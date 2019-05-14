Part of the family: celebrating the story of PING during its 60th anniversary

The story of PING is a family affair. Watch the above video to see how the company has evolved over the years.
PGA Championship 46m ago
Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods double bogeys first hole Thursday at PGA Championship
The chase for 82 and 16 is underway. Tiger Woods looks to add to his PGA Tour and major championship win totals Thursday at Bethpage Black (…)
PGA Championship 2hr ago
How to watch the PGA Championship live on TV, online
The 101st PGA Championship commenced at 6:45 a.m. Thursday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Long Island. The event was moved to (…)
PGA 2hr ago
The new Tiger Woods defies logic so there's no reason he won't win PGA Championship
Is it too much to ask, Tiger winning another major little more than a month after the Masters? Can a man who hasn’t hit one competitive (…)
PGA Championship 2hr ago
PGA Championship Round 1: Tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations
The 101st PGA Championship begins Thursday with Tiger Woods chasing his 16th major title, Brooks Koepka looking to repeat as champion and (…)
PGA Championship 3hr ago
PGA Championship Round 1 Live Blog: Koepka, Molinari, Woods begin major quest
The 101st PGA Championship has nearly as many stories as New York itself. Among the storylines set to unfold at Bethpage Black in (…)
Equipment 13hr ago
Ping's Marty Jertson is feeling more comfortable in his fourth PGA Championship appearance
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – After hitting a bad shot, golfers often give their clubs funny looks or slam a club back into the bag. Last week, (…)
PGA Championship 14hr ago
Forecaddie: PGA board hits National Golf Links on eve of PGA Championship
The Forecaddie will admit to a bit of jealousy: he’d like to be playing golf at National Golf Links instead of ruining a good pair of (…)
College 14hr ago
NCAA men's golf: See who advanced to NCAA Div. I Men's Golf Championships
After three days of regionals at six locales across the country, we now know the teams and individuals who have advanced to the NCAA Div. (…)
College 14hr ago
NCAA men's golf: Stanford strolls to regional victory
Stanford shot the day’s best round at 8-under and strolled to victory in the Stanford Regional on Wednesday. It’s the sixth regional title (…)
College 14hr ago
NCAA men's golf: Texas A&M wins shootout at Pullman Regional
In the only men’s golf regional to go down to the wire, Texas A&M held off Oklahoma and BYU to win the Pullman Regional. The Aggies went (…)
