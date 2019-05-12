Digital Edition
How much each golfer won in the AT&T Byron Nelson

May 12, 2019 8:05 pm

Sung Kang won his first PGA Tour event with a 23-under 261 in the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

A 31-year-old South Korea, Kang subdued the field with a 4-under 67 in the final round Sunday, securing victory in his 159th Tour start. The victory earned Kang a spot in the PGA Championship this week at Bethpage as the final qualifier in the field.

He also took home the $1,422,000 first-place check.Here are the results and money won by each golfer who made the 36 hole cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX PTS
1 Sung Kang -23 65 61 68 67 261 $1,422,000 500
T2 Scott Piercy -21 67 69 63 64 263 $695,200 245
T2 Matt Every -21 65 65 67 66 263 $695,200 245
4 Brooks Koepka -20 65 66 68 65 264 $379,200 135
T5 Peter Uihlein -17 69 71 63 64 267 $267,810 93
T5 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -17 69 68 66 64 267 $267,810 93
T5 Tyler Duncan -17 64 66 70 67 267 $267,810 93
T5 Rory Sabbatini -17 67 65 68 67 267 $267,810 93
T5 Matt Jones -17 65 70 65 67 267 $267,810 93
T10 Justin Harding -16 66 73 64 65 268 $205,400 0
T10 Sebastian Munoz -16 69 66 65 68 268 $205,400 73
T12 Pat Perez -15 67 71 67 64 269 $154,840 58
T12 Carlos Ortiz -15 69 69 66 65 269 $154,840 58
T12 Padraig Harrington -15 69 69 66 65 269 $154,840 58
T12 Doug Ghim -15 69 66 66 68 269 $154,840 0
T12 Nicholas Lindheim -15 70 69 62 68 269 $154,840 58
T17 Vaughn Taylor -14 69 67 68 66 270 $118,500 49
T17 Kramer Hickok -14 65 73 66 66 270 $118,500 49
T17 Stephan Jaeger -14 69 66 67 68 270 $118,500 49
T20 Jonas Blixt -13 65 70 70 66 271 $95,327 43
T20 Henrik Stenson -13 67 69 66 69 271 $95,327 43
T20 Shawn Stefani -13 65 72 64 70 271 $95,327 43
T23 Hideki Matsuyama -12 67 70 68 67 272 $68,335 35
T23 Daniel Berger -12 66 72 66 68 272 $68,335 35
T23 Thomas Pieters -12 70 66 69 67 272 $68,335 0
T23 Denny McCarthy -12 63 77 65 67 272 $68,335 35
T23 Brady Schnell -12 72 67 64 69 272 $68,335 35
T23 Cameron Tringale -12 69 69 69 65 272 $68,335 35
T29 Joey Garber -11 68 69 66 70 273 $50,231 26
T29 Davis Riley -11 68 69 66 70 273 $50,231 0
T29 Morgan Hoffmann -11 70 68 65 70 273 $50,231 26
T29 Jordan Spieth -11 68 67 67 71 273 $50,231 26
T29 Nate Lashley -11 67 73 67 66 273 $50,231 26
T29 Sepp Straka -11 69 71 68 65 273 $50,231 26
T35 Alexander Noren -10 70 68 67 69 274 $36,488 18
T35 Kevin Na -10 69 68 67 70 274 $36,488 18
T35 C.T. Pan -10 66 70 69 69 274 $36,488 18
T35 Scottie Scheffler -10 67 69 69 69 274 $36,488 0
T35 Martin Laird -10 67 66 70 71 274 $36,488 18
T35 Zack Sucher -10 67 68 68 71 274 $36,488 18
T35 Cameron Davis -10 67 69 70 68 274 $36,488 18
T35 Russell Henley -10 71 67 69 67 274 $36,488 18
T43 David Lingmerth -9 71 68 65 71 275 $23,084 10
T43 Russell Knox -9 68 69 68 70 275 $23,084 10
T43 Aaron Wise -9 69 69 66 71 275 $23,084 10
T43 Curtis Luck -9 71 67 66 71 275 $23,084 10
T43 Beau Hossler -9 67 66 70 72 275 $23,084 10
T43 Bud Cauley -9 70 69 64 72 275 $23,084 10
T43 Roberto Diaz -9 66 67 69 73 275 $23,084 10
T43 Harris English -9 68 71 68 68 275 $23,084 10
T43 Johnson Wagner -9 72 68 67 68 275 $23,084 10
T43 Ryan Palmer -9 68 69 71 67 275 $23,084 10
T53 Michael Thompson -8 66 68 71 71 276 $18,117 6
T53 Kevin Tway -8 70 66 70 70 276 $18,117 6
T53 Bill Haas -8 68 70 69 69 276 $18,117 6
T53 Troy Merritt -8 65 74 68 69 276 $18,117 6
T53 Rafael Cabrera Bello -8 70 70 67 69 276 $18,117 6
T53 Brandon Harkins -8 68 72 69 67 276 $18,117 6
T59 Keith Mitchell -7 66 73 66 72 277 $17,301 5
T59 J.J. Spaun -7 66 70 72 69 277 $17,301 5
T59 Brian Stuard -7 67 72 70 68 277 $17,301 5
T59 Abraham Ancer -7 69 71 69 68 277 $17,301 5
T63 Patrick Reed -6 70 68 67 73 278 $16,669 4
T63 Branden Grace -6 69 70 66 73 278 $16,669 4
T63 Seth Reeves -6 66 70 70 72 278 $16,669 4
T63 Daniel Chopra -6 72 67 69 70 278 $16,669 4
T67 Tom Hoge -5 64 75 70 70 279 $16,195 4
T67 Dylan Frittelli -5 68 72 69 70 279 $16,195 4
T69 Ollie Schniederjans -4 68 69 70 73 280 $15,800 3
T69 Ryan Moore -4 69 70 68 73 280 $15,800 3
T69 Brian Gay -4 68 72 69 71 280 $15,800 3
Sam Burns -3 66 72 72 210 $15,010 3
Chad Campbell -3 65 73 72 210 $15,010 3
Peter Malnati -3 70 69 71 210 $15,010 3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee -3 68 72 70 210 $15,010 3
Chase Wright -3 68 72 70 210 $15,010 3
Wes Roach -3 70 70 70 210 $15,010 3
Ben Crane -3 68 72 70 210 $15,010 3
Seamus Power -2 72 67 72 211 $14,141 2
Alex Prugh -2 68 71 72 211 $14,141 2
Roger Sloan -2 72 68 71 211 $14,141 2
Chad Collins -2 68 72 71 211 $14,141 2
Sung-jae Im E 71 69 73 213 $13,746 2

