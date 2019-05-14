Bettor places $10,000 wager on Tiger Woods at 10-1 to win PGA Championship

Even though Tiger Woods is no longer the clear favorite to win the PGA Championship this week, he’s still bringing in plenty of action in legal books in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas Tuesday took a $10,000 bet on Woods at 10-1 to win his 16th major championship this week. It is tied for the largest golf bet taken at the venue this year.

Woods was a clear 8-1 favorite to win the year’s second major in odds posted in late April by Westgate and golfodds.com. He’s now co-favorite with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and 2018 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka. They are followed by Rory McIlroy at 12-1, and Rickie Fowler at 16-1.

The top 100 players in the world were scheduled be playing this week. World No. 5 Justin Thomas, however, withdrew Monday due to a lingering sore wrist and was replaced by Kelly Kraft. Tuesday, two-time PGA Championship winner Vijay Singh withdrew with a back injury. J.T. Poston is taking his place in the field.

Woods has not played since winning the Masters a month ago today. He beat Koepka, Johnson and Xander Schauffele by one shot at Augusta National.

PGA Championship Odds

PLAYER ODDS TO WIN Tiger WOODS 10/1 Dustin JOHNSON 10/1 Brooks KOEPKA 10/1 Rory McILROY 12/1 Rickie FOWLER 16/1 Jon RAHM 18/1 Justin ROSE 18/1 Jason DAY 20/1 Francesco MOLINARI 25/1 Tommy FLEETWOOD 25/1 Xander SCHAUFFELE 25/1 Tony FINAU 30/1 Patrick CANTLAY 35/1 Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 35/1 Jordan SPIETH 40/1 Matt KUCHAR 50/1 Sergio GARCIA 50/1 Hideki MATSUYAMA 50/1 Paul CASEY 50/1 Adam SCOTT 50/1 Phil MICKELSON 60/1 Patrick REED 60/1 Louis OOSTHUIZEN 60/1 Bubba WATSON 60/1 Henrik STENSON 60/1 Gary WOODLAND 60/1 Ian POULTER 60/1 Kevin KISNER 60/1 Marc LEISHMAN 80/1 Webb SIMPSON 80/1 Jason KOKRAK 100/1 Charley HOFFMAN 125/1 Matthew FITZPATRICK 125/1 Keegan BRADLEY 125/1 Si Woo KIM 125/1 Rafael CABRERA BELLO 125/1 Branden GRACE 150/1 Cameron SMITH 150/1 Brandt SNEDEKER 150/1 Thomas PIETERS 150/1 Alex NOREN 150/1 Billy HORSCHEL 150/1 Tyrrell HATTON 150/1 Haotong LI 150/1 Daniel BERGER 150/1 Ryan MOORE 150/1 Matt WALLACE 150/1 Sungjae IM 150/1 Lucas GLOVER 100/1 Aaron WISE 100/1 Scott PIERCY 125/1 Jhonattan VEGAS 125/1 Keith MITCHELL 125/1 Ryan PALMER 150/1 Charl SCHWARTZEL 150/1 Emiliano GRILLO 150/1 Shane LOWRY 150/1 Byeong Hun AN 150/1 Jason DUFNER 150/1 Martin KAYMER 200/1 Lee WESTWOOD 200/1 Kevin NA 200/1 Kyle STANLEY 200/1 Eddie PEPPERELL 200/1 Joel DAHMEN 200/1 Julian SURI 200/1 Jim FURYK 200/1 Charles HOWELL III 200/1 Zach JOHNSON 200/1 Thorbjorn OLESEN 200/1 Sung KANG 200/1 Justin HARDING 200/1 Lucas BJERREGAARD 200/1 Russell KNOX 200/1 Pat PEREZ 200/1 Adam HADWIN 250/1 Graeme McDOWELL 250/1 Cameron CHAMP 250/1 Luke LIST 250/1 Corey CONNERS 250/1 Joaquin NIEMANN 250/1 Abraham ANCER 250/1 J.B. HOLMES 250/1 Jimmy WALKER 250/1 Kiradech APHIBARNRAT 250/1 Chez REAVIE 250/1 Jorge CAMPILLO 250/1 Andrew PUTNAM 250/1 Joost LUITEN 250/1 Brian HARMAN 250/1 Kevin TWAY 250/1 Max HOMA 250/1 C.T. PAN 250/1 Tom LEWIS 300/1 Steve STRICKER 300/1 Danny LEE 300/1 Ross FISHER 300/1 J.J. SPAUN 300/1 JT POSTON 300/1 Danny WILLETT 300/1 Beau HOSSLER 300/1 Sam BURNS 300/1 Kurt KITAYAMA 300/1 Michael THOMPSON 300/1 David LIPSKY 300/1 Erik VAN ROOYEN 300/1 Mike LORENZO-VERA 500/1 Mikko KORHONEN 500/1 Richard STERNE 500/1 Chesson HADLEY 500/1 Richy WERENSKI 500/1 Patton KIZZIRE 500/1 Brian GAY 500/1 Ryan ARMOUR 500/1 Kelly KRAFT 500/1 Harold VARNER III 500/1 Ryan FOX 300/1 Alexander BJORK 500/1 Dylan FRITTELLI 500/1 Padraig HARRINGTON 500/1 Brandon STONE 500/1 Lucas HERBERT 500/1 Adrian OTAEGUI 500/1 Jazz JANEWATTANANOND 500/1 Shugo IMAHIRA 500/1 Davis LOVE III 500/1 Sam RYDER 500/1 Adam LONG 500/1 Troy MERRITT 500/1 Brendan JONES 1000/1 Bronson BURGOON 1000/1 Martin TRAINER 1000/1 Michael KIM 1000/1 Shaun NORRIS 1000/1 Satoshi KODAIRA 1000/1 Y.E. YANG 1000/1 John DALY 2000/1 Rich BEEM 3000/1 Shaun MICHEEL 3000/1 Alex BEACH 3000/1 Danny BALIN 3000/1 Stuart DEANE 3000/1 Jason CARON 3000/1 Ben COOK 3000/1 Rich BERBERIAN JR 3000/1 Rod PERRY 3000/1 Jeffrey SCHMID 3000/1 Marty JERTSON 3000/1 Casey RUSSELL 3000/1 Brian MACKEY 3000/1 Ryan VERMEER 3000/1 Rob LABRITZ 3000/1 Craig BOWDEN 3000/1 Justin BERTSCH 3000/1 John O’LEARY 3000/1 Cory SCHNEIDER 3000/1 Craig HOCKNULL 3000/1 Andrew FILBERT 3000/1 Tyler HALL 3000/1

