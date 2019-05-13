NCAA men's golf: Host Georgia leads Athens Regional

Georgia, the No. 12 team in the Golfweek/Sagarin collegiate men’s golf rankings and the No. 3 seed in the Athens Regional, shot even par on Monday and holds the lead after Day 1.

Vanderbilt is +2 and in second. Duke (+5), Tennessee (+6) and Memphis (+8) round out the top five at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Championship, held May 24-29 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Memphis’ Brad Bawden, No. 148 in the Golfweek/Sagarin men’s golf rankings, had the best round on Monday, posting a 3-under 68. He leads by one over Will Gordon of Vanderbilt, Spencer Ralston and Davis Thompson, both of Georgia. … Monday’s tee times were pushed back three hours due to recent heavy rain. Tuesday’s golf is expected to start on time.