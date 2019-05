Golfweek's Heat Index says Rory McIlroy should be PGA favorite

Golfweek’s Heat Index rankings heading into the PGA Championship shows Rory McIlroy as the No. 1 player in golf.

McIlroy is fourth in the Official World Golf Rankings and is third in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, but should be considered the golfer to beat at Bethpage Black.

Tiger Woods is No. 2 in these Heat Index rankings, with Dustin Johnson, the World No. 1, is third. Justin Thomas is fourth, but he withdrew from the event on Monday with a wrist injury.