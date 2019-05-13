PGA Championship: Tiger Woods no longer lone-betting favorite in Vegas

Tiger Woods is no longer the lone-betting favorite to win the PGA Championship this week at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Woods was a clear 8-1 favorite to win the year’s second major in odds posted in late April by the Westgate SuperBook and golfodds.com. Woods is now a 10-1 co-favorite with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and 2018 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in odds posted Monday.
Rory McIlroy is next at 12-1, while Rickie Fowler is next on the board at 16-1.
The top 100 players in the world will be playing this week and Westgate had posted odds on each player in the field prior to the withdrawal of Justin Thomas.
Woods has not played since winning the Masters on April 14. He beat Koepka, Johnson and Xander Schauffele by one shot at Augusta National.
PGA Championship Odds
|PLAYER
|ODDS TO WIN
|Tiger WOODS
|10/1
|Dustin JOHNSON
|10/1
|Brooks KOEPKA
|10/1
|Rory McILROY
|12/1
|Rickie FOWLER
|16/1
|Jon RAHM
|18/1
|Justin ROSE
|18/1
|Jason DAY
|20/1
|Francesco MOLINARI
|25/1
|Tommy FLEETWOOD
|25/1
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|25/1
|Tony FINAU
|30/1
|Patrick CANTLAY
|35/1
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|35/1
|Jordan SPIETH
|40/1
|Matt KUCHAR
|50/1
|Sergio GARCIA
|50/1
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|50/1
|Paul CASEY
|50/1
|Adam SCOTT
|50/1
|Phil MICKELSON
|60/1
|Patrick REED
|60/1
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|60/1
|Bubba WATSON
|60/1
|Henrik STENSON
|60/1
|Gary WOODLAND
|60/1
|Ian POULTER
|60/1
|Kevin KISNER
|60/1
|Marc LEISHMAN
|80/1
|Webb SIMPSON
|80/1
|Jason KOKRAK
|100/1
|Charley HOFFMAN
|125/1
|Matthew FITZPATRICK
|125/1
|Keegan BRADLEY
|125/1
|Si Woo KIM
|125/1
|Rafael CABRERA BELLO
|125/1
|Branden GRACE
|150/1
|Cameron SMITH
|150/1
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|150/1
|Thomas PIETERS
|150/1
|Alex NOREN
|150/1
|Billy HORSCHEL
|150/1
|Tyrrell HATTON
|150/1
|Haotong LI
|150/1
|Daniel BERGER
|150/1
|Ryan MOORE
|150/1
|Matt WALLACE
|150/1
|Sungjae IM
|150/1
|Lucas GLOVER
|100/1
|Aaron WISE
|100/1
|Scott PIERCY
|125/1
|Jhonattan VEGAS
|125/1
|Keith MITCHELL
|125/1
|Ryan PALMER
|150/1
|Emiliano GRILLO
|150/1
|Shane LOWRY
|150/1
|Byeong Hun AN
|150/1
|Jason DUFNER
|150/1
|Martin KAYMER
|200/1
|Lee WESTWOOD
|200/1
|Kevin NA
|200/1
|Kyle STANLEY
|200/1
|Eddie PEPPERELL
|200/1
|Joel DAHMEN
|200/1
|Julian SURI
|200/1
|Jim FURYK
|200/1
|Charles HOWELL III
|200/1
|Zach JOHNSON
|200/1
|Thorbjorn OLESEN
|200/1
|Sung KANG
|200/1
|Justin HARDING
|200/1
|Lucas BJERREGAARD
|200/1
|Russell KNOX
|200/1
|Pat PEREZ
|200/1
|Adam HADWIN
|250/1
|Graeme McDOWELL
|250/1
|Cameron CHAMP
|250/1
|Luke LIST
|250/1
|Corey CONNERS
|250/1
|Joaquin NIEMANN
|250/1
|Abraham ANCER
|250/1
|J.B. HOLMES
|250/1
|Jimmy WALKER
|250/1
|Kiradech APHIBARNRAT
|250/1
|Chez REAVIE
|250/1
|Jorge CAMPILLO
|250/1
|Andrew PUTNAM
|250/1
|Joost LUITEN
|250/1
|Brian HARMAN
|250/1
|Kevin TWAY
|250/1
|Max HOMA
|250/1
|C.T. PAN
|250/1
|Tom LEWIS
|300/1
|Steve STRICKER
|300/1
|Danny LEE
|300/1
|Ross FISHER
|300/1
|J.J. SPAUN
|300/1
|Danny WILLETT
|300/1
|Beau HOSSLER
|300/1
|Sam BURNS
|300/1
|Kurt KITAYAMA
|300/1
|Michael THOMPSON
|300/1
|David LIPSKY
|300/1
|Erik VAN ROOYEN
|300/1
|Mike LORENZO-VERA
|500/1
|Mikko KORHONEN
|500/1
|Richard STERNE
|500/1
|Chesson HADLEY
|500/1
|Richy WERENSKI
|500/1
|Patton KIZZIRE
|500/1
|Brian GAY
|500/1
|Ryan ARMOUR
|500/1
|Harold VARNER III
|500/1
|Ryan FOX
|300/1
|Alexander BJORK
|500/1
|Dylan FRITTELLI
|500/1
|Padraig HARRINGTON
|500/1
|Brandon STONE
|500/1
|Lucas HERBERT
|500/1
|Adrian OTAEGUI
|500/1
|Jazz JANEWATTANANOND
|500/1
|Shugo IMAHIRA
|500/1
|Adam LONG
|500/1
|Troy MERRITT
|500/1
|Brendan JONES
|1000/1
|Bronson BURGOON
|1000/1
|Martin TRAINER
|1000/1
|Michael KIM
|1000/1
|Shaun NORRIS
|1000/1
|Satoshi KODAIRA
|1000/1
|Y.E. YANG
|1000/1
|Vijay SINGH
|1000/1
|John DALY
|2000/1
|Rich BEEM
|3000/1
|Shaun MICHEEL
|3000/1
|Alex BEACH
|3000/1
|Danny BALIN
|3000/1
|Stuart DEANE
|3000/1
|Jason CARON
|3000/1
|Ben COOK
|3000/1
|Rich BERBERIAN JR
|3000/1
|Rod PERRY
|3000/1
|Jeffrey SCHMID
|3000/1
|Marty JERTSON
|3000/1
|Casey RUSSELL
|3000/1
|Brian MACKEY
|3000/1
|Ryan VERMEER
|3000/1
|Rob LABRITZ
|3000/1
|Craig BOWDEN
|3000/1
|Justin BERTSCH
|3000/1
|John O’LEARY
|3000/1
|Cory SCHNEIDER
|3000/1
|Craig HOCKNULL
|3000/1
|Andrew FILBERT
|3000/1
|Tyler HALL
|3000/1
Tiger Woods Propositions
|How many will Tiger Woods win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|1/4
|Exactly 2 Majors
|13/4
|Exactly 3 Majors
|20/1
|4 Majors (Grand Slam)
|50/1
|How many career majors will Tiger Woods win by December 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|5/11
|15.5 Under
|9/5
|16.5 Over
|5/2
|16.5 Under
|10/31
|17.5 Over
|5/1
|17.5 Under
|1/7
|18.5 Over
|10/1
|18.5 Under
|1/20
