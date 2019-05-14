NCAA men's golf: Regional host Stanford maintains comfortable lead

The Stanford Cardinal are holding on to a comfortable lead after two days as host of the Stanford Regional.

The Cardinal are 15-under. Meanwhile, Arizona State is surging, going 8-under on Tuesday and shooting up from seventh place after Day 1 into a tie for second after Day 2.

The Sun Devils are tied with North Carolina at 5-under, 10 shots back, at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif. Georgia Southern is fourth (-4) while Ole Miss is fifth (-3).

“Happy with how the guys played today,” said Stanford coach Conrad Ray. “Scores were a bit lower but we did a good job leaving it in the right place and doing the simple stuff well. Eager to see if we can close strongly tomorrow.”

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29.

The second round started with the temperature at 59 degrees and climbed to about 67 for the day’s high. The Wednesday high is expected to be 65 and there’s a chance of rain in the forecast.

Individually, Stanford’s Isaiah Salinda is 7-under and leads by two over teammates Brandon Wu and David Snyder as well as Sarut Vongchaisit of Ole Miss. All three are at 5-under.

There is a four-way tie for fifth at 4-under between Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern, Philip Barbaree of LSU, Kyler Dunkle of Utah and Arizona State’s Chun An Yu.

The final round is on Wednesday.

Special honor

The North Carolina Greensboro team, currently in seventh at +1, showed its support on Tuesday for UNC Charlotte, where on April 30, a former student opened fire in a classroom building on the university’s campus, killing two people and injuring four others .

“Our thoughts remain with the campus and community as they continue the healing process after recent tragedy,” UNC Greensboro’s athletic department tweeted.

UNCG’s coach of 17 years, Terrance Stewart, had his players decked out in green shirts with Charlotte Strong on the sleeves.

“We felt like it was the right thing to do in honor of all the victims of this horrible tragedy and the current students courage to continue moving forward.”

UNCG won a program-record four tournaments this season. The Spartans will be four shots out of that fifth and final spot in the regional when the final round starts on Wednesday morning.