College golf job blog: News from around the coaching community

May 15, 2019

AUSTIN PEAY

It has been announced that Amy McCollum has resigned as head coach at Austin Peay to pursue other opportunities.

Former head coach Sara Robson, who now serves as Assistant Athletics Director for Operations, will take over the program on an interim basis. A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately.

McCollum took over the program in December 2018 on an interim basis after Robson moved into administration.

“I’d like to thank Amy for her efforts and contributions during her time with our women’s golf program,” Austin Peay Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said. “Looking ahead, this is a program on the rise with a bright future and we must now turn our focus to bringing the best possible coach in for our student-athletes. As with all our head coaching searches, we will move swiftly to identify a coach committed to the “Total Gov Concept” and who will understand the importance of winning with class.”

Austin Peay finished the season ranked No. 201 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

May 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State announced Courtney Jones will not return as women’s golf coach for the 2019-20 season.

The university also announced assistant coach Par Nilsson will serve as the interim head coach.

Jones served as coach for the women’s team since the 2013-2014 season. In those six seasons, she won 12 event titles, one of which was the 2016 Big 12 Championship.

May 9, 2019

YALE

Yale has announced Chawwadee Rompothong has resigned from her position as head women’s golf coach.

Rompothong coached the Bulldogs to Ivy League Championship wins in 2006 and 2011 as well as second-place finishes in 2009, 2010 and 2015. Rompothong played her college golf at Yale and was a three-time All-Ivy golfer who helped the Bulldogs win three Ivy titles.

“It has been an incredible joy and honor to coach so many outstanding young student-athletes who have excelled both on and off the golf course. I hope to pursue other equally meaningful opportunities and spend more time focusing on my family. There is never a good time to say good-bye, and although I am leaving my position as the varsity golf coach, I will always be a proud and supportive Yale and Women’s Golf alumna,” Rompothong said.

Rompothong turned professional and competed on the Futures Tour in 2001 and 2002.

“I am thankful for Chawwadee’s commitment and dedication to our women’s golf team both as a standout student-athlete and coach,” said Director of Athletics, Vicky Chun. “Her 14 years with the Yale women’s golf program are a testament to her love for her alma mater, the women’s golf program and the student-athlete experience. I am excited for Chawwadee’s new adventure, and once a bulldog always a Bulldog!”

It has been said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

COLORADO STATE

Cleveland State head women’s golf coach Mitchell Moore has been named assistant women’s coach at Colorado State.

Moore served as the head women’s coach and men’s assistant coach this past year. Moore played college golf at Cleveland State and then served as undergraduate assistant coach for both programs beginning in 2016-17. His playing career ended in 2016 after qualifying for the NCAA Tournament his final three seasons, all of which included him winning the Horizon League Conference championship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mitchell to Colorado State,” Colorado State coach Laura Cilek said. “His passion for developing student-athletes, eagerness to grow in the coaching profession and recruiting experience make him a perfect fit for our program. I am certain our current student-athletes, incoming freshman and Ram Nation will appreciate Mitchell’s work ethic, energy and affinity for collegiate athletics.”

May 8

GEORGIA STATE

Georgia State women’s golf coach Cathy Mant, who has led the program for the last 19 years, recently announced her retirement.

Mant, who was hired as the first full-time women’s golf coach in 2000, led the Panthers to five conference championships and was inducted into the Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in 1989.

Along with the five conference championships, Mant led Georgia State to five conference runner-up finishes and six NCAA Regional appearances. She is a six-time conference coach of the year and helped guide Georgia State’s first individual ever to the NCAA Championship.

“I have been extremely blessed to work with so many great young ladies and members of the Georgia State staff over the last 19 years,” Mant said. “I have so many great memories that I will forever cherish. Georgia State has meant so much to my family and I and we will forever be grateful for all of the opportunities this great University has provided us over the years.”

During the 2008-09 season, Mant’s team climbed as high as No. 27 in the national rankings, posting a school-record six wins. Georgia State placed ninth, just one spot shy of qualifying for the school’s first trip to the NCAA Championship.

Mant’s collegiate golfing career reached its pinnacle in 1970 when Mant won the individual title of what was then called the Division of Girls and Women’s Sports Championship, now known as the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. After her collegiate days came to an end, Mant played on the LPGA Tour from 1976 to 1986. Mant’s best finish on the Tour was third at the Rail Charity Championship in Springfield, Ill. She played in 10 U.S. Women’s Opens, as well as each major on the LPGA Tour.

Georgia State finished the season ranked No. 164 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

May 8

LITTLE ROCK

Bridgett Norwood has been a part of the Little Rock golf program at for over 25 years. Now, the Trojans are looking for a women’s golf coach after Norwood recently announced her retirement.

Norwood has served as the head coach of the Trojan women’s golf program since 2003 and has been associated with the department since the program started in 1992, serving in both an assistant coach and volunteer assistant role.

“This has been one of the greatest experiences of my life to be able to be a part of this program and coach these young women,” Norwood said. “I’m incredibly grateful I was given this opportunity, to be able to build those relationships, and this decision is very bitter sweet. But Little Rock Athletics will always be a special place for me.”

A nationwide search for Little Rock’s next head women’s golf coach will commence immediately.

May 7

GEORGIA STATE

Georgia State Director of Golf and former head coach Joe Inman, who has led the program for the last 11 years, has announced his retirement.

Inman served as the head coach of the men’s golf team starting in August of 2008. He guided the program to five NCAA Regional appearances. In 2014, the program finished 22nd at the NCAA Championship.

“Being able to work with so many incredible young men and the Georgia State staff has been a blessing over the last 11 years,” Inman said. “As much as I hope I taught them, I know that they have taught me even more. The game of golf has been a huge part of my life for the last 60 years and this has been an incredible chapter that I will never forget.”

After nine years as head coach, Inman took over the Director of Golf position, hiring Chad Wilson as head coach, while continuing to work with the players, but also spending more time fundraising for the program. In the last two years, Inman was instrumental in the new Bobby Jones Golf Course, home to GSU golf, as well as the purchase of a new Sprinter Van for the squad.

Inman, who was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year two times, played his college golf at Wake Forest where he was a three-time All-American.

Spanning more than 25 years, Inman’s pro playing career included four victories, one on the PGA Tour and three on the Champions Tour. He had nearly 100 top-25 finishes on each circuit, and his career earnings totaled over $5 million.

May 6

NEBRASKA

Thirty-two years is enough.

Nebraska Women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl announced on Monday, May 6, 2019 that she will retire this summer.

Krapfl, a native of West Point, Nebraska, guided the Husker program to three NCAA Championship appearances, 11 NCAA regional berths and was a two-time conference coach of the year during her time in Lincoln. Krapfl played her college golf at Nebraska (1980-82) and served as an assistant from 1984 to 1987.

“I would like to thank Robin for more than three decades of dedicated service to the University of Nebraska and our student-athletes,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We wish Robin all the best in the future.”

A national search for Krapfl’s replacement will begin immediately.In a release Karfl said:

“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska for allowing me to hold my dream job for 32 years. To coach young women and be a part of their growth and development has been rewarding beyond measure. Watching them blossom into incredible adults is one of the most wonderful experiences a person can have.

“That being said after careful thought and consideration, I no longer have the energy that this program deserves. I have been a part of Nebraska Women’s Golf for 40 years either as a student-athlete or as a coach and I love it too much to think I am holding it back. Nebraska Women’s Golf deserves more than I can give, so I have decided to retire.

“I can retire feeling good about what I have accomplished, including 11 NCAA regional appearances and three trips to the NCAA National Championships. I also feel good about where I am leaving the program for the next coach. Every member of the squad will be back next year, and one talented freshman is set to join the team. This group showed what they are capable of when they won the Westbrook Invitational. I can’t wait to follow their results next season.

“Now it is time to enjoy my own golf and a little tennis. Go Big Red!”

May 5

JACKSONVILLE

For the past seven years Jennifer Borocz has guided the women’s golf program at Jacksonville University. It was announced late this past week that Borocz is resigning.

“Coach has taken our program to unprecedented heights and has left it in a much better place than when she took over,” said Jacksonville University Senior Vice President/Athletic Director Alex Ricker-Gilbert. “We are extremely grateful for the positive impact that Coach Borocz has had on our women’s golf program, athletic department and university. This is a bittersweet announcement. I can speak for the entire department when I say that we are sad to see someone of Jennifer’s caliber move on, but we are happy that she will remain in Northeast Florida with the opportunity to spend more time with her wonderful family.

Borocz, who said she is hoping to spend more time enjoying family life, was hired prior to the 2012-13 season and was the first dedicated women’s coach in the program’s history.

“This was an extremely difficult decision but I feel we’ve laid a solid foundation for the program and I am confident it will be successful well into the future. JU has meant so much to my family and we are incredibly grateful for the opportunities JU provided us,” said Borocz.

Borocz will remain an advocate for the program and as an ambassador for women’s golf in northeast Florida. She has already provided some input as the department begins its search for a new leader of the program and will continue to support the program throughout the hiring process.

The Dolphins finished the regular season ranked No. 153 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

May 1

TULANE

Tulane University head women’s golf coach Lorne Don announced his resignation today from the Green Wave women’s golf program.

“These past six years have been a wonderful experience both professionally and personally,” Don said. “My family and I have truly enjoyed our time in New Orleans and Tulane University will always hold a special place for us. I wish the current student-athletes nothing but success moving forward.”

Tulane finished the regular season ranked No. 107 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and placed eighth at The American Conference Championship.

During his six seasons as head coach, Don guided the Green Wave to a pair of NCAA Championship appearances, three NCAA Regional trips, one conference championship and three tournament titles.

“I can’t thank Coach Don enough for his contributions to our program and I wish he and his family nothing but the very best with their future endeavors,” Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “We have a strong foundation within in our program and we look forward to our women’s golf team competing for American Athletic Conference championship titles in the very near future.”

A national search to identify the program’s next head coach is underway.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Charleston Southern University Athletic Director Jeff Barber recently announced that Head Women’s Golf Coach Matt Cram-Smith’s contract will not be renewed. Cram-Smith took over the women’s program in the fall of 2012 after assisting both the men’s and women’s teams in 2011-12.

“I’d like to thank Matt for everything he has done for our women’s golf program,” Barber said. “We all wish for him the very best in his next endeavor.”

The Bucs finished sixth at the 2019 Big South Women’s Golf Championships and were No. 187 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, finishing the season with the most head-to-head losses (117) in NCAA Division I women’s golf.

A national search for a new head coach is underway.

March 26

SOUTH CAROLINA

After more than 35 years in college golf, Puggy Blackmon has announced his retirement. Blackmon is the associate women’s golf head coach and director of golf development and facilities at the University of South Carolina. Blackmon’s coaching success has also earned him induction into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame, the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame and the Carson-Newman University Sports Hall of Fame.

Before his time at South Carolina, Blackmon coached at Georgia Tech, starting in 1983 and then at South Carolina in various roles over the past 24 years, during which he served as head men’s golf coach before moving to the women’s side. For the past decade he has been associate head women’s golf coach.

Since Blackmon joined the South Carolina women’s golf program, the Gamecocks have made nine consecutive NCAA postseason appearances, capturing five NCAA regional titles.

He was instrumental in organizing several collegiate events including the Golf World-Palmetto Dunes Collegiate, Carpet Capital Collegiate, Hootie and the Blowfish Intercollegiate and Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

In addition to being ACC Coach of the Year four times, Blackmon received the Labron Harris Sr. Award in 2015 for contributions as a PGA professional/coach in growing the game. In 2017, he picked up yet another award when he was named National Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year by the Women’s Golf Coaches of America.

Blackmon was also instrumental in organizing and developing the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and the Jacksonville (Fla.) Junior Golf Association in 1975. While at Georgia Tech, he reorganized and grew the Atlanta Junior Golf Association into one of the more successful junior programs in the country.

March 15

MICHIGAN

Chris Whitten has been the University of Michigan men’s head golf coach since 2011. He’s now been hired as Executive Director of the Golf Association of Michigan.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead and contribute at the Golf Association of Michigan,” Whitten said. “Working with so many people who share the same passion for the game that I do has me truly excited.”

Whitten will remain at Michigan as head coach through the end of the season.

“I’m prepared for the challenges that may come from directing a diverse group with various goals. I’m excited to partner with the USGA and others serving golf in Michigan, learning from their strategies and goals,” he added.

Whitten was previously an assistant club professional at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, before becoming a coach. In 2003, he began his coaching career as the assistant coach at his alma mater, Notre Dame. He then served as Michigan’s assistant coach for five years before being named head coach.

Whitten succeeds David Graham, who is retiring in June after 18 years as GAM’s Executive Director.

March 7

KENT STATE

For the past 41 years, Herb Page has guided the Kent State men’s golf program, but Page has announced this season will be his last. Associate head coach Jon Mills will replace Page.

Page took over the men’s golf program in the fall of 1977, and his 41 seasons are the most by a head coach in any sport throughout Kent State’s history. After leading the men’s golf team to 22 Mid-American Conference titles and being a part of 20 conference titles in 20 seasons from the women’s team, Page is the proud owner of 43 MAC Championship rings.

“In addition to his outstanding success as a head coach, Herb was ahead of his time in so many areas,” director of athletics Joel Nielsen said. “He was a strong proponent of adding a women’s golf program and knew what needed to be done to sustain success. He also had the foresight to create a top-notch training facility that has played a huge role in the recruitment and development of our golfers. Plus, he started the Rango Invitational 33 years ago as a sport-specific fundraiser, which has raised millions of dollars for the men’s and women’s programs.”

Page, who is from Markham, Ontario, was a three-sport student-athlete (golf, football and ice hockey) at Kent State.

“Kent State means so much to me,” Page said. “I am forever grateful to the university and all of the administrators, staff and student-athletes I have had the privilege of coaching who made our golf program so successful. This is my alma mater and the Kent community has been my home ever since. But most of all, I am indebted to the wonderful student-athletes I have worked with. It is humbling to reflect on all that they have achieved over the past 41 years and the amazing memories that we have made together.”

Page was instrumental in launching the women’s golf program in 1998. The women’s team since has won 20 consecutive MAC Championships, the longest streak by any sport in the history of the conference.

Numerous Golden Flashes went on to have successful professional golf careers, including 2003 British Open champion Ben Curtis.

“I feel Herb is the best coach in America,” Curtis said. “The record shows that, but the support he provides to all former players is phenomenal, no matter what the player moves on to after graduation. I would not have had the success that I’ve had without his coaching, guidance, support and friendship.”

On June 4, Page will be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Northern Ohio PGA Golf Hall of Fame, Kent State’s Varsity “K” Hall of Fame, the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame and the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame. In 2008, Page was honored with the GCAA Labron Harris Sr. Award, presented to the college coach whose support of the game through teaching, coaching and involvement in the community has helped ensure the continued growth of the game of golf. He also was chosen to coach the U.S. team at the 1998 World Junior Championships and the International Team at the 2018 Palmer Cup.

• • •

Feb 17.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE

After 41 years coaching college golf, East Tennessee State coach Fred Warren has announced his retirement at the end of the 2018-19 season. Warren has spent the past 33 years with the Buccaneers golf program. At the conclusion of the season, current associate head coach Jake Amos will be appointed head coach.

Prior to arriving at East Tennessee State, Warren served as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State. He began his coaching career at TCU, where he led both the men’s and women’s programs from 1979-84. He played his collegiate golf at UCLA.

Warren’s teams have won 55 tournament titles and have advanced to the NCAA championship 14 times. He has been named conference coach of the year 12 times.

“The past 33 years as the head coach of the ETSU men’s golf program has produced so many wonderful memories which I will cherish in the years ahead,” said Warren.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Scott Carter, Jeremy Ross and Dr. Brian Noland for their leadership and support as the transition is made to a new leader of our men’s golf program. Jake (Amos) is unquestionably one of the top young coaches in college golf, and his influence has already been felt in our program. He has both played and coached at the highest level of Division I golf, and I am confident that our program is in very capable hands moving forward. There have only been two men’s golf coaches in the past 61 years since the inception of the program, and I am proud that Jake will be the third.”

East Tennessee State is ranked No. 82 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

Feb. 14

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY

Marty McCauley will take over Oklahoma City University’s men’s and women’s golf programs as head coach. He replaces Kyle Blaser, who recently resigned after leading Oklahoma City to 11 national championships and 20 SAC crowns in 23 years.

For the past nine years, McCauley has led the Oklahoma City women’s golf program as head coach. He was named NAIA national coach of the year three times. McCauley has led the team to three national titles and six conference championships. He has become OCU’s winningest women’s coach with 24 tournament titles. McCauley has been instrumental in bringing the 2019 and 2020 NAIA women’s golf championships to Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

“Marty has proven himself as an exceptional collegiate golf coach,” OCU athletic director Jim Abbott said. “His attention to detail, commitment to excellence academically and athletically and tireless work ethic make him the perfect choice to direct our nationally prominent teams. Men’s and women’s golf are important programs here at Oklahoma City University, and I’m confident that Marty will sustain the tradition of success that we have come to enjoy.”

Prior to his time coaching the women’s team, McCauley, who played collegiately at Wichita State, helped OCU to two national championships before becoming an assistant coach at Texas Tech.

“It’s a real honor and privilege to have the opportunity to oversee both programs at Oklahoma City University. I’m very excited about the new role and look forward to continuing the tradition that Coach Blaser has maintained the past 20-plus years,” McCauley said.

There is a national search under way to hire an associate head coach to assist McCauley with the OCU programs.

• • •

Feb. 11

DETROIT MERCY

Larry Hamilton has been selected as head coach of the University of Detroit Mercy women’s golf team. He is the third coach in program history.

“Larry brings a wealth of coaching experience in the game to our women’s program,” director of athletics Robert C. Vowels Jr. said in a release. “His passion for coaching and all his prior experience will be a major asset to our student-athletes, and we are happy to have him and his family join us here in Titan Territory.”

Hamilton brings over 25 years of experience in the game, both in coaching and in the golf industry. A former assistant coach for the men and women at Rochester College, he is currently the director of player development for the Twin Lakes Golf Academy and the Cornerstone Golf Indoor Academy. He graduated from Western Michigan in 1993 with a bachelor of science in physical education. After college he competed on both mini-tour and PGA Club Professional-level events. As a member of the PGA of America Michigan Section, he still actively competes in state tournaments.

“To have the chance to coach a Division I team has always been a dream of mine, and to be able to step into this opportunity at the University of Detroit Mercy is truly ideal,” Hamilton said. “From the support of the athletic department to the positive attitudes and skill sets of the student-athletes on this team, I believe we have the foundation to build a winning tradition.”

Ranked No. 252 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, Detroit kicks off its spring season Feb. 17 at the FAU Winter Preview in Boca Raton, Fla.

• • •

Feb. 8

WICHITA STATE

After 24 years leading the golf program at Wichita State, Grier Jones has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019 spring season. Jones will move into a volunteer assistant coach role for the 2019-20 season.

Jones, who played on the PGA Tour for 14 years, was a 13-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and led Wichita State to 15 conference championships. Wichita State made 13 NCAA Regional appearances under Jones, with the Shockers advancing to the NCAA Championship in 2003 and 2004, their first appearances since 1979.

“We are extremely grateful to Grier for everything he has accomplished at Wichita State over the last 24 years,” Wichita State director of athletics Darron Boatright said. “He has positively impacted our men’s golf program and student-athletes in many ways, and we wish him and his family the very best as they move on to the next stage of their life. We look forward to him being celebrated during this spring season for all of his career achievements.”

The Shockers started the 2018-19 with a victory at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational in September, giving him his 51st tournament win. Wichita State begins the spring season Feb. 11 at the Farms Invitational in San Diego.

“The coaching and working with the kids has always been easy,” Jones said. “Trying to fit in with this generation and the paperwork is what’s been difficult recently. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time at Wichita State, even through some of the years where we didn’t play as well. I’ve had a lot of great young men and a lot of great parents. The last 24 years have been a lot of fun and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Wichita State plans to honor Jones on March 5 with a commemorative ceremony at halftime of the final men’s basketball home game.

• • •

Feb. 4

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY

Longtime Oklahoma City University golf coach Kyle Blaser has resigned to pursue a job in private business

Blaser guided Oklahoma City to 11 NAIA men’s golf championships and 119 tournament victories in the past 23 years. He also was named NAIA national coach of the year 10 times, also the most ever by anyone, as well as Dave Williams NAIA National Coach of the Year nine times as awarded by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Oklahoma City has won 20 Sooner Athletic Conference championships and 11 regional titles under Blaser.

“This was the toughest decision I’ve ever made,” Blaser said. “It was an opportunity that was fair to my wife and my family. I feel like I’ve been selfish with all the travel and gone all the time.

“OCU has afforded me the opportunity to do some great things and meet some outstanding people. All the national championships, they hold special memories. I’ll be forever grateful for those memories. I would like to thank OCU. Twenty-three years, it has been a wonderful ride. My former players, you guys paved the way for OCU. Without you, there wouldn’t be 11 national championships.”

This season OCU has captured five wins in six starts and is the No. 1-ranked team in the NAIA Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. Last week OCU opened the spring with a victory at the Ottawa-Arizona Spring Invitational in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

“Kyle Blaser has left an incredible legacy in his 23 years as our men’s golf coach,” OCU athletic director Jim Abbott said. “We are grateful for the positive impact that he has made on our university, OCU athletics and the men and women who have had the opportunity to play for his teams. We wish Kyle and his family the very best in his future endeavors.”

Blaser has been inducted into the OCU Athletics Hall of Fame, NAIA Hall of Fame and the GCAA Hall of Fame. He has twice guided the United States’ top junior players in international competition. Several former Stars have turned professional around the world. Tyrone Van Aswegen became the first OCU alum to gain full-time status on the PGA TOUR in 2013.

Oklahoma City University will conduct a national search to find a replacement.

• • •

Jan. 25

VIRGINIA TECH

Virginia Tech announced Friday that men’s golf associate head coach Brian Sharp will take over as the next head coach of the squad.

Current head coach Jay Hardwick will retire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Sharp played at Virginia Tech before becoming a coach at the school. He has been an assistant to Hardwick the last 16 seasons, with the last 11 specifically as associate head coach.

He was the 2009 Jan Strickland Award winner, an award that honors the country’s top assistant coach.

“This is a hire that just makes sense,” said Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech’s athletic director. “Brian Sharp has established himself as one of the best coaches in collegiate golf and is a Hokie, through and through. Having been able to observe Brian’s skill set firsthand during the last several years, it became clear to me that the best candidate for this job was right here all along.”

The Hokies are currently No. 113 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings for the 2018-19 college season.

• • •

Jan. 22

HASTINGS COLLEGE

Craig Marsh has been named the first full time head coach for men’s and women’s golf at Hasting’s College (Neb.). The Broncos compete at the NAIA level.

Marsh spent the last 13 years as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyo. Craig has led each of the boys and girls teams to three Class 4A State Titles and the first in Wyoming history to take both the boys and girls to back-to-back state championships. Craig was also named Wyoming Class 4A boys coach of the year in 2012 and 2017 along with Class 4A girls coach of the year in 2007, 2016 and 2017. In 2017, he was nominated for national coach of the year for boys golf.

“I am very excited to be joining the Hastings College family and the Hastings, NE community,” Marsh continued. “Coaching the Hastings Broncos men’s and women’s golf teams is a terrific opportunity for me and I look forward to building a competitive program based on teamwork and dedication. I plan on injecting the golf program with enthusiastic and passionate coaching, where every golfer has the opportunity to exceed their potential and expectations.”

• • •

Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE

The Cardinals will have a new women’s golf head coach next year, and it will be a familiar face.

The University of Louisville announced Thursday that women’s golf head coach Courtney Trimble will coach the remainder of the 2018-19 season but then retire from her position on June 30. Her successor, effective July 1, will be current assistant coach Whitney Young.

“I want to thank the University of Louisville and (athletic director) Vince Tyra for giving me this opportunity,” Young said, per the school’s release. “As a native Kentuckian, being able to represent the University of Louisville is an honor. Louisville has created one of the best student-athlete experiences in the country. I am excited to build on the strong foundation that Courtney Trimble and our alumnae have set for our program.”

Young, of Glasgow, Ky., has a five-year agreement through 2024, a deal that was approved by the University of Louisville Athletic Association Board of Directors on Thursday.

Young was an outstanding golfer at Georgia, where she was a three-time All-American and a four-time first team all-SEC performer. She then embarked on professional golf, primarily playing on the Futures (now Symetra) Tour. She won once on the circuit (in 2009) and posted nine total top 10s. She also earned her LPGA card for 2010.

Young would then turn back to college golf.

She helped with the women’s golf team at Maryland for a short time and then landed at Coastal Carolina. Young would then become the assistant women’s golf coach at Georgia in 2013 and spent four seasons there before moving on to the Louisville assistant coach role in 2017.

Young also served as interim head coach during Trimble’s maternity leave last season.

Trimble will finish up her seventh and final season at Louisville this spring. Trimble has led the Cardinals to NCAA regionals each of the last five seasons and to the program’s second NCAA Championship appearance (and first since 2007) by reaching nationals and finishing 15th there in 2018. She also led Louisville to the American Athletic Conference title in 2014.

Trimble will spend more time with her family after stepping away at season’s end.

“A new adventure lies ahead allowing me to spend more time with my young family and husband in the Chicago area at the end of this season,” Trimble said. “I’m very confident that Whitney Young taking over the program will keep driving things forward and this team will continue to flourish and achieve great things under her guidance.”

Louisville enters the 2019 spring at No. 29 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings.

• • •

Dec. 14

McNEESE STATE

Austin Burk has resigned as men’s golf coach at McNeese State. Burk has spent the past six years guiding the Cowboys golf program and 13 years in all coaching at Baylor, Rice and McNeese State.

“I thought I would coach forever but an opportunity came in the Oil and Gas Industry that I couldn’t pass up. I am going to miss all of my friends in the coaching world but this was the right move for our family. I will make a few trips and keep in touch.” Said Burk.

Burk turned around a Cowboy golf program almost immediately as the team earned NCAA postseason bids three straight years (2015, 2016, 2017), back-to-back Southland Conference Championships in 2016 and 2017 and two conference runner-up spots in 2015 and 2018. He was named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and the Louisiana Coach of the Year in 2016.

“This was a very tough decision,” said Burk. “Our time in Lake Charles has been very special. The list of folks we will miss is endless, but we will be back. McNeese is a great university and I know the team will continue to be successful. My family and I will always call Lake Charles our second home.”

Bruce Hemphill, McNeese’s director of athletics, said a search for Burk’s replacement will begin immediately.

“We want to wish Austin and his family the best,” said Hemphill. “He put McNeese men’s golf back on the map, not only with his coaching and ability to recruit great players, but also with his involvement in the community and building lasting relationships.

The Cowboys, ranked No. 157 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings at the end of the fall season, will open up the spring season on Feb. 4 at the Sea Best Invitational hosted by Jacksonville University.

• • •

Nov. 30

TENNESSEE

The University of Tennessee women’s golf coach Judi Pavon has announced the addition of Chas Narramore as the program’s assistant coach. Narramore spent the fall season as assistant coach at Middle Tennessee State.

“I’m really excited about Chas,” Coach Pavon said. “He has all of the background in an assistant coach that I was looking for. I think it is great when you have a great player come in because it immediately elevates the play of the team. He will really help up with putting and short game.”

Narramore brings nine years of professional golf experience with him to Knoxville.

Narramore spent time on various pro circuits including the Web.com Tour and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He played in 26 events on the Web.com Tour including 21 times during the 2016 tour season. His highest finish on the Web.com Tour came in 2016 when Narramore tied for 19th at the Rex Hospital Open.

As a collegiate golfer, Narramore was a three-time All-Sun Belt honoree and was the first men’s golfer in Middle Tennessee State history to qualify for the NCAA Championships as an individual when he did so in 2007. In 2008, Narramore led the Blue Raiders to the NCAA Championships as a team for the first time.

• • •

Nov. 20

UAB

UAB women’s golf coach Ryan Ashburn has announced Olivia Jordan-Higgins as the new assistant coach for the Blazers.

“We are extremely happy to have Olivia on board,” Ashburn said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge not only from her collegiate playing days, but she is still playing professionally which will help our team tremendously get to the next level. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together as a team this year.”

Jordan-Higgins has been a member on the Symetra Tour for the last eight years, winning three times. She joined the Symetra Tour in 2011 after playing her college golf at Charleston Southern from 2006-2010. She led the Buccaneers to two Big South Conference titles in 2008 and 2010, and won the individual conference championship in 2010.

“I am very excited to be part of this team. I can’t wait for the opportunity to work with Coach Ashburn, to help the girls reach their full potential. We have an exciting future ahead, and a lot of talent in this team.”

Jordan-Higgins, a native of Jersey, United Kingdom, is currently ranked No. 384 in the Golfweek/Sagarin women’s pro ratings.

UAB is currently ranked No. 162 at the conclusion of the fall season.

• • •

Sept. 28

VIRGINIA TECH

After leading the Virginia Tech men’s golf team for the past 36 years, Jay Hardwick has announced he will retire at season’s end. Hardwick led the Hokies to eight conference titles, 13 NCAA regional appearances and five NCAA Championship berths.

“Although I will greatly miss the people who have made these past 36 years a labor of love, I’m excited to be able to spend more time with my family,” Hardwick said. “It has been a great honor to spend my entire coaching career at Virginia Tech, and I am indebted to all of the ‘Hackin’ Hokies,’ my former players and golf team supporters for allowing me to serve them, our golf program, and this wonderful university.”

Hardwick, who began coaching in 1983, competed for Virginia Tech from 1967-71. The Hokies have played in the NCAA postseason the past 12 years. His teams won 40 tournaments, including a nation’s-best six titles during the 2000-01 season. Hardwick has guided the Hokies to eight conference championships. He was named the Big East Conference Coach of the Year in 2001, 2002 and 2003. In 1996 and 1997, he earned the Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year and he won the Metro Conference Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1993.

“I had three goals when I started coaching: (1) to help endow the golf program; (2) to help build first-class facilities; and (3) to leave the program in solid shape,” Hardwick said. “Given the outstanding recruiting class this year, the golf program is on solid ground and positioned for future growth and success. The tremendous support and contributions by our ‘Hackin’ Hokies’ and other generous donors have enabled us to not only endow our scholarships, but also build outstanding facilities as well, thus ensuring the stability of the program for years to come.”

• • •

Sept. 19

RUTGERS

Franco Castro has been named assistant men’s golf coach at Rutgers.

Castro played his college golf at both Charlotte and LSU. After competing for two seasons at LSU from 2010-12, Castro made transferred to Charlotte for his final two years of college golf. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native was a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection.

“I’m very excited to get Franco here ‘On the Banks,'” Rutgers coach Rob Shutte said. “He fit the mold of what we were looking for. He’s someone who can connect with the student-athletes. He’ll immediately be able to hit the ground running and I know he is eager to be great coach here at Rutgers. I’m excited to have his energy here to benefit this program.”

Castro’s brother, Roberto, competed at Georgia Tech and currently plays on the PGA Tour, where Franco has helped Roberto as his caddy. Castro’s aunt, Jenny Lidback, competed on the LPGA Tour and played professionally from 1989-2003. Lidback was inducted into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

“When I got the opportunity to come and visit, honestly everything just felt right,” Castro said. “The guys and I really feel like this a place where I can really help the team, so for me it was perfect to keep building on the skills I have gained over the past couple of years of coaching on my own. I look forward to working with the student-athletes here at Rutgers.”

• • •

Sept. 14

JACKSONVILLE STATE

Halley Morell has been named assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Jacksonville State.

Morell spent that past two seasons at UTEP as the team’s graduate assistant coach. A program that doesn’t have an assistant coach, UTEP relied on Morell to handle the duties of an assistant coach.

Morell, who is from Brecksville, Ohio, joined the UTEP staff as a graduate assistant for the 2016-17 season after concluding her playing career at Robert Morris and Penn State.

• • •

Sept. 12

ARIZONA

The defending NCAA champions have added an assistant coach to its staff. Arizona head coach Laura Ianello announced Justin Bubser will join her staff.

Bubser played collegiate golf at New Mexico Junior College and Western New Mexico University. After graduating, Bubser became an assistant golf professional at Alto Lakes Golf & Country Club in Ruidoso, NM. Bubser briefly competed on the Gateway, Adams, and Pepsi tours before accepting a position as assistant golf professional at Omni Tucson National Resort. In 2014, Bubser was named the Head Golf Professional at Omni Tucson National. Bubser has also been heavily involved in coaching youth golfers in the Tucson community.

“I am very excited to have Justin Bubser join our program,” Ianello said. “Justin’s experience as the director of instruction and head golf professional at Omni Tucson National Resort will add a new level of expertise to our women’s coaching staff. Justin is an established instructor and played collegiate and professional golf. I have faith knowing that adding Justin to our staff will help continue our championship legacy at Arizona.”

Bubser will be with the when the Wildcats travel to Minneapolis for the ANNIKA Invitational beginning September 17.

• • •

Sept. 10

EASTERN MICHIGAN

Eastern Michigan has named Stephanie Jennings women’s golf coach.

Jennings is a former Eastern Michigan golfer and was part of the inaugural recruiting class for the women’s golf program, Jennings (formerly Smoot) was the 1998 Mid-American Conference Golfer of the Year.

“Becoming the head women’s golf coach at EMU is truly a dream opportunity; something for which I have a great passion,” added Jennings. “As a former member of the inaugural women’s team at Eastern, I have a great connection to EMU and seeing our team be at the top of the Mid-American Conference.”

This will be Jennings’ first time college coaching golf.

• • •

Sept. 10

MOREHEAD STATE



Morehead State women’s golf head coach Stephanie Barker has assumed the role of Senior Woman Administrator for the Morehead State Athletic Department.

“I am pleased that Coach Barker agreed to take on this important administrative role,” said Director of Athletics Brian Hutchinson. “I think very highly of Stephanie’s thoughtfulness, particularly on issues related to student-athlete welfare. Last, her dedication to MSU affords me great confidence to appoint her to this role. She is a fine addition to our administrative team.”

In addition to her coaching duties, Barker has been in charge of a monthly compliance newsletter for many years, the Eagle Express, informing all staff of up-to-date issues with NCAA compliance.

“It is an honor to work with our many talented student-athletes, and I’m thrilled to take on the additional responsibilities,” said Barker. “I am grateful to Brian Hutchinson and our senior leadership for this opportunity to serve our student-athletes and university in an expanded capacity. I look forward to working with our senior staff to build on our department’s success and passion for enhancing the student-athlete experience.”

Barker is in her 12th year at Morehead State, having been hired during the re-establishment of the program in 2007. She fielded her first team in 2008-09. Barker came to Morehead State after six years (2001-06) as the head coach at Kentucky.

A native of Carmel, Calif., Barker earned a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State in 1994 and master’s degree from Kentucky in 2005. Barker played collegiate golf at Oklahoma State.

• • •

Sept. 7

MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Former Middle Tennessee standout golfer Kent Bulle has returned to the program as an assistant coach.

Bulle competed for the Blue Raiders from 2006-10 where he was part of a Sun Belt Conference Team Championship, three NCAA Regional appearances and an NCAA Championship appearance in 2008. Individually, Bulle won four times and was an All-Sun Belt selection as a senior.

“It’s awesome to be back,” Bulle said. “I feel like I’ve still been around a lot, living in Murfreesboro and practicing at The Grove, and I’m always following these guys to see what they’re doing. I just care about this program so much. This place couldn’t have been a better fit for me in terms of the city, school or program, so I’m extremely happy to be a part of it once again as a coach now.”

Since the completion of his collegiate career, Bulle has competed on various professional tours with a pair of PGA Tour Latinoamerica wins. Most recently, Bulle has been competing on the Web.com Tour where he has collected seven top-25 finishes.

• • •

Sept. 3

CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga men’s golf coach Mark Guhne has announced Ryan Heisey the program’s assistant coach.

Heisey is a former professional who spent the last year as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater UNCG. He’s the first full-time assistant coach for the Mocs since Ben Rickett in 2012. He was a four-year letter winner (2007-10) at UNCG under current head coach Terrance Stewart where he was runner-up in the 2010 Southern Conference Championships. In 2010, he captured the North Carolina Amateur title and was runner-up in the North Carolina State Match Play.

