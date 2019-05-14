NCAA men's golf: Texas A&M looks to claim Pullman Regional

Texas A&M went 12-under in Day 2 of the Pullman Regional to snag a three-shot lead going into Wednesday’s final round.

Oklahoma is in second after going 10-under. Georgia Tech, the No. 2 team in the Golfweek/Sagarin collegiate men’s golf rankings, also went 10-under and is in third place, four shots back.

BYU went 9-under and is in fourth, six shots back.

If you’re sensing a theme here, you’re right. The course was to be had on Tuesday as the top five teams in the regional went a combined 52-under par.

The team currently holding the fifth spot, Colorado State, got it to 13-under at one point, before finishing 11-under, getting the Rams to 12-under overall for the tournament, five shots ahead of sixth-place UCLA. Colorado State holds, for now, the fifth and final spot with hopes of advancing.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will head to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29.

Chip shots

Blaine Hale shot an 8-under 62 on Tuesday, as he blistered Palouse Ridge for best round of the regional so far. Hale is at 10-under par. … three golfers are T-2: Rhett Rasmussen of BYU, Tim Widing of San Francisco and Zach Smith of UC Santa Barbara. … Scott Stevens of South Carolina, Andy Ogletree of Georgia Tech, Walker Lee of Texas A&M and Coby Welch of Northern Colorado are all T-5. … three of Texas A&M’s golfers are in the top ten and four are in the top 20. … the final round is set for Wednesday.