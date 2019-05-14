Tiger Woods takes shot at John Daly for using cart in PGA Championship

Tiger Woods came out swinging Tuesday, two days before he begins pursuit of his 16th major title in the PGA Championship.

And it wasn’t on the Bethpage Black practice range.

John Daly received a waiver to play this week using a cart because of arthritis in his knee.

When asked about Daly’s waiver in his pre-PGA Championship press conference, Tiger pounced.

“As far as JD taking a cart, well,” Woods paused. “I walked with a broken leg, so.”

“I walked with a broken leg.” Friendly reminder @TigerWoods is as tough as they come. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/01wyfhQWEa — PGA of America (@PGA) May 14, 2019

Woods was referring to his victory in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Woods hobbled his way through four rounds and an 18-hole Monday playoff on one good leg before finally dispatching Rocco Mediate on the first sudden-death hole.

That’s 91 holes of major championship golf on one leg for those keeping score at home.

Two days after winning that 14th major, Woods had reconstructive anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery on his left knee. It was his fourth surgery on the same knee and second in three months. He did not play again until the WGC-Match Play event in February 2009.

Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991.

”I hope I don’t get a lot of grief from the fans,” Daly told Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press last week. ”My knee is screwed. I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad … I can walk up a hill, I just can’t walk down one.”

Nick Faldo last week also voiced his displeasure with Daly’s decision to use a cart.