“Ryan’s experience is invaluable,” Guhne stated. “He was a very good player in our league and knows what it takes to be successful. He played several years professionally as well. He’ll be a fantastic addition on and off the course. We’re excited he’s with us in Chattanooga.”

• • •

Sept. 3

WEST GEORGIA

West Georgia head golf coach Todd Selders has announced Kristen Golightly as assistant coach and Carson Vaughn as a graduate assistant coach.

Golightly comes to West Georgia after spending the past two seasons at West Alabama as the Tigers’ Assistant Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach.

“The response or the amount of qualified applicants was a testament to the popularity of the University of West Georgia,” said Selders. “It was a very challenging search but Kristen`s experience and fortitude was going to help me with what I am trying to accomplish with both programs.”

Prior to her time at West Alabama, Golightly served as a graduate assistant for the women’s golf team at South Alabama. As a player at South Alabama, Golightly competed for the Jaguars from 2009 to 2013. She was named 2013 All-Sun Belt as a senior.

Selders also added former West Georgia standout Carson Vaughn as a graduate assistant. A recent graduate of UWG, Vaughn was a part of two teams that reached the NCAA Super Regionals and was also named GSC Freshman of the Year in 2015.

• • •

August 31

SAN DIEGO STATE

San Diego State women’s head coach Leslie Spalding has named Alyssa Waite as an assistant coach.

A native of Oceanside, Calif., Waite joins the Aztecs after spending the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant at her alma mater Portland State University.

“Alyssa is a strong young woman who is a great fit for our program,” Spalding said. “Her demeanor and outlook as a coach is something I’m really looking forward to working with.”

“I am very excited to join the Aztec family,” Waite said. “Coach Spalding has done an amazing job with the team and I look forward to helping a great program reach its goal of competing for a national championship.”

Waite began her collegiate career at Cal State San Marcos before ending her college playing days at Portland State.

• • •

August 31

PURDUE

Austin Eoff has been named the assistant coach at Purdue. Eoff replaces Mitch Krywulycz, who was recently named head coach at the College of Charleston.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back at Purdue University. My time at Purdue as a student-athlete was a tremendous experience and I can’t wait to be a part of the golf program once again,” Eoff said. “Coach Bradley is one of the top coaches in the country and having the opportunity to work with him will be a great experience for me early in my career. We both arrived at Purdue at the same time and the program has become a Big Ten contender and a program capable of making noise on the national stage. My wife, Shelby, and I look forward to being a part of the Purdue family for many years to come.”

Eoff spent one year as the assistant coach at Rutgers.

“We are very excited to welcome Austin back to West Lafayette and the Purdue golf program,” Bradley said. “Austin was a standout player at Purdue and knows our program well. He had tremendous success and improvement in his one year at Rutgers and will be a very welcome addition to our program. He is a bright, energetic and organized young coach that will help our program immediately.”

Eoff, who finished his playing career in 2017, was one of three players in school history to earn four All-Big Ten honors, He finished his career as the all-time leader in stroke average (72.82) and was fourth in top-10 finishes (19). He played the most events in school history (54) and set school records in rounds in the 60s (24). He also set a school record for most consecutive top-10 finishes with eight, spanning the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

• • •

August 30

DENVER

With the continuing growth of college golf, we are likely going to continue to see more schools offer contract extensions in golf, even outside the power five conferences.

University of Denver women’s golf coach Lindsay Kuhle has signed a new contract to lead the Pioneers through the 2023 season. Per university policy, details of the contract will not be disclosed.

“Lindsay has been incredibly valuable to the continued success of our women’s golf program here at the University of Denver,” said Ron Grahame, Denver’s athletic director. “We are happy to sign her to a new contract and keep her in the Pioneer family. She has been instrumental in maintaining the high standards the program has set over the years in being successful not only on the course, but in the classroom as well. We look forward to her continuing the great tradition of women’s golf here at the University of Denver.”

Now in her seventh season, Kuhle has lead the Pioneers to five conference/league titles in her six full seasons. Denver has played in the NCAA postseason each year. She is also a four-time Summit League Coach of the Year (2014-17) and was WAC Coach of the Year in 2013.

“I am so excited to continue to lead this program,” Kuhle said. “Being born and raised in Denver and receiving a degree from this prestigious University, I know DU is a perfect fit for my family and me. I’m in my 14th year here at Denver and I truly believe in everything that this institution is about, serving the community, receiving a world-class education and one being a part of a top-ranked golf program.

Kuhle played her college golf at Tulane. She was named Tulane Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2005.

• • •

August 28

GUILFORD

Adam Crawford has been named head men’s golf coach at Guilford College. Crawford replaces Justin Tereshko who left after three years to become assistant men’s golf coach at the University of Louisville.

Crawford previously was the head coach at Ferrum College, where his team won seven tournaments in his tenure, after winning just 11 times in the program’s prior 21 years. Crawford played his college golf at Ferrum College where he lettered four years for the Panthers’ golf team.

“We’re excited to have Adam leading our nationally recognized golf program,” Guilford Athletics Director Sue Bower said. “He’s a former NCAA Division III student-athlete with the proven ability to recruit and lead successful teams. Adam will be a great addition to the Guilford community.”

Guilford posted a fifth-place finish in the 2018 NCAA Division III Championships, one season after a second-place result. The Quakers return seven students from last year’s squad, including two All-Americans.

• • •

August 28

SALEM STATE

Kevin Daly is the new men’s golf coach at Salem State University. Daly replaces veteran head coach Steve Campbell, who coached the team since 2002. Campbell will remain with the golf program as an assistant coach. Daly had previously served as an assistant coach for the Vikings, ending in 2015. Daly, who played his college golf at Salem State is also a member of the Salem State Hall of Fame.

“We are elated that Kevin has decided to take over the reins of our men’s golf program,” said Salem State director of athletics Tracey Hathaway. “He is a former All-American who is well known in the golf community on the North Shore. He will continue to mentor our student athletes to be successful on the course and in the classroom.”

As a player at Salem State, Daly claimed the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association (NEIGA) championship in 1990 and earned the Guy Tedesco Award in 1991, which is presented to New England’s top collegiate golfer. He led the Vikings to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. In 1990, he earned First-Team All-American honors with a fourth-place finish in the NCAA Tournament, just three strokes behind the national champion. He followed with a 14th place finish in 1991 to notch Third Team All-American honors. Daly earned MVP and Salem State’s top male athlete honors for the 1990-1991 academic year.

• • •

August 28

CARLETON COLLEGE

Carleton College has named Molly Erickson as its new head women’s golf coach.

Erickson takes over a nationally-ranked Knights squad that finished sixth at the 2018 NCAA Division III Championships. She replaces Eric Sieger, who resigned in June after 17 years at the helm of the program.

“We are so pleased that Molly has agreed to lead our women’s golf program,” said Athletic Director Gerald Young. “We think her high level of success as a Division III student-athlete, combined with her coaching and professional playing experience make her an excellent choice to continue the level of success to which the women’s golf program has grown accustomed.”

A native of Bloomington, Minn., Erickson is no stranger to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), having spent four years as a player at nearby St. Olaf College. A two-time All-American for the Oles, she finished second at the 2012 NCAA Division III Golf Championships and posted another top-25 result at the 2013 national tournament. She was also the 2012 and 2013 MIAC Player of the Year.

“I am thrilled to join a program with so much talent and that has been competing at such a high level,” Erickson said. “I think I have a unique ability to relate to the players having competed in the MIAC and been in their shoes.”

After graduation from St. Olaf in 2013, Erickson spent two years playing on the Suncoast Ladies Professional Golf Tour. She returned to Minnesota and served as girls’ golf coach at Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul, Minn. from Feb. 2016 through March 2018.

• • •

August 22

MARYLAND

Former Terrapin golfer Emily Gimpel returns to Maryland as the assistant coach.

Gimpel played for the Terrapins from 2011 through 2014 and most recently on the professional level. In her time as a Terp, Gimpel helped Maryland to the 2012 NCAA Regionals as a team, served as team captain, and owns a top five scoring average for the program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily back to College Park,” Maryland coach Diana Cantu said. “Her love for Maryland and the program is so special. She takes great pride in being a Terp. Having been a student-athlete here, she knows what it takes for our ladies to compete at a high level, while working hard in the classroom as well. On the professional level, she has surrounded herself with good people and has great experiences she can bring to our team.”

• • •

August 21

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

Mitch Krywulycz has been named head men’s golf coach at the College of Charleston. Krywulycz replaces Mark McEntire, who was named head coach at Middle Tennessee earlier this summer.

Krywulycz spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Purdue. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Augusta State. He also played professionally for five years, winning a tournament on PGA Tour Latinoamerica and competing in the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament and advancing to the final stage.

Krywulycz, who is from Sydney, Australia, played his college golf at Augusta State from 2007-11. He helped lead the Jaguars to back-to-back national championships in 2010 and ’11. He secured victories in both national championship matches including a down-to-the-wire victory to clinch the ’10 national title.

“We are delighted to add Mitch and his fiancé, Kristen, to the CofC Athletics Family,” said Matt Roberts, College of Charleston’s athletic director. “From his student-athlete experience as a two-time NCAA champion, his professional golf career and the success he developed as an assistant coach at two nationally-prominent programs, Mitch checked all of the boxes we were looking for in a head coach. He shares our vision and belief that College of Charleston Men’s Golf should compete on the national stage every year. We are excited about the future of our program under his leadership.”

• • •

August 21

INDIAN HILLS

Indian Hills has announced John Mulholland to lead the Warrior golf program as the head coach where he takes over a program that won its sixth national championship last spring.

Mulholland, who is from Melbourne, Australia, comes to Indian Hills from Jacksonville (Ala.) State University, where he assisted both the men’s and women’s teams. The men’s team won the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Before arriving at JSU, Mulholland coached at West Texas A&M, where he spent four seasons as the men’s volunteer assistant coach.

Mulholland replaces Nathan Weant, who is now the assistant coach at Louisiana-Monroe.

• • •

August 20

MIDLAND UNIVERSITY

Midland University, an NAIA school in Freemont, Neb., has announced the addition of Nathan Kalin as the assistant men’s golf coach.

“We are incredibly excited to add Nathan to our Midland family. He can provide PGA level instruction and game development to our players that I believe can take us to the next level,” head men’s golf coach Nick Swaney said. “As a player, this is a huge resource that most college players do not have the chance to use in their careers. I am very excited to see our players take advantage of this opportunity to work with Nathan.”

Kalin comes to Midland as the current President of the Nebraska Section of the PGA. He is also in his sixth season as the Director of Golf at Fremont Golf Club.

Prior to Fremont GC, Kalin spent eight years at Champions Run in Omaha with the final two being as head professional. His primary duties will be player instruction and player development.

• • •

August 18

DENVER

University of Denver women’s golf coach Lindsay Kuhle announced the addition of Don Hurter as the team’s volunteer coach.

Hurter, who is originally from Hawaii, played his college golf at University of New Mexico from 1980-84. He earned WAC All-Conference and All-America honors in 1984. He is a PGA teaching professional at Castle Pines Golf Club, home of the PGA International golf tournament in the 1990s-2000s.

• • •

August 17

JAMES MADISON

Brooke Beegle has been named assistant women’s golf coach at James Madison.

Beegle joins the Dukes after a standout collegiate golf career at the University of Indianapolis and Purdue. Beegle joined the University of Indianapolis team as a junior in 2014-15, and helped lead the Greyhounds to a national championship, finishing tied for 7th individually. During her senior year, Beegle led the Greyhounds back to the championships, where they earned runner-up honors. Beegle was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year.

“Brooke’s character and playing experiences epitomize the qualities I see for our program moving forward,” James Madison coach Tommy Baker said. “She brings a championship culture, both in and out of the classroom, having been a national champion, All-American and honor roll student-athlete during her career. She is a natural leader who will prove to be a huge asset for us. We have a shared vision for the JMU program and I very much look forward to Brooke joining us.”

• • •

August 15

IUPUI

Vince Drahman has been named the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs at IUPUI. Drahman spent the past season as head coach at the University of Jamestown.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join the IUPUI family. Coach Broce and Coach Cramer have done a great job of starting to build a winning culture among the golf programs,” Drahman said. “I can’t wait to contribute to that culture and provide an environment of success for our student-athletes to move and grow heading into the future.”

The native of Noblesville, Ind., had a previous stop at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., where he was a graduate assistant for an Owl program that ranked in the top 10 in the country in both men’s and women’s golf. Drahman helped the Owls to a fourth-place finish at the men’s NAIA championship tournament while the women finished eighth at the NAIA women’s championships.

Drahman played his college golf at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) before transferring back to his home state to play for Marian University his final two seasons. During his time with the Knights, he was named the Marian Student-Athlete of the Year, was a second team NAIA All-America selection and a two-time All-Crossroads League pick.

• • •

August 15

LONG BEACH STATE

Recent UNLV golfer Mackenzie Raim has been named the assistant women’s coach at Long Beach State.

Raim, who is from Palm Desert, Calif., was a two-time First Team All-Mountain West selection with the Rebels and helped lead her team to three consecutive Mountain West Conference team titles.

“I’m extremely excited to have Mackenzie here at Long Beach State,” Joey Cerulle said of his new assistant coach. “I recruited her, so we’ve known her for a long time. She’s extremely trustworthy, extremely hard-working and I’m excited that she’s going to be starting her coaching career with us.”

• • •

August 14

TEXAS A&M

Andrea Gaston will have Katerina Bruner, a two-time All-American at Texas A&M, enter her first year as assistant coach at Texas A&M. Bruner was the Aggies’ career leader in stroke average (73.70) and par-or-better rounds (43) at the time of her graduation in 2014.

Bruner returns to Texas A&M for the 2018-19 season after serving as a volunteer assistant coach in the spring of 2017.

“I am extremely excited to have Katerina join our program as our new assistant coach. She brings a depth of knowledge of the athletic and academic culture here at Texas A&M, where she is deeply rooted, where she had a successful career, and understands the demands of a collegiate athlete,” Gaston said. “I look forward to mentoring and developing Katerina as a coach, as we share the same values. Her professional, collegiate and international experience will have a tremendous influence on our program, as we build a strong foundation together so that she can be a part of the design and implementation of a powerhouse legacy.”

The Prague, Czech Republic, native played for Texas A&M from 2010-14, and was a three-time all-conference selection. She won the 2012 NCAA East Regional, and helped the Aggies to three top-16 finishes nationally, including a seventh-place finish in 2011.

Following her college playing days, she competed professionally on the Symetra Tour.

• • •

August 14

UNC ASHEVILLE

Ericka Schneider has been named head women’s golf coach at UNC Asheville. Schneider, who played professionally for three years on the Symetra Tour, spent last season as an assistant coach and, most recently, as the interim head coach at UAB.

“I cannot wait to be a part of the UNC Asheville Bulldog family,” Schneider said. “Everything from the city of Asheville to all this young team has accomplished in its short two years of existence has me eager and ready to start the season. There is endless potential to tap into with this program and team, and I am so thankful for the opportunity to continue to build on the momentum that’s been generated.”

Schneider played her college golf at Daytona State, where she was a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association All-American. She helped lead Daytona State to consecutive NJCAA national titles in 2010 and 2011. Schneider finished second individually at the NJCAA national tournament in 2011. After her two years at Daytona State, Schneider spent the final two years of her college career at Ole Miss.

Schneider replaces Breanne Hall, who took the head coaching job at Illinois State earlier this summer. The UNC Asheville women’s golf program is entering just its third season of existence.

• • •

August 14

EASTERN KENTUCKY

Eastern Kentucky’s Mike Whitson is switching jobs, but staying at the same school.

Whitson, who has coached the women’s teams the last eight years, has been named head men’s coach. He replaces long-time head coach Pat Stephens, who resigned at the end of July.

“I am excited and honored to be chosen as the head men’s golf coach at EKU,” Whitson said. “To be the coach of the team I once played for will be a special experience. I can’t wait to be on the course with the guys at our first tournament. We are looking forward to a great year and I hope in the years to come we can continue the excellence EKU golf has achieved over so many decades.”

While coaching the women’s team, Whitson was chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Prior to his time coaching the women’s team at Eastern Kentucky, he spent five years as the head women’s golf coach at Indiana State University. He served three seasons (2001-04) as an assistant women’s golf coach at the University of Tennessee. Whitson’s collegiate coaching career began at Transylvania University (2000-01).

“We are thrilled to have Mike lead the men’s golf program,” director of athletics Stephen Lochmueller said. “Mike is a proven winner and he has done a tremendous job of building our women’s team into a top-flight national program and a perennial championship contender in the Ohio Valley Conference. Given his previous coaching accomplishments and his affinity for the men’s golf program, we look forward to Mike building on the success, stability and legacy established by coach Stephens during his career.”

Whitson, who is from Paris, Ky., played his college golf at Eastern Kentucky from 1994 to 1998.

The school has announced a search for Eastern Kentucky’s next women’s golf head coach is underway.

• • •

August 14

PERU STATE

Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury recently announced the hiring of Sue Owen as the new Bobcat women’s head golf coach. Peru State is a member of the NAIA and located in Peru, Neb.

“We are pleased to have been able to hire someone with the experience of Coach Owen to head up our women’s golf program. Her previous experience and her high character will be of benefit of the women in our Bobcat golf program,” said Albury.

Owen is currently the Rock Port High School girl’s golf coach as well. In addition, she coached the girl’s golf team at Rock Port from 1984-1994 as well as from 2001-2008. Another coaching experience includes being an assistant volleyball coach from 1994-1997. From 1994-1999, she was the athletic director for the Blue Jays.

“I am excited for this new journey. I look forward to watching these ladies grow as a team and grow academically,” said Owen. “This season’s roster may be small, but we will be mighty. Because of the double coaching duty, the Bobcats and Blue Jays will attend some practices together this fall. It will give them an opportunity to play on a different course than they are used to and gain experience.”

• • •

August 13

NORTH TEXAS

North Texas women’s golf head coach Michael Akers has named Krista Puisite as assistant coach.

Puisite, a native of Latvia, won the 2008, 2011 and 2012 Latvian Amateur championships. Additionally, she won the 2008 and 2009 Latvian Junior Amateur. Collegiately, Puisite played for Akers when he was the head coach at Texas State, where she was a WGCA Honorable Mention All-American.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Krista to our coaching staff,” Akers said. “I have known Krista for about 11 years. She played for me at my previous program and was the model student/athlete. Her GPA was 3.8 during her undergrad and on the golf course she was incredible. I also never remember her complaining about anything in four years. Our resources were limited and looking back what we accomplished there was truly amazing.”

Puisite turned professional in 2014 and won her first two events on the Suncoast Tour. Additionally, Puisite competed as recently as 2017 on the Symetra Tour and also competed on the Golf Channel’s Big Break Myrtle Beach.

• • •

August 13

VALPARAISO

Valparaiso has named Jill McCoy head women’s golf coach. McCoy currently serves as the director of golf instruction at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, Ind., where she manages, oversees and directs the golf instruction and player development program for the facility.

“Since my time as a collegiate golfer, I have always had the dream of coaching at the collegiate level,” McCoy said. “When this opportunity came up, it was a dream come true. Valpo is such a family-oriented University and everyone here is very warm and inviting.”

McCoy played her college golf at the University of Southern Indiana, where she was a team captain, from 1996-98. She then was a member of a Purdue team that won the Big Ten championship in 1999-00.

“We are extremely excited to have someone with Coach McCoy’s level of experience as both an instructor and as a student-athlete assume the leadership of our women’s golf program,” said Mark LaBarbera, Valparaiso’s athletic director. “Her extensive background in the sport of golf will serve her well in her role at Valpo. As a former collegiate golfer, Coach McCoy will be a quality role model for the student-athletes within our women’s golf program.”

Before taking her current role at Sand Creek, McCoy was the head golf professional at The Brassie Golf Club in Chesterton from 2014-2018. She has served as the executive director of the Northwest Indiana Junior Golf Association since 2016. McCoy was an assistant golf professional from 1995-2014.

“I have a good understanding of what it’s like to be a student-athlete, and I plan to use that experience in my coaching style,” McCoy said. “I’m excited to be at a point in my career where I have the opportunity to coach at this level. I’m very blessed to get to do something I’ve always dreamed of doing.”

• • •

August 13

BARRY UNIVERSITY

Ryan Hand joins the coaching staff as assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Barry University.

Hand, a native of Savannah, Mo., comes to the Buccaneers from Missouri Western State, where he was the graduate assistant for both the men’s and women’s programs for the 2017-18 season. He also played his college golf at Missouri Western State.

• • •

August 13

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

With just a few weeks before the start of the 2018 fall season, Georgia Southern is looking for men’s assistant golf coach. The position became vacant after Western Kentucky hired Chan Metts as the head men’s golf coach. Metts spent two years as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern.

• • •

August 9

COLORADO STATE

Colorado State women’s golf coach Laura Cilek has added Zack Byrd as her assistant coach. Byrd, who played his college golf at Coastal Carolina, comes to Colorado State after spending the last 10 years as a professional golfer, most recently playing on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

“We are extremely excited for Zack, his wife Ali, and their daughters Payton, and Avery to join the Ram Family,” said Cilek. “Zack is going to be a great asset for our student-athletes. He possesses a wealth of golf knowledge having played at the highest levels, and he is excited to help our players develop on and off the golf course.”

While at Coastal Carolina, Byrd won the Big South Conference individual championship and was named Big South Freshman of the Year. During his time at Coastal, he helped the Chanticleers to three NCAA Championship berths alongside current World No. 1 (and 2016 U.S. Open champion) Dustin Johnson. During his senior season, Byrd set the school record with a 9-under 63 and that same year, he was the Big South Player of the Year and Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year and named third-team All-American by PING and Golfweek. He was also a two-time GCAA All-America Scholar, earning those accolades in his junior and senior seasons. In 2012, he was inducted into the Coastal Carolina Hall of Fame.

Following his collegiate career, he declared as a professional and began his pro career with numerous wins and top-10 finishes in mini-tour events. In 2011, he qualified and competed in the U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club, while also making the final stage of the PGA Tour’s Q-School. He went on to hold conditional status with the Web.com Tour in 2014, before qualifying for the Mackenzie Tour in 2015, and later competing on the PGA Tour’s China and Latin America tours.

“The knowledge I have gained over my career will help us grow as a team,” added Byrd. “I’m confident Laura and I will build a program that the community will rally behind and be proud of. I am extremely excited to move my family to Fort Collins and become a part of the Ram Family. Go Rams!”

• • •

August 7

QUINNIPIAC

Former Quinnipiac women’s golf captain Jenn Whaley will return to her alma mater to serve as the program’s new assistant coach.

“I am thrilled to announce that Jenn Whaley will be my new assistant coach for the golf team,” said head coach John O’Connor. “Jenn had a great career playing at Quinnipiac for all four years and was part of our first-ever MAAC Championship winning team. Jenn was a great leader and understands the demands placed on the student-athlete, and I will depend on her to help continue to build our program. Having Jenn involved with the team brings a new level of golf knowledge to our program, and she will also provide a very strong knowledge of junior golf and the recruiting process.”

Whaley will join her mother, Suzy Whaley, who has been a volunteer assistant coach with the Bobcats since 2013-14 while simultaneously serving as the first woman elected to serve as a national officer for the PGA of America. Suzy Whaley currently serves as the vice president of the PGA, and will take over as the organization’s 41st president in November.

• • •

August 7

NORTH DAKOTA

There is still an NCAA Division I women’s coaching position open. The University of North Dakota is in search of a women’s golf coach after Natalie Martinson decided to step away from coaching following the 2017-18 season.

A former standout golfer with the Fighting Sioux, Martinson served as an assistant coach with UND’s men’s and women’s golf programs before being the head women’s golf coach.

North Dakota finished the season ranked No. 224 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings and tied for 10th place at the Big Sky Conference Championship last spring.

• • •

August 7

WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky has named Chan Metts men’s golf coach. Metts spent the past two years as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern and he replaces Phillip Hatchett, who passed away in June. Hatchett had led the Hilltopper program since 2010.

“When we initiated our search, it was imperative we find someone to carry on the outstanding legacy of Phillip Hatchett,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Todd Stewart said. “This required hiring an individual that was an excellent coach and mentor to players as well as having a proven record of professional development on and off the golf course. We have found that person in Chan Metts. Chan met all of our criteria and his unique and successful experiences within the sport of golf and beyond have positioned him well for this opportunity. Numerous candidates were vetted, and we felt Chan was the perfect individual to lead us moving forward. We are excited about the future of our program under his direction.”

Prior to arriving at Georgia Southern, Metts spent the 2015-16 campaign as a graduate assistant for the men’s and women’s golf teams at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

As a collegiate player, Metts walked on the Georgia College and State University men’s golf team in 2005 and earned a scholarship in his senior year.

Metts inherits a WKU squad that returns all but one player and brings back every player who competed at the 2018 Conference USA Championship. Western Kentucky finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 127 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

August 7

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

Nova Southeastern has announced Parker Jones as its new assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s golf programs. Jones replaces former assistant Joey Marino, who previously served the same role to open the 2017-18 season before being promoted to head coach of the men’s team this past May.

“I’m extremely thankful and excited for the opportunity Coach Marino and Coach Wall have given me,” said Jones. “I’m ready to help add to the tradition already set here at Nova Southeastern.”

Jones played college golf at the University of South Alabama before transferring to the University of North Florida for his junior and senior seasons.

• • •

August 6

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY – ST. LOUIS

Washington University in St. Louis has named Mary Swanson head women’s golf coach. Swanson has spent the past eight seasons as the head women’s golf coach at Bradley University. She replaces Ellen Port, who resigned in May after leading the Bears the past three years.

Swanson, who is from Far Hills, N.J., also spent time as head women’s golf coach at Yale University from 2000-05, directing the Bulldogs to a pair of Ivy League championships in 2002 and 2003. Following five seasons at Yale, Swanson pursued a full-time professional playing career, qualifying for the LPGA’s developmental Duramed Futures Tour each of her last five seasons. She began her coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of Florida from 1998-2000.

As a collegiate golfer at Princeton, she won 16 collegiate tournaments, including the 1997 Ivy League championship.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead Washington University as the next women’s golf coach. I want to thank Athletic Director Anthony J. Azama for having the faith in me to lead the team and asking me to serve in this role,” said Swanson. “The coaches before me, alongside the leadership from the athletic department, have laid a solid groundwork of success on and off the golf course that I look forward to building upon. I am excited to get started with the current team and help them to reach their goals in the classroom, on the course and in life. My family and I are very excited to join the WashU Bears family!”

Bradley University is currently looking for a coach.

• • •

August 5

CHATTANOOGA

For the first time in program history, the Chattanooga women’s golf team has a full-time assistant coach. Ashley Burke, who played four years of college golf at South Florida, joins the Mocs women’s golf program.

“The thing I liked about her is she’s a winner,” said head coach Colette Murray. “Her energy with these five new players coming in will be a great help. She’s going to be able to complement me and my coaching style, while developing one of her own.”

Burke competed in every tournament (44) during her career with the Bulls posting a 75.48 average in 126 career rounds and is a two-time All-American Athletic Conference performer. She earned an individual berth in the 2015 NCAA Regionals.

Following her collegiate career, Burke played on the Suncoast Tour for a year.

• • •

August 3

ILLINOIS

In a trend that is gaining momentum, another head coach takes an assistant coaching position at a bigger conference school. This time it’s Pina Gentile, who spent the last three years as the head coach at Eastern Michigan and will be the new assistant coach at Illinois. Gentile replaces Jenny Coluccio, who was named the women’s golf coach at the University of Toledo earlier this summer.

“I am very excited to welcome Pina to the Illini family,” said Illinois coach Renee Slone. “The wealth of experience and knowledge she brings to our program will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes. She will be an incredible resource for our team members in so many ways. I am looking forward to working with Pina as we continue to propel the program forward.”

Prior to her time at Eastern Michigan, Gentile was an assistant at Iowa State for eight years and spent time on the staff at Illinois State – where she played her college golf.

“I am excited to join the Illini family,” said Gentile. “I would like to thank Renee Slone and the search committee for providing a wonderful opportunity to be part of a highly respected and successful women’s golf program. I look forward to working with Renee to build upon the strong foundation that has been established at Illinois, while helping our student-athletes achieve their goals.”

Eastern Michigan will now be looking for an head coach.

• • •

August 2

OREGON

Monica Vaughn, who won the 2017 NCAA women’s individual title while a senior at Arizona State, is joining the coaching ranks for the first time.

Vaughn, 23, will soon be announced as the assistant women’s coach at Oregon, Golfweek has learned. Vaughn will work under Derek Radley, who was hired as the Ducks’ head coach last month after serving as an assistant at Arizona.

“Monica has achieved at the highest of levels in collegiate golf both on and off the course,” Radley said. “She exemplifies all aspects of a true role model and exhibits incredible knowledge and positivity. I am thankful for Coach Mo to make the move back to her home state and join our Oregon women’s golf family.”

Vaughn’s accomplishments include being named the 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year, and a three-time All-American and All-Pac-12 selection. In high school, Vaughn, who is from Reedsport, Oregon, played four years of varsity golf (two-time state champion) and volleyball, and she also played varsity basketball.

She represented the U.S. in the 2016 Curtis Cup and won four times in college among 25 top-10 finishes.

• • •

July 31

SAN JOSE STATE

Pat Hurst, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has been named assistant women’s golf coach at San Jose State.

Hurst, a San Leandro, Calif., native and former San Jose State golfer, will be coaching college golf for the first time. However, she was an assistant captain of the 2015 and 2017 United States-winning Solheim Cup teams. Hurst was the 1989 NCAA Division individual champion and led the Spartans to their second of three national team championships at the Stanford Golf Course.

“I am very pleased Pat Hurst is coming back to San Jose State as the assistant coach to the women’s golf team. Her success at every level of competition from junior, to SJSU, and to the LPGA Tour is unmatched in college coaching,” said head coach Dana Dormann. “Her work as the Solheim Cup assistant captain to fellow Spartan alumna Juli Inkster has given Pat knowledge of team building, course strategy and an understanding of the game that will be very valuable to our team. I look forward to working with my fellow Spartan as San Jose State Women’s golf builds our ‘Culture of Champions’ for life.”

Dormann was named head coach at San Jose State earlier this summer.

Hurst has one major championship win to her credit – the 1998 Nabisco Dinah Shore Invitational – and 10 other top-10 finishes at LPGA major championship tour events. She played on eight USA teams in international competition, four of them Solheim Cup winners. Hurst has a 10-7-3 Solheim Cup individual win-loss record.

“I am so excited to be joining the San Jose State University women’s golf team as the assistant coach. I look forward to using my knowledge and experiences to help the team and making an impact on their lives,” said Hurst.

Hurst has won $7-million in career earnings and ranks her 33rd all-time among LPGA players.

“Congratulations to Pat Hurst on being named assistant coach for the San Jose State University women’s golf team. She has been my right hand person for the last two Solheim Cups (United States vs. Europe). She is organized, passionate and fun,” said Juli Inkster. “Dana Dormann and Pat will make an amazing team. Their golf knowledge and loyalty to SJSU will be a home run. I wish I had some eligibility left.”

• • •

July 31

IOWA

The University of Iowa men’s golf team has found a new assistant coach in Charlie Hoyle.

Hoyle, who is from Lancashire, England, is a former men’s and women’s assistant coach at Lander University (NCAA Division II). Hoyle played at Lander University from 2006-2010

After graduating in 2011 he competed professionally, winning 10 events across various mini-tours in the United States, while also competing in the PGA Tour’s Q-School. Hoyle’s playing career stretched to Europe on the European PGA Tour and other mini-tours.

“We are very happy to welcome Charlie to Iowa City,” University of Iowa head coach Tyler Stith said. “He’s an accomplished player with strong coaching credentials and will be a great asset to our program.

• • •

July 28

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE

Matt Ward was named head men’s and women’s golf coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce earlier this summer.

“After a comprehensive and robust national search that garnered tremendous interest, we are thrilled to welcome Matt Ward as our next leader of Lion Golf,” director of athletics Tim McMurray said. “His energy, player development philosophy, and ability to build meaningful student-athlete relationships were among the qualities that stood out to our search committee throughout the process.

Ward previously coached at Colorado Mesa University, where he has served as head men’s golf coach since 2014. His first coaching position was an assistant with the men’s and women’s golf programs at Jamestown College (N.D.). Ward also spent two years as an assistant women’s golf coach at Minnesota State, helping the Mavericks qualify for the 2010 NCAA Division II National Championships.

“I’d like to thank Tim McMurray, Judy Sackfield, Dr. Thomas Newsom, and President Keck for the opportunity to work at A&M-Commerce. I am very much looking forward to being a part of the proud Lion family,” Ward said. “This is a special place, a tremendous academic institution with an elite athletic department, excellent facilities, and a department full of exceptional coaches and administrators. I look forward to building upon the recent Lion Golf success and am excited for the potential of both the men’s and women’s golf teams to be nationally competitive very soon.”

• • •

July 27

CENTRAL COLLEGE

Mel Blasi has been named the men’s golf coach at Central College. Blasi, who replaces Jon Olson, spent the past 20 years as the head coach at Western Illinois.

Blasi said his daily responsibilities in operating a golf course limited his ability to go on the road to recruit.

“This is an opportunity for me to focus my time and talents on just coaching golf,” Blasi said. “I’ve never had that before.”

Blasi was a four-time Summit League Coach of the Year and now takes the reigns of the Central program that has won 32 Iowa Conference titles and made 33 NCAA Division III tournament appearances.

“Mel’s experience in coaching top-level golfers and his desire to win championships stood out to us,” Central College athletics director Eric Van Kley said. “He also has a passion for teaching and for making an impact on the lives of student-athletes.

Central College features an on-campus practice facility, which may be one of the finest in Division III golf.

“That facility, along with our new indoor hitting center and the highly rated Bos Landen Golf Club, combined with Coach Blasi’s teaching ability, will make Central College an attractive destination for golfers seeking opportunities to compete for championships as well as a life-changing education,” said Van Kley.

• • •

July 26

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina coach Jan Mann has named Kristen Simpson the associate head coach for the North Carolina women’s golf program.

Simpson comes to North Carolina after spending the past four years as the assistant coach at Maryland. Prior to her time at Maryland, Simpson served as the assistant coach at Old Dominion for both the men’s and women’s golf programs from 2011 to 2014.

Simpson played her college golf at Virginia where Mann was her head coach.

“I am thrilled to have Kristen join the UNC women’s golf program as our new associate head coach,” Mann said. “As her former coach, I know that Kristen has a great understanding of the demands put on the student-athlete to perform well in the classroom and to be successful in golf. The experiences that she has had as a Division I coach and a collegiate and professional golfer will have a tremendous impact on our team and the success of our program. She is an exceptional individual, and we are very fortunate that she has decided to join our Tar Heel family.”

Simpson, who is from Norfolk, Va., won the 2008 Virginia Stroke Play Champion and was a two-time Virginia State Amateur runner-up. She played professional golf from 2009 to 2011. While at Virginia she was a team captain for Mann’s teams during her junior and senior campaigns.

“I am very excited to become a member of the Tar Heel family,” Simpson said. “It is an honor to work at UNC with Coach Mann and the women’s golf program. I can’t wait to get to Chapel Hill and start working with the team. I would like to thank Coach Mann and Executive Associate Athletic Director Larry Gallo for this incredible opportunity. Go Heels!”

• • •

July 26

MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Mark McEntire has been named head coach at Middle Tennessee. McEntire replaces Brennan Webb, who led the Blue Raiders to their first Conference USA Championship last spring and was named the head coach at Tennessee earlier this sumer.

McEntire, who played college golf at the University of Texas, brings 17 years of college coaching experience at College of Charleston. During his 13 seasons at the College of Charleston his team won four Colonial Athletic Association championships resulting in four NCAA Regional appearances. McEntire was named CAA Coach of the Year three times.

“We’re thrilled to hire a head coach of Mark McEntire’s stature,” Middle Tennessee Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said. “His 13 years of tremendous success at College of Charleston – including four league championships – just spoke volumes to his coaching ability and I think he’ll be a perfect fit for our program. We’re excited to see him take our men’s golf program to even greater heights.”

