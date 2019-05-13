NCAA men's golf: Stanford leads regional; No. 3-ranked ASU in 7th

For most of the day the leaderboard for the opening round at the NCAA Stanford Regional looked as if someone might have been randomly pulling names out of hat.

At the conclusion of the first round on Monday, the host team and No. 2-seed Stanford found the top spot with a 6-under 274, but that’s where what might be expected stops.

NCAA regional play is no easy task.

If Arizona State needed something to get its attention, a 3-over 283 leaving them in seventh place surely did so. ASU is third in the Golfweek/Sagarin collegiate men’s golf rankings.

“Everyone here is a good team and scoring at regionals is usually tight,” Arizona State coach Matt Thurmond said. “We didn’t play very well today but we hung in there and we still aren’t too far from the lead with a lot of golf left.”

LIVE UPDATES: Golfweek’s live blog

SCORES: Pullman | Stanford | Athens

SCORES: Louisville | Austin | Myrtle Beach

WHO’S IN: Lineups for regionals

Thurmond is correct, scoring is tight. Only 16 shots separates leader Stanford (274) and 12th-place North Carolina State (290).

However, the board is still appears a bit random with just two of the top five seeds finding a spot within the top five: (1) Stanford and (5) North Carolina.

A total of 13 teams are in the field and the top five advance to the NCAA Championship, played May 24-29, at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.

Double-digit underdogs

If you didn’t notice UNC Greensboro this season, you certainly have by now.

UNCG, the No. 11 seed, had the lead several times during Round 1 and would finish the day at 5-under 275, just one shot behind Stanford.

The Spartans entered postseason play on a winning streak after claiming the title at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate and then winning its second consecutive Southern Conference Championship. In all, UNCG won a school-record four times this year.

“The team continues to execute our game plan every round we play and the results show for themselves,” UNCG coach Terrance Stewart said. “We are looking forward to the next two days.”

Another team looking forward to the next two days after a good start is No. 10 seed Georgia Southern. The Eagles are in third place, three shots behind UNCG.

Chip Shots

Playing as an individual Southern Utah’s Jake Vincent made nine birdies and three bogeys to post a 6-under 64 to lead by 2 shots. … the scoring average for the opening round was 71.76. … North Carolina led the field in par 3 and par 5 scoring, but was 11th out of 13 teams in par 4 scoring.