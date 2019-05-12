Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's bag: Sung Kang, AT&T Byron Nelson

Sung Kang Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

By May 12, 2019 8:25 pm

The clubs Sung Kang used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees), TS3 (18 degrees), with Accra Concept Series CS1 M5 shafts

IRONS: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4); JPX 919 Tour (5-PW) with KBS Tour FLT 125 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52, 56 degrees), with KBS 610 120 shafts; (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shaft

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TFB prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