Prior to his time in Charleston, McEntire spent one season as an assistant coach at Louisiana State University (2004-05) and three seasons as the head coach at Division II St. Edward’s (TX) University (2001-04) where he led the Hilltoppers to their first ever NCAA Division II Regional Tournament.

“We had a very similar model for success at Charleston to that which has been very successful in past years here at Middle Tennessee,” McEntire stated. “We had a tournament – The Invitational at The Ocean Course – that allowed us to play a national schedule. It helped us in recruiting, fundraising and allowed us to attract top talent. The Grove offers the exact same benefits to this program. With The Grove having hosted a Regional with hope for another in the future it is a fantastic recruiting tool. Also having access to Nike Elite products along with the aviation program on campus, I feel that we have the resources to continue to attract national talent. I was very impressed with the entire package here at MT.”

• • •

July 25

TENNESSEE

University Tennessee head men’s golf coach Brennan Webb has hired of Bo Andrews as his assistant coach.

Andrews, who played collegiately at Georgia Tech and has pursued professional golf since 2015, had been serving as a volunteer assistant for the Yellow Jackets since August of that year. He is a native of Raleigh, N.C., and while a member of Georgia Tech golf team he was part of conference championship teams in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. Andrews posted 11 top-10 finishes during his career, including two top-five efforts and a victory at the 2013 Gary Koch Invitational.

“I could not be more thrilled that Bo is joining our program as the assistant coach,” Webb said. “His experience playing at the highest levels of collegiate and professional golf will be extremely beneficial to our team. He is one of the most positive, hard-working and personable people I’ve met and will be a wonderful role model for our current and future Vols.

“Bo understands the level of work and the sacrifices that need to be made to have a college team compete for conference and NCAA championships. He is excited to get started working toward achieving those goals at Tennessee.”

• • •

July 24

ILLINOIS STATE

After starting the women’s program three years ago at UNC Asheville, Breanne Hall has been named the new head coach at Illinois State. Hall replaces Darby Sligh, who left Illinois State to become the assistant coach at North Carolina State.

“As always, our goal was to find the best person to lead our women’s golf program back to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference and compete for post season opportunities,” said Larry Lyons, Illinois State’s athletic director. “We wanted to find the best person to maintain our very strong academic success and the personal development of the young women in our program. Bre’s experiences as a player, teaching professional and collegiate head coach will be very valuable as she takes over the Redbird women’s golf program. We are excited about her competitive nature and passion to recruit and develop young women to be the best they can be, on and off the course.”

Prior to beginning her coaching career, Hall played her college golf at Northern Kentucky, before transferring to Toledo. While at Toledo, she was a three-time Mid-American Conference (MAC) all-conference performer and was the 2003 Michigan Women’s Open champion. Following her collegiate career, she competed in the Futures Tour Q-School in 2004 and later became a PGA Class A member in 2012.

“I would like to thank Larry Lyons and Leanna Bordner for this opportunity to be the next head women’s golf coach at Illinois State,” Hall stated. “I was greatly impressed with what the University has to offer the student-athletes, both academically and athletically. There is a real Redbird family atmosphere within the community and I can’t wait to be a part of that. I am excited to lead this program and look forward to a bright future ahead. I would also like to thank Janet Cone and everyone at UNC Asheville for entrusting me to lead their first ever women’s golf program. I will always be grateful for my time there and proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

UNC Asheville has begun its search for a new head coach.

• • •

July 22

TULSA

First-year Tulsa head women’s golf coach Annie Young has announced Parker Edens as assistant coach. Edens played his college golf at Colorado State University (2011-14), where Young spent five years as the women’s coach.

Edens comes to Tulsa following three seasons playing professionally on The Dakotas and the Web.com Tours.

“Parker has a great work ethic and that was evident in his collegiate career with how hard he worked to improve each year,” said Young. “I was able to get to know Parker when I coached at Colorado State. He would come back to campus following graduation and play practice rounds with our women’s golf team, so I’ve been able to see his demeanor and how he works with kids.”

Edens began his collegiate career at South Dakota State University and transferred to Colorado State, where he played for three years. Professionally, Edens competed on The Dakotas Tour, where he finished in the top five in eight events and also spent one year on the Web.com Tour. Edens won six professional tournaments.

• • •

July 18

AUBURN

Former LPGA golfer Kim Hall has joined the Auburn women’s golf staff as a volunteer assistant.

Hall, who was known as Kim Rowton during her college career at Stanford, was a four-year letter winner 1999-2003. She was the team MVP for two seasons. Hall, a native of San Antonio, Texas, played five full seasons on the LPGA from 2006-10, serving three seasons as player vice president on the LPGA Board of Directors. Her top finish as a professional was a third-place showing at the 2008 Bell Micro LPGA Classic. She retired from full-time competition in 2010 after the birth of her first child.

“I am extremely grateful to Coach Luellen and Coach Pratt for the opportunity to be part of Auburn women’s golf,” Hall said. “This program has such great history and tradition, and it is truly an honor to be involved. I look forward to helping these young athletes succeed on and off the course.”

As a junior golfer in San Antonio, she was the 1996 Texas state champion, the 1997 South Texas Player of the Year and a four-time junior All-American.

“We are thrilled to have Kim join Coach Pratt and me as our volunteer assistant coach,” Luellen said. “Kim is an accomplished player and has been successful at every level. A competitive spirit and enthusiasm for excellence will fit in perfectly with our mission here at Auburn. Our players will truly benefit from her knowledge and experience.”

• • •

July 16

COLORADO STATE

Colorado State has announced Laura Cilek as head women’s golf coach.

Cilek comes to Fort Collins after spending three seasons at Oregon where she was the associate head coach. She helped lead Oregon to three consecutive NCAA Regional appearances and two consecutive NCAA Championship appearances.

Prior to her time at Oregon, Cilek spent two years at Middle Tennessee State as an assistant women’s golf coach. She played her college golf at Iowa, graduated in 2011 and joined the Hawkeye coaching staff following her graduation. She was voted team captain in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Laura to the Ram Family and to have her lead our women’s golf program,” said Joe Parker, Colorado State’s athletic director. “She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Colorado State, and I am confident that she will continue to do great things for the program in the seasons ahead.”

Cilek replaces Annie Young, who resigned earlier this summer when she was named head coach at Tulsa.

Colorado State finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 82 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college ratings.

• • •

July 13

OREGON

Last month, Arizona locked up its women’s head coach. But another member of the coaching staff is moving within the Pac-12.

Derek Radley has been named the head women’s coach at Oregon. Radley had spent his last six seasons at Arizona, starting as the women’s assistant coach before being promoted to women’s associate head coach in 2016.

“Derek Radley is a rising star and the perfect fit to lead Oregon women’s golf,” said Rob Mullens, Oregon’s athletic director. “His commitment to the student-athlete experience and his vision for building a championship culture came through loud and clear. Derek has an infectious energy and a passion for teaching and mentoring. We are excited to welcome Derek, Sara, and Palmer to the Duck family.”

Radley helped lead the Wildcats to a national championship earlier this year. He did so alongside head coach Laura Ianello, who agreed to a five-year contract with Arizona in June.

Radley, of Cleveland, Ohio, graduated from Ferris State in 2006. He was a two-time all-conference selection on the Bulldogs’ golf team. He served as Sara Brown’s coach and caddie on the LPGA in 2010 and ’11.

The pair married in 2013 and had a son, Palmer, in 2016.

Radley replaces Ria Scott, who left to become the women’s head coach at Virginia.

“I want to thank Rob Mullens and Jody Sykes for giving me this opportunity,” Radley said. “Academically, athletically and in the community, Oregon has created a strong student-athlete experience and I’m excited to come in and hit the ground running and do everything I can to help these young women reach their goals.”

• • •

July 11

SOUTH DAKOTA

John Vining has been named head men’s coach at the University of South Dakota. Vining has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach for the Coyote men’s and women’s golf programs.

“John has been a valuable member of our golf program for a decade, first as a student-athlete and for the last several years as a part of our coaching staff,” athletics director David Herbster said. “He has worked to establish a culture that allows us to compete for championships on a yearly basis, and we expect that to continue under his leadership.”

Vining, who is from Sioux Falls, S.D., was on staff in 2015 when the Coyotes won the Summit League Championship and advanced to an NCAA regional for the first time in program history.

“I am extremely grateful to be named the head coach of the University of South Dakota men’s golf team,” Vining said. “To be in this position at my alma mater is a dream come true. I will continue to represent our program and school with gratitude and pride. This job will continue to be about the student-athlete’s experience. We have great momentum in our programs and I look forward to continuing that with our guys.”

• • •

July 10

OHIO

Ohio University has announced James Madison assistant coach Carter Cheves as the men’s golf coach.

Cheves has spent the past five years with the Dukes golf program, and prior to that he served as the head coach at Western Carolina for three of his four-and-a-half years with the Catamounts.

Cheves graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2008. Prior to attending UNCW, he played two years of college golf at North Carolina State under veteran Wolfpack head coach Richard Sykes.

“We are very excited to welcome Carter to the Bobcat family,” said Director of Athletics Jim Schaus. “He has outstanding credentials, quality recruiting successes and will be a great fit to lead our men’s golf program in the future.”

Ohio finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 243 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

July 9

LSU

LSU Director of Golf Chuck Winstead has announced NCAA Division II Coach of the Year Andrew Danna as assistant men’s golf coach. There is no question Danna is ready to be a head coach at the Division I level, but his path to that spot someday now will include a stop as an assistant coach first.

He replaces Garrett Runion, who left his position with the men’s program to take over the women’s program in early June. Runion filled the vacancy of Karen Bahnsen, who retired after 34 years coaching the women’s team.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Danna said. “I want to thank Chuck Winstead and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva for their belief in me. I’ve been at the Division II level for a while now, and those experiences have prepared me for this opportunity. I can’t wait to contribute and be a part of this special program. I have a tremendous amount of respect for what has been built at LSU and I’m glad to help continue the tradition of excellence here in Baton Rouge.”

This past spring, Danna coached the Lynn University men’s team to the NCAA Division II national title.

Danna, a native of Baton Rouge, led the Fighting Knights to top-five finishes at 10 of their 12 tournaments to go along with a program record 54-hole total low of 826 (38 under) at the FAU Spring Championship to claim the team title while competing against numerous Division I opponents. Danna was named the 2018 NCAA Division II Dave Williams National Coach of the Year.

In his six years at Lynn, his teams won one national title and finished second three times at the NCAA Championship. Prior to his six-year stint at Lynn, Danna served as the head coach at Georgia Southwestern State University.

• • •

July 9

WESTERN ILLINOIS

Western Illinois University’s head men’s golf coach Mel Blasi has stepped away after 21-year coaching career.

“I have loved my time at Western Illinois University,” said Blasi. “I thank Art Chown and Gil Peterson who had the faith to give me a chance 30 years ago. My wife Melissa and I raised our family here in Macomb and we are so grateful for this community for all they have done for us. We accomplished some remarkable things during our time here. I wish the best for the Harry Mussatto Golf Course, the men’s golf program and Western Illinois University. It’s been a great ride!”

During his career at Western Illinois, Blasi led the Leathernecks to four league titles, including three straight between the 2006-08 seasons. He made history during the 2006-07 season by becoming the first WIU golf coach to guide a player to All-America honors (Tim Streng).

As a four-time league ‘Coach of the Year’ honoree, Blasi earned his first during the 2004 season, where he guided the Leathernecks to their first Mid-Continent Conference Championship since 1987 – his senior year with the Leathernecks.

“I can’t thank Mel enough for all he’s done for our golf program,” said interim director of athletics Danielle Surprenant. “From his time as a Western student-athlete to his 20-plus year coaching career, Mel has played an integral part in the program’s success. I wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Western Illinois is a member of the Summit League and placed sixth at the league championship this past spring. The Leathernecks finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 245 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

The school has reported it will conduct a national search for Blasi’s replacement.

• • •

July 9

USC

Bucking the trend this summer, USC decided to stay in house and name Justin Silverstein its new women’s golf coach. Silverstein will replace Andrea Gaston, who took the head coaching job at Texas A&M earlier this summer.

Silverstein, who has served as the associate head coach for the men’s program at USC the last two years, was previously with the women’s program. He helped the women’s team to a national championship in 2013. In all, he spent four years with the women’s program – two years (2013-14) as an assistant coach and two more as associate head coach (2015-16).

Silverstein came to USC after coaching four seasons at Arizona, where he also was a member of the Wildcats golf team from 2006-09.

• • •

July 6

WAKE FOREST

Aaron O’Callaghan has been named the associate head coach for the men’s golf team at Wake Forest.

O’Callaghan joins the program after four seasons at Louisville, serving three as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach last year. He replaces Dan Walters, who began a new career outside of golf after nine seasons at Wake Forest.

“Aaron will bring energy and passion to our program every day, just like Coach Walters did,” said head coach Jerry Haas. “He comes to Wake Forest after a great tenure as the associate head coach at Louisville. A native of Ireland, he represented his country in international competitions as a player and will be someone who will represent Wake Forest to the fullest. I am looking forward to working with him and know he will help our program achieve a high level of play.”

Prior to joining the coaching staff at Louisville, O’Callaghan was the top assistant golf professional at the Baton Rouge Country Club in Baton Rouge, La., for four years. He played collegiate golf at Southeastern Louisiana from 2005-09, winning twice and earning first-team All-Southland Conference accolades in 2007. As a professional, he advanced to the second stage of the 2011 European Tour Qualifying School.

“It is a privilege and honor to join the Wake Forest family,” said O’Callaghan. “From an early age, I admired this program. It is clear to see that the student-athlete experience at Wake Forest is second to none. I have the utmost respect for Coach Haas and I am very excited to begin working with him to help the Deacs achieve success in the classroom and on the course.

• • •

July 5

EASTERN KENTUCKY

After 21 years at Eastern Kentucky, Pat Stephens has announced his intentions to resign effective July 31.

Stephens coached the Colonels to three Ohio Valley Conference Championships and three NCAA postseason appearances as a team. He was named OVC Coach of the Year five times, including this past season after his team placed second at the conference championship.

“Pat Stephens has been a tremendous leader for our men’s golf program and a tremendous asset to our university,” Director of Athletics Stephen Lochmueller said. “Pat is the epitome of an Eternal Colonel. He was an outstanding student-athlete at EKU and then returned to his alma mater to build a nationally competitive men’s golf program. All of us in EKU athletics wish Pat, his wife Joni and their sons Daniel, Ben and Joseph all the best.”

Eastern Kntucky finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 126 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach these past 21 years at Eastern Kentucky University,” Stephens said. “I have been blessed to work with some talented individuals and teams. These young men have been a big part of my life and I thank them for allowing me to be their coach. I also want to thank our athletics administration and all the hard-working, dedicated coaches in the department. It has been an honor to serve with you. I wish the best for EKU men’s golf and all the EKU athletics teams.”

Stephens, a former EKU player and later assistant professional at Arlington Golf Course, assumed the coaching reins prior to the start of the 1997-98 season and at that same time took over the head professional duties at Arlington.

This opens up a good mid-major job where a coach can win the conference AQ and get to the postseason. The search for Eastern Kentucky University’s next men’s golf coach will begin immediately.

• • •

July 5

AUSTIN PEAY

Amy McCollum has had the interim tag removed and been named head coach of Austin Peay State.

McCollum and former head coach Sara Robson shared the Coach of the Year honor after a season which included eight top-five finishes and a win at the 2017 Buick Town and Country Invitational in Nashville. When Robson stepped down following the fall season, McCollum took over and led the Govs to four of those top fives as head coach, including a fourth-place finish at the 2018 OVC Women’s Golf Championship.

A four-year letterman at Radford, McCollum joined the women’s golf program at Austin Peay in Fall 2013 after a year as volunteer assistant at her alma mater. She first served as a part-time assistant for the Govs while pursuing her master’s degree in health and human performance. Upon completion of her master’s, McCollum moved into a joint role within the athletics department, assisting with the women’s golf program and as an academic coordinator before becoming the interim head coach after Robson’s transition into an administrative role.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to move forward at Austin Peay,” McCollum said. “I’m grateful that the administration trusts me to lead the program into the future and I’m excited about where we are as a program. We have a really bright future here and I’m appreciative of the chance to be part of something special at Austin Peay.”

McCollum is the fifth head coach in Austin Peay women’s golf history and the second since the men and women’s programs went to separate coaching staffs in 2004-05.

Austin Peay was ranked No. 170 in the 2017-18 Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

July 4

VIRGINIA

It certainly is the year where current coaching vacancies are being filled with current head coaches. That rings true again with Virginia naming Oregon’s Ria Scott head women’s golf coach.

Virginia athletics director Carla Williams has announced the hiring of Ria Scott as head coach replacing Kim Lewellen, who left Virginia after 11 seasons to take the head coaching job at Wake Forest in June. Scott spent the past nine seasons at Oregon, where she guided the Ducks to NCAA postseason play in all nine of her seasons in Eugene.

“Ria brings with her an excellent coaching resume, playing background and appreciation for academic excellence that makes her a great fit for our program,” Williams said. “She has demonstrated the ability to develop both individual players and an entire program on a consistent basis. She has achieved that by being an outstanding teacher, program manager and strong recruiter.”

Prior to her time at Oregon, she spent two years as the head coach at San Francisco. Before turning coaching into her career, Scott played professionally after her collegiate playing days at California.

“I believe in the academic mission of the University of Virginia and the trajectory in which this athletic department is headed,” Scott said. “I was incredibly impressed by Virginia’s commitment to its golf programs, shown by the investment in its new golf facility and the renovation scheduled for Birdwood Golf Course. I am excited to build on the strong foundation that Jan Mann, Kim Lewellen and our alumnae have set for our program. I am looking forward to working with our current and next generation of Hoos and am excited that current assistant coach Calle Nielson will remain a part of the program. I am committed to working tirelessly to make the University of Virginia proud.”

• • •

June 30

FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Florida Atlantic has a new men’s golf coach in Ryan Jamison. Jamison, who spent the last two years as the assistant coach at Stanford, is familiar with southern Florida. He was the head men’s coach at Nova Southeastern for four years and the assistant coach for the four years prior.

“We are thrilled that Ryan chose to return to south Florida, a community he knows well,” said Brian White, Florida Atlantic’s vice president and director of athletics. “He has been coaching for more than a decade and brings experiences from the highest levels of both Division I and Division II, including leading his program to a Division II National Championship in 2015. I am looking forward to working with Ryan as we build a winning program athletically and academically.”

While at Nova Southeastern, his team won the 2015 NCAA Division II national title. That season saw his squad capture 7 tournament wins and seven individual crowns. The Sharks finished first or second in all but one of their tournaments. Before joining the Sharks’ program, Jamison spent two seasons as an assistant at DePaul, where he also played his college golf.

“I’m very excited about returning to South Florida,” said Jamison. “This is an unbelievable opportunity and I can’t wait to dig in and get to work. South Florida is a fantastic place to play college golf and I look forward to working with our student-athletes to accomplish something special and put this program on the map.”

• • •

June 30

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Southern Illinois has announced Danielle Kaufman as the women’s golf head coach. Kaufman replaces Alexis O’Brien as head coach. O’Brien served as the program’s head coach for the past seven seasons before moving to Oregon in May to join her husband.

Kaufman, who played college golf at Rend Lake and Southern Illinois, returns to Carbondale from Rend Lake. While at Rend Lake, she coached the women’s golf program to a top-15 finish at the NJCAA National Tournament in 2018. She was the NJCAA Region 24 Coach of the Year.

“I want to thank Coach (Jerry) Kill and the Saluki Athletics Administrators for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of becoming the next head women’s golf coach for Southern Illinois University,” Kaufman said. “As a Saluki alumna, I have taken what Coach (Diane) Daugherty had taught me from my athletic career at SIU; and I want to instill that same commitment to excellence within my players and program. I look forward to helping shape the new generation of Saluki golfers. I am honored and humbled to be joining the Saluki athletic family.”

Daugherty, a Hall of Fame coach, said: “I am thrilled Danielle will be taking over the golf program. Danielle is part of the SIU women’s golf family, and I am so excited for her and the team.”

While at Rend Lake, Kaufman also served as an assistant softball coach for three seasons.

“Danielle will be a recruiting machine. She’s very enthusiastic and a fantastic golf coach,” said Kill, Southern Illinois’ athletic director. “We did our homework on this hire and talked to Dr. Charlotte West and Diane Daugherty. Danielle comes highly recommended. Diane is an important part of our program and will be a great resource for Danielle. We feel that both our golf programs are in great shape moving forward.”

• • •

June 30

ARIZONA

With several big school jobs open this summer, one name that was tossed around a bit as a possible candidate was Arizona coach Laura Ianello. Ianello’s Wildcats won the 2018 NCAA championship, defeating Alabama in the final match last month at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

For now, Ianello appears to be staying put in Tucson after agreeing to terms of a five-year contract. There were no other details available, but it is expected that the contract extension will certainly involve an increase to her base salary that was just under $90,000 per year.

“We could not ask for anyone better to lead our women’s golf program than Laura Ianello and because of that we are both incredibly proud and excited to announce this five-year extension,” Arizona Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said. “The remarkable performance of this year’s national championship team exemplifies how fortunate we are to have Laura as our head coach. As both an outstanding player and coach for this program, Laura is dedicated to continuing the championship culture this program has developed over decades. We look forward to continued excellence from our women’s golf team on the course, in the classroom and in the community for many more years to come.”

Ianello, who played her college golf at Arizona from 1998-2003, completed her eighth season as head coach with that national championship. It was the first title for Arizona since 2000, when Ianello was playing for the Wildcats. The program won its initial championship in 1996.

“I am incredibly honored that athletic director Dave Heeke, senior associate athletic director Erika Barnes and President Robert Robbins have been so gracious with this extension to provide me an opportunity to continue coaching at such a special place,” Ianello said. “Arizona has been great to me as both a student-athlete and coach, and there is nowhere else I’d rather be. The belief our administrative team has in me and my staff with Coach Derek Radley is truly amazing. We are excited to return our national championship team, which had no seniors, to carry us into a bright future for Arizona golf. I am ecstatic to continue the championship tradition we have built at Arizona, graduating our student-athletes and seeing successful young women come out of our program.”

Originally from Charleston, Ill., Ianello was the runner-up at the 2000 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship. She also played in the 2001, 2002 and 2004 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2002 Curtis Cup and represented the U.S. at the 2000 and 2002 World Amateur Championship. For three seasons (2000-03), she was ranked in the top 10 in Golfweek’s amateur rankings.

Ianello’s coaching career began as an assistant coach for the Wildcats in 2008. She went on to serve three years as the assistant before being named head coach on May 26, 2010.

• • •

June 29

SAN JOSE STATE

It’s official: Dana Dormann will be the next head women’s golf coach at San Jose State. She replaces her husband, John, who retired following the 2017-18 season.

Dormann, who was given a five-year contract, has been the associate head coach and assistant coach for the Spartan program for the past 13-plus seasons.

She is former Spartan All-American and San Jose State Sports Hall of Fame honoree. Dormann won the 1985 U.S. Girls’ Junior and went on to become a three-time All-American for the Spartans. She played on the 1985 through 1988 teams, was a member of the 1987 NCAA Championship team, won four tournaments and was the 1987 Pacific Coach Athletic Association Player of the Year. Dormann was also an assistant coach for the 1989 NCAA Championship team.

Professionally, she played nine years on the LPGA, winning the 1992 Las Vegas LPGA International and the 1993 McCall’s LPGA Classic. Dormann is a member of the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame.

“Dana is a proven competitor and is ready to lead the program to new heights. As an alumnae, she exudes Spartan Pride and will be an outstanding ambassador for the program, our department and San Jose State,” said San Jose State Director of Athletics Marie Tuite.

Still actively playing golf, Dormann earned medalist honor by shooting a 3-under 68 to qualify for the Inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open, July 12-15, in Chicago.

“My background in golf has uniquely prepared me to lead the Spartan women’s golf program. The Spartan Golf Complex is a ‘game changer’ for our program. So many great things are happening in San Jose and at San Jose State. I am excited to be a part of it. Spartan Up!”

• • •

June 29

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte head men’s coach Ryan Cabbage has announced the hiring of Austin King as the assistant coach.

King, who played his collegiate golf at Western Kentucky, comes to Charlotte after spending the last two years on the coaching staff at South Alabama.

“Austin is one of the great, young, up and coming coaches in our profession,” said Cabbage, who just completed his seventh season at helm of the Charlotte 49ers men’s golf program. “He is smart, hard-working and energetic and will be a great addition to our program.”

• • •

June 29

TENNESSEE

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer announced that head women’s golf coach Judi Pavon has agreed to a contract extension through June of 2021.

“Judi has done a good job of building and maintaining a program that achieves at a high level across the board,” Fulmer said. “Her student-athletes are competitive on the golf course, they excel academically and they have a strong record of service throughout the community. I’m happy to have her build on what has been an impressive 21-year career with our women’s golf program.”

Pavon served as an assistant coach for the Lady Vols from 1997-2000. She took over the program as the interim head coach for the final two tournaments of the 1999-00 season and was named head coach in 2000.

“I would like to thank (associate AD and golf administrator) Angie Boyd-Keck and Coach Fulmer for their continued support of me and our women’s golf program,” Pavon said. “I’m excited and optimistic about the future – particularly with the state-of-the-art, new Blackburn-Furrow Clubhouse scheduled to be completed in the coming months. Entering my 22nd season, I’m proud to continue representing the University of Tennessee alongside an incredible staff and each of the outstanding student-athletes in our program.”

• • •

June 28

TENNESSEE

Tennessee is expected to announce Brennan Webb as its new men’s golf coach today. Webb replaces Jim Kelson, who retired in May after 20 years guiding the men’s golf team in Knoxville.

Webb has spent the last three years at Middle Tennessee guiding the Blue Raiders to back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances. His team won a Conference USA Championship this past spring. He has recruited players who have been named consecutive Conference USA Freshmen of the Year and Webb was also named Conference USA Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

Before his time at Middle Tennessee, Webb was the assistant/associate head coach at Georgia Tech and assistant coach at the University of South Florida.

Webb, who is from Ontario, Canada, played his college golf at East Tennessee State. Following his collegiate career he played professionally and was exempt on the Web.com Tour in 2009.

Tennessee was ranked No. 46 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings last year. Middle Tennessee was No. 70. Both teams played in NCAA regional competition in the spring, but failed to advance to the finals.

• • •

June 27

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

See what’s going on here.

After 11 years as the head women’s golf coach at Illinois State, Darby Sligh has left the mid-major level to become an assistant coach at North Carolina State, an ACC school.

“We welcome Darby to our Pack Family,” said head coach Page Marsh. “I’m very excited about next season, and the opportunities and challenges that the year will bring. We are a talented and capable team. Darby and I share a long history in the game together and have a great mutual respect. I’m looking forward to having her here in Raleigh as a part of the Pack after all of these years.”

While at Illinois State, she led the Redbirds to five Missouri Valley Conference championships, along with five automatic NCAA Regional berths and four consecutive MVC Coach of the Year awards.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me to continue to learn and grow under Coach Marsh at NC State,” said Sligh. “She has always been a mentor to me, having recruited me many years ago when NC State women’s golf was in its rebirth. I’m extremely grateful for her belief in me then, as a player, and now as a coach. With world-class facilities and staff, the trajectory of NC State is hard to ignore and I’m eager become a part of the Wolfpack Family.

“Although it’s hard to leave behind a program I love deeply, I’m excited to be closer to my family while still pursuing coaching at the highest level. I’m incredibly thankful for Larry Lyons and his guidance and constant support at Illinois State. Because of my time there, I’ve gained so many meaningful relationships and life experiences to take with me into this next chapter.”

Prior to her time at Illinois State she was the head coach at Newberry College for two seasons.

Sligh played her collegiate golf at Alabama from 2002-05 and was the team’s co-captain all four years. She had nine top-10 finishes, including two wins.

Now will a power five assistant coach be interested in the Illinois State job? Doubtful.

• • •

June 27

TEXAS A&M CORPUS CHRISTI

Joni Stephens has been named head women’s golf coach at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Stephens has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

Stephens brings many years of Division I coaching experience to the Islanders golf program.

For the past 16 years, she has worked as a Division I head golf coach at three different institutions. Two years at Louisiana-Monroe, two years at Montana and 12 years at Eastern Kentucky. While at Eastern Kentucky, she was the 2005 Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year. Stephens also has an LPGA Class B Certification.

• • •

June 27

FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Florida Atlantic has named Aimee Neff as head women’s golf coach.

Neff brings five years of coaching experience to FAU. Prior to her time at North Carolina (she spent this past season as associate head coach for the women’s squad), Neff was an assistant coach at Vanderbilt during the 2016-17 season. Before that, she was an assistant coach at her alma mater, Michigan State from 2013-16, where in 2014 she helped coach the Spartans to their 11th Big Ten Championship and an NCAA Championship appearance.

She also spent eight years as a professional golfer.

“Aimee is a proven winner professionally and collegiately both as a student-athlete and as a coach,” said FAU assistant vice president Brian White. “I’m excited to welcome her to FAU and look forward to working with her to build a program that is highly competitive in the classroom and on the golf course.”

Florida Atlantic was ranked No. 170 last year in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“I would like to thank athletics director, Brian White, and his staff, for this fantastic opportunity to join the FAU family! Each person I have interacted with from FAU has been terrific and made me feel welcomed,” said Neff. “FAU has a lot to offer academically, as well as fantastic weather and beautiful golf courses. With the right mindset and work ethic, I truly believe we can take this program to new heights. I look forward to working with the student-athletes to excel in the classroom, on the course and in the community.”

• • •

June 27

LOUISIANA-MONROE

Not a bad year for Nathan Weant. Weant returns to the University of Louisiana-Monroe again as an assistant coach after spending just one season at Indian Hills Community College, where he guided his team to a NJCAA Division I national championship.

Weant was an assistant coach at ULM when he was hired to take over the golf program at Indian Hills Community College one year ago.

In his lone season at Indian Hills, he was named the Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award winner for NJCAA schools. Weant replaced Rob Murray as Indian Hills golf coach last September after Murray left to become an assistant coach at Kansas State.

Indian Hills athletic director Brett Monaghan said a search for Weant’s successor has already begun and he hopes to be able to name a new coach soon.

• • •

June 27

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Kortnie Maxoutopoulis has been named assistant women’s golf coach at Mississippi State. She replaces Leigh Treloar, who will be moving from Starkville with her family.

Maxoutopoulis comes to Starkville from Long Beach State, where she spent one season as the assistant coach. Before her time at Long Beach State, Maxoutopoulis was a graduate assistant for two years at Georgia Southern. The native of Pleasanton, Calif., played three seasons at TCU after completing her freshman year at Rutgers.

“It is a great blessing and honor to be joining the Bulldog family,” Maxoutopoulis said. “I’d like to thank Ginger (Brown-Lemm), Leigh (Treloar), Mr. (Jared) Benko and Mr. (John) Cohen, among many others, for the opportunity. We have so much to look forward to together! I believe through leading, empowering, challenging and loving our players well, we will reap great success. I’m eager to hit the ground running as we build on the legacy here at Mississippi State. Hail State!”

Brown-Lemm, the Bulldogs head coach, also added Robbie Fields as a volunteer assistant. Fields, a Hartselle, Ala., native, is currently a senior in Mississippi State’s PGA Golf Management Department. Fields brings knowledge of instructional golf to the table, having worked with the Northern Texas PGA Sectional, Crooked Stick Golf Club, the Sea Island Golf Performance Center and the Hank Johnson School of Golf.

• • •

June 26

UNCG

UNCG men’s head coach Terrance Stewart has announced Dirk Fennie as assistant coach

Fennie spent the 2017-18 season as a volunteer assistant coach for the women’s golf program at Appalachian State and previously coached for eight years at Greensboro College for both the men’s and women’s program where his men’s team won an NCAA DIII National Championship in 2011.

In the eight years at Greensboro College, Fennie led the men’s program to five national championship appearances. His teams finished fourth in 2017, 11th in 2010 and 2013 and 12th in 2012. In 2011 he was won the Dave Williams Award honoring him as the National Coach of the Year in NCAA Division III men’s golf.

The women’s program was introduced at Greensboro College in 2011. Fennie successfully recruited and maintained the program for six seasons. In addition to serving as both men’s and women’s golf coach, he was the assistant sports information director for the school from 2009-12 and then assistant athletic director for the rest of his tenure.

Prior to arriving at Greensboro College, Fennie had been a volunteer assistant to GCAA Hall of Fame coach Jack Jensen at Guilford.

Fennie, who played his college golf at Campbell and finished his career at Colorado, was the 1999 North Carolina Amateur Champion. In his time at Campbell he was the Big South Conference Medalist, conference player of the year and a two-time All-Conference selection. While at Colorado he helped the Buffaloes to two NCAA regional appearances.

• • •

June 25

SOUTH DAKOTA

Nick Hovden has announced he is resigning as head men’s and women’s golf coach at the University of South Dakota. Hovden, who was the 2015 Summit League men’s golf Coach of the Year, has spent the past eight seasons with Coyote golf program.

“My journey as head golf coach has been amazing,” Hovden said. “I’m beyond thankful to everyone at USD for such a great opportunity and experience, and for seeing the confidence in me when I first started eight years ago. It’s never easy to step away from something you love, but knowing the program and its vision for the future is in such a great place makes it a little easier. I’m excited to start focusing more on my family as I transition from passionate leader to avid follower of the Coyote golf program.”

Hovden guided the men’s golf team to the 2015 Summit League Championship and a spot in that season’s NCAA Regional, both of which were firsts in program history. This past season, he guided the women’s program to its best finish in the Summit League Championship, a fourth-place showing.

“I can’t thank Nick enough for what he has done to create a positive culture not only within the golf program but the athletics department overall,” Director of Athletics David Herbster said. “We will miss Nick as a coach but know that he will be close and always a part of the Coyote family. We wish him the best in his new career outside of athletics.”

Moving forward administrators at South Dakota plan to split the position and hire a head coach for each program.

• • •

June 24

ARIZONA STATE

It’s not every day we report a volunteer assistant, but this one is worthy of talking about.

Arizona State head cocah Matt Thurmond has announced Howard Twitty will join the staff as a volunteer assistant for the 2018-19 season. The former Sun Devil is a three-time All-American (1970-72), with more than 35 years of PGA Tour experience and teaching behind him.

“Howard is both a Sun Devil and Phoenix golf legend,” said Thurmond. “Along with a lifetime of successful golf experience he has a huge heart and passion for serving and teaching golf’s next generation. He has so much to offer our guys and I know we will all benefit from his coaching and competitiveness.”

Twitty earned first-team All-America honors in 1970 and 1972 and was a third-team selection in 1971. He was the NCAA individual runner-up in 1972.

His PGA Tour experience — when he competed from 1975-99 — includes titles at the Thailand Open (1974), BC Open (1979), Greater Hartford Open (1980) and the United Airlines Hawaiin Open (1993). He was Vice President of the PGA of America in 1980 and Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board in 1981-82. He competed on the Champions Tour from 1999-2007. He had worked at Chaparral High School from 2006-11 as an assistant coach and was part of four state titles.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the Sun Devil golf program,” says Twitty. “Golf and ASU have been so very good to me, I can’t believe how lucky that I can be a small part of both. Matt has assembled a young and very talented team. I see a bright future under Matt Thurmond and I can’t wait to be a small part of it.”

• • •

June 24

GUILFORD COLLEGE

Guilford College (Greensboro, N.C.) men’s golf coach Justin Tereshko has informed the school he will be resigning. Tereshko is getting married later this month and will be relocating with his wife to Kentucky and hopes to stay involved in college coaching.

“I’m not really sure what lies ahead for me but I would like to try and stay in coaching,” said Tereshko.

Tereshko, spent four seasons at Guilford and recently placed fifth at the 2018 NCAA Division III Championships. Guilford made three Division III Tournament appearances and won three Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) crowns in Tereshko’s tenure. The Quakers placed second in the 2017 championships and eighth in 2015.

