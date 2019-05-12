PGA Tour, Euros: Who's up, who's down and has Jordan Spieth turned the page?

Each week we take a look at four players on each of the major tours in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which will be updated on Monday, May 13.

PGA Tour

Two up

51. Jordan Spieth

Speaks to the state of his game that we’re encouraged by a T-29 against a relatively weak field, but he looked more sure of himself through four solid rounds at Trinity Forest. Also dropped some putts in Dallas and left us wondering – is the worst over for Spieth? Has he turned a corner? This week’s Career Grand Slam bid at Bethpage should provide answers.

93. Pat Perez

Let’s face it – golf is always more fun with Pat Perez in the picture. And he’s firmly back on his feet after missing time due to injury. The colorful 43-year-old finished T-12 at Trinity Forest one week after a T-8 at Quail Hollow. It’s been 17 months since his last win at the CIMB Classic, but we’re not convinced he can’t do it again this season.

Two down

26. Patrick Reed

Hung around all week and dropped to T-63 after a final-round 73. Not struggling quite like he was in the spring, but still doesn’t look like he’s ready to contend at Bethpage. That’s too bad because, like Perez, things are always way more interesting with Reed hanging around.

964. Smylie Kaufman

Only has three starts remaining on his medical extension after finishing last at the Byron Nelson and four shots behind Tony Romo. It’s been tough to watch Kaufman’s fall after winning the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and he’s now missed 16 consecutive cuts with time running out on his Tour status.

–Dan Kilbridge

European Tour

Two up

292. Marcus Kinhult

Kinhult takes a significant step up the rankings after earning his first European Tour win in style. The 22-year-old birdied the final two holes to win the $3.4 million British Masters. The Swede has been a star in waiting since winning the 2015 Lytham Trophy, one of Europe’s most prestigious amateur events. We expect it won’t take him long to add his second W.

642. Niklas Lemke

The 35-year-old Swede was once predicted to reel off a slew of European Tour top-10s.That was when he was a standout at Arizona State. T8 in the British Masters was just his second since turning pro in 2007. He’s made 10 trips to European Tour Qualifying School since, finally succeeding last year. The $75,000 he won last week takes him to 92nd on the Race to Dubai from 122nd. If he can finish inside the top 110, he can achieve something many took for granted: a home on the Euro Tour.

Two down

200. Chris Paisley

The Tennessee grad looked like he was jumping on the English bandwagon last year when he won the BMW SA Open, his maiden European Tour win. It helped him finish a career-high 53rd on the Race to Dubai. However, the genial Englishman has not built on that victory. A missed cut in the British Masters was proof of that. T9 in the Oman Open is Paisley’s best finish this season. He sits 100th on the Race to Dubai, but he’s far better than that.

183. Sam Horsfield

The former University of Florida player has not made the best of starts to the 2019 European Tour season. He’s 142nd on the money list after placing 52nd last season, his rookie year. He’s hitting a decent amount of greens (66.98%) but the fact he’s averaging 1.76 putts per green in regulation suggests he’s not hitting it close enough to the hole often enough. Perhaps he has to sharpen up his iron play.

– Alistair Tait





