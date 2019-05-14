Bettor places $10,000 wager on Tiger Woods at 10-1 to win PGA Championship

Even though Tiger Woods is no longer the clear favorite to win the PGA Championship this week, he’s still bringing in plenty of action in legal books in Las Vegas and elsewhere.
Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas Tuesday took a $10,000 bet on Woods at 10-1 to win his 16th major championship this week. It is tied for the largest golf bet taken at the venue this year.
Woods was a clear 8-1 favorite to win the year’s second major in odds posted in late April by Westgate and golfodds.com. He’s now co-favorite with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and 2018 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka. They are followed by Rory McIlroy at 12-1, and Rickie Fowler at 16-1.
The top 100 players in the world were scheduled be playing this week. World No. 5 Justin Thomas, however, withdrew Monday due to a lingering sore wrist and was replaced by Kelly Kraft. Tuesday, two-time PGA Championship winner Vijay Singh withdrew with a back injury. J.T. Poston is taking his place in the field.
Woods has not played since winning the Masters a month ago today. He beat Koepka, Johnson and Xander Schauffele by one shot at Augusta National.
PGA Championship Odds
|PLAYER
|ODDS TO WIN
|Tiger WOODS
|10/1
|Dustin JOHNSON
|10/1
|Brooks KOEPKA
|10/1
|Rory McILROY
|12/1
|Rickie FOWLER
|16/1
|Jon RAHM
|18/1
|Justin ROSE
|18/1
|Jason DAY
|20/1
|Francesco MOLINARI
|25/1
|Tommy FLEETWOOD
|25/1
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|25/1
|Tony FINAU
|30/1
|Patrick CANTLAY
|35/1
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|35/1
|Jordan SPIETH
|40/1
|Matt KUCHAR
|50/1
|Sergio GARCIA
|50/1
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|50/1
|Paul CASEY
|50/1
|Adam SCOTT
|50/1
|Phil MICKELSON
|60/1
|Patrick REED
|60/1
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|60/1
|Bubba WATSON
|60/1
|Henrik STENSON
|60/1
|Gary WOODLAND
|60/1
|Ian POULTER
|60/1
|Kevin KISNER
|60/1
|Marc LEISHMAN
|80/1
|Webb SIMPSON
|80/1
|Jason KOKRAK
|100/1
|Charley HOFFMAN
|125/1
|Matthew FITZPATRICK
|125/1
|Keegan BRADLEY
|125/1
|Si Woo KIM
|125/1
|Rafael CABRERA BELLO
|125/1
|Branden GRACE
|150/1
|Cameron SMITH
|150/1
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|150/1
|Thomas PIETERS
|150/1
|Alex NOREN
|150/1
|Billy HORSCHEL
|150/1
|Tyrrell HATTON
|150/1
|Haotong LI
|150/1
|Daniel BERGER
|150/1
|Ryan MOORE
|150/1
|Matt WALLACE
|150/1
|Sungjae IM
|150/1
|Lucas GLOVER
|100/1
|Aaron WISE
|100/1
|Scott PIERCY
|125/1
|Jhonattan VEGAS
|125/1
|Keith MITCHELL
|125/1
|Ryan PALMER
|150/1
|Charl SCHWARTZEL
|150/1
|Emiliano GRILLO
|150/1
|Shane LOWRY
|150/1
|Byeong Hun AN
|150/1
|Jason DUFNER
|150/1
|Martin KAYMER
|200/1
|Lee WESTWOOD
|200/1
|Kevin NA
|200/1
|Kyle STANLEY
|200/1
|Eddie PEPPERELL
|200/1
|Joel DAHMEN
|200/1
|Julian SURI
|200/1
|Jim FURYK
|200/1
|Charles HOWELL III
|200/1
|Zach JOHNSON
|200/1
|Thorbjorn OLESEN
|200/1
|Sung KANG
|200/1
|Justin HARDING
|200/1
|Lucas BJERREGAARD
|200/1
|Russell KNOX
|200/1
|Pat PEREZ
|200/1
|Adam HADWIN
|250/1
|Graeme McDOWELL
|250/1
|Cameron CHAMP
|250/1
|Luke LIST
|250/1
|Corey CONNERS
|250/1
|Joaquin NIEMANN
|250/1
|Abraham ANCER
|250/1
|J.B. HOLMES
|250/1
|Jimmy WALKER
|250/1
|Kiradech APHIBARNRAT
|250/1
|Chez REAVIE