A 2012 Transylvania University graduate, Tereshko remains a competitive golfer and reached the Round of 32 at the 2014 United States Amateur Championship. The Madison, Indiana, native placed second at the 2016 North Carolina Amateur Championship and was selected for North Carolina’s 2016 United States Golf Association Men’s State Team. He won the 2017 North Carolina Amateur, reached the match-play round of the 2017 U.S. Amateur, and was exempted into the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur where he also reached match play.

A search for Tereshko’s successor will take place this summer. Guilford is slated to return nine players from the 2017-18 team that was ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III golf.

• • •

June 19

TEXAS A&M

Sources have confirmed that Texas A&M has found its next women’s golf coach. USC’s Andrea Gaston is expected to be named the new head coach in College Station in the coming days. Gaston will replace Trelle McCombs, who was relieved of her duties in late May.

Gaston was recently named Golfweek’s Coach of the Year has been the head coach at USC since 1996.

Gaston, who played her college golf at San Jose State, was inducted into the WGCA Hall of Fame in 2010. She led the Trojans to NCAA titles in 2003, 2008 and 2013 and the Trojans finished second by just one stroke in 2010 and 2012 and by two strokes in 2014. Since match play became part of the format at the NCAA Championship, USC is one of only two teams (Stanford being the other) to have advanced to the match play portion of the finals each year.

This hire could be a game changer in women’s golf coaching. Jobs like this one deserve to see head coaches get a shot at a school willing to raise the bar for the women’s game. McCombs’ base salary was north of $150k per year and reports suggest Gaston will surpass the $200k mark.

Gaston will have her work cut out for her in College Station. Her USC teams have been amongst the best and NCAA contenders throughout her career. Can she find that same success in a much different place?

Now, what will USC do?

• • •

June 19

SOUTH FLORIDA

Dalton Stevens has been named assistant women’s coach at the University of South Florida.

For the past two years, Stevens has been the head coach for both the men’s and women’s golf programs at Bethany College in Kansas. Stevens got Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2018 after leading the Bethany College men’s team to a league championship while the women’s program finished second.



Prior to Bethany College, Stevens served as an assistant in 2015-16 at Kirkwood Community College, where he played college golf. He began his collegiate coaching career at Iowa Central Community College in 2014-15.



“I am thrilled that coach Stevens has joined us as we begin to elevate this program. I love that he comes in with head coaching experience, which will allow us to hit the ground running,” said South Florida head coach Erika Brennan, who was named head coach last winter. “Dalton is personable and a dynamic recruiter, both things that were immediately evident in the interview process. We have a shared vision for this program and I’m looking forward to working alongside Coach Stevens as we continue to grow this into a championship program.”



South Florida was ranked No. 158 last year in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

June 15

JAMES MADISON

James Madison has named Tommy Baker head women’s golf coach. Baker comes to James Madison after working as the assistant coach at Colorado State. He replaces Sarah Sargent.

Prior to his work in Fort Collins, Baker spent nine years as a head coach at the NCAA Division II level, building Coker College from a new program into a regional contender before turning Saint Leo into a top-10 program.



“Tommy is a great fit for the culture we promote within JMU Athletics,” James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “He was an honor-roll collegiate athlete and has maintained that balance of competitive success and growing the person as he has moved into coaching. In each step of his journey, he has accepted new challenges and left a program better than he found it. We are eager to witness him make a similar impact on our student-athletes at James Madison.”



Baker started his coaching career at his alma mater, UNC Pembroke, serving as an assistant coach beginning in 2006 before starting at Coker College as the head men’s and women’s golf coach in 2008.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be joining the JMU family,” Baker said. “I am excited for the future of this program because of the amazing players currently on the roster and because JMU has everything a student-athlete could possibly want to be successful in their sport and their life.”

James Madison finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 147 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

June 15

SOUTH CAROLINA

Just a few months removed from carrying a bag for South Carolina, Ben Dietrich has been named the assistant coach for the Gamecocks. Dietrich replaces Jake Amos, who was recently named associate head coach at East Tennessee State after two seasons at Carolina.

“Ben epitomizes everything we stand for as a golf program,” South Carolina coach Bill McDonald said. “He’s a natural leader with a great heart for serving others. What he lacks for in experience will certainly be made up for with his enthusiasm and work ethic. Ben is focused, organized and very detail oriented. I very much look forward to working with him.”

Dietrich, who is from Bluffton, S.C., concluded his playing career this past spring at the NCAA Bryan Regional, helping the Gamecocks to a seventh-place finish. Dietrich played in 30 career events at South Carolina, posting a career scoring average of 73.89 in 87 rounds played. He finished his career with six top-20 finishes and two top-10 performances. He was ranked No. 375 individually in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

“It’s impossible to put into words how excited I am for this opportunity to begin my coaching career at the University of South Carolina,” said Dietrich. “I’d like to thank Coach McDonald not only for this amazing opportunity but also for being a great mentor during my time as a student-athlete in Columbia. He has always had the players best interests at heart and helps each and every one of them grow not only as a golfer, but also as a person – a trend I look forward to helping continue. I tell people all the time that they won’t find anyone who loves Gamecock golf more than I do, so needless to say, I am thrilled to be a part of this program moving forward. I can’t wait to help our players attain their goals and reach their dreams.”

Dietrich also excelled off the course for the Gamecocks as a four-time SEC Community Service Team member and a 2017 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar. He graduated in May with a degree in hospitality management.

• • •

June 14

ST. EDWARD’S

Chris Hill has been named head men’s golf coach at St. Edward’s University. Hill replaces Todd Ohlmeyer, who resigned earlier this spring.

Hill just concluded his third season coaching the men’s and women’s teams at NCAA Division III Concordia University (Austin, Texas). In his three years at Concordia, Hill was a two-time finalist for the Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award and the men’s team won a total of 14 tournaments in his three-year span. This past spring, he guided the Tornados to a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division III National Tournament. In addition, Hill earned NCAA West Region and American Southwest Conference Coach of the Year honors this past year.

“Coach Hill’s exemplary coaching success in developing talent combined with his commitment to academics made this selection an easy one,” said Associate Vice President for Athletics Debbie Taylor. “His variety of experience at Divisions I and III will give him the range he needs to continue the success of our men’s golf program. His background recruiting based in Houston and Austin serves as a plus, and we’re excited to welcome he and his family to the hilltop.”

Before his time at Concordia, Hill was the head men’s golf coach at NCAA Division I Pacific. Prior to that, he was the assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s program at Houston Baptist from 2008-10 before moving to the University of Houston. At Houston, he served as the assistant men’s coach until 2012 before being promoted to associate head coach until his departure in 2014 when he went to Pacific.

Hill played college golf at Wayne State from 2002-06 and after concluding his playing career, he spent one season as a graduate assistant coach at Wayne State.

• • •

June 14

WESTERN CAROLINA

Western Carolina Director of Athletics Randy Eaton today announced the hiring of Courtney Gunter. She replaces Sara Anne McGetrick.

Gunter, who is from Matthews, N.C., comes to Western Carolina after spending two seasons as the assistant coach at Coastal Carolina. She also was an assistant coach at East Carolina.

“We look forward to Coach Gunter joining the Catamount family as our next head women’s golf coach,” said Stacey Miller, WCU’s Senior Woman Administrator and chair of the search committee. “Courtney’s coaching experience and golf connections in the southeastern United States region are a great fit for leading the Catamounts to success.”

Gunter played her college golf at the University of North Carolina (2009-13). During her time as a Tar Heel, the team appeared in four NCAA regionals and a pair of NCAA Championships.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Catamount family and taking over the women’s golf program,” said Gunter. “I’m extremely grateful to Stacey Miller, Larry Arbaugh, and Randy Eaton for this incredible opportunity. The family atmosphere felt throughout the entire athletic department was one of the things that made this decision so easy for me. I see great potential in this program and cannot wait to get the season started.”

Western Carolina was ranked No. 241 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings last year.

• • •

June 14

TOLEDO

Jenny Coluccio has been named the women’s golf coach at the University of Toledo. For the last five years, Coluccio has been the assistant coach at Illinois.

Prior to arriving in Champaign, Coluccio spent three seasons as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls. Before becoming head coach in Sioux Falls, Coluccio served two seasons as a graduate assistant for Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D., working with both men’s and women’s teams.

A native of Springfield, Mo., Coluccio played her college golf at Drury (Mo.) University, graduating in 2007.

“We are excited to have Jenny as the new leader of our women’s golf program,” Toledo Vice-President and Athletic Director Mike O’Brien said. “Her passion for golf and her ability to teach the game as well as recruit will be extremely beneficial to our student-athletes. She has experienced tremendous success as a head coach and assistant coach at the collegiate level. We look forward to watching the impact she makes on our program.”

During her five years with the Fighting Illini, Coluccio helped the program reach new heights. Illinois concluded the 2017-18 season ranked No. 24 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and recorded its best regional finish ever with a seventh at the NCAA Madison Regional. The top six advanced to the NCAA championship. Illinois tied for second place at the 2018 Big Ten Championships, its best showing since 1976.

“I cannot thank (Illinois women’s golf coach) Renee Slone and The University of Illinois enough for allowing me to be a part of their lives and success over the past five years,” Coluccio continued. “I also want to say thank you to my family, friends, mentors and peers who have all continued to challenge me to improve every step of the way.”

Toledo was ranked No. 108 last year.

• • •

June 13

NEBRASKA

We can expect Nebraska to name Mark Hankins men’s golf coach in the near future. Hankins has been out of coaching since 2014 when he accepted a position in administration as an assistant athletic director at the University of Iowa. However, he has remained close to the game serving on the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship Committee the past two years.

Hankins has made a name for himself when it comes to turning around a golf program. He may have just met his biggest challenge yet.

Nebraska was ranked No. 172 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings during the 2017-18 season and was ranked the worst men’s golf programs amongst the power five schools. The situation at Nebraska is very similar to what he encountered when he took the job as the head coach at Iowa in 2007.

The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 152 the year before his arrival in Iowa City. Two seasons later, Iowa was ranked No. 54 and placed 17th at the NCAA championship.

Hankins would spend seven years as the head coach at Iowa. The Hawkeyes advanced to NCAA postseason in his last six seasons, including a tie for 10th place at the NCAA Championship finals in 2011, the highest finish in the history of Hawkeye men’s golf.

Before his time at Iowa, he spent seven years at Michigan State where his teams won two Big Ten Conference titles and he was named Big Ten Coach of the Year twice. Prior to Michigan State, he spent two years at Texas-Arlington. In his two seasons there, he led the Mavericks to the NCAA Regionals (1998 and 1999) becoming the first coach to guide Texas-Arlington to postseason play. Hankins played college golf and started his coaching career at Iowa State.

• • •

June 13

CINCINNATI

University of Cincinnati men’s golf coach Doug Martin has announced Austin Frick has been named the program’s assistant coach.

Frick joins the Bearcats after spending the past two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Tennessee. Since 2016, Frick also has worked as a mental skills coach using sports psychology training while consulting professional and amateur golfers as well as minor league baseball players.

“Austin brings tremendous energy to our program,” Martin said. “His background in sports psychology will be a huge asset in helping develop young players. Our recent assistant coaches have been local to the area and familiar with our players. By bringing in Austin, this will be a great opportunity for a fresh perspective to help evaluate our program.”

Frick played his collegiate golf as a four-year starter at (NCAA Division I) Francis Marion University in South Carolina.

“The opportunity to join Coach Martin’s staff and work with these incredibly talented players is one that I could not be more excited about,” Frick said. “The environment and energy surrounding this program is truly something special and I look forward to facilitating these players in any way I can to help them reach their goals.”

• • •

June 13

EAST TENNESSEE STATE

East Tennessee State University men’s golf head coach Fred Warren has announced the hiring of Jake Amos as associate head coach.

Amos, who has six years of coaching experience, most recently spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach at South Carolina. Prior to arriving in Columbia, Amos served as an assistant coach at Purdue from 2014-16, while spending the 2013-14 season as an assistant coach at South Florida. Amos began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater Augusta University in 2011.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to be a part of the ETSU family. Coach Warren has built a program with great tradition and success, and I hope to help continue that run,” said Amos. “I have been a huge admirer of ETSU golf and coach Warren for a long time. I remember wanting to go there when I was being recruited to play college golf. I am delighted to have finally made it to Johnson City. I have been fortunate enough to have had some great mentors and worked under some incredible coaches during my time in college golf. I can’t wait to work, use what I have learned and continue to grow the success of ETSU golf.”

Amos, who is from Leicester, England, played his college golf at Augusta University. During his time with the Jaguars, Augusta University won the 2010 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, marking its first title in program history.

As a coach, Amos has been involved in the NCAA postseason at each spot he has been on the staff at.

“Jake is unquestionably one of the top young assistant coaches in the sport of men’s golf, and I am so delighted he is joining our program,” said Warren. “I have known Jake since he played on England’s Boys Team a number of years ago, and although I was impressed with him as a player, I was just as impressed with him as a person. He has a bright future in coaching and I am looking forward to having Jake as our associate head coach.”

• • •

June 12

OHIO STATE

Therese Hession has been named Ohio State’s director of golf for the men’s and women’s programs.

This is a huge moment for Hession, the school’s longtime women’s head coach, and could be for the sport as well with Hession becoming the first woman to be named director of golf at a Power Five school.

Here are more details on Hession’s new role.

• • •

June 12

TENNESSEE

After 20 years as the head coach at the University of Tennessee, Jim Kelson has announced his retirement. Assistant coach Sean Pacetti, director of instruction/player development for the past three seasons, has agreed to serve as interim coach.



Kelson led the Volunteers to 17 NCAA Regional berths, seven NCAA Championship appearances and the 2007 SEC title.



“Being the head men’s golf coach at the University of Tennessee over the past 20 years has been the biggest privilege of my life,” Kelson said. “I want to first thank all of my current and former players for all of their efforts and friendships over the years. It was an honor to be your coach. It has really been a terrific 20-year career. I have made a lifetime of wonderful friendships. Go Vols!”

Prior to his time in Knoxville, Kelson spent seven years at Augusta State. During his college coaching career, his teams won a total of 38 events.

“Jim has poured himself into the Tennessee golf program and has had a tremendous impact on his student-athletes over the past 20 years,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Philip Fulmer said. “We’re extremely grateful for his service to the university and appreciative of the way he led the program. The men who played for him think the world of him, and I believe that’s because of the genuine relationships he built with them during their time with the program. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

The Volunteers finished 9th at the SEC Championship, 7th at the NCAA Raleigh Regional and completed the year ranked No. 46 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

If the interim tag is not removed next to Pacetti’s name, there will be no shortage of candidates interested in taking over in Knoxville.

• • •

June 12

FLORIDA SOUTHERN

Lee White has been named head coach at Florida Southern following the retirement of Doug Gordin. White has spent eight years with the program as a student-athlete and assistant coach.

During his time as assistant coach, which spanned two seasons from 2012-14 and two more from 2016-18, Florida Southern won the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship and advanced to medal play at the national finals on two other occasions. One of those was this year when Florida Southern won the stroke play portion of the tournament and reached the national semifinals.

“We are excited to name Lee White as the new head coach of the men’s golf program at Florida Southern,” said Florida Southern College Director of Athletics Pete Meyer. “There has been a long history of championship success by Charley Matlock and Doug Gordin, and Lee will be charged with continuing that success on the course and in the classroom. I have no doubt the program is in good hands.”

White, who is from Bartow, Fla., played college golf at Florida Southern from 2008-12. He helped the Moccasins to a runner-up finish in the SSC Tournament and was their top finisher at the super regional. He was second on the team in stroke average that year and ended his college playing career by placing in the top 20 in four of his last five tournaments, including the 2012 super regional where he was 19th.

“I feel honored and grateful to be taking over as head men’s golf coach at Florida Southern College,” said White. “The community has been extremely supportive of me and our program, and there is no other place I would rather be. Having played at Florida Southern makes it even more special.”

White becomes just the third coach in the last 47 years at Florida Southern. He follows Charley Matlock (1972-96) and Doug Gordin (1996-2018), who combined to lead Florida Southern to 13 national championships, the most in Division II history.

• • •

June 11

VALPARAISO

Jonathan Haas has stepped down as women’s golf coach at Valparaiso. Haas and his family will move to Colorado, where he has accepted a position as a teacher and will coach high school girls basketball. He started at Valparaiso in December of 2016.

“We would like to thank Coach Haas for the hard work he has put into our program over the last two years,” Valparaiso University Director of Athletics Mark LaBarbera said. “He displayed great enthusiasm for our program and our University. We appreciate his leadership of our women’s golf program during the transition to the Missouri Valley Conference.”

Valparaiso made the move two years ago from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference and finished this past season ranked No. 244 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

June 8

WAKE FOREST

Wake Forest naming Virginia’s Kim Lewellen head coach today is straight out of the did-not-see-that-coming department.

Lewellen announced her resignation at Virginia today to accept the head coaching position at Wake Forest. Lewellen just completed her 11th season at Virginia, leading the Cavaliers to a 22nd-place finish at the NCAA Championship. It marked the ninth time during her tenure at UVA that the Cavaliers advanced to the NCAA finals.

Lewellen, who is a three-time ACC Coach of the Year, replaces Dianne Dailey, who retired at the conclusion of the season after 30 years at Wake Forest.

“Coming to Virginia and being part of such a young program, and to watch it flourish and become a continuous competitive team in the ACC and at the NCAA Championships, has been some of the proudest and most memorable moments of my life,” Lewellen said. “This move to Wake Forest is based on my desire to be closer to my family in North Carolina. Both my mother and in-laws reside there. Myself and my husband, John, have had aspirations to be there to help and assist them as they grow in their retirement years.”

“This was a very difficult decision. I truly love Virginia, our student-athletes and staff and everything the University stands for. When I spoke to Carla Williams (UVA athletics director), she told me that if I was making this decision to look out for the best interests of my family, then to be confident it is the right one. I think that shows the outstanding leadership Virginia is fortunate to have. This is a very special community and I am very proud to have been a part of it.”

At Virginia, Lewellen’s teams earned back-to-back ACC Championships in 2015 and 2016. Virginia’s 2011 and 2012 teams placed fourth at the NCAA Championship. UVA’s 2016 team reached the match play portion of the NCAA Championship, finishing fifth in the medal play portion of the event.

“We are excited to welcome Kim to Wake Forest,” said Director of Athletics Ron Wellman. “We want to continue the great tradition that Dianne established over the last 30 years and believe Kim is the perfect fit for our program. She has a long track record of success, she understands Wake Forest and we are confident that she will lead our program to future championships.”

Lewellen played her college golf at the University of North Carolina, graduating in 2003. She was named to Atlantic Coast Conference 50th Anniversary Women’s Golf Team.

Virginia will begin a national search immediately for Lewellen’s replacement.

• • •

June 8

DENVER

Hiring a coach with experience as a caddie always seems like a smart move. That’s what the University of Denver head men’s golf coach Erik Billinger did in naming Brandon Wilkins assistant men’s golf coach. Wilkins comes to Denver from Abilene Christian. He has been on the coaching staff at Abilene Christian since 2016.

“The most impressive characteristic about Brandon is his passion,” Billinger said. “He is passionate about the game, coaching, recruiting and helping the program in any way possible. That kind of passion is contagious and I believe Brandon is going to help this program tremendously in a lot of areas. Brandon is also a coach with the highest of character and integrity with the competitive goal of winning and competing the right way. Lastly, Brandon’s experience in recruiting, especially in the Texas market, is going to be invaluable. I couldn’t be more excited to work with him and have him join our Pioneer Golf Family.”

Wilkins has also had significant caddy experience on the Web.com Tour, APT, and different mini-tours.

“I am thrilled and honored to accept this position,” Wilkins said. “After hearing Coach Billinger’s vision and passion for DU Men’s Golf, it is clear to me that the sky is the limit for the program. I can’t wait to help our student-athletes reach their full potential on and off the course.”

Wilkins played for Hall of Fame coach Vince Clark at McLennan Community College before transferring to Abilene Christian.

• • •

June 8

UAB

UAB found one of the games good, young assistant coaches to lead its women’s golf program, naming Ryan Ashburn head women’s golf coach. Ashburn comes to UAB after having spent the last three years as an assistant coach at Baylor. In her time in Waco, Ashburn helped the Bears to three consecutive NCAA Championship appearances.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Ryan to UAB,” Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said. “She has won at every school she’s been at and brings championship experience that will pay immediate dividends to our program as look to build a winning culture here at UAB.”

Prior to her time at Baylor, Ashburn spent one season as an assistant coach at Campbell during the 2014-15 season.

Ashburn, who is from Seminole, Fla., played her college golf at Stetson University where she was a team captain and was twice named to the Atlantic Sun All-Academic Team.

“I want to thank Mark Ingram and his staff for giving me this incredible opportunity to be a part of the UAB family,” Ashburn said. “I am a firm believer that with hard work our team will be competitive in Conference USA and nationally in the near future.”

UAB finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 185 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

June 8

LSU

In an announcement that will probably turn a few heads in the women’s game, LSU has named men’s assistant coach Garrett Runion head women’s golf coach.

Runion, who has been part of two national championships during his collegiate coaching career, has been selected as the fourth head coach in LSU women’s golf history, LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva has announced. Alleva also announced that LSU men’s head coach Chuck Winstead will take on the responsibilities of Director of Golf.

Runion, from Orlando, Fla., replaces Karen Bahnsen who stepped away from coaching at the end of the season and announced she would be moving on to work with the Tiger Athletic Foundation helping to promote LSU Athletics.

“Coach Karen Bahnsen built something truly special here at LSU with the women’s golf program,” said Alleva. “I know Coach Runion and Coach Winstead will build off of her incredible legacy and help continue to build both men’s and women’s golf into elite programs.”

A 2008 LSU graduate, Runion has spent the past six seasons as the LSU men’s golf assistant coach and played his college golf for the Tigers.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be named the next head coach of the LSU women’s golf program,” said Runion. “Having the chance to coach at my alma mater is very special to me and I look forward to building a program we can all be proud of.”

Winstead will oversee the golf operations at LSU.

“I want to thank Joe Alleva for the opportunity to lead in this new role,” said Winstead. “I also want to thank Karen Bahnsen for the foundation she built with the women’s program. Garrett and I are excited to build on that foundation and for what the future of LSU golf holds.”

• • •

June 8

CLEVELAND STATE

Cleveland State has named Steve Weir the director of golf/head men’s golf coach and Mitchell Moore has been named head women’s golf coach.

Weir recently finished his 11th season as the head coach of the men’s and women’s golf programs at Cleveland State. Weir has led the men’s team to eight Horizon League titles, including the last four, and guided the women’s team to its first League title in program history in 2017.

Moore, a former player on the Cleveland State men’s team from 2013-16, will take over as the head women’s coach for the Vikings. Moore helped the Vikings to Horizon League Championships in each of his last three seasons. In 2015, Moore finished fourth at the League Championship to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.

Moore was an assistant coach during the 2018 Horizon League Championship in Florida, helping the women’s squad to a third-place finish.

• • •

June 7

DENVER

The University of Denver head coach Lindsay Kuhle has announced the hiring of Mikayla Tatman as assistant coach. The former Colorado State Ram golfer is set to join the staff in the fall for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Tatman comes to Denver after teaching and coaching for ExperienceGolf at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, Colo. Just before that, she completed internships with both the Colorado Golf Association and the Colorado Section of the PGA.

“Mikayla played college golf at CSU and has a passion and love for the game. Not only playing, but coaching, teaching, and promoting golf,” Kuhle said. “She is a perfect fit for our program because she is an extremely hard worker, driven, passionate, and competitive, loves Colorado and more specifically Denver.”

• • •

June 5

FURMAN

Matt Davidson has been promoted to head coach at Furman. Davidson had been the assistant coach at Furman this past spring. He replaces Todd Satterfield, who resigned after 22 years as the head men’s golf coach at Furman.

Davidson played his college golf at Furman and prior to returning to Furman he spent 13 years playing professionally, splitting time between the PGA Tour and the Web.com Tour. He played in 147 events on the Web.com Tour and made 90 cuts, recording 16 top-10 finishes.

“I am thrilled that Matt will be leading our program into the future,” said Furman University Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “As a former stand-out student-athlete, professional golfer, and now a Hall of Famer, Matt is a perfect fit for Furman Golf.”

Davidson, a native of West Windsor, N.J., was the 2002 Southern Conference Player of the Year. He won individual medalist honors at the 2004 SoCon Championships and was chosen the 2004 Furman Male Athlete of the Year. He was inducted into Furman Athletics’ 2018 Hall of Fame class.

“I am truly honored to be the new Furman men’s golf head coach,” said Davidson. “I feel lucky to have been able to spend my playing career learning from so many great coaches, and to now have the chance to lead an amazing group of student athletes at my alma mater is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”

Furman was ranked No. 132 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

June 3

EMORY UNIVERSITY

Emory University, located in Atlanta and an NCAA Division III member, has announced it will add women’s golf beginning the fall of 2019.

Recruiting efforts will begin immediately to attract prospective female golfers to the school. The Eagles have not yet hired a coach, but those efforts will be ongoing in the coming months.

“We are excited about starting women’s golf as a varsity sport,” said Michael Vienna, Emory’s director of athletics. “With men’s golf already a part of our intercollegiate program, and with the University Athletic Association’s sponsorship of women’s golf, we believe these two factors will help serve as a catalyst in attracting talented student-athletes who will represent Emory Athletics in a proud manner while helping lay the foundation for a successful program.”

Emory’s first year of sponsoring women’s golf as an intercollegiate sport will coincide with the institution serving as the host of the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Championships, which will held at the PGA National Resort Champions Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Eagles have selected Smoke Rise Country Club as their home golf course for practices and tournaments.

• • •

June 3

SAN JOSE STATE

For the past 20 years, John Dormann has been involved with the women’s golf team at San Jose State University. He has announced his retirement, effective Aug. 1. The Spartans finished the season ranked No. 67 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

He joined the Spartan golf programs in 1998 as the assistant director of golf. He was the assistant for both the men’s and women’s teams from October 1998 through 2005 when he took over as head coach for both teams. Dormann assumed head coaching responsibilities for the women’s program in April 2005.

As head coach of the women’s golf program, Dormann guided two Spartan teams to berths at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship (2010 and ’13)

“There are so many people to thank over my 20 years at San Jose State,” said Dormann. “First I want to thank my amazing wife and associate head coach Dana for her support over the past 20 years. We were partners in this program for the past 13 years, and she has been there with me through the good times and the not so easy times.”

His teams played at 11 NCAA Regional Championships and won four Western Athletic Conference Championships and he was named WAC Coach of the Year four times

“I want to thank Coach Dormann for his 20 years of service and dedication to San Jose State and the golf programs,” said Marie Tuite, San Jose State’s director of athletics. “Graduating our student-athletes and competing in postseason is the bar we set for all our programs, and women’s golf program exemplifies these goals. We are indebted to Coach Dormann for continuing the high standards Coach Mark Gale set 20 years ago. Coach Dormann’s dedication, vision and passion to compete at the highest level are benchmarks we set as we prepare for find our next head coach.”

• • •

June 1

ST. EDWARD’S

Todd Ohlmeyer has resigned as head men’s golf coach at St. Edward’s (NCAA Division II) in Austin, Texas. He is leaving coaching but will stay involved in the sport. He will be taking over a company called Recruiter Elite. It’s a company that assists high school athletes through the recruiting process.

“While I loved my 10 years at St. Edward’s, I am ready for this new challenge,” Ohlmeyer said. “It will enable me to work from home and spend more time with my wife and kids. Of course, I would have loved to go out on a little higher note, but I believe in the group coming back next year and they are eager to get back to the national championship.”

In 2017, Ohlmeyer saw the men’s team achieve its 14th consecutive NCAA Regional Tournament appearance. This past season, his team was ranked No. 49 in the Golfstat Division II team rankings.

Ohlmeyer has been the head coach at St. Edward’s since the fall of 2008 and had been named Heartland Coach of the Year four times. During his tenure, the Hilltoppers have claimed two Heartland Conference championships in 2010 and 2014 along with an NCAA South Central/West Regional championship.

Prior to his arrival in Austin, Ohlmeyer was the associate head coach for the men’s and women’s teams at Coastal Carolina University for the 2007-08 season. Ohlmeyer got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant to both the men’s and women’s golf teams at Belmont Abbey College outside of Charlotte, N.C.

Ohlmeyer played college golf at Pepperdine and was a member of the team that won the NCAA Division I Championship in 1997.

• • •

May 31

TULSA

The University of Tulsa is expected to name Annie Young head coach. Young, who just completed her fifth season as head coach at Colorado State, will replace Emilee Klein. The Rams were No. 82 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings this past season.

Young, who played her college golf at Oklahoma State from 2001-05, began her collegiate coaching career at Oklahoma State. She spent three years in Stillwater as the head coach (2008-11) then spent the 2011-12 season as the head coach at Cal State Northridge, before moving to Colorado State.

As a player, Young helped lead Oklahoma State to a pair of top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championship, as well as the 2009 Big 12 Conference title. She coached Oklahoma State’s first NCAA women’s individual champion in 2010 when Caroline Hedwall won the title at The Landfall.

Tulsa finished the season ranked No. 145.

• • •

May 25

LSU

LSU head coach Karen Bahnsen announced today she will step down in order to focus on her immediate family’s needs. Bahnsen has been at the help of the Tigers golf program for the past 34 years.

“Coaching and mentoring these young women is one of the great honors of my life, and this decision is one of the most difficult,” said Bahnsen. “I have been a part of this program since it began. The young women who have played for me are my family. I will miss being with them on a daily basis.”

Bahnsen will take a position working with the Tiger Athletic Foundation helping to promote LSU Athletics in support of all LSU athletic programs.

“I am excited about the opportunity to stay involved with LSU Athletics and the Tiger Athletic Foundation,” said Bahnsen. “Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!”

Bahnsen was the very first recruit in the program’s history in 1979. After her career as a player at LSU, she graduated in 1984 and became the head coach prior to the 1984-1985 season.

“This is a celebration of one of the truly great coaches and people we have had at LSU,” said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. “Records and champions are one thing – but she has influenced generations of people with her enthusiasm, intelligence and loving support.”

Bahnsen was twice name SEC Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Women’s Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2008. Her teams finished in the top 10 at the NCAA finals seven times with best of third twice in 2011 and 2012.

• • •

May 25

TEXAS A&M

It was announced Friday that Texas A&M women’s golf coach Trelle McCombs has been relieved of her duties.

“I would like to thank Trelle for her contributions to Texas A&M women’s golf and 11 seasons of service to our student-athletes,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We wish Trelle and her husband, John, all the best in the future.”

In her 11 seasons at Texas A&M, her teams won a Big 12 Conference title in 2010 and a 2015 SEC title. The Aggies competed in the NCAA finals six times.

In 2018, the Texas A&M women’s golf team finished 13th in the SEC, and the season ended at the NCAA regional as the Aggies did not advance to the NCAA Championship for the third straight season. Texas A&M finished the season ranked No. 39 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, compiling a head-to-head stroke play won-loss-tie record of 103-56-3.

Texas A&M has said they will begin a search immediately. This is a job where a current head coach should land. Even a coach from another power-five school if they continue to pay a top salary. McCombs’ salary is reported north of $150k and considered to be in the top 20 in coaching salaries for the women’s game.

• • •

May 25

TEXAS A&M CORPUS CHRISTI

For the past 16 years, Carol Blackmar has coached the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi women’s golf program. She has announced her retirement. During that time, she has had two stints as the department’s Senior Woman Administrator.

“I want to thank Coach Blackmar for all her work and contributions to the Islander golf program,” said Director of Athletics Scott Lazenby. “She has been a staple of our golf program for 16 years and has helped grow our entire department into what it is today. I want to say thank you to coach for all of her hard work, her leadership and her dedication to making our university better each day. The dedication to the program her and her husband Phil have made these past years will be felt for years to come both here at the university and in the Corpus Christi community.”

Blackmar took over as the golf coach prior to the 2003 season. Her team won the 2009 Southland Conference title and earned a spot into NCAA Regional play, the first in program history. In 2011 she was named to the NCAA Division I Golf Championship Committee for the next four years.

“I want to thank Scott Lazenby for his support of our program,” said Blackmar. “I always felt I could go to him with any issues and if any interesting twists came up that he was there to help. There has been so much positive growth in the university and in athletics. The support in the community has been incredible and I think it is only going to get better. I also want to say thank you to all of our golf student-athletes who have played here. They performed amazingly in both the classroom and in the community. It has been an honor to be there to watch them grow and compete.”

Blackmar, who is from Richardson, Texas, played her college golf at the University of Texas and competed in four Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Championships.

The Islanders finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 189 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

This is one of those sleeper mid-major jobs that a young assistant coach should look at. And not be obsessed with landing a power-five job as their first job.

• • •

May 22

WAKE FOREST

Just one day after Wake Forest junior Jennifer Kupcho won the NCAA individual title, head coach Dianne Dailey has announced her retirement. Dailey had been at the post for Wake Forest women’s golf since 1988 (30 years).

Dailey saw her teams win four ACC titles and advanced to the NCAA championship 15 times.

“It has been an honor to be able to coach at Wake Forest for the past 30 years,” said Dailey. “I can’t believe I have been able to spend my entire coaching career at such an outstanding university. It has been a privilege to coach so many talented young ladies over the years and I am proud of what they have gone on to accomplish in their lives. To work at such a respected university like Wake Forest, where students receive a first-rate education in a supportive, caring atmosphere, has been a dream come true. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have had here and for the friendships made both in the department and in the community. It has been a wonderful, memorable and quick 30 years.”

A four-time ACC Coach of the Year, Dailey led the Demon Deacons to a NCAA-best finish of third in 1995. Since the NCAA established the current system of regionals to qualify for the NCAA Championships in 1993, Dailey has led Wake Forest to a regional berth every year.

Wake Forest, which tied for 16th place and missed the cut to play in the final round at the NCAA championship, will finish the 2017-18 season ranked No. 16.

• • •

May 17

NEBRASKA

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has announced that men’s golf head coach Bill Spangler will not return following the expiration of has contract this summer, as reported by the Lincoln Journal Star.

Nebraska deputy athletic director Bob Burton acknowledged the changes were performance-based: “We’ve decided to go in a different direction,” Burton said.

Spangler, who is a graduate of Nebraska, just completed his 17th season at Nebraska. Nebraska is ranked No. 173 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and finished the regular season with a 19-117 won-loss head-to-head record. Nebraska’s last postseason appearance came in 2007 and the Cornhuskers have not won a tournament since 2012 when they captured its own Fairway Club Invitational.

Spangler’s salary is reported to be below $70,000 and if the administration hopes to have a more competitive golf program, they will need to up that amount to find a coach who can bring more success to men’s golf in Lincoln.

A national search is expected to begin immediately.

• • •

May 17

NEBRASKA

After two seasons as the assistant women’s coach at the University of Denver, Kolton Lapa has been named the assistant women’s coach at Nebraska. Lapa will officially begin his new position in Lincoln on June 1.

“I’m extremely excited to add Kolton Lapa as our first full-time assistant coach for the women’s golf program,” Krapfl said. “Kolton is an outstanding recruiter, great at building relationships, and is a very good on-course coach. Kolton’s positive and enthusiastic attitude and his skill set will be key components of moving our team forward and getting Nebraska back where it belongs. I believe he is on the fast track to being one of the great coaches in our profession, and I look forward to him coaching at Nebraska.”

Lapa played college golf at Nebraska during the 2012-13 season before transferring to his home state of Arizona to compete for the University of Arizona.

“I am very excited to return to Nebraska to coach with Robin,” Lapa said. “Lincoln has always had a special place in my heart, and I believe with the resources that the University of Nebraska has to offer that the sky is the limit. I could not be more excited to see where this program can go from here. I am looking forward to coaching the talented young women currently on the team to give them the best student-athlete experience possible. Fall can’t come soon enough.”

Lapa fills a role previously held by part-time assistant coach Mike Schuchart. The Nebraska Golf Hall of Famer will continue in his position as director of instruction at the Nebraska Golf Academy at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course. Schuchart had been a part-time assistant for the Huskers. Lapa’s position will be full-time.

