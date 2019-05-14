John Daly wishes Tiger Woods had known 'all the facts' before criticizing him over golf cart

John Daly responded to criticism of his plan to use a golf cart at the PGA Championship this week after Tiger Woods chimed in on the subject.

“As far as JD taking a cart, well,” Woods said Tuesday. “I walked with a broken leg, so…”

Daly, who has arthritis in his right knee and applied to use a cart through the Americans with Disabilities Act, said diabetes is another reason he will be using the cart when competition begins Thursday. He said he wishes Woods had “all the facts” before he commented on the matter.

“Might have been a different comment,’’ Daly, 53, told USA TODAY Sports. “As well as the Golf Channel Wednesday morning, when they bashed me pretty good, and a few others (who criticized Daly).’’

But Daly expressed no anger toward Woods, who famously won the 2008 U.S. Open with a stress fracture in his left tibia and a partially torn ACL in his left knee.

“Not at all. He’s the best player I’ve ever played with or seen,’’ Daly said, before addressing Woods’ previous knee injuries that have cleared up.

“He got his fixed for some reason. No doctor will replace my knee because of a different type of problem. It’s hard to explain why. I’m not a doctor. I just try to do what they say.

“Osteoarthritis is a tough thing, brother. If my knee was broke, I would have had it fixed. But my situation is totally different. It’s painful as hell is all I can say. As was Tiger’s, I’m sure.”

Daly has said osteoarthritis in his right knee is so severe that it prevents him from walking downhill.