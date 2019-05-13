NCAA men's golf: Illinois holds five-shot lead at Myrtle Beach Regional

Five of the top six seeds at the Myrtle Beach Regional occupy the top of the board after Round 1 at TPC of Myrtle Beach. Only eighth-seeded Ohio State made a big move, carding a 4-under 284 to sit five shots behind leader Illinois.

The top of the individual leaderboard looks like a Big Ten shootout.

Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart paces the field after carding a 5-under 67. The Buckeyes were led by a pair of 68s from Caleb Ramirez and Will Voetsch.

OSU failed to advance to regionals last year but are making their 49th all-time appearance this week. The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Championship, held May 24-29 in Fayetteville, Ark.

The #Illini sit atop the leaderboard after one round of play at the NCAA Myrtle Beach Regional. Adrien Dumont de Chassart leads all individuals at 5-under par. RECAP >>>>https://t.co/NBQUqwpoiW pic.twitter.com/w9bCvBUHee — Illinois M Golf (@IlliniMGolf) May 13, 2019

Illinios came into regionals hot off the school’s fifth Big Ten Championship victory and the 17th in program history. The Fighting Illini have advanced to the NCAA Championship in the each of the last 11 seasons.

“We talked about the fact that the last round of the Big Ten championship was very positive and it was more like the way we expect to play and command our space,” head coach Mike Small said in a release. “Today the team did the same thing; they had a good look and they played solid golf. Michael and Adrien shot low scores, which you need someone to do every round. To throw out a 2-over par is what we’ve been looking for all year.”

Chip shots

Nineteen players broke par on in the first round. Coastal Carolina’s Zack Taylor, playing as an individual, was among the foursome who opened with a 68. … Top-seeded Wake Forest sits in a tie for third. The Deacons’ have won five of their last seven tournaments. Wake’s most recent regional title came in 2008. “The scores are bunched and we are in the middle of it,” said head coach Jerry Haas in a release. “We didn’t get a practice round yesterday, so we learned some things today. There were some club selection choices that hurt us.” … Practice rounds were cut to nine holes on Sunday after two rain delays made the course unplayable. Teams walked the holes they couldn’t play.