• • •

May 15

USC

On Friday, USC women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston will coach her team in the NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Okla. Gaston, who is in her 22nd year at USC, had received a contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

Gaston has coached the Trojans to three national championships, seen five of her players win NCAA individual titles, four conference titles and 12 straight NCAA top-five finishes. This year, her No. 5-ranked Trojans squad will look to add to their postseason success.

USC has overcome the departure of a pair of All-Americans to the professional ranks following the fall season that has seen a team of four freshmen and three sophomores – six newcomers in all – to an NCAA-record 21st straight NCAA Championships final.

“Andrea is doing a very good job at USC and has been for many years,” USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann said. “She’s had a great year with a very young team this season and we anticipate that same kind of performance over the next number of years. She feels good about the job and we’re excited to see her continue to lead one of the top programs in the country.”

Gaston, inducted into the WGCA Hall of Fame in 2010, has coached four NCAA Players of the Year, five Pac-12 Golfers of the Year, three Honda Sports Award winners and has been tabbed WGCA and Pac-12 Coach of the Year three times apiece.

• • •

May 13

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

This past spring Eddie Brescher served as the interim women’s golf coach at Southern Mississippi. Now, he will take over the men’s program. Brescher will take over for Jerry Weeks, who is retiring after 12 years as head coach.

Brescher is no stranger to Hattiesburg. He worked five seasons as assistant men’s golf coach and three seasons as an assistant for the women’s golf program at Southern Miss, before being elevated to the interim women’s coach in December of 2017.

“Jerry had been a mentor to our young golfers for over the last decade,” said Southern Mississippi Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. “We wanted someone to match that leadership, as well as have solid teaching credentials, and we were fortunate to already have that person in our program. He has served both our men’s and women’s golf programs well and we look forward to having Eddie lead our men’s golf program.”

Brescher, who played college golf at Southeastern Louisiana, came to Southern Miss after spending two years as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Millsaps College. Following his collegiate playing career, Brescher served as a Graduate Assistant at Southeastern Louisiana.

“I came here five years ago with hopes of maybe being here for a long time,” Brescher said. “That day has come. Southern Miss is home to me, just like I tell recruits. I am very fortunate, humbled and appreciative to be given the reins to lead the team going forward. We have some good stuff coming up.”

Southern Mississippi finished the regular season ranked No. 180 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

May 11

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

Houston assistant coach Lucy Nunn has been named head women’s golf coach at Southern Mississippi. Nunn had been at Houston since July of 2014, which included being the program’s associate head coach since October of 2016. Houston advanced to NCAA regional play this year and is ranked No. 29 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“Lucy competed and now has coached at the highest levels, earning successes at every stop along the way in her career,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. “During the selection process, Lucy possessed the characteristics of what we felt we needed in leading our women’s golf program into the future.”

Before her time at Houston, Nunn spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach Kentucky.

Nunn, who is from Lawton, Okla., played her college golf at Arkansas leading the team in scoring average in her senior season. Nunn played briefly on the LPGA Futures Tour in 2010 making nine cuts in 14 events that year.

“First, I cannot thank the University of Houston enough for allowing me to help build and be a part of their women’s golf program these last four years,” Nunn said. “Second, it truly takes a village and I am very thankful to the people, friends and family that I have in my corner pushing me to be better. Lastly, I am incredibly grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the Women’s Golf program at Southern Miss. I am excited to be working with Jon, Brian, Eddie and the rest of the Southern Miss staff to help the women’s golf team reach new heights.”

Nunn steps in for Eddie Brescher who had been named Interim Women’s Golf coach for the remainder of the year after Erika Brennan left to become the head coach at South Florida.

Southern Mississippi is ranked No. 112 in the Golfweek rankings.

• • •

May 11

JOHNSON & WALES

Former TCU women’s golf assistant coach Danny Randolph has been named head men’s golf coach at Johnson & Wales University in Miami (NAIA). Randolph, who brings 15 years of experience in collegiate golf, becomes the fifth head coach in the history of JWU men’s golf.

Randolph spent two years at TCU. Before joining the Horned Frog staff, Randolph spent the previous four seasons (2011-2015) as head women’s golf coach at Lynn University, where he won two national championships. Lynn won back-to-back NCAA Division II National Championships, its first Sunshine State Conference championship and NCAA South Regional. Overall, the Fighting Knights won 24 tournaments under his direction.

Prior to his time at Lynn, Randolph coached at Bethel (NAIA). Starting the women’s golf team in 2004, he led the Pilots to 43 tournament championships, five conference crowns, three NAIA Region VIII titles and six NAIA National Tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2009.

“We are extremely excited to have Danny join our team and lead our men’s golf program,” Johnson & Wales Director of Athletics Dave Griffore said. “He has a long list of proven experience, including winning several NCAA DII National Championships. He also brings a tremendous amount of passion for the overall student-athlete experience and that was something we were looking for in our next head coach.”

A former men’s basketball player at Bethel, Randolph was part of the 1997 and 1998 NAIA National Championship teams. As an assistant coach, he helped lead the Pilots to the 2005 NCCAA National Championship game, 2007 NCCAA National Championship and 2008 Final Four and 2009 NAIA Elite Eight.

“I want to thank Dave Griffore and the Johnson and Wales administration for giving me this tremendous opportunity to be the new men’s golf coach at Johnson & Wales University,” Randolph said. “I am looking forward to this new challenge, working with the student-athletes at an important part of their lives, and continuing the legacy of JWU men’s golf.”

• • •

May 10

FURMAN

After 22 years as the head men’s golf coach at Furman, Todd Satterfield has resigned.

During his career as head coach, Satterfield guided Furman to three Southern Conference Championships and four NCAA Regional appearances, produced 22 All-SoCon selections and earned four SoCon Coach of the Year awards.

“Today is a day to proudly recognize the effort and service of Coach Satterfield over the 22 years that he poured his energy into the Furman men’s golf program,” said director of athletics Mike Buddie. “The program has grown and evolved immensely thanks to his vision and leadership, and we are eternally grateful for his service.”

Furman is ranked No. 131 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“I would like to thank John Block and Mic Potter for giving me this opportunity 22 years ago,” said Satterfield. “I also owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of my players, who allowed me to be a part of their lives. It was a honor watching them develop as players, but more importantly, watching them develop into outstanding young men.”

• • •

May 3

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Alexis O’Brien has announced she is resigning after seven seasons as the head coach at Southern Illinois. O’Brien will be moving to Oregon to join her husband who has been living there since September 2017.

“I got married in June 2017 and my husband took a job at Intel in Hillsboro, Oregon shortly after,” O’Brien said. “I wanted to finish out the year and move there once the season ended.”

O’Brien will be the Director of Player Development at Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver, Wash. She will be a Class A LPGA Teaching Professional overseeing the junior and ladies golf academies.

In her seven years as head coach, the program has won 20 team titles and claimed 15 individual tournament titles.

O’Brien, who graduated with a masters’ degree in Sports Studies with a 4.0 GPA from Southern Illinois in May 2015 while coaching full time, came to SIU in 2011 after four years as the head coach at Chicago State University.

The Salukis are ranked No. 166 in the Golfweek rankings and placed third at this year’s Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

• • •

May 2

CHATANOOGA

In 2006, Colette Murray was named head coach of the Chattanooga women’s golf program. She had the task to restart a program that had been dormant for a couple of decades. Now, Murray is looking to hire an assistant coach for the first time.

Murray said the position will be full-time and anticipates the salary being competitive with other assistant coaches in the department. It is also reported that Chattanooga will also have the full allotment of six scholarships in the future. Chattanooga hopes to hire an assistant coach by July 1.

Murray, who played her college golf at Jacksonville State, is a four-time Southern Conference coach of the year.

Chattanooga is ranked No. 75 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

April 18

JAMES MADISON

Jeff Bourne, James Madison’s director of athletics, has announced that Head Coach Sarah Saergent has departed the women’s golf program.

“I’d like to thank Sarah for her contributions to James Madison’s women’s golf program during her four years in Harrisonburg,” Bourne said. “We wish her well as she moves on to other endeavors.”

James Madison is ranked No. 149 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and placed seventh at the Colonial Athletic Association Championship last week. Sargent was not with the team at the championship.

Sargent arrived at James Madison in June of 2014 following two years as head coach at North Carolina-Greensboro. In her first three seasons, the Dukes finished fourth, sixth and fourth at the CAA Championship.

“I have decided to resign from coaching at JMU to take care of my family and have a chance to be home with my kids more,” Sargent said. “It has been fun being able to help some of the players reach their goals as college athletes.”

James Madison will immediately begin a national search for a new women’s golf head coach.

• • •

April 11

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State head coach Ginger Brown Lemm will be in search of an assistant coach for next year.

Assistant coach Leigh Treloar will be stepping down at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. Treloar, who played her college golf at Mississippi State, has been the assistant coach for the Bulldogs since the 2011-12 season.

Competing in the SEC, Mississippi State is currently ranked No. 71 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings.

• • •

April 8

OHIO

Ohio University men’s golf coach Bob Cooley will retire at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. Cooley has served as the program’s head coach since 1988. He was promoted to Director of Golf in Sept. 2002, assuming administrative and coaching duties for both the men’s and women’s teams at Ohio.

“I will certainly miss coaching, getting to know student-athletes and seeing them mature and progress during their college careers,” said Cooley. “I have enjoyed every facet of my 30 years of coaching a Division I golf program at Ohio.”

Competing in the Mid-American Conference, the Bobcats are currently ranked No. 240 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

A national search for Cooley’s successor will begin this spring. The job, which is a full-time position and expected to pay between $45-50k per year, should attract some younger assistant coaches looking to be head coach for the first time. Even lower level (NCAA D2, D3) head or assistant coaches and even possibly a junior college coach looking to move up to a higher level.

• • •

April 2

FLORIDA STATE

Matt Whall, who helped the Texas Tech women’s golf team to two appearances in the NCAA Championships in the last three seasons, has been named as assistant coach for the nationally ranked Florida State men’s and women’s golf teams. Texas Tech advanced to the NCAA regional championships in each of his three seasons, including two trips to the national championships in 2015 and 2017.

“I am thrilled that Matt has joined our coaching staff,” Florida State women’s coach Amy Bond said. “He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to our program.”

Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Whall spent most of the last decade as a coach on the amateur circuit in his native United Kingdom where he was part of the England Golf coaching staff for the Under-16 Regional Girls squad. He graduated from the University of Loughborough in the United Kingdom and spent time learning much of the coaching and teaching aspects of the game from mentor and former Palmer Cup coach for England, David Ridley.

“I am extremely excited to join the fantastic coaching staff at Florida State University,” said Whall. “Both the men’s and women’s programs annually have very high expectations and I am looking forward to helping the young men and women reach their full potential both academically and athletically. I would like to thank Coach Bond and Coach (Trey) Jones for giving me the opportunity to join the Florida State family and I aim to make a significant contribution to the future of the program.”

Whall replaces Mary Michael Maggio who left Florida State to be named the Director of Operations for golf at Texas A&M in February. Maggio is a 2013 graduate of Texas A&M where she earned All Big 12 honors her junior year.

• • •

March 26

TULSA

The University of Tulsa has announced Emilee Klein has resigned as women’s golf coach citing personal reasons. Sarah Bradley, associate head coach, will coach the team the remainder of the 2018 spring season.

Klein was in her fourth season coaching the Golden Hurricane. Her team claimed one tournament title during her tenure, which came at the 2017 Dale McNamara Invitational.

“We wish Emilee and her family the very best. The golf program overall was able to take some positive strides the last few years under Emilee’s guidance, and we look forward to continuing that progress,” said senior woman administrator/executive associate athletic director Crista Troester.

Tulsa is ranked No. 155 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. Tulsa last competed in the NCAA postseason during the 2011-12 season.

Before her time at Tulsa, Klein held head coaching positions at UCF and San Diego State. Klein was an All-America golfer at Arizona State University in the 1990s and spent 11 years on the LPGA Tour.

Tulsa has said they will conduct a national search for a women’s golf coach, but some have already speculated that former Tulsa All-American and LPGA professional Stacy Prammanasudh as the next head coach.

• • •

March 23

WESTERN CAROLINA

Western Carolina Director of Athletics Randy Eaton has announced that head women’s golf coach Sara Anne McGetrick has been relieved of her coaching duties, effective immediately.

McGetrick led the Catamount women’s golf program since September 2016. She is just the third different head coach at WCU since 1998.

“These decisions are never easy to make, but it is clear that a change in the leadership of the Western Carolina women’s golf program is necessary,” said Eaton. “I thank Sara Anne for her service to our school and our women’s golf team over the past two seasons.”

Western Carolina is ranked No. 237 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. The Catamounts are scheduled to play later this month at the Eastern Kentucky University Colonel Classic.

Eaton has said the search for the next head women’s golf coach at WCU will begin immediately.

• • •

March 6

JACKSONVILLE STATE

John Mulholland has been named the assistant golf coach for the men’s and women’s team at Jacksonville State. Mulholland spent the past four seasons as the men’s assistant coach at the Div. II West Texas A&M.

The Melbourne, Australia played collegiately at Frank Phillips Junior College in Borger, Texas before finishing his college career at NAIA Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio Texas.

• • •

February 23

TOLEDO

For the past 15 years, Nicole Hollingsworth has been at the helm of the Toledo women’s golf program. Hollingsworth has announced she will be stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

“I am proud of the program we developed at The University of Toledo over the past 15 years,” said Hollingsworth. “The women’s golf program has excelled in the classroom and on the golf course, and I am very pleased with and thankful for those accomplishments.”

Mike O’Brien, the vice president and director of athletics, has announced that Senior Associate Athletic Director Kelly Andrews will supervise the program and travel with the team to its tournaments until a new head coach is hired. Graduate Assistant Sathika Ruenreong will continue assisting with the program.

“We thank Nicole for her service and dedication to our women’s golf program,” O’Brien said. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

O’Brien said that the search for a new coach will begin soon, adding that the University does not anticipate hiring a coach until after the 2017-18 golf season concludes later this spring.

Toledo has given Kent State a run at its dominance in the Mid-American Conference Championship in recent years. The Rockets finished second the MAC Championships in 2013, 2014 and 2016. She was named MAC Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2016. Toledo is currently ranked No. 95 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

Without Hollingsworth, Toledo kicked off its spring season with a victory at the Battle at Boulder Creek.

• • •

February 9

CAL STATE, LOS ANGELES

The spring season has arrived and with that a new program. California State University, Los Angeles added women’s golf and the team just recently completed play at the Point Loma Reach 2018 Invitational. The Golden Eagles placed 15th out of 15 teams

Valencia resident and 18-year PGA professional Hans Kersting will lead the Golden Eagles in their inaugural year. Kersting has experience in the sport as a student-athlete, professional, instructor and director of golf at the Woodland Hills Country Club.

“What we lack in tournament experience, we more than make up for in our strong character and work ethic,” Kersting said. “We’ll take our bumps and bruises this spring, but we couldn’t be more excited to start. This is just the beginning of something great.”

This is the first NCAA women’s golf program in the university’s history. The addition of the team benefits the California Collegiate Athletic Association by bringing the conference membership to six teams, enabling women’s golf to be a sponsored conference sport. Cal State LA will compete for CCAA honors against Chico State, Sonoma State, Cal State Monterey Bay, Cal State East Bay and Cal State San Marcos.

• • •

January 17

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

Jerry Weeks has announced he will retire from his position as men’s golf coach at Southern Mississippi at the end of the spring season.

Weeks, who is in his 12th season at Southern Mississippi, guided the Golden Eagles to three top-three finishes at the Conference USA Championships during his tenure. Last season, Southern Mississippi collected a top-four finish in the Conference USA Championship and, after beating Middle Tennessee in a playoff for that fourth spot, advanced to match play for the first time in the school’s history (match play determines the league team champion).

“We thank Jerry for his outstanding service to the University for the last 12 years and we look forward to him leading the program this spring,” said Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. “Jerry has been a tremendous mentor to our young golfers over the last decade.”

Prior to coming to Southern Miss, Weeks was the Director of Golf Operations at Hattiesburg Country Club for 25 years. Weeks has been recognized for his teaching as he was voted one of the top three teachers in the state numerous times by Golf Digest.

Southern Mississippi enters the spring season ranked No. 165 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

January 16

BOWLING GREEN STATE

Bowling Green State has replaced Kevin Farrell who left his position as men’s golf coach in November to be named head men’s and women’s golf coach at Mount St. Mary’s. Ferrell had been the men’s golf coach at Bowling Green State for the past five seasons.

Replacing Farrell is John Powers. Powers, a 2010 graduate of Bowling Green State, was the head coach at St. Bonaventure from 2011-14 and most recently served as the associate head golf coach at Cleveland State, working with both the men’s and women’s programs. He also spent time at Bowling Green State as an assistant coach for the women’s program during the 2015-16 season.

“I am honored to return to Bowling Green to lead the men’s golf program,” Powers said. “I would like to thank Bob Moosbrugger and Jim Elsasser for entrusting me with this opportunity. As a former student-athlete at BGSU, I have a lot of pride in our town, the University and the golf program. I look forward to working with a talented group of student-athletes who have the desire to do great things both on and off the course.”

At CSU, Powers helped the women’s team capture their first Horizon League Championship in program history, as well as a berth in the NCAA regionals. In addition, the men’s team captured its fourth consecutive league title and an automatic bid to NCAA regionals.

A standout golfer for the Falcons from 2006-10, Powers posted a 75.2 career scoring average over 123 rounds with 10 top-15 finishes during his career.

“John has been tremendous for our program and we wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had without him,” Cleveland State coach Steven Weir said. “We are excited for him to ‘go home’ to lead the team that he has loved for so long.”

• • •

January 11

SOUTH FLORIDA

Just prior to the holidays, the University of South Florida announced Erika Brennan as head women’s golf coach.

“We are very excited to welcome Erika back to the Bay Area and to have her leading our women’s golf program,” USF Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said. “Erika brings tremendous experience and a track record of success, having previously led programs at Southern Mississippi and St. Leo. She will be an excellent leader for the student-athletes in our program.”

Brennan comes to USF after two seasons leading the Southern Mississippi women’s golf program and improving the Golden Eagles national ranking by 111 places (187 to 76). She brings seven seasons of head coaching experience to the Bulls’ program, having also served five seasons as women’s golf head coach at nearby Saint Leo University, and nine years of collegiate coaching experience overall.

“I would like to thank the incredible staff at Southern Miss. I had a tremendous opportunity there and they will do great things this season,” Brennan said. “I am so excited to be leading the USF program and to be able to return our family to our own backyard. USF Athletics is at an all-time high with incredible momentum and the women’s golf program has a tremendous upside for what we can achieve.”

Brennan served her five years as head coach at Saint Leo University from 2008-13. She led the Lions to three consecutive NCAA Championship appearances and was named Saint Leo’s Coach of the Year in 2011. Brennan also served as an assistant coach at the University of Tennessee during the 2013-14 season, where she helped lead the Lady Vols to a berth in the 2014 NCAA Regionals.

Brennan played college golf at Western Carolina, graduating in 2006. As a player, Brennan finished her career ranked in the top 20 in the Southern Conference and ranks ninth all-time at WCU in career scoring average. She was named the Catamount’s Female Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2005 for her academic efforts.

• • •

January 8

TULANE

Tulane head coach Lorne Don has announced the addition of Lisa McCloskey as assistant women’s golf coach. McCloskey replaces former assistant coach Janine Fellows, who left the coaching business.

McCloskey, a native of Bogotá, Colombia, comes to Tulane after spending four years on the LPGA Tour, competing in more than 50 professional events. Her career-best was a 17th place finish at the 2014 Wegmans LPGA Championship.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Lisa to the Green Wave family,” Don said. “She is a proven player both collegiately and professionally and will bring that experience to help our players develop. Lisa has a passion for the sport, and I am thrilled that she will be able to share that here at Tulane.”

Before turning pro, McCloskey was a 2012 U.S. Curtis Cup Team member and was selected to the U.S. World Amateur Team. McCloskey was a four-time All-American while at USC and Pepperdine, ranking among the top five collegiate women golfers in the country as a junior. As a freshman, she set an NCAA record as the first women’s college player ever to score less than 200 over 54 holes with a total of a 17-under 199.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Tulane family,” McCloskey said. “I look forward to working alongside Coach Don and helping our women reach their potential. I feel confident that with both of our backgrounds and experience, we can continue to grow the program. I am excited for this new opportunity and am extremely grateful to the entire athletic department for putting me in this position.”

Tulane, ranked 86th in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, starts the spring season Feb. 4-6, 2018 at the UCF Challenge in Orlando.

• • •

December 21

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

It was announced earlier this week that USF women’s golf coach Tiffany Prats will not return this spring.

“We wish Tiffany the best in her future endeavors and are actively engaged in identifying an excellent leader for our women’s golf program. This is an amazing institution and a great program, and I am confident we will find a terrific coach to lead these young women,” USF Athletic Director Mark Harlan said.

Prats was named head coach at USF in July 2016. South Florida finished the fall ranked No. 167 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. Last year, Prats first year on the job, the Bulls would place seventh in the American Conference Championship and finished the year ranked No. 110.

Prat played her college golf at the University of Miami, where she participated in NCAA regional play in 2004 and 2005.

Before arriving at USF, Prat was the head coach at Marshall. Prior to that, she was an assistant coach at San Diego State and Maryland.

• • •

December 20

PEPPERDINE

Pepperdine is expected to announce Blaine Woodruff as the men’s assistant coach today. Woodruff has spent the last two years as the assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin.

“We feel very fortunate to have him as our assistant coach and look forward to the impact he will make on our program,” Pepperdine coach Michael Beard said. “He’ll bring a high level of competitiveness, knowledge of the game and experience to the team. I love Blaine’s passion for coaching and his desire to invest in relationships. He’s a great fit for the University and our men’s golf program.”

Woodruff played his college golf at the University of South Carolina where he was named the teams MVP his freshman season (2010-11).

Pepperdine will enter the spring season ranked No. 49 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. The Waves will open the spring Jan. 29 at its own Waves Challenge. Wisconsin finished the fall ranked 95th.

• • •

November 20

AUSTIN PEAY STATE

Austin Peay State has announced that Sara Robson will step down as head women’s golf coach to become Director of Operations for the athletic department. Amy McCollum will assume duties in the interim head coaching role for the women’s program.

McCollum has been involved with the Austin Peay golf program since 2013, when she joined as a part-time assistant coach.

Robson, meanwhile, will slot into an operations role designed to streamline the functionality of Austin Peay home sporting events. She will oversee student and part-time event workers, coordinate the needs and fulfillment for opponents and officials and aid in crowd control, among a host of other day-to-day duties. Robson is also now the department liaison for all home Ohio Valley Conference Tournament events, beginning with this weekend’s OVC Volleyball Tournament.

Robson became Austin Peay’s head women’s golf coach in 2004 when the coaching duties for men and women’s golf were separated.

Austin Peay State ended the fall season ranked No. 190 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

November 13

MOUNT ST. MARY’S

Not often do we see head coaching changes in the middle of the season, but it has been announced that Kevin Farrell is leaving Bowling Green State and has been named the head men’s and women’s coach at Mount St. Mary’s. Ferrell has been the men’s golf coach at Bowling Green State for the past five seasons.

“I can’t thank BGSU enough for all they’ve done for me,” Farrell said. “This was a very tough decision. I know what I have learned here will only help me succeed at Mount St. Mary’s.”

Farrell will return to his alma mater to hold the same position he held from 2009-2012. In September, Mount St. Mary’s Director of Athletics Lynne Robinson announced the reinstatement of the men’s and women’s golf programs, with competition set to begin in the fall of 2018.

Bowling Green State is expected to move quickly on filling the vacancy left by Ferrell. In the meantime, assistant coach Julia Poca will handle the day-to-day operations until the position is filled.

The Falcons finished the fall season ranked No. 174 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college golf rankings.

• • •

November 9

LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE

Life Pacific College in San Dimas, Calif., is adding men’s and women’s golf starting next fall. The school competes at the NAIA level and is a member of the Golden State Athletic Conference, which is considered one of the tougher leagues at that level.

School administrators are looking for a part-time year-round head coach for both teams. The program hopes to have six to seven members on each team and will have scholarship money available for student-athletes.

Life Pacific College will play at Via Verde Country Club in San Dimas, which is less than one mile from campus.

• • •

November 2

DELAWARE

Mike Keogh has retired from coaching college golf. Keogh spent 16 years, from 2001-17, as the head men’s golf coach at the University of Delaware before serving as the men’s and women’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator last May.

“It has been a great honor to continue Scotty Duncan’s legacy – he had a fantastic run, and so did I,” Keogh said. “It was an honor to represent the Delaware golf program and the University as a whole during the past 16 years, and I will continue to support the program as a proud alumnus. I would like to thank the Blue Hen players, assistant coaches and administrators who made my tenure an incredible experience.”

Keogh was named the 2015 CAA Coach of the Year after guiding a young squad to four second-place finishes and a sixth-place result at the league championship.

“Mike has given so much to this program over many years and has certainly earned this time to spend on retirement with his expanding family,” said Jenn Judy, UD Associate Athletic Director, Student Services and Sport Administration. “Our Blue Hens family will miss him, and look forward to seeing Mike continue to support UD and the golf programs as a proud alum.”

Patty Post, who previously served six seasons as the head coach the University of Delaware women’s golf team, is currently in her first season as Director of men’s and women’s golf programs.

With Keogh’s retirement, Post is looking to fill that vacancy left by Keogh this winter.

• • •

September 12

NEW MEXICO STATE

As expected, New Mexico State has named Danny Bowen head women’s golf coach. Bowen, who has been an assistant coach with the Aggies for the past five seasons, replaces Jackie Booth who retired following the 2016-17 season.

Prior to coaching, Bowen played golf at New Mexico State from 2002-2006. As an Aggie, he helped the men’s program win two conference championships. Bowen was a three-time conference first team honoree and was also invited to participate in the NCAA West Regional Golf Tournament as an individual on two separate occasions.

The Albuquerque, N.M., native won the 2002 New Mexico individual state championship as a senior at Eldorado High School.

Last year Bowen helped the Aggies claim their fourth consecutive Western Athletic Conference title and NCAA Regional appearance.

New Mexico State finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 66 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

September 8

IDAHO

The University of Idaho has announced the addition of Ross Button as the men’s assistant golf coach.

Button joins the Vandals after serving as the head coach at Moscow High School (Idaho) the past three years. Born and raised in Moscow, Button is a 2003 graduate of Moscow High School and went on to play golf collegiately at Lewis and Clark State College.

“When I got the opportunity to bring someone in to help with the program, Ross was an obvious choice,” Idaho head coach David Nuhn said. “He is a great fit. We understand each other really well.”

The Vandals will now be in line with many NCAA Division I programs that have two coaches.

“There is a distinct difference in the team’s ability to perform when there are two coaches on the course,” said Nuhn. “It was a really big deal to bring someone in who will be a tremendous asset during tournament play.”

The Vandals start the 2017-18 season Sept. 11 at the Itani Quality Homes Collegiate hosted by Washington State at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Wash.

• • •

September 8

TROY

After sitting out of college golf the past three years, Randy Keck is back coaching. Keck, a 12-year collegiate coaching veteran, has been named the Troy University head women’s golf coach. Keck replaces Bart Barnes, who moved into the men’s coaching position in mid-August.

“We are excited to welcome Randy and his family to Troy,” Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. “He brings great energy and excitement, and will be an outstanding addition to our department. Randy has a proven track record of success, and we look forward to helping him build on the winning culture here at Troy.”

Keck, the 2012 Conference USA Coach of the Year, served as the head coach at the University of Tulsa for seven seasons where he led the Golden Hurricane to a pair of Conference USA titles and eight overall tournament victories.

While at Tulsa, Keck’s teams advanced to an NCAA Regional in four of his seven seasons as coach. Tulsa competed in the 2008 NCAA Championship.

“I would like to thank Jeremy McClain and Dr. (Jack) Hawkins for the opportunity to join the Troy Family. I am excited to be here at Troy and continue in the tradition that Matt (Terry) and Bart (Barnes) have built here,” Keck said. “I hope to continue that success and be at the top of the Sun Belt Conference year in and year out with the goal of competing at the NCAA Regional and Championship level.

“The facilities, the weather and the personnel warrant those goals, and it’s an exciting opportunity. The high-quality practice facility that we have on campus is something every head coach dreams about. Coaches all over the country are trying to raise money to build something like that, and we are blessed to have one right here on campus.”

Most recently, Keck served as the Director of Recruitment and Senior Golf Instructor at Saddlebrook Prep Academy in Wesley Chapel, Fla., for two years and most recently as the Director of Athletics at Keystone Prep High School in Odessa, Fla., for the past year.

Prior to coaching at Tulsa, Keck spent three years as the head coach at Redlands (Okla.) Community College, where his teams placed among the top-three at the NJCAA national championship each season, including winning the 2006 NJCAA National Championship. In his three years, Redlands CC captured 13 tournament titles and placed either first or second in over 50 percent of its tournament appearances. He coached the individual NJCAA National Champion in both 2005 and 2006 and was named the 2006 NJCAA Golf Coach of the Year.

Prior to his stint at Redlands, Keck spent two years as the head coach at Tabor College. He coached both the men’s and women’s golf teams and was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2004. Before that, he spent four seasons as the head golf coach at Altus (Okla.) High School. In his final season, where he earned Oklahoma High School Golf Coach of the Year honors.

Keck takes over a program that has won two of the last three Sun Belt Conference titles.

• • •

September 5

WASHINGTON

Earlier this summer, University of Washington head coach Alan Murray named Thomas Sutton assistant coach. Sutton replaces Michael Wilson, who was named head coach at Long Beach State in early July.

Sutton, who is from Montgomery, Ala., spent the previous two seasons as the assistant coach at UAB. Sutton played collegiately at UAB, where he was coached by Murray.

“I’m really excited to welcome Thomas to the Husky family,” said Murray. “I’ve known him for seven years and he will be a great fit at the University of Washington. He played at an extremely high level on a successful college golf team and competed professionally. He’s an accomplished player who will bring a ton of expertise, enthusiasm and a great work ethic to our program. Thomas is an excellent coach and will do a great job helping our guys become better people, students and golfers.”



• • •

August 29

JAMESTOWN

The University of Jamestown named Vince Drahman head men’s and women’s golf coach earlier this month. The University of Jamestown competes at the NAIA level and is located in Jamestown, N.D.

Drahman arrives at Jamestown after serving as a graduate assistant at William Woods University. He helped the Owls to a fourth-place finish at the NAIA men’s championship tournament while the women finished eighth at the NAIA women’s championship.

“Vince is a great young coaching talent and we are fortunate to have him join our staff,” said University of Jamestown Athletics Director Sean Johnson. “He was the consummate student-athlete as an undergraduate and has embraced a modern day approach to the game which will benefit our Jimmie golf student-athletes.”

Drahman, who is from Noblesville, Ind., began his college career at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) before transferring back to his home state to play for Marian University in Indianapolis his final two seasons.

“I am excited to be here at UJ,” said Drahman. “I want to thank the University for giving a young coach like myself a chance to lead this program. I’m excited to work with the people of Jamestown and the student-athletes in order to continue to grow the Jimmie golf culture.”

• • •

August 25

JAMES MADISON

Earlier this summer James Madison head women’s golf coach Sarah Sargent named Katie Futcher as the team’s assistant coach. Futcher spent the 2016-17 season as a volunteer assistant coach at Penn State.

Futcher, who was an All-American golfer at Penn State, played nine years on the LPGA. While a member of the LPGA, Futcher was named an LPGA Board Player Representative as voted on by her fellow players.

“I’m so excited for Katie to be joining our women’s golf program here at JMU,” Sargent said. “She has competed at the highest levels of our sport and knows what goes into building the kind of culture we want here. We’re looking forward to having her with us as we move forward.”

• • •

August 24

INDIANAPOLIS

The University of Indianapolis has named Kacey Dalpes assistant women’s golf coach. Dalpes comes to Indianapolis from New Mexico State where she played four years of college golf and then coached for a single season.

“I am very excited to have Kacey joining us,” said Coach Nicoson. “She was a leader in the classroom and on the course as a college player and will most certainly be a great leader and mentor to our players as a coach. I’m extremely fortunate to have her joining the staff and I’m anxious for her to get here and get started.”

The University of Indianapolis is one of the premier programs in NCAA Division II women’s golf, winning the national championship in 2015. This past season the Greyhounds placed third at the 2017 championship.

• • •

August 24

PENN STATE

With the departure of assistant coach Mark Leon, head coach Greg Nye has named former Penn State All-American T.J. Howe the program’s new assistant coach. Leon left Penn State to become the assistant coach at the University of Florida in July.

Playing professionally since his graduation from Penn State, Howe qualified for and played in the PGA Tour’s 2015 Wells Fargo Championship. He was a member of the Web.com and Mackenzie Tour in 2016. He participated in the 2016 U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont and was a first alternate for the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills this past June.

“I am grateful to Coach Nye and the administration for this wonderful opportunity at a place that is very special to me,” Howe said. “For my family and me, coming home to Penn State is a dream. It is an exciting time to be part of this program coming off the heels of an NCAA Finals berth. I appreciate the great job that Coach Leon did and look forward to picking up where he left off. I can’t wait to start building relationships with the guys on the team and helping them in any way that I can.”

Howe, who is from Osceola, Penn., was a member of the Nittany Lion teams that played in the 2008 and 2010 NCAA Championships.

“We are thrilled to have T.J. come home to Penn State,” said Penn State men’s golf head coach Greg Nye. “In this hire it was important to keep continuity in our culture. TJ was highly successful student and athlete during his years here and he already knows our golf program and the University well. His competitive background at both the amateur and professional levels is similar to that of our former assistant (Mark Leon). Our current team should easily transition and identify with him as a mentor.”

• • •

August 24

OLD DOMINION

Former Old Dominion golfer Rachel Walker has been named an assistant coach for the ODU women’s golf program.

A 2017 graduate of Old Dominion, Walker played for the Monarchs for four years and helped lead ODU to the 2017 Conference USA Championship, the first conference title in school history, along with the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament that same year. The Dumfries, Scotland, native served as the team captain for the 2017 championship team.

During her playing career, Walker was a two-time Conference USA All-Tournament Team honoree.

“We feel very lucky to be able to hire Rachel as our assistant coach,” said head coach Mallory Hetzel. “It is always great to have an alum on staff to help with recruiting and promoting our university to prospective student-athletes. Rachel was a reliable leader on our team and very involved on campus and in the community.”

Old Dominion was ranked No. 64 in the 2016-17 Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“I feel so honored to be accepting the position as the assistant coach for the women’s golf team,” said Walker. “The success this team has had over the years has been outstanding and I am excited to see where we will go from here. Coaching has always been a passion of mine and I could not think of a better way to start my career than by coaching my alma mater.”

Head coach Mallory Hetzel will begin her second year as head coach at Old Dominion this fall.

• • •

August 24

SAMFORD

Samford University has named Haley Wilson as its new head women’s golf coach. Wilson comes to Samford after spending last season as an assistant coach at UAB.

Prior to her time at UAB, Wilson spent one year as an assistant coach at Campbell. She also spent two years at Point University where she was an assistant coach in her first season before being promoted to head coach in her second year.

“We are excited to have Haley join our Bulldog family,” Deputy Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Michelle Durban said. “She is a perfect fit for Samford’s Christian mission while also bringing a wealth of golf knowledge from her playing days at Auburn and her different coaching stops along the way. She will bring a new energy to the program and continue to build on the foundation laid by former coach, Rachel Ingram.”

Wilson played her college golf at Auburn from 2009-12. She was a member of three SEC Championship teams (2009, 2011, and 2012) and was named to the 2009 All-SEC Freshman team. During her career at Auburn, she recorded 12 top 20 finishes. Wilson turned pro in 2012 and competed in the 2012 United States Open.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to take over the women’s golf program at Samford University,” Wilson said. “It is always good to step into a situation where things are pointed in the right direction. Obviously, that is the case at Samford and I look forward to leading this program to the highest level. I must add that it is wonderful to be at a Christian institution where I can not only coach golf, but serve my Lord freely.”

Wilson replaces Rachel Ingram who resigned earlier this month.

