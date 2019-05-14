NCAA men's golf: Ohio State takes lead at Myrtle Beach Regional

Caleb Ramirez has showed up in a big way his last semester at Ohio State. Literally speaking, he started to beat the rest of the team out to practice.

In the classroom, he tackled 18 hours this spring in an effort to graduate on time. Buckeye coach Jay Moseley said he’s handled that big load – with a 3.5 GPA – better than when he had 12 or 15 hours.

Moseley described Ramirez as an “uber-talented” freshman who never really played up to the potential that his coaches saw in him.

Until now.

“He’s really been a shot in the arm for us,” said Moseley. “I think he would tell you he took himself a little bit more seriously.”

Ramirez sits one shot back in the individual race at the NCAA Myrtle Beach Regional and has the eighth-seeded Buckeyes at the top of the team leaderboard. Ohio State matched Wake Forest for the day’s low round of 7-under 281. OSU’s two-day total of 11-under 565 puts them two strokes ahead of Illinois and the Demon Deacons.

The top five teams after 54 holes at TPC of Myrtle Beach advance to the NCAA Championships, held May 24-29 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Ramirez’s second-round 69 included a triple-bogey on the 15th hole that started with a misfire into the trees. He made a double on the 14th hole in Round 1 and shot 68.

Ramirez has worked hard on his wedge game this semester and dedicated himself to a putter, asking Moseley to hold him accountable to sticking with the TaylorMade Spider Tour.

Laken Hinton, a transfer from Augusta and the No. 5 player on Moseley’s team, also added a 69.

“He’s the kind of player that’s super, super competitive,” said Moseley of Hinton, “and has a lot of fire in his belly. It was a breath of fresh air for our team – having a true team guy for college golf.”

Chip shots

Fifth-seeded Florida State made a big move in the wrong direction, slipping down to eighth place after carding a 4-over 292. … California (No. 2 seed) and UNLV (No. 6) round out the top five through two rounds. Texas Tech and Oregon are only two shots outside the cutline. … Oregon’s Edwin Yi and Michael Feagles of Illinois pace the field in the individual race at 8-under 136. Only 16 players in the field broke par the first 36 holes.