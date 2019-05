FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The golfers in this week’s PGA Championship hit the practice area Tuesday to prepare for the season’s second major championship. Golfweek’s David Dusek was there with his camera to provide a look at the gear some of the pros are using.

Brooks Koepka is using Mizuno JPX 919 Tour irons, but his old Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron is also still in the bag.