• • •

August 24

TOWSON

Former Texas standout Lisa Ferrero has been named head women’s golf coach at Towson University. Ferrero replaces Kate Schanuel, who was named head coach at Georgetown in early July. Schanuel spent seven seasons at Towson.

Ferrero has spent time playing professionally and teaching since her collegiate days. She won the 2011 Symetra Tour Classic and the 2011 Future Tour Teva Championship.

“I am excited to be the next women’s golf coach at Towson University,” Ferrero said. “It’s an exciting time to open up a new chapter in my golf career. I look forward to sharing my experience with the team and help the program continue its success.”

Ferrero inherits a program that placed fifth at last season’s Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championships, their highest finish in program history. Towson finished the season ranked No. 179 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“We are fortunate and thrilled to have someone of Lisa’s caliber leading our women’s golf program,” Towson University director of athletics Tim Leonard said. “She has an understanding for what it means to compete at the highest level while excelling in the classroom. Her professional experience is a major plus for our student-athletes; Lisa also stood out from a talented candidate pool with her enthusiasm, passion, and vision of building our program into one of the premier in the conference.”

While at Texas she helped the Longhorns win the 2004 Big 12 championship. The Longhorns finished second nationally in 2002, third in 2003 and sixth in 2004. Individually, Ferrero was second at the Big 12 championship in 2005 and third in 2004.

As a junior player she won the 2000 USGA Junior Amateur Champion.

• • •

August 23

FLORIDA TECH

David Johnson has been named assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Florida Tech.

Johnson arrives at Florida Tech after competing in more than 100 professional events worldwide. He participated at the PGA Tour Latino America, Asian PGA Tour and NGA Hooters Tour. He played college golf at the University of Central Florida graduating in 2009. He was named the 2008 Florida State Golf Association Golfer of the Year, US Amateur Public Links Quarterfinalist, UCF Men’s Golf Team MVP and 2008 Florida Match Play Champion.

“I look forward to having David become part of the golf programs. He brings a lot of experience that I believe to be invaluable for our students. His local ties will not only strengthen our teams, but also benefit the community,” Florida Tech head coach Chris Saltmarsh said.

Johnson joins the men’s program that tied for fifth in the stroke play portion of the 2017 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships, which also advanced to match play but loss 3-1-1 to No. 2 ranked Lynn University, to mark the best finish in program history.

“I am excited to be a part of the successful programs that Coach Saltmarsh has built at FIT. I look forward to competing for a National Championship, while helping our Student-Athletes reach their fullest potential both on and off the course,” Johnson said.

• • •

August 22

MARQUETTE

Marquette head coach Steve Bailey has named Trake Carpenter as the program’s assistant coach. Carpenter replaces Gator Todd, who left his position in July to become the assistant coach at Vanderbilt.

“We are thrilled and fortunate to have hired a coach that aligns so closely with our team values and brings a wealth of experience as a player and teacher,” Bailey said. “Trake’s passion to coach, coupled with his knowledge of the game, will make an immediate impact on our program.”

Carpenter, who played college golf at Ball State, spent three seasons as an assistant at his alma mater before working as an assistant golf professional at Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein, Illinois.

• • •

LA SALLE

Scott Yurgalevicz has been promoted to Director of Golf and head men’s and women’s golf coach at La Salle. Also being promoted was Kendal Olear to associate head women’s coach.

Yurgalevicz and Olear were both assistants coaches last year at La Salle.

“We are pleased to promote both Scott and Kendal into leadership positions within our golf programs,” La Salle University Director of Athletics Bill Bradshaw said. “Their familiarity with La Salle University, combined with their successful experience here, will help make the transition for our student-athletes a smooth and prosperous one.”

Yurgalevicz, who has spent the past two years at La Salle under previous coach Brad Kane, also spent one season as the head men’s golf coach at Rosemont College.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be the Director of Golf at LaSalle University and look forward to working with Kendal to build both programs into conference contenders,” Yurgalevicz said. “We have two great programs here, with a men’s team that has set new records and is trending in a great direction.”

• • •

August 21

FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Florida Atlantic has named Ross Cash head men’s golf coach.

Cash comes to FAU after serving for four seasons (2013-17) as head boys’ golf coach at The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla. Cash was named the 2015 and 2016 Palm Beach Post Coach of the Year as well as the 2015 Sun Sentinel Coach of the Year. In 2016 he was named the NFHS Florida State Coach of the year. Prior to King’s Academy, Cash guided the Lake Worth Christian boys’ team from 2011-13.

From 2004-16, he served as the Villa Delray Golf Club Teaching Professional, and from 1996-98, he served as the First Assistant Golf Pro at Palm Beach Polo Golf and Country Club.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Cash to Florida Atlantic University,” said FAU’s vice president and director of athletics Pat Chun. “Coach Cash has built a reputation in South Florida as one of the best teachers and coaches in the game. He will have an immediate impact on our student-athletes and athletics department. We are fortunate to have him lead our program.”

Florida Atlantic was ranked No. 227 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings last year.

“As a member of the South Florida community for over 20 years, this is literally a dream job for me,” said Cash. “I am so thankful to Athletics Director Pat Chun and all of the senior staff that I met with in the interview process for giving me this opportunity. The path before me looks very exciting and I will work diligently to be a success here at FAU.”

• • •

August 19

EAST CAROLINA

Recently hired East Carolina head coach Andrew Sapp has named Dan Ruyle assistant coach.

Ruyle spent last year as a volunteer assistant coach at North Carolina, where Sapp was the head coach. Prior to that, Ruyle spent 15 years as head men’s and women’s golf coach at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

“I am thrilled to announce the hiring of Dan Ruyle as our Assistant Men’s Golf Coach at ECU,” Sapp said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our players having been a head coach for 15 years. He also adds continuity to our staff as he worked for me the past two years and we know we work well together. Dan is passionate for his players and incredibly enthusiastic. I am fortunate to have him join me and our players will soon find out how fortunate they are to have him join Pirate Nation!”

Ruyle, who was a two-year letterman at West Texas A&M, led Southwestern University to eight NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, including three straight with the men from 2013-15. The women’s team qualified for NCAAs five consecutive seasons from 2006-10 while finishing in the top 5 from 2007-10, including a third-place finish in 2008. His teams won five conference championships and he was named coach of the year four times. The women’s team won four Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) titles, including three in a row from 2007-09, and the men shared the conference title in 2010.

“I would like to thank ECU and Coach Sapp for welcoming me aboard as part of the Pirate Family,” Ruyle said. “I am really excited to continue working with Coach Sapp. Our many years of head coaching experience will be a tremendous asset to the student-athletes in the men’s golf program. I know we have a very talented group of guys and I can’t wait to start the process of helping these young men become the best golfers and people possible.”

• • •

August 18

OREGON

Brad Lanning will return to Oregon as Casey Martin’s assistant coach. Lanning spent three seasons at Martin’s side from 2011-13.

“I’m very excited to have Brad back,” Martin said. “He did an amazing job three years ago so it was a pretty easy decision. Once John (Ellis) told me he was stepping down, Brad was the first person I called and it is great that it worked out.”



Lanning spent three years as the head coach at Loyola Marymount after leaving Oregon. Following his tenure at LMU, Lanning spent the past year as the assistant golf pro at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Rome, Wis.



“I am very grateful to Casey (Martin) and athletic director Rob Mullens for the opportunity to be here once again,” Lanning said. “It is an amazing opportunity to be a part of such a terrific program here at Oregon.”



Lanning and Martin were teammates for three seasons at Stanford, helping the Cardinal to a national championship title in 1994.

OLE MISS

Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy has agreed to a contract extension that will go through the 2020-21 season.

Malloy guided Ole Miss to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2001 and the Rebels saw its first individual national champion with sophomore Braden Thornberry winning the title at Rich Harvest Farms this past spring. Thornberry also won the 2017 Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

“In just three short years under Chris Malloy, the men’s golf program has reached new heights,” said Ross Bjork, the vice chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “From team tournament titles to Braden Thornberry’s national championship, winning has become the standard for Ole Miss Golf. With Coach Malloy leading the way, we will continue to ride the momentum into the future.”

Ole Miss finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 22 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

“I’d like to personally thank Ross, (Executive Associate A.D.) Lynnette Johnson and Chancellor (Jeff) Vitter for their commitment to me and the Ole Miss men’s golf program,” Malloy said. “Three years ago, I was granted the opportunity to return to Ole Miss and take the team to a new level of success. I began my playing career as a Rebel, and I want to finish my coaching career as a Rebel. I am ecstatic to remain here for years to come.”

• • •

August 16

TROY

Just a few weeks after Matt Terry left Troy to become the head coach at Louisiana Tech, Troy has named Bart Barnes as his replacement.

Barnes does not have to go far. For the past four years, he has been the women’s coach at Troy. During that time, he has guided the women’s team to three Sun Belt Conference titles. Before he took over the women’s program, he was the assistant men’s and women’s coach at Troy.

“We are thrilled to have Bart Barnes lead our men’s golf program,” said Jeremy McClain, the director of athletics. “Bart’s record leading our women’s program speaks for itself in regard to winning championships at Troy. He has had great success throughout his career at Troy, and we look for that to continue as he transitions to lead the men’s program.”

Barnes played his college golf at Middle Tennessee after beginning career at Central Alabama Community College.

“I am beyond thrilled for the opportunity to become the head men’s golf coach at such a great university,” Barnes said. “Troy University is a special place, and I am very grateful for my time at as our women’s golf coach. I will always appreciate the hard work of the young ladies that I was fortunate enough to coach. I am also thankful for the support of the Troy family as well as the love and dedication from my own family. I’m appreciative of Jeremy McClain and Dr. (Jack) Hawkins for placing their trust in me to start the next chapter for this great program.”

Troy will begin a national search for a new women’s head coach immediately.

• • •

August 15

NORTH CAROLINA

Continuing with the theme of the assistant coach, here is another one, but a bit different and somewhat of a head scratcher.

Matt Clark has decided to step down as head coach at UNC Wilmington and has been named assistant coach at North Carolina.

“It was a difficult decision to leave my squad at UNCW and I anticipate an amazing year from a talented team led by Patrick Cover and Thomas Eldridge,” Clark said. “Daniel Bowden has a great comprehension of the game of golf and will make for an easy transition for the team as their new head Coach. I will be cheering for the Seahawks from Chapel Hill.”

Bowden, who was Clark’s assistant has been named interim head coach at UNCW for the 2017-18 season.

Clark has been at UNCW for the past nine years (2008-17) and prior to that was the head coach at Georgia State from 2003-08. Clark’s teams won conference titles five times in his 14 years as a head coach and four times he was tabbed conference coach of the year. Clark has been an assistant coach before. He began his coaching career as an assistant for six seasons at his alma mater, where he worked under the direction of Dick Spybey and Jay Seawell. Clark played college golf at Alabama (1995-97).

Clark will be the assistant for first-year head coach Andrew DiBitetto.

“Today is a great day for Carolina Golf as we welcome Matt Clark to the Tar Heel coaching staff,” DiBitetto said. “Matt has an incredible amount of experience, including 14 years as a head coach and working at Alabama with Hall of Famers Dick Spybey and Jay Seawell. Coach Seawell is currently one of the very best coaches in our game. Matt is a fierce competitor and is excellent at helping his student-athletes reach their full potential. More importantly, he’s a high character individual and a family man. He fits perfectly with our goals of developing young men on and off the course and preparing them for life. This is home run hire for our program.”

Indeed this is a home run hire for the assistant coaching position at North Carolina. Clark would have been a good choice to be head coach.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be joining the staff at UNC and working with Coach Andrew DiBitetto. I have always dreamed of coaching at a Power Five school and I look forward to working with one of the brightest young coaches in college golf. Most importantly, I am exited about helping the players at UNC chase their dreams on and off the course,” Clark said.

• • •

August 14

TCU

And another assistant coach moves to another school.

After two years as an assistant coach at UCF, Adrien Mörk has been named the assistant coach at TCU.

Mörk played his college golf at McNeese State University, where he was a four-year team MVP and four-year All-Southland Conference player. He advanced to the NCAA Regionals twice as an individual.

“I’ve known the TCU program ever since Julien Brun played there. I know how good the program under Coach Montigel has been, so I couldn’t believe it when I got the phone call about the job. TCU is one of the top programs in the nation and I feel like we can do something special in the next few years,” said Mörk.

Mörk helped UCF to three team victories last season, highlighted by winning the NCAA College Grove Regional. UCF finished in a tie for 14th place at the NCAA Championship.

“I am really excited about the addition of Adrien Mörk to our golf program,” said TCU head coach Bill Montigel, who begins his 31st season as head coach and returns four of the five golfers that competed in TCU’s 28th consecutive NCAA Regional last May. “He brings with him experience and success in recruiting as well as national championship appearances. He is going to be a great fit for TCU and the guys will love him.”

Prior to joining the Knights, Mörk served as Coach of the French Golf Federation. As a professional, Mörk was the first player ever to shoot a 59 in any European Tour event, accomplishing that feat in the second round of the 2006 Morocco Classic on the Challenge Tour.

• • •

August 12

TEXAS TECH

It seems like the year of the assistant coach. We have seen several assistant coaches move from one place to the other. The latest move is Mikkel Bjerch-Andresen leaving Stephen F. Austin to become the assistant coach at Texas Tech.

Bjerch-Andresen was the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs for one season for the Lumberjacks golf program.

“We’re very excited to bring Mikkel to Lubbock,” said Texas Tech head coach Greg Sands. “He brings a great reputation, a lot of energy and Big 12 playing experience to this staff. He really just has a passion to learn, and he is eager to bestow what he knows onto our guys. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the coming years.”

Bjerch-Andresen, who played college golf at Baylor from 2011-14, is a native Baerum, Norway.

“My wife Hannah and I could not be more excited to move to Lubbock and become part of one of the best athletic departments in the country,” Andresen said. “The opportunity to work for Coach Sands is incredible. I consider him as being on the short list of the best coaches in the nation. It’s the perfect fit. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and having a positive impact on this program. I’m ready to get started.”

Texas Tech finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 14 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

August 11

NORTHWESTERN

David Inglis’ name has been heard often when certain head coaching jobs have opened up in recent years. For now, Inglis appears to be staying at Northwestern for a few more years.

Jim Phillips, the vice president for Athletics and Recreation, has announced Inglis has signed a contract extension through the 2021 season to remain the Wildcats’ head coach.

The native of Edinburgh, Scotland, joined Northwestern prior to the 2010-11 season as its assistant coach. In 2014, he was promoted to head coach, with Pat Goss taking over as the Director of Golf and Player Development for the men’s and women’s programs. Inglis played his college golf at Tulsa, where he was an All-American.

This past summer Inglis became the first person to compete as a player and then coach at the Palmer Cup, which features the best collegiate golfers from the United States and Europe. He coached Team Europe at the 2017 Palmer Cup at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

“I couldn’t be more excited for David,” Goss said. “The reorganization and promotion of David three years ago by Dr. Phillips has been a great positive for our program, and I’m excited to build on the foundational success we have had. David is a great mentor and leader for our current players, and the recruiting has been incredibly strong. The program is on excellent footing and braced for success in the coming seasons.”

The men’s golf program has improved each of the three years of Inglis’ head-coaching tenure, culminating in 2017 with a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships and a fifth-place tie at the NCAA Regionals, narrowly missing an NCAA Championship berth.

Northwestern finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 25 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

August 10

DENVER

The University of Denver men’s golf program has added Brian Guetz as assistant coach.

Guetz, a Littleton, Colo. native, has coaching experience as an assistant coach for four years at Oklahoma State a few years ago. Guetz played for the Cowboys from 1993 to 1997. While on the team, he earned third-team All-America honors in 1996.

“Brian will bring a ton of high-level playing and coaching experience to DU Golf,” said Erik Billinger, Denver’s head coach. “His desire to help our guys with their individual games, and share his experiences with them will be absolutely invaluable. This is an exciting time for our program, I am thrilled to announce the addition of Brian to our coaching staff.”

Guetz played played professionally from 1997 to 2009, competing as a member of the Nationwide Tour, Canadian Tour, Asian Tour and Gateway Tour during that stretch. He won three times on the Gateway Tour and won his first Canadian Tour event in 2006. He also was a two-time winner of the Colorado Open in 1994 and in 2008.

• • •

August 8

KANSAS STATE

This is one of the better hires we have seen this summer in college golf.

Kansas State head coach Grant Robbins has hired Rob Murray as his assistant coach. Murray is respected and liked amongst his peers and prompted one Division I head coach to text me saying: “That’s huge.”

Murray, who spent the last four years at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa – including the final two as head coach – takes over for Cullen Carstrens, who was named head coach at North Alabama last month.

Murray was the 2017 Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Dave Williams National Coach of the Year honoree after his Warriors registered a runner-up finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I National Championship. He was also named the NJCAA District III Coach of the Year during both his seasons as head coach. As an assistant, Murray helped IHCC capture back-to-back NJCAA National Championships in 2014 and 2015.

“We are excited that Rob will be joining our program,” Robbins said. “He is a proven winner who has excelled during his time as head coach at Indian Hills. His ability to recruit, develop and motivate players really stood out in our search, and he will be a great fit here at K-State.”

Murray, who is from Colchester, Essex, England, played collegiately at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. Murray helped his team win the conference and regional championship and went on to place third in the 2009 NJCAA championship. Following South Mountain, Murray played two seasons at Washington State.

“I’m excited to work for an institution that is so passionate about athletics,” Murray said. “The chance to coach in the Big 12 does not come around every day. I’m grateful to Coach Robbins for the opportunity and look forward to working with someone who has so much experience in college golf. Coaching on a national platform at Indian Hills has prepared me for this moment.”

• • •

August 4

NORTH ALABAMA

North Alabama golf will be making the transition from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I golf next fall, and they have a new coach to help through that process. Cullen Carstens, who spent the last three years as the assistant coach at Kansas State, has been named head coach at North Alabama.

Carstens replaces Jason Vaughn, who resigned after four seasons at North Alabama to return to work as a teaching professional. Vaughn led the Lions to four consecutive NCAA regional appearances and a ninth-place showing at the 2017 NCAA Division II Championship.

Prior to his time at Kansas State, Carstens spent two seasons as an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Jacksonville State and one season as the volunteer assistant coach at Oklahoma State.

“We are very excited for Cullen,” Kansas State coach Grant Robbins said. “He did an incredible job during his time here and was a vital part of the K-State golf program. He is the perfect hire for North Alabama. The passion and energy he will bring will make that golf program very successful.



A native of St. Louis, Mo., Carstens played collegiately for his father, Randy, at Missouri Baptist University.

• • •

August 3

ARMSTRONG STATE

Could this be another branch in the college golf coaching tree?

Due to the decision made by the Georgia Board of Regents, Armstrong State University will consolidate with Georgia Southern University. Within the framework of the consolidated, only one athletic department would be allowed to exist per NCAA regulations. On March 7, 2017 that Armstrong State athletics would end following the 2016-17 athletic year.

Michael Butler will join Georgia Southern as the Director of the Golf Performance Center. Butler was the head men’s and women’s golf coach at (NCAA Division II) Armstrong State. Butler coached the men’s team for the past 17 seasons and the women’s team for the last 13 years at Armstrong State.

Butler will give golf instruction for Georgia Southern alums, donors and supporters of the program at the new performance center with the goal of generating new fundraising opportunities to support Georgia Southern golf. Butler’s duties will also include serving as the golf facilities liaison for the Bennett-Ramsey Golf Center, help with the tournament operations of the Gene Crawford Pro-Am and help begin an annual women’s collegiate event which would be hosted by the Eagle women’s golf program.

“Michael has a wealth of teaching experience as well as the capability to cultivate the relationships we need to support and continue to grow both golf programs at Georgia Southern,” said Georgia Southern men’s golf coach Carter Collins. “We’re excited about the opportunities Michael will be able to generate in this new position.”

While at Armstrong State he led the men’s team to 13 straight NCAA Regionals appearances from 2002-14. The Pirates finished second at the 2005 NCAA Division II championship. Butler has extensive experience conducting college golf tournaments.

“We are looking forward to working with Michael in creating a women’s premier collegiate event,” said women’s coach Emily Kuhfeld. “His experiences will add to our program, and we are glad to have him on board with us.”

Butler earned NJCAA All-America honors at Florida Community College at Jacksonville. He competed for the U.S. in the 1990 World University Games in Montpelier, France, then continued his career at Jacksonville State University, where he was a two-time NCAA Division II All-America honoree.

• • •

August 2

PURDUE

Kristin Paulson is returning to Purdue as the assistant women’s golf coach. Paulson was the volunteer assistant with the Boilermakers from 2013-2016 and then spent last season as the assistant coach at North Carolina State. Paulson replaces Mimi Burke who left Purdue to join the women’s golf staff at the University of Georgia.

“We’re excited to have Kristin back on our staff and back in West Lafayette,” Purdue head coach Devon Brouse said. “She brings some great experience and a strong work ethic to Purdue golf.”

The Ottumwa, Iowa, native played her college golf at Iowa State, from 2008-12.

“I’m thrilled to return to Purdue and rejoin Coach Brouse and his decorated history,” said Paulson. “To have the opportunity to be a young coach under his tutelage is something that I can’t wait to start.”

• • •

August 1

ARIZONA STATE

In yet more assistant coaching news, Arizona State head coach Matt Thurmond has announced Armen Kirakossian as assistant coach. Kirakossian is replacing Van Williams, who is expected to be named the assistant coach at North Carolina State.

Kirakossian is joining the Arizona State men’s golf program after spending the past two seasons at Pepperdine. During his time with the Waves he helped the program to its best NCAA championship finish since 2004. Pepperdine finished 13th this past year at Rich Harvest Farms.

“We are thrilled to have Armen join us,” Thurmond said. “He has proven to be an outstanding coach, recruiter and leader. We have a lot of things happening here right now and need someone with a very broad skill set and relentless work ethic to help us maximize all the exciting opportunities with our team, recruits, facility and events.”

Prior to his time at Pepperdine, Kirakossian was the head coach at his alma mater, Texas Pan American.

“I want to thank Coach Thurmond and ASU for giving me this opportunity,” Kirakossian said. “My family and I feel so blessed and honored to be a part of the Sun Devil family. This is an exciting time for the program with NCAAs coming to town in the next few years and the new facilities being built at Papago. The program has a great history and I am looking forward to being a part of that while helping build the future.”

Kirakossian competed professionally on the Golden State Tour, PGA Tour Latino American, PGA Tour China and PGA Mexico Tour, and also took part in Nationwide Tour qualifying.

August 1

OKLAHOMA

With the departure of Jim Garren, Oklahoma coach Ryan Hybl has announced Bill Allcorn as his assistant coach. Garren had spent three years as the assistant coach to Hybl with the Sooners golf program, but in mid-July he was named head coach at Coastal Carolina.

Allcorn joins the Sooners golf program a season after winning the NCAA championship. The native of Abilene, Texas has spent the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant men’s golf coach at Baylor. He also worked with Baylor’s women’s program in spring 2017.

“We are excited about the addition of Bill Allcorn to our program,” Hybl said. “He is going to be a great fit for our guys, and he will help us continue to grow our program in the right direction.”

Allcorn, who played collegiately at Baylor, played professionally for eight years.

• • •

August 1

COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina head men’s golf coach Jim Garren has named Jeremy Alcorn assistant coach.

Alcorn has spent the past three seasons as the assistant coach at Texas Tech.

“I am beyond excited and grateful to join the close-knit Chanticleer family,” Alcorn said. “I greatly respect Coach Garren and look forward to working with him as Coastal Carolina returns to winning championships and being a mainstay on the nation scene where it belongs. I would like to thank Greg Sands and Kirby Hocutt for the opportunity to start my coaching career as well as thanks to Coach Garren and all those involved at Coastal Carolina for the opportunity to continue my coaching career in an area known globally as one of the golf capitals of the world.”

Garren was recently named head coach at Coastal Carolina and arrived in Myrtle Beach after spending time at the University of Oklahoma as an assistant coach. Oklahoma won the NCAA championship last spring.

“The addition of Jeremy is huge for our program.” Garren said. “He is respected both for his work on the course and on the recruiting trails which is something he learned from Greg Sands, who one of the best coaches on the collegiate level. He brings experience that our student-athletes can trust and will make our recruits take notice. Those qualifications not only will compliment me, but free me up to work on other areas within our program in order to advance us sooner than first expected. Jeremy joining our family continues to prove Coastal’s commitment to the men’s golf program and prove our shared commitment to be successful.”

Alcorn, who spent time as a caddie on the PGA Tour, played college golf at Baylor where he won four times in his career.

Garren and Alcorn enter the first year at Coastal Carolina with a roster of just five players and a team that finished the 2016-17 ranked No. 104 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

July 31

APPALACHIAN STATE

Appalachian State University has promoted current women’s golf coach Heather Brown to Director of Golf. In addition, Appalachian State has named Bo Redman head men’s golf coach.

Brown will begin her 10th season at Appalachian State this fall and the women’s team is coming off a program-best third-place finish at the Sun Belt Championships.

Redman replaces longtime head men’s golf coach Bill Dicus who announced his retirement in May after 26 years at Appalachian State.

“Bo brings a very broad range of professional experience and local knowledge to App State that will make him a good fit for our program,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “He has been involved with some of the great players in the history of the game and is a proven teacher, our student-athletes will benefit from those experiences.”

Redman, who is the son of instructor John Redman, has been Director of Golf at clubs such as Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, the Grand Bear in Gulfport, Miss., and Quail Creek in Fairhope, Ala. Redman also spent several years caddying on both the PGA and LPGA tours. He has caddied for Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, and Raymond Floyd, as well as Hollis Stacy and Julie Inkster on the LPGA Tour.

“I am excited about the knowledge Bo is going to bring the program,” Brown said of Redman. “His team is full of good golfers, but are still developing as good players. I know Bo will have a great impact on the process of developing them into better players.”

Appalachian Statefinished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 190 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

Redman played college golf at Brevard Community College and Southeast Louisiana University.

• • •

July 29

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS UNIVERSITY

Michael Brice has been named the men’s and women’s head golf coach at Christian Brothers University, an NCAA Division II school located in Memphis, Tenn.

Brice joins CBU after spending the past three years as the Director of Golf Instruction for The First Tee of Greater Austin and as an assistant coach for NCAA Division III Concordia University (Texas). He helped Concordia’s men to a 19th-place finish at the DIII national championships this season, while the women’s program was ranked in the top 50.

“Coach Brice is a Tennessee native and has a varied coaching background ranging from The First Tee to NCAA Division I,” said by Director of Athletics Brian Summers. “He has a passion to be a collegiate head coach and I believe he will serve our men’s and women’s programs well.”

Prior to his time in Austin, Brice was the head girls’ golf coach for Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tenn., and an assistant coach at the University of North Florida.

“I am very excited to join the CBU family,” said Brice. “I want to thank AD Brian Summers for believing in my ability to run CBU’s golf programs and take the teams to the next level. I also want to thank Donna Crone, Greg Eller and the CBU coaching staff for their support. Lastly, I would like to thank Concordia University Golf Coach Chris Hill for being an excellent mentor to me and helping me develop as a golf coach. Our golf teams will excel both on and off the course and I cannot wait to get started.”

Brice played college golf at Auburn.

• • •

July 28

SAINT LEO

Lyndsey Bevill has been named head women’s golf coach at Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Fla.

Bevill has been an assistant women’s golf coach at the University of Indianapolis for the past four seasons, after serving as a graduate assistant coach during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. She helped the Greyhounds become the only non-Florida school to win an NCAA Division II women’s golf championship.

“We are very excited to have Lyndsey Bevill join us at Saint Leo,” said Francis X. Reidy, Saint Leo’s director of athletics. “Lyndsey has firm roots in Division II athletics, and has been part of a national championship team and a regional power at UIndy. She is ready to lead our program and continue its success.”

Also during her time in Indianapolis, the Greyhounds won the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship in each of her six seasons and won six NCAA East Super Regional championships.

“I’m honored and humbled to be named the head women’s golf coach at Saint Leo University. I want to thank Fran Reidy and Mike Madagan and all involved in the hiring process to give me this opportunity,” said Bevill, who played her college golf at Northern Kentucky. “It’s an honor to be coaching in one of the toughest conferences in Division II golf. This is a tremendous program and I look forward to build off the prior success. I’m excited to see what this program can achieve on the course, in the classroom and in the community. I can’t wait to get to work!”

• • •

July 27

ROGERS STATE

Steve Brown has been named head men’s golf coach at Rogers State.

Brown has spent the last six years as the assistant coach at NCAA Division II Chico State. Brown helped the program reach the NCAA finals in four of his six seasons there. Chico State finished second in 2012.

“I’m very excited to come to Claremore to lead the Hillcat men’s golf program,” Brown said. “I have to thank Director of Athletics Chris Ratcliff and the committee for having faith and confidence in me to direct the program. There’s a very good pool of talent on the team, and if we work hard, we can accomplish some great things. I’m looking forward to building a program that is competitive and will be a great experience for the student-athlete. I need to thank Chico State, because I wouldn’t be on my way to Rogers State if it wasn’t for the opportunity to assist with the program for six years.”



Prior to his time at Chico State, Brown was an assistant coach for the women’s program at Butte College in Oroville, California. Brown played college golf for two years at Butte College before transferring to Chico State where he played for one year.



“We are thrilled to have Steve join the Hillcat family at RSU,” Rogers State’s Director of Athletics Chris Ratcliff said. “He comes to us with great experience at a very successful NCAA Division II program at Chico State. Steve’s passion for golf and knowledge of the game became very apparent during the process. The committee and I knew Steve was the right person to take over the men’s golf program, and I am excited for the future of RSU men’s golf under Steve’s direction.”



Rogers State finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 101 in the Golfstat NCAA Division II rankings.

• • •

July 24

OREGON STATE

Last month, Jon Reehorn, Oregon State’s head men’s golf coach, named Noah Goldman assistant coach for the Beavers. Goldman had spent the last three years as the assistant men’s golf coach at Mississippi State University.

Prior to his time at Mississippi State, Goldman was an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs at Nova Southeastern University from 2012-14 and a volunteer assistant with the women’s golf program at Samford University from 2011-12.



“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to work for a university as highly respected as Oregon State,” Goldman said. “The golf facilities and university values are first class. I look forward to helping Coach Reehoorn continue building the men’s golf program with the type of student-athletes that will make Beaver Nation proud.”



Goldman, who is from Longwood, Fla., played college golf at Mississippi State.

Goldman competed on the Hooters Golf Tour and the Peach State Tour from September 2009 through June 2011. During his collegiate career at Mississippi State, he had the third-most wins (4), the fifth-lowest scoring average (73.99) and the third-lowest round (64) in program history. He was named the SEC Golfer of the Week twice.

• • •

TOWSON

Earlier this summer, Towson University named Mike Larkin the head men’s golf coach. Larkin replaces Brian Yaniger, who retired after coaching 20 years at Towson.

Larkin was a member of the Towson men’s golf team from 2002-05. He was one of the top golfers in program history, ranking sixth in all-time scoring average for the Tigers.

“I am very excited to be the head coach, having played here myself,” Larkin said. “What got me most excited about this opportunity was thinking back on my experience here and having the opportunity to help young men, who are in the exact position I was in, get to where they want to go with golf. Hopefully, helping them individually with that goal in mind, we’ll have a lot of success as a team.”

• • •

July 22

LOUISIANA TECH

After spending the last 15 years at Troy University, Matt Terry has been named head coach at Louisiana Tech.

Terry spent the last four years as the Director of Golf and in 2015 both the men’s and women’s teams competed in the NCAA postseason. Recently the Troy men’s team has competed in NCAA regional play in 2015, 2016 and 2017 while the Troy women advanced to the NCAA regional action in three of the last four years (2014, 2015 and 2017). Terry, who is a native of Moulton, Ala., guided his men’s team the 2016 Sun Belt Conference Championship title.

“Matt Terry is a proven and highly successful Division I golf coach,” said Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland. “He brings years of knowledge and experience to our program that will benefit our student athletes, campus and local golf community now and in the years to come. We are excited to have Matt, his wife Dixie and their three children join the Louisiana Tech Family.”

Prior to his time at Troy, Terry was the head coach at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala. During his three seasons there, he led the Buccaneers to the national tournament three times, finishing in third place twice before winning the championship in 2002.

“I appreciate the faith that Tommy McClelland, Dr. Guice and the entire search committee has shown in me by selecting me as the Louisiana Tech golf coach,” said Terry. “I’m honored. My visit to Ruston, the Louisiana Tech campus and Squire Creek Golf Course was phenomenal. I am truly excited to get started at Louisiana Tech and for our entire family to become Bulldogs. It’s the right move for me and my family at this time.”

Troy finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 56 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Louisiana Tech was ranked No. 161.

“For 15 years I have had the opportunity to coach 26 teams at Troy. It was truly an honor to coach that many players at this institution,” said Terry. “Troy has a big time golf tradition and hopefully we have been a part of carrying on that tradition and leaving it in a better position than when we arrived here. I appreciate Dr. (Jack) Hawkins, Jeremy (McClain) and the entire administration for trusting this program with me for 15 years.”

• • •

July 21

GEORGIA

Another women’s assistant coach is switching schools. Mimi Burke, who has been the assistant coach at Purdue for the past two years, is headed South. Burke, who played her college golf at Appalachian State, has been named the assistant coach at Georgia. Burke replaces Whitney Wade Young, who was named assistant coach at Louisville last week.

“I’m excited to add Mimi to our staff,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “She brings two years of experience learning under Devon (Brouse), a two-time hall-of-famer, at Purdue. We look forward to the knowledge she will add to our program.”

Prior to her stint with the Boilermakers, Burke was the assistant professional at River Run Country Club in Davidson, N.C., and also worked with the PGA’s Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

“I am extremely honored to be joining the University of Georgia family,” Burke said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to learn under another one of the best college coaches in the nation. Coach Brewer is committed to success at Georgia and with the core group of players coming back from last year, it’s an exciting time for the Dawg Nation.”

LOUISVILLE

Whitney Wade Young has left the University of Georgia to become the assistant coach at Louisville.

Wade Young, who is from Glasgow, Ky., is one of the most decorated golfers from the state of Kentucky. She spent four seasons at Georgia, where she was a three-time All-American and four-time first team all-SEC honoree.

“I’m really excited to return to the state of Kentucky and work with coach Trimble. I can truly tell this is a special place and I’m excited to become part of the Cardinals family. The program has seen tremendous improvement over the past few years, and I know that we have all of the resources in place to be a top-10 team,” Wade Young said. “The practice facility, the support, and the golf courses the student-athletes get to play make the University of Louisville an attractive destination for top players.”

Following her graduation from Georgia, Wade Young continued her playing career in the professional ranks. She recorded nine top-10 finishes in 47 starts on the FUTURES Tour from 2008-10. In 2009, Wade Young won the Duramed Tour Championship with a 9-under-par 204. That same season, she finished sixth on the FUTURES Tour money list to earn her LPGA Tour card for the 2010 campaign.

Additionally, Wade Young competed in three U.S. Open events. She qualified for her first Open during her high school playing career in 2003 and later earned spots in 2008 and 2011.

“We are very fortunate to add Whitney Wade Young to our staff,” Trimble said. “She is one of the greatest female golfers to ever come out of the state of Kentucky, and I’m thrilled to have her return to her home state. She is an incredibly accomplished player that brings great value to our program from a player’s perspective as well as her experience as a coach. I know Whitney’s knowledge and high-level recruiting and will help us continue our goal of becoming a top program.”

Wade Young made national news by representing Glasgow High School at the 1994 Kentucky State Championships as a fourth-grader. She became the youngest winner of the Kentucky Amateur, achieving the feat as a 13-year-old in 1998. She won the 1999 and 2000 titles as well.

NORTH CAROLINA

Aimee Neff has been named associate head women’s golf coach at the University of North Carolina. Neff joins the Tar Heel program to replace Leah Buchmann, who stepped down from the position in May after five seasons to focus on family.

A native of Carmel, Ind., Neff was an assistant coach at Vanderbilt this past season. Prior to Vanderbilt, Neff was an assistant coach at Michigan State from 2013-16.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Tar Heel family,” Neff said. “It is an honor to be at UNC and part of the women’s golf program, as it demonstrates excellence in the classroom and on the course. Coach (Jan) Mann is one of the best in the business and I could not be more excited to learn from and work with her. This is a dream come true to be wearing Carolina blue. Go Heels!”

