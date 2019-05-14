Tony Romo does not advance at U.S. Open local qualifier

Four days after missing the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tony Romo failed to qualify for the U.S. Open.

In the local qualifier held Monday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, Romo shot 3-over 74, missing the cut by four strokes.

The 39-year-old was among 132 others players at the local qualifier competing for eight spots. Romo competed in local qualifier the past two years, but failed to claim a spot in the U.S. Open, finishing 5-over 77 in 2018. Romo did advance to sectional qualifying round in 2010 while he still played in the NFL, but chose to withdraw from the sectional round.

Just four days before the local qualifier, Romo made his third PGA Tour appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but did not survive the cut, finishing the first two rounds at 8 over. In February, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback received a sponsor exemption to play in the event.