|250/1
|Jorge CAMPILLO
|250/1
|Andrew PUTNAM
|250/1
|Joost LUITEN
|250/1
|Brian HARMAN
|250/1
|Kevin TWAY
|250/1
|Max HOMA
|250/1
|C.T. PAN
|250/1
|Tom LEWIS
|300/1
|Steve STRICKER
|300/1
|Danny LEE
|300/1
|Ross FISHER
|300/1
|J.J. SPAUN
|300/1
|JT POSTON
|300/1
|Danny WILLETT
|300/1
|Beau HOSSLER
|300/1
|Sam BURNS
|300/1
|Kurt KITAYAMA
|300/1
|Michael THOMPSON
|300/1
|David LIPSKY
|300/1
|Erik VAN ROOYEN
|300/1
|Mike LORENZO-VERA
|500/1
|Mikko KORHONEN
|500/1
|Richard STERNE
|500/1
|Chesson HADLEY
|500/1
|Richy WERENSKI
|500/1
|Patton KIZZIRE
|500/1
|Brian GAY
|500/1
|Ryan ARMOUR
|500/1
|Kelly KRAFT
|500/1
|Harold VARNER III
|500/1
|Ryan FOX
|300/1
|Alexander BJORK
|500/1
|Dylan FRITTELLI
|500/1
|Padraig HARRINGTON
|500/1
|Brandon STONE
|500/1
|Lucas HERBERT
|500/1
|Adrian OTAEGUI
|500/1
|Jazz JANEWATTANANOND
|500/1
|Shugo IMAHIRA
|500/1
|Davis LOVE III
|500/1
|Sam RYDER
|500/1
|Adam LONG
|500/1
|Troy MERRITT
|500/1
|Brendan JONES
|1000/1
|Bronson BURGOON
|1000/1
|Martin TRAINER
|1000/1
|Michael KIM
|1000/1
|Shaun NORRIS
|1000/1
|Satoshi KODAIRA
|1000/1
|Y.E. YANG
|1000/1
|John DALY
|2000/1
|Rich BEEM
|3000/1
|Shaun MICHEEL
|3000/1
|Alex BEACH
|3000/1
|Danny BALIN
|3000/1
|Stuart DEANE
|3000/1
|Jason CARON
|3000/1
|Ben COOK
|3000/1
|Rich BERBERIAN JR
|3000/1
|Rod PERRY
|3000/1
|Jeffrey SCHMID
|3000/1
|Marty JERTSON
|3000/1
|Casey RUSSELL
|3000/1
|Brian MACKEY
|3000/1
|Ryan VERMEER
|3000/1
|Rob LABRITZ
|3000/1
|Craig BOWDEN
|3000/1
|Justin BERTSCH
|3000/1
|John O’LEARY
|3000/1
|Cory SCHNEIDER
|3000/1
|Craig HOCKNULL
|3000/1
|Andrew FILBERT
|3000/1
|Tyler HALL
|3000/1
PGA Championship Props
|WINNING SCORE:
|OVER
|272½
|– 110
|UNDER
|– 110
|*72 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION*
|WHAT WILL THE 36 HOLE CUT BE?
|OVER
|145½
|– 110
|UNDER
|– 110
|*36 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION*
|LOWEST COMPLETED ROUND SHOT BY: ANY GOLFER
|OVER
|64½
|– 110
|UNDER
|– 110
|*FULL ROUND OF 18 HOLES – 72 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION*
|WILL THERE BE A HOLE IN ONE?
|YES
|– 110
|NO
|– 110
|*72 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION*
|WILL THERE BE A PLAYOFF?
|YES
|+300
|NO
|– 400
|*72 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION*
|WILL Dustin JOHNSON WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP?
|YES
|+1000
|NO
|– 2000
|*DUSTIN JOHNSON MUST TEE OFF FOR ACTION*
|WILL Brooks KOEPKA WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP?
|YES
|+1000
|NO
|– 2000
|*BROOKS KOEPKA MUST TEE OFF FOR ACTION*
|WILL Rory McILROY WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP?
|YES
|+1200
|NO
|– 3000
|*RORY McILROY MUST TEE OFF FOR ACTION*
|WILL Dustin JOHNSON OR Brooks KOEPKA WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP?
|YES
|+600
|NO
|– 900
|*DUSTIN JOHNSON AND BROOKS KOEPKA MUST TEE OFF FOR ACTION*
|WILL Tiger WOODS, Dustin JOHNSON, Brooks KOEPKA OR Rory McILROY WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP?
|YES
|+225
|NO
|– 275
Tiger Woods Props
|How many will Tiger Woods win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|1/4
|Exactly 2 Majors
|13/4
|Exactly 3 Majors
|20/1
|4 Majors (Grand Slam)
|50/1
|How many career majors will Tiger Woods win by December 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|5/11
|15.5 Under
|9/5
|16.5 Over
|5/2
|16.5 Under
|10/31
|17.5 Over
|5/1
|17.5 Under
|1/7
|18.5 Over
|10/1
|18.5 Under
|1/20