Neff played her college golf at Michigan State and is one of only three Spartans to earn All-Big Ten honors four times, including first-team honors as a senior in 2011. She also helped Michigan State to its ninth Big Ten Championship in 2011. She ended her collegiate career ranked fifth all-time in Spartan history in career scoring average.

“Aimee is a perfect fit for our university and women’s golf program,” Mann said. “With her coaching experience at Michigan State and Vanderbilt, she understands the importance of combining strong academics with a very competitive golf team. Aimee’s background as a former collegiate athlete, professional golfer and coach along with her tremendous enthusiasm for the game makes her a great addition to our Carolina family.”

• • •

July 20

WEST GEORGIA

Todd Selders has been named head men’s and women’s golf coach at West Georgia.

Selders arrives at West Georgia with 20-plus years of collegiate coaching experience, most recently serving as the director of golf and head men’s coach at Charleston Southern.

His previous stops include West Texas College, Iowa, North Carolina State, Coastal Carolina, and a 10-year stint as head women’s coach at SMU. Selders’ first collegiate coaching job was at Oklahoma, where he served as the men’s assistant coach from 1997-2000.

“We are thrilled to add Todd to our staff, and have him lead our golf programs,” Director of Athletics Daryl Dickey said. “He has a wealth of experience at the Division I level, and I am confident he can continue to keep our programs competing at a high level both in the conference, region, and nation.”

Selders played his college golf at Central State in Edmond, Okla.

“I am very excited about this opportunity and can’t thank Coach Dickey and everyone at West Georgia enough for welcoming me already,” said Selders. “I’m thrilled to get down there and meet the teams, and get started on a great year to keep the success and momentum going in Carrollton.”

West Georgia (NCAA Division II) finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 72 in men’s golf and No. 15 in women’s golf.

• • •

July 20

EAST CAROLINA

It didn’t take long for Andrew Sapp to find a place to continue his coaching career. And it’s another good day for the college coaching world to see a coach let go at one place and get hired at another.

East Carolina Director of Athletics Jeff Compher has announced Sapp will replace Press McPhaul, who accepted the North Carolina State job earlier this summer.

“I am extremely excited to be coming to ECU as its head men’s golf coach,” Sapp said. “I would like to thank Jeff Compher and Associate Athletics Director Mike Hanley for entrusting this team to me. I know how passionate Pirate Nation is about its athletics programs and I look forward to working with our players to make it proud of our team on and off of the golf course.”

Sapp, who currently serves as president of the Golf Coaches Association of America, has spent the last six years as the head coach at North Carolina, where he played college golf from 1989-93. He led the Tar Heels to the NCAA Championship for the first time in 10 years. The Tar Heels placed 18th at the NCAA finals and finished the season ranked No. 30 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

Prior to his time at North Carolina, Sapp was the head men’s coach at the University of Michigan for nine seasons (2002-11). He led the Wolverines to a third-place finish at the 2009 NCAA Championships and a 10th-place finish in 2011. Sapp coached Michigan to four consecutive regional appearances from 2008-11, including a victory at the 2011 NCAA Central Region Championships.

Sapp began his coaching career at North Carolina as an assistant coach to Devon Brouse from 1993-98. He then accompanied Brouse to Purdue as associate head coach of the men’s and women’s programs for four years (1998-02).

“I am so pleased to welcome North Carolina native Andrew Sapp to ECU as our new head men’s golf coach,” Compher said. “He is highly respected inside the golf community and has a wealth of connections and experience, leading two programs into the NCAA Championship finals. I know he and his family will fit right into our community and Pirate family.”

East Carolina finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 92 and placed eighth in the American Conference Championship.

• • •

July 19

TCU

TCU women’s golf coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin has named Andrea Kaelin assistant coach. Kaelin has spent the last four years as head coach at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Okla. Kaelin replaces Danny Randolph.

“I am excited to welcome Coach K to the FrogFam as our new assistant,” Ravaioli-Larkin said. “She has worked her way up through the coaching ranks and has proven to be driven, competitive, passionate and dedicated to serving young athletes to be the best they can be on and off the golf course.

Kaelin led Redlands to three National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship appearances. Each trip resulted in a sixth-place finish.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement to join the Frog Family and the women’s golf program,” Kaelin said. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Coach Larkin and all of the hiring committee, including Jill Kramer, Haley Schoolfield and former players Lori Roditi and Brooke Tull for this incredible opportunity.”

Kaelin is a 2012 graduate of Florida State with a degree in professional golf management. She was a member of the women’s golf program and part of three consecutive Seminoles’ teams to reach the NCAA postseason. Before arriving in Tallahassee, Kaelin played two seasons at Redlands Community College, where she helped lead Redlands to the NJCAA National Championship in both 2008 and 2009. She finished third individually at the 2009 NJCAA Championship and was a first-team All-American.

TCU finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 39 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

July 19

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina has announced Andrew DiBitetto as the new head men’s golf coach. DiBitetto had spent the past six seasons at North Carolina under the direction of head coach Andrew Sapp. In late June, it was announced that Sapp was being let go and would not return this fall to coach the Tar Heels.

“Andrew is a talented young coach who is committed to our student-athletes’ success both on and off the golf course,” director of athletics Bubba Cunningham said in a press release. “He has a track record as an outstanding recruiter and a commitment to academic achievement, both when he played and as a coach. He has been an important part of our men’s golf program’s improvement over the last six years, and I am confident he will lead the team to greater levels in the years to come.”

DiBitetto, who is from Rochester, N.Y., played college golf at Charlotte. DiBitetto played professionally for a short time and then returned to Charlotte as assistant coach in 2009 and was named the interim head coach for the 49ers in December 2010.

“First, I’d like to thank Coach (Andrew) Sapp,” says DiBitetto. “He is a man of high character and it’s impossible to describe how much I appreciate his guidance, support and friendship during the past six years we coached together, particularly during the last few weeks. I would also like to thank Bubba Cunningham and (associate A.D.) Paul Pogge for their belief in me.”

• • •

July 17

COASTAL CAROLINA

After an extensive search, Coastal Carolina is expected to announce Jim Garren as head men’s golf coach this week. He fills the vacancy Chad Wilson left when he was named head coach at Georgia State in June.

Garren has spent the last three years as the assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma, where he helped the Sooners win the national title this past spring at Rich Harvest Farms.

Garren, who is from Cartersville, Ga., previously was an assistant coach at New Mexico (2013-14) and Southern Mississippi (2008-13).

Coastal Carolina finished this past season ranked No. 104 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and placed seventh in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The Coastal Carolina job has been one of the most talked about jobs in college golf this year. Many feel the Chanticleer golf program can be a top mid-major program in college golf. Coastal Carolina placed fifth in the 2007 NCAA Championship with Dustin Johnson leading the way.

• • •

July 13

IUPUI

I feel I like college golf coaching is evolving, making a turn for the better. Today is proof of that.

Following the season, Toledo announced head men’s golf coach Jamie Broce would not return as head coach. Today, IUPUI announced Broce will be the new head coach for the men and women Jaguars golf teams.

Seeing golf coaches get hired again after being let go is something that has not happened frequently in the past.

“This was an extremely competitive search, and I would like to thank the search committee for their screening and initial evaluation of the candidates,” IUPUI Director of Athletics Roderick Perry said. “Coach Broce is a proven winner. He possesses Division I head coaching experience. I’m excited to watch him build upon the success of both programs, while taking the teams to the next level.”

During Broce’s time at Toledo, he led the Rockets to top three Mid-American Conference finishes in three of his five seasons and five tournament wins.

“First off, I would like to thank Dr. Perry and the IUPUI athletics administration for their confidence in selecting me to lead the men’s and women’s golf programs,” Broce said. “Everything feels like it’s lined up right to get home to Indy. I love coaching and am ready to get in, connect with the student-athletes and get to work.

IUPUI now competes in the Horizon League after a long tenure in The Summit League.

Prior to his five years at Toledo, Broce spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Indiana.

Broce, who is a native of Indianapolis, played college golf at Ball State where he was a GCAA Third-Team All-America, MAC Player of Year and MAC Sportsman of Year honors as a senior with a program-best 71.7 average. As a junior, he received the Ben Hogan Award (as the nation’s top golf scholar-athlete) after carding a 72.8 mark, the second-best average in school history. He was named to Ball State’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

Following college golf he played professionally, earning three top-four finishes on the Nationwide Tour (2005-07).

Broce has also qualified for the upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, to be played Aug. 7-13.

• • •

July 13

KENNESAW STATE

It seems college golf coaches are beginning to go a bit more outside-the-box when looking to hire an assistant golf coach.

Recently, Kennesaw State head women’s golf coach Ryhll Brinsmead named Eric Croux the program’s new assistant coach.

Croux does not have a college golf background. He comes to KSU from Marietta Country Club, where he serves as an assistant golf professional.

At Marietta Country Club, Croux is responsible for all duties of golf operations while assisting with clinics, camps and lessons. He is responsible for planning, promoting and conduction of the club tournament program.

A native of Trenton, N.J., Croux earned a specialized associates, professional golf management degree in 2008 from Professional Golfers Career College, where he was the valedictorian of his class. Croux lives in Marietta, Ga.

Prior to his time at Marietta Country Club, Croux was the outside service supervisor at Atlanta Athletic Club from 2010-2011. He was responsible for the daily operation of outside activity under the direction of the Director of Golf and worked closely with the Golf staff on all club related activities.

“I am ecstatic to announce the hiring of Eric as our next assistant coach for the women’s golf program,” Brinsmead said. “I have known Eric for many years and have enjoyed the time I’ve spent with him watching him develop players and instruct members at Marietta Country Club. Eric is a master club fitting specialist and knows first-hand what it takes to succeed in the professional golf ranks. Eric will play a very important role in developing our program and taking our players to the next level. We are so fortunate to have the relationship we do with Marietta Country Club and the staff and I’m very excited about the ongoing presence we will have there.”

“I am excited to join the women’s golf program at KSU,” Croux said. “I have been watching it grow, and I’m looking forward to using my knowledge and experience to help take the program to the next level.”

• • •

July 13

FLORIDA

Florida head coach JC Deacon has named Mark Leon assistant coach. Leon replaces John Handrigan, who was named head coach at Notre Dame last week.

For the past six seasons, Leon has been the assistant coach at Penn State. He played his college golf at Penn State from 2001-05, earning All-Big Ten honors his senior season. As a junior, Leon tied for sixth place at the 2004 NCAA Championship, which is the best NCAA finish for a Nittany Lions golfer.

“We are extremely fortunate to add Mark Leon as our new Assistant Golf Coach,” Deacon said. “Mark brings a ton of experience and enthusiasm to the Gator program. He is really intelligent and absolutely loves the game of golf. As someone who was a successful collegiate and professional golfer, Mark will bring great value to our student-athletes both on and off the golf course. He is one of the nicest people I have ever met and I value the mutual trust we have in each other. Our program needs to take the next step this upcoming season and Mark is ready for that challenge.

Before joining the Nittany Lion coaching staff, he spent four years on the Canadian Tour.

“I’ve known JC since we started playing together at 12 years old in Canada,” Leon said. “And then we started coaching together at around the same time and he was always someone that I would call just to pick his brain on certain things. His friendship and guidance has helped me become a better coach.”

• • •

July 12

TOLEDO

Like many of his coaching peers, I did not fully understand why Jamie Broce was let got at Toledo in early May. However, I am a fan to see a Division I school look at the lower level to find a coach.

Wittenberg men’s and women’s head coach Jeff Roope has been named head men’s coach at Toledo. Wittenberg (Ohio) competes at the NCAA Division III level.

“Jeff is an outstanding coach and an exceptional person,” UT Vice-President and Athletic Director Mike O’Brien said. “His experience in building a national championship men’s golf program speaks for itself, but it only tells part of the story. He is a man of great character who we feel will be able to recruit student-athletes who will excel in the classroom and bring our men’s golf program back into national prominence. Jeff is also a relentless recruiter, and we’re very excited for the future of the program.”

Roope spent 10 years at Wittenberg guiding the men’s team to NCAA Division III Championship in 2017, as well as finishing third nationally in 2015 and 2016, and fifth in 2014. The women’s program placed second at the NCAA Championships in 2015 and third in each of the last two years.

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of the UT men’s golf program,” said Roope, who also served as head coach of Team USA at the 2016 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan. “The potential here is unlimited. I was so impressed with the support of the administration and the community during the interview process. It is definitely bittersweet to leave Wittenberg, but I know both programs will be in good hands. My hope is to bring that kind of success to UT. I’m very excited to see how much this program can achieve on the course, in the classroom and in the community, I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to working at Wittenberg, Roope spent four years as a women’s golf assistant coach at Otterbein College. Before joining the Cardinals, he served as girls’ golf coach at Upper Arlington High School in Columbus for the 2002 and 2003 seasons.

Now, if we can only see more Division I administrators take a look at the top Division II and III head coaches.

• • •

July 12

OREGON

Oregon women’s golf coach Ria Scott has announced Laura Cilek has been promoted to associate head coach. Cilek has been with the Ducks as an assistant coach the past two seasons.

“Laura has made a clear impact in the two years she has been part of our program,” said Scott. “She’s made incredible relationships with our community, donors and student athletes. She has also built strong bonds on the recruiting trails, as shown by the strong verbal commitments we have in the coming years. We value her work and dedication to our program.”

Oregon has played in back-to-back NCAA Championships and advanced to match play in 2016.

“I want to thank Ria and our Director of Athletics, Rob Mullens for this exciting promotion,” Cilek said. “Working with our student-athletes and alongside Ria everyday has been extremely rewarding. I am looking forward to continuing to compete for national championships with the Ducks.”

Cilek played collegiate golf for Iowa before working there as an assistant for two years. She then worked as an assistant coach at Middle Tennessee State for two seasons before joining the Ducks.

• • •

July 11

VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt and head coach Scott Limbaugh have found a replacement for former assistant coach Dusty Smith, who took the head-coaching position at Mississippi State last month. His name is Gator Todd, a former standout golfer at Alabama who most recently served as an assistant at Marquette. Todd was at Alabama while Limbaugh was an assistant coach for the Crimson Tide.

“I’m honored to begin working with Coach Limbaugh and be a part of the Vanderbilt Golf family,” Todd said. “Playing for Coach Limbaugh and now getting the opportunity to work for him at the number one golf program in the country is a dream come true. It’s a tremendous opportunity to work at an institution as great as Vanderbilt. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Todd spent one season at Marquette as an assistant, helping the Golden Eagles to the Big East title last season. Before that he played professionally on the Web.com, NGA and eGolf tours. He earned Web.com Tour membership in 2012 after advancing to the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School in 2011.

At Alabama, Todd posted a 73.55 scoring average in 43 career tournaments. He posted 11 career top-10 finishes, including five top 5s. He earned All-SEC honors in 2007.

Todd is a native of Florence, Ala., and attended Coffee High School, where he was a high-school state champion. He received instruction from Todd Anderson and Randy Myers at the Sea Island Golf Performance Center in St. Simons Island, Ga. from 2010 to ’15.

“We are so thrilled to have Gator join our Vandy Golf family as assistant coach,” Limbaugh said. “Having coached him during his college career, I know the kind of person and competitor that he is. He brings a great deal of playing experience and he can relate very well to our guys. Gator is a high character guy that will continue to help us build our program.”

• • •

July 10

RUTGERS

Rutgers head coach Rob Shutte has announced Austin Eoff as the assistant coach. Eoff wrapped up his collegiate playing career at Purdue this past spring. He was a four-time All-Big Ten selection and represented the Boilermakers at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

“As a four-time all-conference selection, Austin’s knowledge and experience will provide our program with tools to succeed in the Big Ten,” Shutte said. “We’re excited to welcome Austin to Rutgers.”

Eoff finished his senior year ranking third on the Purdue single-season stroke average list at 72.38 strokes per round. The career leader in stroke average (72.72), Eoff became the third player in school history to be named All-Big Ten four times. Eoff finished the season ranked No. 165 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

The Benton, Arkansas, native owns the Purdue school record for consecutive top-10 finishes (8), which he accomplished from the spring of 2015 to the spring of 2016.

• • •

July 10

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Jason Payne has been out of college golf coaching since 2011, however today he returns after being announced as the new head men’s golf coach at Charleston Southern.

Payne was the head coach at Mercer from 2003 through 2007 before heading to the University of Georgia as an assistant coach where he coached through the 2010-11 season. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Georgia Southern in 2001.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be back on campus coaching college golf again,” Payne continued. “Some of my closest friends are college coaches and they encouraged me to get back into coaching. I look forward to building on the past success of the current and former student-athletes as well as the former coaches. Charleston Southern has so much to offer its student-athletes. It’s going to be a fun journey continuing to build a strong golf program while also building strong men of character.”

Payne is returning to college coaching after co-founding and serving as CEO of Classic Georgia and Classic Carolinas, a lifestyle brand celebrating those respective states. Payne also has extensive experience with development and marketing through his time as Executive Director of the UGA Tee-Off Club, the fundraising arm of the University of Georgia Golf.

Payne replaces Todd Selders who coached at Charleston Southern for one season. Charleston Southern finished the season ranked No. 150 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and placed fourth in the Big South Conference Championship.

• • •

July 10

GEORGETOWN

Georgetown has named Kate Schanuel head coach. Schanuel replaces Katie Brophy, who stepped away from coaching this spring.

Schanuel, who played her college golf at the University of Maryland, has spent the last seven seasons coaching at Towson University.

“We’re very excited to have someone of Kate’s caliber step in to lead our program,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Lee Reed said. “She has helped to guide a young program at Towson and we are confident that she will be a tremendous leader for our program.”

Prior to her time at Towson, Schanuel was a volunteer assistant at Georgetown in 2008. Schanuel is now the fourth coach in program history since Georgetown started its women’s golf program in 2001,

“I’m very excited to come back to Georgetown,” Schanuel said. “Having spent a year here as an assistant, I understand the quality student-athletes who come here to go to school and to play golf. This is a tremendous program and I’m very eager to lead the Hoyas.”

Georgetown won the Big East Conference Championship last spring earning the Hoyas a spot in NCAA regional play.

• • •

July 8

LIPSCOMB

Lipscomb has named Jesse Lawley head women’s golf coach.

Lawley, who played her collegiate golf at UAB where she was a team captain, spent the last two seasons as the head coach at (NCAA Division III) Berry College. She was named the 2017 Southern Athletic Association Coach of the Year.

“From the start, Jesse impressed us with her attitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity,” said athletics director Philip Hutcheson. “Having been a collegiate student-athlete, first at Birmingham Southern and then at UAB, she understands, first-hand, the demands that come with working to excel in the classroom and in competition. And as a coach at Berry College who had to balance the responsibilities of coaching, recruiting and managing a team, along with the academic rigor of earning a masters’ degree, Jesse has demonstrated the capacity for sustained effort that we are confident will help elevate our program.

“More importantly than all of that, I believe that Jesse’s desire is to use this opportunity to develop relationships within our program and to glorify God in the process that will make a difference in the lives of the young women who compete at Lipscomb long after their playing days are done.”

Prior to working with the Berry program, Lawley competed for the UAB women’s golf team in Conference USA where she graduated magna cum laude, was a CUSA All-Academic selection and a presidential honor roll awardee.

“I’m honored by the Lipscomb administration including, Dr. Lowry, Philip Hutcheson and coach Will Brewer for having the confidence in me to have the chance to lead the women’s golf team,” said Lawley. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue building the program here at Lipscomb and thankful for the road that Christ has opened for me to get here.”

• • •

July 7

NOTRE DAME

John Handrigan, the 2015 national assistant coach of the year, has been named head men’s golf coach at the University of Notre Dame. Handrigan takes the job after serving as an associate head coach and assistant at the University of Florida for six seasons.

“After an extensive national search, John stood out as the clear choice to lead our men’s golf program into the future,” said Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame’s vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics. “His values align with those of Notre Dame Athletics and John’s experience as a collegiate athlete and coach give us confidence that he can return our program to national prominence. We are thrilled to welcome John and his wife Leigh to the Notre Dame Family.”

Handrigan becomes the seventh head coach in the 89 years of Irish men’s golf, dating back to the fall of 1929. He helped guide Florida to five NCAA regionals and four NCAA Championship appearances.

Last season, Florida won five tournaments and advanced to the NCAA regionals, raising the Gators’ total to 11 tournament wins during Handrigan’s tenure. He was awarded the 2015 Jan Strickland Award, emblematic of the national assistant coach of the year as recognized by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

“I’m humbled and honored to become the head men’s golf coach at Notre Dame,” Handrigan said. “I have an incredible amount of respect for Notre Dame’s values, history, and tradition. I’m thankful for the opportunity to join such a prestigious University that provides the ultimate academic and athletic experience for its student-athletes. I want to thank Notre Dame Athletics Director, Jack Swarbrick and Assistant Athletics Director, Brant Ust for having the confidence in me to lead Notre Dame men’s golf to be an elite program. Both have shown great support for Notre Dame golf with passion and commitment to success.

“My wife Leigh and I are excited to join the Notre Dame family. During our visit the entire staff made us feel welcome and at home. Notre Dame definitely lives up to its reputation of being a family oriented university with strong values. I also want to thank the University of Florida for its support during this process. The past six years at Florida were filled with great experiences that prepared me for this exceptional opportunity at Notre Dame.”

Handrigan is a Bracebridge, Ontario, native and played collegiately at St. Francis University. He was an All-Northeast Conference selection in 1998.

He briefly played professionally on the Canadian and Great Lakes tours before beginning his coaching career at St. Francis, serving as an assistant coach from 2000-03 before taking over the head coaching reigns at Coker College in Hartsville, S.C. Handrigan led the Cobras to the Division II NCAA Championship in 2006, four straight NCAA Regionals and a 2006 conference championship. Handrigan was the regional coach of the year in 2006 and conference coach of the year in 2005.

Handrigan went from Coker to Queens University in Charlotte, spending two years there as the head coach of both the men’s and women’s golf teams. He was named the women’s conference coach of the year in 2009. Handrigan returned to the Division I ranks at Kansas, spending the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons with the Jayhawks. Handrigan helped Kansas to a pair of tournament titles and a top-50 national ranking during his time in Lawrence.

• • •

July 7

NORTHERN COLORADO

Last month, Northern Colorado announced Ben Portie head women’s golf coach. Portie replaces Stephen Bidne who accepted the head women’s coaching position at the University of Hawaii in May.

Portie comes to Northern Colorado from Metro State-Denver where he has been the head coach for the past four years. Prior to being the head coach at MSUD, Portie was an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s team at Northern Colorado. Portie was also the assistant men’s coach at the University of Colorado during the 2007-08 season. He played his college golf at Colorado where twice led the team in scoring average.

Portie helped build the Metro State-Denver women’s golf program from scratch in 2013. Since then, he led the Roadrunners to a pair of RMAC Championships in 2015 and 2016.

Northern Colorado finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 139 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and placed fifth in the Big Sky Conference Championship.

• • •

July 4

TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

Summer Batiste has been named head women’s golf coach at UTSA. Batiste replaces Carrie Parnaby, who resigned this past spring after leading the program for nine seasons.

“After a national search we are very pleased to offer the position of head women’s golf coach to our current assistant coach, Summer Batiste,” said Lynn Hickey, vice president/director of athletics. “Summer has given UTSA years of service as both a student-athlete and a coach. Her professional growth has been outstanding, and we have confidence that she is prepared to take this next step.”

Batiste, who played her college golf under Parnaby at UTSA, was an assistant coach for the past three seasons.

“I want to thank Lynn Hickey and the UTSA administration for giving me the opportunity to lead the women’s golf program,” Batiste said. “We have a strong foundation with success on and off the course, and a tremendous amount of support throughout the San Antonio golf community. It is a true honor to continue coaching such a great group of ladies who love to compete and represent UTSA with class. I’m excited for the future of our program and UTSA Athletics.”

Batiste, who is the daughter of former Texas A&M and Miami Dolphins football player Dana Batiste, played her college golf at UTSA, was a four-year letterwinner from 2007-12 and served as team captain her final two seasons. She earned second-team All-Southland Conference honors in both 2010 and 2011.

“Summer had led our recruiting efforts the past two years and has developed wonderful relationships throughout the golf community in San Antonio,” Hickey said. “We are excited to have Summer to be our next head coach, and it is even more meaningful to be able to move our program forward with one of our own Roadrunners at the helm.”

UTSA finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 74 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

July 4

VCU

Virginia Commonwealth University head coach Matt Ball has named Carter Harrison assistant golf coach.

Harrison is a product of Mississippi State University’s PGA Management program. He served as assistant golf pro at Kinloch Golf Club in Manakin-Sabot, Va., for the past three years. Prior to his tenure at Kinloch, Harrison served PGA Golf Management internships at Spring Creek Ranch in Collierville, Tenn., Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss., and The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn. In recent months, Harrison has worked as an independent tech representative for Ping Golf, in which he handles club fittings for players at both private and public facilities around Virginia. A certified Titleist, TaylorMade, Ping and True Temper fitter, Harrison is also certified in the use of Trackman and Flight Scope technologies.

“We are very excited to have Carter come on board as an eager yet knowledgeable young man,” Ball said. “He brings tremendous skills and connections in club fitting and will be able to assist our players in maximizing their games through equipment and use of technology. He has interned under some of the best teachers in the game and has a strong understanding of the game and business of golf as a PGM graduate and member of the PGA.”

• • •

July 3

LONG BEACH STATE

Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee has named Michael Wilson head men’s golf coach Long Beach State.

Wilson has spent the last three seasons as the assistant coach at Washington.

“Long Beach State and our men’s golf program will be energized by the appointment of Michael Wilson.” Fee said. “He is highly accomplished and a truly exceptional coach and leader. We look forward to him building a championship program at the Beach.”

Wilson played his college golf at California and helped the Golden Bears win an NCAA title in 2004. Wilson was also named the 2003 Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year.

“My family and I are so excited to join the Long Beach State community,” Wilson said. “When I think of the program here, I see nothing but a bright future ahead. Long Beach State men’s golf has everything it needs to win and achieve at a high level. The people, geography and resources here make us uniquely positioned to build a golf program that will be a national contenders.”

• • •

July 1

LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech head men’s golf coach Jeff Jenkins has announced his resignation.

“I respect Jeff and the way in which he conducted himself as head coach over the past three years,” said Athletics Director Tommy McClelland. “I accept Jeff’s resignation and wish Jeff and his family all the best in the future.”

Jenkins came to Louisiana Tech in June of 2014 after four seasons as an assistant coach at Texas Tech in Lubbock. Prior to his time in Lubbock he spent two years as an assistant at the University of Central Arkansas.

Jenkins, who played his collegiate golf at Arkansas Tech, guided the Bulldogs to the 2016 Conference USA championship title and an appearance in NCAA Regional play. Louisiana Tech finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 161 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I was given to coach at Louisiana Tech,” Jenkins said. “I wish the Ruston community, Squire Creek and Tech Athletics all the best.”

McClelland said in a school press release the search for Jenkins replacement would begin immediately.

• • •

June 30

WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia University golf coach Sean Covich has named Jay Woodward assistant coach. Woodward spent the 2016-17 season as the team’s graduate assistant.

“Jay is the perfect fit for the first full-time assistant men’s golf coach at WVU,” Covich said. “He is from Bridgeport and has NCAA Division I playing experience and professional playing experience. He brings a lot of knowledge of teaching the game, as well as a great work ethic and lots of energy to our program. He spent the previous season as our GA, building trust and great relationships with our returning players. I’m very excited to have Jay, Meg and Daniel join our WVU golf family.”

Woodward, a native of Bridgeport, W. Va., played college golf at Penn State, where he was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. In 2011, he placed ninth at the Big Ten Championships, held at Purdue. Woodward qualified for the United States Amateur in 2011 at Erin Hills and in 2012 at Cherry Hills. As a junior, he was the 2006 West Virginia Junior Amateur Champion and the 2006 West Virginia Player of the Year.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Covich for allowing me to have the opportunity to assist him and the rest of the WVU golf family in building a successful program,” Woodward said. “I would also like to express my gratitude to Shane Lyons, Keli Zinn and Steve Uryasz for all of their hard work that went into making this possible. My family and I are extremely grateful to be joining the WVU golf family. It is a true honor to be back in my home state, coaching at the University I have always loved. I am excited to get to work. Let’s go Mountaineers!”

• • •

June 29

CAMPBELL

Former College of Charleston standout C.C. Buford has been named assistant golf coach at Campbell University. Buford joins the Fighting Camel staff after serving one year as a volunteer assistant coach at her alma mater.

“C.C. has outstanding credentials,” said Campbell head coach John Crooks, who is entering his 28th year as head men’s coach and 27th in charge of the women’s program. “She has a great love for golf, for competition and for excellence. Her attitude she displayed during the interview process really made her stand out. C.C.’s goal to help our players improve as much as possible made a significant difference.”

Buford helped guide the College of Charleston to a runner-up finish in the 2017 Colonial Athletic Association Championship.

During her playing career, Buford was a member of a pair of CAA title-winning teams in 2014 and 2015 that went on to compete in NCAA Regional play.

“It’s a tremendous honor to join a program I admired so much as a player,” said Buford. “The girls playing for Campbell always showed such discipline and poise on the golf course, which reflected in their success. I am humbled to be here and learn under one of the best in our sport in coach Crooks. This staff has created a winning culture and I’m excited to get to work in our pursuit of championships on the course and success in the classroom.”

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Buford’s father, R.C., is the general manager of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. Her mother, Beth Boozer Buford, was an LPGA Tour golfer, who played in the U.S. and British Open Championships.

• • •

June 29

COLUMBIA

The Columbia men’s golf program has announced Ben James has been promoted to assistant coach and Stephen LaRouere has been named volunteer assistant coach

“The addition of both Ben and Stephen will make a tremendous impact on our program and I can’t thank Mr. Berkman enough for his generous support,” Director of Golf Rich Mueller said. “Over the past year, Ben has earned the respect of our players with his knowledge of and experience with the game. His one-on-one training sessions have helped our players improve their swing mechanics and on-course game management. Ben’s responsibilities will be largely rooted in player development, recruiting, game management and statistics.”

The newly created assistant coach position was made possible through an endowment from Stephen Berkman to the Columbia men’s golf program.

James moves into the newly created assistant position after he served the 2016 year as a volunteer assistant coach. LaRouere, who played golf for Columbia (2009-13) rejoins the Columbia program as its volunteer assistant coach.

Since taking over the program in 2005, Mueller has guided the Columbia men’s golf program to four Ivy League team championships and five NCAA post-season appearances.

• • •

June 29

SETON HALL

Seton Hall has named Natalie Desjardins head women’s golf coach. Desjardins replaces Sara Doell, who left the Pirates to become the new head coach at the University of San Francisco.

Desjardins spent the last six years as the head coach at NCAA Division I Long Island University-Brooklyn, where she also played collegiate golf. While playing for the Blackbirds, she won the Northeast Conference title as an individual in 2010 and helped her team to three straight NEC titles and three trips to the postseason from 2012-14. Prior to her time at LIU she was an assistant coach for one year at Monmouth University.

“Natalie’s knowledge and experience make her the ideal candidate to take over our women’s golf program,” Director of Athletics Patrick Lyons said. “She inherits a program, with a strong foundation, poised for continued success. Her work ethic fits the tradition of excellence that has been established since the program’s inception.”

Desjardins was named the 2012 NEC Coach of the Year. Last year LIU placed third in the NEC championship and finished the year ranked No. 240 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

“I am honored and humbled to have this opportunity, and to be part of the Pirate family,” Desjardins said. “I want to thank athletics director Pat Lyons, associate athletics director Jim Semerad and the entire administration for entrusting me to lead the Pirate women’s golf program and add to its rich history.”

Seton Hall finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 165 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. The Pirates are a member of the Big East Conference.

• • •

June 27

SAINT LEO

Saint Leo head women’s golf coach Tommy Baker has resigned as head women’s golf coach at Saint Leo University to accept an assistant coaching position at Colorado State.

Baker leaves Saint Leo after four seasons. Saint Leo finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 7 in the final Golfstat rankings.

“All of us at Saint Leo are grateful for Coach Baker’s contributions to the growth of the women’s golf program and to our overall women’s athletics program. He has laid a great foundation for the future growth of Saint Leo women’s golf, and we will now look for a successor to build on Tommy’s work over the last four years. Tommy has been a tremendous asset to our department, and I wish him all the best in his new role at Colorado State,” said Francis X. Reidy, Saint Leo’s director of athletics.

The Lions qualified for the NCAA South Super Regional in each of Baker’s four seasons at Saint Leo. His 2015-16 squad earned the program’s trip into the national championship and finished in a tie for 4th place. Baker coached Marie Coors, who won the 2017 NCAA Division II individual title – Saint Leo’s first NCAA national championship, team or individual, in women’s athletics.

“I have enjoyed my time at Saint Leo University and feel extremely grateful for the knowledge and friendships that I have gained over the past four years. I am forever grateful for the opportunity the university provided me,” said Baker. “I want to personally thank Dr. Arthur Kirk and Dr. William Lennox (former and current Saint Leo presidents), Fran Reidy, and the Saint Leo community for allowing and trusting me to be an influential part of the daily lives of our student-athletes. I wish the university, the athletics department, and the Saint Leo women’s golf program continued success.”

• • •

June 26

PENN

The University of Pennsylvania has announced the hiring of Jason Calhoun as its new head men’s golf coach. This will be Calhoun’s second time coaching at an Ivy League school. He was head coach at Dartmouth College from 2001-05.

“We are thrilled to have Jason join us to lead the Penn men’s golf program,” said Jake Silverman, Assistant Athletic Director and the sport administrator for men’s golf. “I want to thank our search committee who devoted their time to help us select the most qualified candidate from a national pool. Jason has extensive experience in the game of golf as a player, collegiate coach and professional which will provide structure and expertise to enable our student-athletes to maximize their potential on and off the golf course. Ultimately, he met all of the criteria that our men’s golf student-athletes were looking for in the next coach and we are excited to have him lead our team.”

Calhoun joins Penn after spending last year as the first head coach for women’s at La Salle University, where started the women’s golf program. He also spent one season as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Arcadia University in 2014-15. Calhoun’s college coaching career started at Saint Francis (Pa.) College, where he was women’s golf coach from 1994-97. He also served as head coach of the women’s golf program at Loyola University Chicago from 2011-13.

“I have been fortunate to hold a variety of positions in the golf industry, but the most rewarding was when I held one of the eight prestigious positions of head men’s golf coach at an Ivy League institution,” Calhoun said. “I could not be more excited to lead the men’s golf program at the University of Pennsylvania, a place that I consider to be the most special of all of the Ivies due to its location and tradition of strong intercollegiate athletics.”

Calhoun played college golf at Saint Francis (Pa.) where he was a three-sport athlete for the Red Flash – playing golf, football and running track.

Penn finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 229 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

June 23

NORTH CAROLINA

In what many will consider a strange move, and it is, Andrew Sapp will not be back as the head coach at North Carolina this coming fall.

Sapp, who played his college golf at North Carolina from 1990-93, led the Tar Heels to the NCAA Championship this past spring. It was the first time North Carolina played in the championship since 2007. North Carolina finished tied for 18th.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Andrew and the first-class manner in which he conducted himself as head coach, but I believe it is necessary to make a change at this time,” said Bubba Cunningham, North Carolina’s director of athletics. “We are better as a program than when Andrew began six years ago. Our men’s golf team has done an outstanding job in the classroom, and that is a credit to the type of young men Andrew recruited to play for the Tar Heels. He loves his alma mater and the game of golf. I wish Andrew and his family all the best in his next career opportunity.”

Prior to North Carolina, Sapp spent nine years as the head coach at Michigan. He was an assistant coach at Purdue and North Carolina before his time as a head coach.

