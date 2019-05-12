How much each golfer won in the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sung Kang won his first PGA Tour event with a 23-under 261 in the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

A 31-year-old South Korea, Kang subdued the field with a 4-under 67 in the final round Sunday, securing victory in his 159th Tour start. The victory earned Kang a spot in the PGA Championship this week at Bethpage as the final qualifier in the field.

He also took home the $1,422,000 first-place check.Here are the results and money won by each golfer who made the 36 hole cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson.