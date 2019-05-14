Forecaddie: Fox's Shane Bacon makes it to U.S. Open Sectionals

Correction/clarification: A previous edition of this story incorrectly reported how many players advanced to Sectionals from local qualifying at Phoenix Country Club. It was five.

The Forecaddie knows there are fantastic stories behind every U.S. Open local qualifier. So with an apology to the many other fine tales out there that Golfweek will be tracking down as we build to full Sectional Qualifying coverage, The Man Out Front couldn’t help but notice Shane Bacon’s successful effort at Phoenix Country Club.

You know him as Fox’s second lead announcer after Joe Buck, but social media followers know Bacon’s got a sweet move even if he is a lefty, something The Forecaddie won’t hold against him after posting 68 on his home course to advance to the Sectionals.

“I’ve probably done local 8 or 9 times, sniffed the line a couple of times, fired awful numbers more,” Bacon wrote after being one of five to advance from Phoenix on May 13. “It’s a small accomplishment in the landscape of golf, sure, but teeing it at 9:40 this morning and finding out at 2 pm you’re through is why we play, it’s why we care and it’s why we love the competition of the sport.”

A fast rising star in the broadcasting world, Bacon’s moved up the Fox ladder and has been one of the real bright spots for the network, starting as a featured hole announcer in digital coverage and now helming major portions of Fox’s eight event schedule.

Next up is Sectional qualifying May 20 in Dallas at two courses he’s never seen and will not get a chance to practice on: Bent Tree and Northwood.

Why no practice rounds? Bacon is hosting Fox’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open coverage this weekend from Pine Needles in North Carolina, then making the flight to Dallas for a shot at Pebble Beach’s U.S. Open, where he will be no matter how well he plays.