Niall Horan's golf management company transforms Challenge Tour event into World Invitational

Partnering with the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) HANDA, Niall Horan’s golf management company Modest! Golf is transforming a European Challenge Tour event into a World Invitational for men and women.

The European Tour announced Monday the addition of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Men and Women to the Challenge Tour schedule. The event will be played Aug. 15-18 at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The Invitational, formerly known as the Northern Ireland Open, will be a global event for men who play on the Challenge Tour and female professional golfers. Between the men’s and women’s tournaments, the field will number 300 players for the first two rounds. The event will have equal prize money for men and women.

The event will have two cuts: one after the second round and another after the third round.

The eligibility criteria for the men’s tournament will be the same as any other Challenge Tour event, while the women’s tournament will invite players from the LPGA, Ladies European Tour and professionals from Asia and Australia.

The event is a major accomplishment for Horan, a singer previously in One Direction, and Modest! Golf.

“We got into golf with the aim to help and develop the next generation of player. By supporting a tournament like this exciting new World Invitational we are to bring that goal to fruition,” Horan said, according to the Euro Tour. “Myself and the entire Modest! Golf team are delighted to be partnering with ISPS HANDA, a wonderful organization who are synonymous with promoting the game around the world and helping to bring people together through sport.”