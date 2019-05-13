NCAA men's golf: Host Texas, Pepperdine co-lead at Austin Regional

Host Texas and Pepperdine both shot 6 under on Monday to open the NCAA Men’s Golf Austin Regional.

TCU is third at 4 under par. Arkansas is 2 under and Clemson is at even par.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29.

LIVE UPDATES: Golfweek’s live blog

SCORES: Pullman | Stanford | Athens

SCORES: Louisville | Austin | Myrtle Beach

WHO’S IN: Lineups for regionals

Pierceson Coody shot a 66 to lead the Longhorns. It’s also the low score of the day in the regional. He caught fire on the back nine with birdies on 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17.

Texas’ hotshot freshman Cole Hammer shot a 70, along with teammate Parker Coody. Hammer double bogeyed the 16th hole but countered that with five birdies.

The Coodys are twins and grandsons of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody.

Pepperdine won the NCAA title in 1997, but is seeking just its 10th trip to the NCAA Championships.

It’s just the second time ever the Waves led a regional.

Chip shots

Joshua McCarthy shot a 67 on Monday to lead Pepperdine. He carded seven birdies and three bogeys. Dave Ravetto of TCU and Julian Perico of Arkansas also shot 67s. … USC’s Justin Suh, ranked No. 4 in the Golfweek/Sagarin men’s collegiate rankings and the highest-ranked player in the Austion Regional, is T-13 after shooting a 71. … USC, ranked 10th by Golfweek/Sagarin, sits 6-over par, tied with Marquette after the first round, six shots back of advancing. Round 2 is on Tuesday and the final round will be on Wednesday at the University of Texas Golf Club.