
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-12
|67
|70
|68
|67
|272
|$68,335
|35
|T23
|Daniel Berger
|-12
|66
|72
|66
|68
|272
|$68,335
|35
|T23
|Thomas Pieters
|-12
|70
|66
|69
|67
|272
|$68,335
|0
|T23
|Denny McCarthy
|-12
|63
|77
|65
|67
|272
|$68,335
|35
|T23
|Brady Schnell
|-12
|72
|67
|64
|69
|272
|$68,335
|35
|T23
|Cameron Tringale
|-12
|69
|69
|69
|65
|272
|$68,335
|35
|T29
|Joey Garber
|-11
|68
|69
|66
|70
|273
|$50,231
|26
|T29
|Davis Riley
|-11
|68
|69
|66
|70
|273
|$50,231
|0
|T29
|Morgan Hoffmann
|-11
|70
|68
|65
|70
|273
|$50,231
|26
|T29
|Jordan Spieth
|-11
|68
|67
|67
|71
|273
|$50,231
|26
|T29
|Nate Lashley
|-11
|67
|73
|67
|66
|273
|$50,231
|26
|T29
|Sepp Straka
|-11
|69
|71
|68
|65
|273
|$50,231
|26
|T35
|Alexander Noren
|-10
|70
|68
|67
|69
|274
|$36,488
|18
|T35
|Kevin Na
|-10
|69
|68
|67
|70
|274
|$36,488
|18
|T35
|C.T. Pan
|-10
|66
|70
|69
|69
|274
|$36,488
|18
|T35
|Scottie Scheffler
|-10
|67
|69
|69
|69
|274
|$36,488
|0
|T35
|Martin Laird
|-10
|67
|66
|70
|71
|274
|$36,488
|18
|T35
|Zack Sucher
|-10
|67
|68
|68
|71
|274
|$36,488
|18
|T35
|Cameron Davis
|-10
|67
|69
|70
|68
|274
|$36,488
|18
|T35
|Russell Henley
|-10
|71
|67
|69
|67
|274
|$36,488
|18
|T43
|David Lingmerth
|-9
|71
|68
|65
|71
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Russell Knox
|-9
|68
|69
|68
|70
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Aaron Wise
|-9
|69
|69
|66
|71
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Curtis Luck
|-9
|71
|67
|66
|71
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Beau Hossler
|-9
|67
|66
|70
|72
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Bud Cauley
|-9
|70
|69
|64
|72
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Roberto Diaz
|-9
|66
|67
|69
|73
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Harris English
|-9
|68
|71
|68
|68
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Johnson Wagner
|-9
|72
|68
|67
|68
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T43
|Ryan Palmer
|-9
|68
|69
|71
|67
|275
|$23,084
|10
|T53
|Michael Thompson
|-8
|66
|68
|71
|71
|276
|$18,117
|6
|T53
|Kevin Tway
|-8
|70
|66
|70
|70
|276
|$18,117
|6
|T53
|Bill Haas
|-8
|68
|70
|69
|69
|276
|$18,117
|6
|T53
|Troy Merritt
|-8
|65
|74
|68
|69
|276
|$18,117
|6
|T53
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|-8
|70
|70
|67
|69
|276
|$18,117
|6
|T53
|Brandon Harkins
|-8
|68
|72
|69
|67
|276
|$18,117
|6
|T59
|Keith Mitchell
|-7
|66
|73
|66
|72
|277
|$17,301
|5
|T59
|J.J. Spaun
|-7
|66
|70
|72
|69
|277
|$17,301
|5
|T59
|Brian Stuard
|-7
|67
|72
|70
|68
|277
|$17,301
|5
|T59
|Abraham Ancer
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|68
|277
|$17,301
|5
|T63
|Patrick Reed
|-6
|70
|68
|67
|73
|278
|$16,669
|4
|T63
|Branden Grace
|-6
|69
|70
|66
|73
|278
|$16,669
|4
|T63
|Seth Reeves
|-6
|66
|70
|70
|72
|278
|$16,669
|4
|T63
|Daniel Chopra
|-6
|72
|67
|69
|70
|278
|$16,669
|4
|T67
|Tom Hoge
|-5
|64
|75
|70
|70
|279
|$16,195
|4
|T67
|Dylan Frittelli
|-5
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$16,195
|4
|T69
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-4
|68
|69
|70
|73
|280
|$15,800
|3
|T69
|Ryan Moore
|-4
|69
|70
|68
|73
|280
|$15,800
|3
|T69
|Brian Gay
|-4
|68
|72
|69
|71
|280
|$15,800
|3
|–
|Sam Burns
|-3
|66
|72
|72
|—
|210
|$15,010
|3
|–
|Chad Campbell
|-3
|65
|73
|72
|—
|210
|$15,010
|3
|–
|Peter Malnati
|-3
|70
|69
|71
|—
|210
|$15,010
|3
|–
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|—
|210
|$15,010
|3
|–
|Chase Wright
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|—
|210
|$15,010
|3
|–
|Wes Roach
|-3
|70
|70
|70
|—
|210
|$15,010
|3
|–
|Ben Crane
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|—
|210
|$15,010
|3
|–
|Seamus Power
|-2
|72
|67
|72
|—
|211
|$14,141
|2
|–
|Alex Prugh
|-2
|68
|71
|72
|—
|211
|$14,141
|2
|–
|Roger Sloan
|-2
|72
|68
|71
|—
|211
|$14,141
|2
|–
|Chad Collins
|-2
|68
|72
|71
|—
|211
|$14,141
|2
|–
|Sung-jae Im
|E
|71
|69
|73
|—
|213
|$13,746
|2
Comments