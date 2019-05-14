NCAA men's golf: Texas running away with Austin Regional

“Not only do the host teams always advance when they are a No. 1 seed, they usually win.”

That was Golfweek‘s pre-regional analysis of the Austin Regional and it’s holding true to form, as the host Texas Longhorns have built a commanding 16-shot lead after two days.

Pepperdine is tied with Clemson in second at even par. TCU (+4) and Arkansas (+5) are fourth and fifth.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29.

USC, one of the favorites to advance, is sixth at 10-over, 26 shots behind Texas, but more importantly, five shots out of a qualifying spot.

In the individual race, there’s a five-way tie atop the leaderboard, with three Longhorns among those five: Steven Chervony, Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody. They are joined by Joe Highsmith and Joshua McCarthy of Pepperdine at 4-under.

Julian Perico of Arkansas is one shot back, while Stefano Mazzoli of TCU and Sam Kim of USC are two shots back.

Texas’ Parker Coody is T-12 at even par while the fifth Longhorn in the field, Spencer Soosman, is T-15 at 1-over. Justin Suh of USC is also T-15.

The final round is on Wednesday at the University of Texas Golf Club.