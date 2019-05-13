Top junior golfer Akshay Bhatia signs with agent, remains amateur

Seventeen-year-old Akshay Bhatia has signed with Lagardère Sports U.S. for management and marketing representation.

The homeschooled student from North Carolina is Golfweek’s top ranked junior golfer and is No. 8 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He has won several tournaments in his amateur career including the 2019 Jones Cup, 2018 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and 2018 Rolex Championship.

Bhatia is working to represent the United States in the Walker Cup in Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England this September, but plans to begin his professional career after the event.

“I’m thrilled to take this next step in my development as a player and start preparing for my professional career,” Bhatia said, according to Lagardère Sports U.S. “I’ve been fortunate to have such a great experience in both junior and amateur golf but becoming a professional has always been my dream and I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

After finishing 4 over in two rounds during his PGA Tour debut at this year’s Valspar Championship, Bhatia qualified for the Web.com Tour’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship in April where he scored 2-under 287 and finished T-42.