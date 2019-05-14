Vijay Singh withdraws from PGA Championship

Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

Singh, 56, is the second player to withdraw due to injury in two days after Justin Thomas withdrew Monday with a wrist injury.

Singh, winner of the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships, has missed the cut in five of six PGA Tour events this season. His only finish was sixth at the Honda Classic in March where he finished 6-under 274.

J.T. Poston will take Singh’s spot in the tournament beginning Thursday. Poston will tee off from the first tee alongside Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker at 7:40 a.m. ET in the first round. The group will begin the second round from the 10th tee at 1:05 p.m.

In his 37 years as a pro, Singh has accumulated 34 PGA Tour victories and 22 international victories.

Singh is a Life Member of the PGA Tour since he has been an active member for more than 15 years and has won at least 20 co-sponsored events.