PGA Championship Props

WINNING SCORE: OVER 272½ – 110 UNDER – 110 *72 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION* WHAT WILL THE 36 HOLE CUT BE? OVER 145½ – 110 UNDER – 110 *36 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION* LOWEST COMPLETED ROUND SHOT BY: ANY GOLFER OVER 64½ – 110 UNDER – 110 *FULL ROUND OF 18 HOLES – 72 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION* WILL THERE BE A HOLE IN ONE? YES – 110 NO – 110 *72 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION* WILL THERE BE A PLAYOFF? YES +300 NO – 400 *72 HOLES MUST BE COMPLETED FOR ACTION* WILL Dustin JOHNSON WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP? YES +1000 NO – 2000 *DUSTIN JOHNSON MUST TEE OFF FOR ACTION* WILL Brooks KOEPKA WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP? YES +1000 NO – 2000 *BROOKS KOEPKA MUST TEE OFF FOR ACTION* WILL Rory McILROY WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP? YES +1200 NO – 3000 *RORY McILROY MUST TEE OFF FOR ACTION* WILL Dustin JOHNSON OR Brooks KOEPKA WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP? YES +600 NO – 900 *DUSTIN JOHNSON AND BROOKS KOEPKA MUST TEE OFF FOR ACTION* WILL Tiger WOODS, Dustin JOHNSON, Brooks KOEPKA OR Rory McILROY WIN THE 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP? YES +225 NO – 275

Tiger Woods Props

How many will Tiger Woods win in 2019? Exactly 1 Major 1/4 Exactly 2 Majors 13/4 Exactly 3 Majors 20/1 4 Majors (Grand Slam) 50/1 How many career majors will Tiger Woods win by December 30, 2025? 15.5 Over 5/11 15.5 Under 9/5 16.5 Over 5/2 16.5 Under 10/31 17.5 Over 5/1 17.5 Under 1/7 18.5 Over 10/1 18.5 Under 1/20