“I have loved my time at UNC both as a student-athlete and a coach,” Sapp said. “There are many people here I would like to thank, starting with all of the players I had the pleasure to coach. Andrew DiBitetto has been a wonderful associate head coach and friend, and the people at Finley Golf Course have done so much to support our team and me. I appreciate our athletic training staff, strength coaches and academic support staff and the countless other people at the university, athletics department, Rams Club and our devoted Tar Heel golf supporters who help make our students and coaches as successful as possible.”

Sapp, who is currently the President of the Golf Coaches Association of America, told me: “I want to continue coaching.”

There are not a lot of jobs open right now, but for any administrators out there looking for someone with experience and good character, a phone call to Sapp is worth making.

Associate head coach Andrew DiBitetto will serve as the program’s interim head coach.

• • •

June 22

SAN DIEGO

A bit of an outside-the-box hire about to be named at the University of San Diego. Bill McGillis, who is the Executive Director of Athletics at USD, is expected to announce former PGA Tour player Chris Riley as its men’s head golf coach at a press conference on campus Friday morning.

Riley, who grew up in San Diego, played 13 seasons on the PGA Tour and was a member of the 2004 Ryder Cup team. For the past two seasons, Riley has served as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater UNLV.

“Growing up, loving and learning the game of golf here in San Diego, I’m thrilled with the opportunity to join USD and lead the men’s golf team,” Riley said. “My goal is to graduate fine young men, win championships and make an impact in the community.”

His professional career included four second-place finishes. Riley played in 16 major championships with a best finish of third place in the 2002 PGA Championship.

He was UNLV’s first four-time All-American in any sport competing for the Rebels from 1992-96. He won four times during his college career and helped his team to a second-place finish at the 1996 NCAA championship.

“I am very excited to announce the hiring of Chris Riley as our head men’s golf coach,” McGillis said. “While his pedigree as a collegiate and professional golfer is unmatched amongst college coaches, and will certainly be a tremendous asset for current and future Toreros, it is his values system, humble nature, kindness and unbridled joy for life that made him one of the most popular players on tour and makes him the right man to lead our program at the University of San Diego. There simply could not be a better role model and mentor for young men playing college golf today.”

Obviously his competitive background can be an asset, but Riley’s knowledge of the San Diego golf community may be more valuable to helping the Toreros’ program than anything.

San Diego finished 2016-17 season ranked No. 182 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

• • •

June 13

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

East Carolina’s Press McPhaul, who is a native of Sanford, N.C., has been named head men’s golf coach at North Carolina State.

McPhaul, who played his college golf for the Wolfpack from 1991-1996 and then served as an assistant coach from 1998-2000, spent the last 11 seasons as the head coach of the East Carolina University.

“We are extremely excited that Press has chosen to come home and lead our men’s golf program,” said Director of Athletics Debbie Yow. “His knowledge and love of NC State, and track record of building programs make him an ideal fit. (Deputy AD) Chris Boyer chaired a very strong search process, and we are thrilled with the outcome. We are proud to welcome Press, his wife Lynn, and their three daughters to the Wolfpack family.”

Prior to his time at East Carolina, McPhaul was the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2000-06. He led the Commodores to three consecutive NCAA Regional appearances and a pair of NCAA Championships appearances, including the program’s first in 2003.

While with the Pirates golf program, he the Pirates to four NCAA Regionals (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016) and made one appearance in the NCAA Championships (2012). The NCAA Championships appearance in 2012 was the first in the history of the ECU men’s golf program.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to return to Raleigh, to lead the NC State men’s golf program, and succeed a Wolfpack legend in Richard Sykes, who I view as both a mentor and friend,” said McPhaul. “I am grateful to Debbie for the opportunity to return home, and I look forward to the challenge ahead.”

It’s been a quiet off season for college golf coaching jobs, but now the dominoes may start to fall.

• • •

June 11

IUPUI

Since 1989, John Andrews has been in charge of the men’s and women’s golf programs at IUPUI. Next fall, the Jaguars will have a new leader. Andrews, who has been the only coach in the history of the women’s golf program, resigned at the end of the season.

Andrews guided the men’s program to three league championships (2002, 2005, 2012) and four runner-up finishes. He was named Coach of the Year three times and coached five individual league champions.

In all, his men’s teams won 27 tournament titles while his women’s teams won 10 tournament titles.

Colby Huffman and Lauren Cramer will oversee the programs and a national search for a replacement will begin immediately.

IUPUI finished the season ranked No. 220 in the Golfweek/Sagarin women’s college rankings, while the men were ranked No. 232. Both teams compete at the NCAA Division I level and are members of the Summit League

June 6

GEORGIA STATE

Chad Wilson has left his position at Coastal Carolina and has been named head men’s golf coach at Georgia State. Wilson spent the last two years at Coastal Carolina, the first as an assistant coach, before being elevated to interim head coach in August of 2016. Prior to his time at Coastal Carolina Wilson spent two years at Kennesaw State. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Lee University.

In May Joe Inman was named Director of Golf at Georgia State after being head men’s coach for nine years.

“I have been able to watch Chad grow from the time he played for Kennesaw State to entering the coaching circuit and he has all of the characteristics we were looking for when this search began,” Director of Golf Joe Inman said. “I look forward to being able to work with him as we return this program to Top 25 status.”

Coastal Carolina finished this past season ranked No. 104 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and placed 7th in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

“I am thrilled to have a chance to lead the Georgia State men’s golf team,” Wilson said. “Seeing the vision that GSU Athletics has for golf and all student-athletes is something that has me very excited for this school and the community. I would like to thank Charlie Cobb and Rick Beasley for the opportunity they have given me and to coach Inman for everything he has given to this program to make it what it is today.

While a student-athlete at Kennesaw State, Wilson, who served as a co-captain, played a vital role in helping the Owls gain national prominence. Not only did the 2011 team earn its first NCAA Division I Regional berth, but that squad tied for third at the regional to advance to the NCAA Championship.

This past season Georgia State made its fourth-straight NCAA Regional appearance. The Panthers have qualified for postseason play 14 times since 1999, making the NCAA Championship five times during that stretch.

The Coastal Carolina job should attract a large pool of qualified candidates.

• • •

June 5

STETSON

After being promoted to interim head women’s golf coach on Jan. 4, Danielle Shelburne was named head coach on May 26. She played her collegiate golf at Stetson from 2007-10.

Shelburne, who was inducted into the Stetson Athletics Hall of Fame in October 2015, played professionally after her collegiate career.

This past spring she led the Hatters to their first tournament title since 2012 when Stetson won the Drake Bulldog Florida Invitational. Stetson finished the season ranked No. 142 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and placed fifth in the ASUN Championship.

• • •

June 5

CHARLOTTE

The Charlotte women’s golf program will begin its inaugural season this fall and have already had a coaching change. Holly Clark was named head coach in November 2015 and in the summer of 2016 she named Ryan Potter assistant coach. Potter left the program after just six months to take a similar position at Wake Forest.

Clark has filled her assistant coaching position, naming Nic Robinson to the position today. Robinson comes to Charlotte after spending the past five years at Asbury University. Asbury finished the past season ranked No. 57 in NAIA women’s golf.

“We are thrilled to have Nic join our 49er family,” said Clark. “He brings a lot of energy and excitement, coaching experience, knowledge and passion for the game. What impressed me most about Nic was his confidence, tenacity and vision. All of these qualities will greatly benefit Charlotte golf. We look forward to getting all of the girls on campus and starting competition this fall.”

Good to see Div. I coaches continuing to look at the lower levels of college golf to fill assistant jobs.

• • •

May 31

MISSISSIPPI STATE

After six years as the assistant coach at Vanderbilt, Dusty Smith is expected to be named head coach at Mississippi State.

Vanderbilt has had a very good run advancing to match play at the NCAAs in each of the last three years. This year the Commodores will finish the season ranked No. 1 after losing in the NCAA Championship semifinals to Oregon. Vanderbilt also won the SEC Championship this season.

“I’d like to thank John Cohen and the staff at Mississippi State, and I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity,” said Smith. “I believe we have the facilities, the community and the family atmosphere to make Mississippi State a championship program.”

Prior to his arrival in Nashville, Smith was the assistant men’s and women’s coach at Lamar University for three seasons. He also was a standout golfer at Lamar, where he helped the Cardinals to a T-3 finish at the 2007 NCAA Championship. As a junior, Smith recorded a T-10 finish individually in the NCAA Championship.

“I am grateful to have learned from the best, Scott Limbaugh, and I appreciate all he has taught me during my time at Vanderbilt,” said Smith, who is from The Woodlands, Texas.

• • •

May 26

GEORGIA STATE

After nine years as the head coach at Georgia State, Joe Inman has been named the director of golf as announced by Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb.

Inman just led the Panthers to a fourth-straight NCAA Regional appearance and fifth during his career. He was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year after leading Georgia State to a second conference title in four years as the Panthers defeated in-state rival Georgia Southern in the match play final. Georgia State, which finished ninth at the Baton Rouge Regional, is ranked No. 71 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and will lose just one senior off this year’s squad.

“I want to thank Charlie Cobb for the opportunity to continue to help grow our program,” Inman said. “When I got involved in coaching, I never thought that nine years later I would still be doing it. However, I love working with these young student-athletes and will continue to help them grow in this new role. It will also allow me to fundraise and help Georgia State with several projects we are working on as we look to return to being a top 25 program.”

The Panthers have won 10 times during Inman’s time as head coach. Inman’s highlight at Georgia State was returning to the NCAA Championship in 2014 after the Panthers finished second at the NCAA San Antonio Regional.

“Coach Inman is a valuable asset not only to our men’s golf team, but also to this department,” Cobb said. “We are glad that although he is ready to step away from the daily duties of being a head coach, he still wants to be around and help this program grow and return to the NCAA Championship. We look forward to working with him in this new role.”

We can expect a head coach to be named possibly by the end of next week.

• • •

May 26

LONG BEACH STATE

Long Beach State is in search of a head men’s golf coach. Mickey Yokoi, who was hired Dec. 5, 2011, is stepping down.

Yokoi was named Big West Conference coach of the year in his initial year with the 49ers golf program. His teams won 13 tournament titles under his leadership.

Prior to his time at Long Beach State, Yokoi spent time as head women’s coach, associate and assistant men’s coach at Arizona State.

Long Beach State is currently conducted a search for a head coach.

• • •

May 25

GEORGETOWN

After six years as the head coach at Georgetown, Katie Brophy is resigning. Brophy and her husband are relocating due to her husband’s job.

“I always tell my team that life is a great adventure and that is how I have coached for the last 11 years. I try to give them experiences that go beyond golf and the classroom. I believe in timing and that everything happens for a reason,” said Brophy. “Thanks to his Georgetown education, my husband received a career opportunity that we couldn’t pass up. While I am so sad to leave my team and coaching, we are looking forward to starting our new adventure on the west coast.”

Brophy guided the Hoyas to their first NCAA regional competition this year after winning the Big East Championship after leading from start to finish and winning by nine shots. Georgetown placed 16th in the NCAA Lubbock Regional and finished the season ranked No. 118 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

Prior to her time at Georgetown, Brophy spent five years as an assistant coach at Indiana. Brophy, a native of Spokane, Wash., played her college golf at Notre Dame, finishing in 2006. She was a three-time All-Big East selection.

This job should be very attractive to a young assistant coach. With the foundation Brophy has built, there is no reason Georgetown can’t be the premier program in the Big East. Winning the league grants a team an automatic qualifier into postseason play.

• • •

May 23

SAN FRANCISCO

Sara Doell, who coached the last six seasons at Seton Hall, has been named head women’s golf coach at the University of San Francisco.

Doell replaces Sarah Glynn, who relocated with her family to the Sacramento area after seven years as the Dons’ head coach.

“Sara’s great results at Seton Hall clearly stood out in the process of hiring a new coach to lead our women’s golf program,” said Scott Sidwell, USF’s Director or Athletics. “We feel fortunate to have been able to hire someone with her credentials and history of winning at the highest level. Sara will make an immediate impact as we look forward to continuing to elevate our women’s golf program on the national level.”

Doell was the first head coach in Seton Hall women’s golf history after the program was launched in 2010. She led the Pirates to three consecutive Big East titles. She was named Big East Coach of the Year in 2015.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead USF’s women’s golf program,” said Doell. “When I visited campus, the sense of community and family was undeniable. The holistic approach to the student-athlete concept at USF aligns with my values and vision for what the student-athlete experience can and should be. I am grateful to Scott Sidwell and Doug Pardon and the rest of the department for the warm welcome I have already received and I am excited about the future of our program.”

Prior to her time at Seton Hall, Doell spent four and half years as an assistant coach at Penn State, where she played her collegiate golf.

As a player at Penn State from 1996-2000, Doell had numerous top-10 finishes and served as the Nittany Lions’ team captain as a senior.

• • •

May 19

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

After one season coaching the Charleston Southern men’s golf team, Todd Selders has decided to step away from coaching.

“I enjoyed my time at Charleston Southern, but need to explore other opportunities, one of which is in the private sector,” said Selders, who has not ruled out coaching again.

Selders came to Charleston Southern last fall with more than 20 years of experience as a college and high school golf coach. He had spent the 2015-16 season as the men’s and women’s head golf coach at Western Texas College. He spent 10 years as the women’s golf coach at SMU, where he was a two-time Conference-USA Coach of the Year. He had also spent time as an assistant men’s and women’s coach at Iowa, North Carolina State, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma.

This past season Charleston Southern placed fourth at the Big South Conference Championship and is ranked No. 150 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

This job is one that is ideal for the numerous assistant coaches out there looking to become a head coach.

• • •

May 17

NOTRE DAME

After 13 seasons as head men’s golf coach at the University of Notre Dame, Jim Kubinski will not return in that role for the 2017-18 season.

Kubinski led Notre Dame to four Big East Conference titles which results in four postseason appearances. However, the Fighting Irish moved to the ACC in men’s golf in 2014 and have finished no better than seventh.

“I am appreciative of the way in which Jim and his team have represented the University, both on and off the golf course,” said Notre Dame vice president and athletics director Jack Swarbrick.

“However, our expectations regarding competitive performance are also high, and we regrettably have not been able to meet those in recent years. I’d like to thank Jim for all he has done for the program – while at the same time we begin a national search to identify a new head coach for our men’s golf program.”

Kubinski, who was just the sixth head coach in the history of the Irish men’s golf program, was an assistant men’s and women’s coach at Duke prior to his time at Notre Dame.

“I appreciate the opportunity I’ve had as Notre Dame men’s golf coach these last 13 seasons,” said Kubinski. “I’m very proud of our team’s academic achievement awards, our 100 percent graduation rate and the six NCAA appearances (four team/two with individuals).

Who does Notre Dame hire? They must find someone who understands how to win in the Midwest. Notre Dame has a national name and even global appeal and making the right hire is key if they want to make it to the next level.

• • •

May 11

WOFFORD

After spending one season as the head coach at South Alabama, Alex Hamilton has been named head coach at Wofford.

Hamilton saw his South Alabama team finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference Championship and finish the regular season ranked No. 86 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

For Hamilton, leaving South Alabama to head to Wofford is about getting closer to home.

“For us, this is a chance to get back home and lead a program that has had some success as well. It’s a fit that we felt was too good to pass up,” Hamilton said. “I want to thank the South Alabama community for being so supportive and for allowing us to accomplish what we did this year.

Hamilton, who is from Aiken, S.C., replaces Vic Lipscomb, who resigned after 13 seasons as head coach.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to coach the men’s golf team at Wofford,” said Hamilton. “The Terriers have a strong tradition and the chance to lead such a great program is something that I am looking forward to. Wofford has a track history of producing professional players such as William McGirt and the recruiting base in the Carolinas is one of the best in the country.”



Prior to his year at South Alabama, Hamilton was the assistant coach at South Carolina, where he helped the Gamecocks to three straight NCAA championship appearances. Hamilton started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Mercer during the 2013 spring season. Mercer would participate in the 2013 NCAA Regional for the first time in school history.

Hamilton played his college golf at South Carolina, where he was named second-team All-SEC as a junior. The Gamecocks earned an invitation to an NCAA Regional all four of his years, including advancing to the NCAA Championship when he was a sophomore.

Hamilton competed on several professional tours after graduating, including playing in a pair of PGA Tour events during the 2010 season. In six-and-a-half years, he participated in more than 100 tournaments, picking up 31 top-10 finishes highlighted by a pair of victories on the eGolf Tour.

“We are pleased to introduce Alex Hamilton as head coach of the men’s golf team,” said Richard Johnson, Director of Athletics. “During our search, one of the names that kept coming up was Alex’s. He has strong connections in the South Carolina golf community and has all the attributes we were looking for in a leader for this program. We look forward to working with Coach Hamilton.”

Wofford finished the regular season ranked No. 153 and placed third in the Southern Conference Championship.

• • •

May 9

HAWAII

It’s hard to believe that the University of Hawaii women’s golf team has won just three tournaments in program history and also only played in the NCAA postseason just twice with the last appearance coming in 2007. But, it’s true and now there is a new coach that will try to lead the program to more wins and another start in the postseason.

Hawaii athletics director David Matlin has announced Stephen Bidne, who is 28 years old, will be the next women’s golf coach. Bidne has spent the past four seasons coaching at the University of Northern Colorado.

Earlier this spring, Lori Castillo announced she would retire as the University of Hawaii women’s golf coach at season’s end. Hawaii finished the regular season ranked No. 109 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and placed third in the Big West Conference Championship finishing just five shots behind Cal Poly. Castillo coached the golf team for nine years.

“We are excited to welcome Stephen to our UH Athletics ‘ohana,” Matlin said. “He has high energy and creativity and we look forward to him leading our Rainbow Wahine golf program for years to come.

“We also want to take this time to thank Lori for leading our Rainbow Wahine Golf program for the past nine years. She has done a great job in developing student-athletes both on and off the course. We wish her the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

This past year Northern Colorado finished the regular season ranked No. 140.

“I want to thank Athletics Director David Matlin and the entire UH administration for this great opportunity and entrusting me to lead the Rainbow Wahine golf program,” Bidne said. “I’m inspired by their vision and leadership, and I can’t wait to meet all of the student-athletes and get to work. Coach Castillo did an excellent job as the head coach, and I’m eager to step into her shoes and continue to build upon the rich success of the program. I also want to thank the University of Northern Colorado and the Bear Golf family. My wife and I will forever be indebted and grateful for the last four years.”

• • •

May 9

SAN FRANCISCO

The University of San Francisco has named Jack Kennedy men’s head golf coach. Kennedy has served as interim head men’s golf coach since Jan. 1 and has worked with both men’s and women’s programs for the previous three seasons as an assistant coach.

Kennedy’s arrival into college golf is different from the norm.

Kennedy first came to USF in 2008 as a graduate assistant coach with the men’s basketball program. In 2010, he was promoted to director of basketball operations and then moved into a full-time coaching capacity for the 2012-13 season. He was an assistant men’s basketball coach at San Jose State for the 2013-14 season before returning to USF to coach golf.

“Jack has done a great job transitioning our men’s golf program over the past year as acting head coach,” said USF Director of Athletics Scott Sidwell. “We are excited to have him take the reigns of the program on a permanent basis to put USF golf back on the national stage in the postseason and consistently compete for West Coast Conference championships. We look forward to working with Jack to win at the highest level.”

Kennedy, 35, played college golf at Grinnell (Iowa) College and earned first team All-Midwest Conference honors in 2006. He also played basketball for the Pioneers under head coach David Arseneault. He was responsible for starting the women’s golf program at The Gregory School, his high school alma mater located in Tucson, Ariz.

“It’s a great honor for myself and family to be appointed to the position of head men’s golf coach at the University of San Francisco,” said Kennedy. “I’d like to thank Scott Sidwell and his administrative team for giving me this opportunity. USF has been a very special place to me over the years. I’m confident this program can compete on a national level.”

The Dons finished the regular season ranked No. 99 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and tied for sixth place in the West Coast Conference Championship.

• • •

May 8

TOLEDO

The University of Toledo announced today that men’s golf coach Jamie Broce has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

Broce served as head coach for the last five years.

“I want to thank Jamie for his dedication to our men’s golf program, and we wish him well in all of his future endeavors,” said Mike O’Brien, Toledo’s vice president and athletic director.

Broce, who played his college golf at Ball State and was one of the top golfers in school history, came to Toledo after spending four years as the assistant coach at Indiana.

Broce’s teams twice finished second (2013, ’15) in the Mid-American Conference championship. The Rockets placed eighth this year and finished the regular season ranked No. 163 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“It was a privilege to serve as the men’s golf coach for the past five years,” Broce said. “I want to thank my players and wish them well in their golfing careers.”

This will be a tough position to hire. With Broce being “relieved of his duties,” it appears that a more winning culture is expected at Toledo. Certainly those expectations will leave many assistants looking to make the jump a little leery of this vacancy. Furthermore, it’s not like we are seeing successful mid-major coaches being picked up in the power leagues.

In a press release, O’Brien said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

• • •

May 8

SAN DIEGO

There will be a coaching change at the University of San Diego. After six seasons guiding the University of San Diego golf program, Cory Scoggin will not return. Scoggin was hired in August 2011 after spending four seasons as an assistant coach under head coach Tim Mickelson.

This opening is certain to garner the interest of many coaches around the country. Hall of Fame golf coach and former Golf Coaches Association President John Means once told me: “Two of the best destinations to coach college golf in the United States is Miami and San Diego.”

The Toreros golf program has had success on the national level. At the 2010 NCAA Championship, Mickelson and Scoggin saw their team lose in a playoff for the eighth and final qualifying spot for match play at The Honors Course.

Who would be interested in this job? Depending on the salary, just about anyone.

Obviously this would be a good job for any assistant coach looking to make the jump to having their own program. However, winning is the goal here and you might see some successful coaches at the mid-major or even non-Division I level be in the mix.

San Diego finished the regular season ranked No. 182 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and placed eighth in the West Coast Conference Championship.

• • •

May 5

APPALACHIAN STATE

Longtime Appalachian State University head men’s golf coach Bill Dicus announced last week he retiring. Dicus just completed his 26th year at Appalachian State and his 22nd year guiding the men’s golf program. Dicus also coached the women’s program for 17 seasons.

“Appalachian State is grateful to Bill for his dedication and commitment to the program and the university,” Appalachian State director of athletics Doug Gillin said on Tuesday. “His teams resembled what it means to be an Appalachian student-athlete both on the course and in the classroom. Congratulations both Bill and his wife Pepi on his retirement.”

Appalachian State finished the season ranked No. 190 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and placed 12th out of 12 teams at the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

While coaching the women’s team the Mountaineers placed second in the Southern Conference three times.

• • •

May 2

DEPAUL

Longtime DePaul men’s golf coach Betty Kaufmann has announced she is retiring. Kaufmann had announced she would retire at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season and with the Blue Demons making a run today at the Big East Conference Championship it looked like she may get to coach again in the NCAA postseason. However, DePaul would end up in fourth place.

“I want to thank DePaul for the tremendous opportunity to work for such a great institution all these years. My time here was enjoyable, engaging, challenging and rewarding,” said Kaufmann. “The environment at DePaul allows you to learn every day from tremendous coaches, faculty and staff as well as our student-athletes. I want to personally thank all the student-athletes who played for me and helped to grow the program. It was a pleasure and privilege to work with all of you over the years. I look forward to following the program and wish Marty much success in taking Blue Demon golf to the next level. Thank you all for your support.”

Kaufmann has spent 19 years leading the Blue Demons. DePaul is annually among the top academic programs in the country with four “Academic National Championships” as awarded by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Her teams were named Academic National Champions in 2014-15, 2013-14, 2011-12, 2010-11 and 2009-10.

“Betty has contributed mightily to our men’s golf program,” said athletics director Jean Lenti Ponsetto. “Scholarships for our student-athletes, an indoor facility on campus and our partnership with Ruffled Feathers were all completed with her energy and enthusiasm for providing our young men with all the tools necessary for us to aim towards championship golf.”

Marty Schiene will take over the program for Kaufmann after joining the staff as the assistant coach in August 2016. The former PGA tour participant and NCAA All-American brings more than 30 years of golf knowledge to the Blue Demon program.

Prior to joining Kaufmann last summer, Schiene spent a season as an assistant coach at Loyola-Chicago after five season as head coach at Chicago State. Before he joined the collegiate coaching ranks, Schiene competed for 15 years on the Canadian, South African, Asian and Australian Tours. He was a member of the PGA Tour in 1993. He competed in four U.S. Opens and won the Illinois Open three times. He also won the 1997 Nevada Open.

“I am very excited to take on the role as the head coach of the DePaul men’s golf team,” said Schiene. “I hope to build on the tremendous success coach Kaufmann has had over the years in keeping a high academic standard and being a very competitive golf team. It’s a dream come true to become part of the Blue Demon family.”

• • •

May 1

TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

The University of Texas at San Antonio head women’s golf coach Carrie Parnaby has announced that she is resigning from her position with the Roadrunners golf program.

“After much thought and discussion with my family over the past year, I have decided to step away from coaching for the time being,” Parnaby said. “This was a very difficult decision for me to make, but I want to be able to spend more time with my husband and two young children.”

Parnaby, who has spent the last nine years at UTSA, was hired in 2008 as the second head coach in the program’s 12-year history. Parnaby led the Roadrunners to nine tournament titles, including a pair of Southland Conference championships in 2011 and ’12, and six runner-up showings. UTSA advanced to three straight NCAA Regionals from 2011-13, including the school’s first-ever at-large bid in 2013.

“We are so proud of the work that Carrie has done for our program,” UTSA Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Lynn Hickey said. “She took a very young program and moved it to the next level, and she did it the right way. The young women that have been a part of her teams have been leaders in our department and have had success not just on the course, but also in the classroom.

Dickey added: “We will immediately start our search for a new coach knowing that with the strong foundation Carrie built, we have a great opportunity to offer the next leader of this program.”

• • •

April 25

MISSISSIPPI STATE

After 14 seasons as the head coach at Mississippi State, Clay Homan has announced his retirement.

The Bulldogs concluded play this past weekend at the SEC Championship placing 14th out of 14 teams. Mississippi State is ranked No. 72 in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and is likely to miss the postseason.

“It’s been a privilege to coach my alma mater for 14 seasons and work with four different athletic directors,” Homan said. “To see how far we have come in the growth of our facilities and the program is something I am very proud of. The time has come for me to devote more time to my family and my three children. I am confident in our administration in finding a quality coach who will maximize the potential of our student-athletes both on and off the course.”

Under Homan, who was a four-year letterman for the Bulldogs from 1992-95, guided Mississippi State to 13 tournament victories, four NCAA regional appearances and one NCAA Championship berth in 2008. Homan started his coaching career at Rice where he coached the Owls from 2000-03.

“Clay has been dedicated to Mississippi State men’s golf for nearly two decades as both a coach and a student-athlete,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “We appreciate everything Clay has done for our program, and he will always be a part of the Bulldog family. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

This job is sure to get some attention nationally with several assistant coaches interested in the job. However, Cohen should have several qualified mid-major coaches interested in this job as well as some very good Division II coaches.

It was said in the school press release that Mississippi State will begin a national search immediately to find Homan’s successor.

• • •

April 25

WOFFORD

Wofford College men’s golf coach Vic Lipscomb announced earlier this year that he will retire on June 30, 2017, following the completion of the 2016-17 season. Lipscomb, who is in his 13th season as head golf coach, has guided the Terriers to eight tournament victories.

“I would like to say what a pleasure it has been to be the men’s golf coach at Wofford College for the last 13 years,” said Lipscomb. “What a joy to work with such a talented and gifted group of young men. I am truly thankful for the faith and trust that I received from our athletic department staff and the entire Wofford family.”

Lipscomb, who played his college golf at Wofford, was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2016.

“We wish Vic nothing but the best in his upcoming retirement,” said Wofford director of athletics Richard Johnson. “A great player during his time as a student at Wofford, he has done great things with the program since taking the helm as head coach. His teams have been something for Wofford to be proud of, both on the course and in the classroom. We look forward to watching the team in his final season, while also beginning a search for a replacement.”

• • •

FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Florida Atlantic head coach Angelo Sands had announced earlier this month he will retire at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. The owls concluded play yesterday at the Conference-USA Championship.

Sands spent 11 years at FAU was asked about his time at FAU: “It has been an honor to work with the men golfers at FAU, and this year’s group is very special. This year’s captain, Caleb Sibley, has continued a tradition of leading with commitment to the team culture that I value, emphasizing academic achievement, community service and character on and off the course as well as golf accomplishment.”

Since his time at FAU, Sands has personally created and instituted the annual FAU Slomin Autism Championship. The event helps raise awareness for The Slomin Family Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, Inc. The event has continued to grow year after year, with the ninth annual tournament held this past March.

Florida Atlantic is currently ranked No. 226 in NCAA Division I golf.

• • •

March 29

ARMY

After 18 seasons coaching golf and the last seven years at Army, Brian Watts has announced he will be stepping down at the end of the season. Watts plans to return to Oregon and spend more time with his family. Prior to his time at West Point, Watts served as head coach at Oregon State.

Former Black Knight golfer and current assistant coach LTC Chad Bagley will succeed Watts as the next head coach at Army. Bagley also served as Army’s interim head coach during the fall of 2010.

“There are no words to express the gratitude my family and I have for this amazing opportunity the past seven years. It has been an experience beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined,” Watts said. “It will be an extremely sad day when I have to say goodbye to these young men and their families. It has been a privilege and honor to work with so many wonderful people including fellow coaches, alumni, staff and faculty. Their work ethic and positive attitude are key components to the developmental experience of West Point. I couldn’t think of a better place for my coaching career to come to an end as it has been an honor to be the Army golf coach the past seven years.”

In his years guiding the Black Knights’ golf program, Watts led the team to two Patriot League Championships, mentored four individual conference champions, has taken both the team and two individuals to NCAA Regionals and has been named the Patriot League Coach of the Year twice. Additionally, he was named the 2015 Northeast Regional Coach of the Year.

“I want to thank Brian for all his work in leading the Army West Point golf program,” said Boo Corrigan, Army’s director of athletics. “He has served as an outstanding mentor and coach to our cadet-athletes and always represented the Military Academy with the highest level of dignity and class. ‘Wattsy’ made an impact not only on the golf program but the entire athletic department. While I am saddened by his departure, both personally and professionally, I know he has laid a solid and lasting foundation which we will benefit from for years to come.”

Bagley, who was a three-year letterwinner on the Army golf team, rejoined the Army coaching staff this fall after serving as a team Officer Representative, while serving as the Director of Football Operations.

• • •

March 6

WESLEY COLLEGE

The Wesley College (Dover, Del.) athletic department has announced that the school will add women’s golf as an intercollegiate sport beginning with the 2017-18 academic year.

“We are excited to add women’s golf as our newest sport at Wesley College,” Director of Athletics Mike Drass said. “Adding women’s golf gives those female athletes in our area a chance to compete at the Division III level.”

Steve Malkowski will be the head women’s golf coach. In addition, Rick McCall Jr. will succeed his father as the new men’s golf coach following the retirement of the elder McCall after the spring season.

McCall Jr. is currently the head golf professional at Wild Quail Country Club, a position he has held since February of 2003. McCall Jr. was the Delaware State High School Golf Champion in 1988 and went on to have a successful golf career at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. McCall Jr. has been the assistant golf coach at Wesley since 2002.

Both golf teams will call Wild Quail Country Club in Wyoming their home course.

Women’s golf will now be added as an official Capital Athletic Conference sport during the 2017-18 school year with the CAC Women’s Golf Championship to be played in the spring 2018. The inaugural championship will be played at Bay Creek Resort in Cape Charles, Virginia.

• • •

February 14

MORTHLAND

Morthland College (West Franfort, Ill.,) has announced Cassie Brooke will be joining the College’s athletic staff by serving as the Assistant Athletic Director and Head Golf Coach for the new Men’s and Women’s Golf teams. The inaugural season of varsity golf is scheduled to begin play at Morthland next fall. Morthland competes in the NCCAA.

Brooke, who played college golf at Southern Illinois, is a four-time Missouri Valley Conference All-Conference golfer at Southern Illinois University by placing fifth or better at the conference tournament. She is only one of two Salukis to do so. Brooke ended her collegiate career with a 4-year average of 77.1 strokes per round, which currently is the record for the SIU women’s golf program.

“As my playing career comes to an end, I am excited to start a new chapter in my life at Morthland,” said Brooke. “I am looking forward to finding players who are competitive, have a good work ethic and are good students in the classroom.”

• • •

February 14

GEORGETOWN COLLEGE

Georgetown College (NAIA) located in Georgetown, Ky., has a new coach this spring. Former Georgetown College standout Marlene Nall Schulte takes over for Taylor Elder, who moved to Ohio when her husband accepted a new role in Campus Crusade ministries. Elder is now head women’s coach at Cincinnati Christian University.

“I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to take over the women’s program at Georgetown College,” Schulte said. “As an alumnus and former player, it is an honor to be head coach. I look forward to our team becoming a major contender in the Mid-South Conference. The players have put in the hard work through this off-season, and we are excited for the spring.”

Georgetown College kicks off its spring season in their annual Florida tournament Feb. 20-21.

• • •

February 14

WAKE FOREST

Last month Wake Forest announced Ryan Potter as the women’s golf team assistant coach.

Potter comes to Wake Forest from Charlotte where he was the assistant coach for six months, helping sign the first recruiting class for the 49ers women’s golf program. Charlotte is a new program and begins play next fall. Prior to that Potter spent two seasons with the UNLV women’s team as the assistant coach. Before joining the women’s side of college golf, he was an assistant men’s golf coach for seven seasons. He was an assistant coach at Ohio State for four seasons and spent two years as the assistant coach at Mississippi. He began his collegiate coaching career in 2007-08 as a volunteer assistant coach at Alabama.

Potter played college golf at Furman, graduating in 2005. His father, Mic, is the women’s golf coach at Alabama.

• • •

February 10

ILLINOIS-CHICAGO

Mat Blair has been named interim head women’s golf coach at the Illinois-Chicago (UIC). The Flames are a NCAA Div. I program competing in the Horizon League. Blair is no stranger to the Horizon League as he previously served as the head coach at Valparaiso for seasons from 2011-2016.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to get Mat to step in as out interim coach, and it’s especially gratifying to welcome a coach of his caliber on such short notice,” said Athletic Director Jim Schmidt. “The combination of his knowledge of Horizon League and NCAA golf, along with the respect he earned over the years from his players and other golfers in the League, makes me very confident that he will give the Flames a great chance to be very competitive this spring.”

“I appreciate the opportunity UIC is giving me,” said Blair. “I’d also like to thank Carol Rhoades for doing such a good job in getting this program off the ground. I really look forward to working with the Flames.”

Blair takes over the reins from Rhoades. The first head coach in UIC program history, Rhoades recently resigned to focus more time on her efforts with the First Tee program and youth golf.

Blair attended Rogers High School in Michigan City, Ind., where he was an All-State Second Team selection in 1990. One year later he was named a junior college All-American at Anderson College in South Carolina, where he played for current Alabama head coach Jay Seawell. Blair finished his college career at Ball State, where he played for the next three years. Blair played professionally for three years on the Hooters Tour. He also qualified for the Virginia Beach Open on the Nationwide Tour in 2005.

The Flames open the spring season March 14 at the Seminole State Spring Break Invitational in Lake Mary, Fla.

January 29

DUKE

Former PGA Tour player and University of Pennsylvania golf men’s golf coach Bob Heintz has been named the assistant coach at Duke. Heintz spent the past five seasons, including this fall, at Pennsylvania.

Heintz was named Ivy League Coach of the Year in 2015 after leading the Quakers to the Ivy League championship. During his tenure as head coach at Penn, Heintz also served as a golf instructor at Applecross Country Club in Downingtown, Pa. In that role, he provided instruction in individual, class and camp settings. He also had a three-year stint as volunteer assistant golf coach at the University of South Florida (1992-94).

“I am convinced that Bob Heintz will add another layer of drive, wisdom, care and devotion to our team’s goals of success on and off the course,” Duke coach Jamie Green said. “He brings PGA Tour experience that our players will find invaluable. He has performed successfully on the strongest professional golf tour in the world. As a Yale graduate and Academic All-American, Coach Heintz understands the kind of mindset that our student-athletes have and he’ll be able to intelligently and compassionately support them every day in their academic pursuits. The two of us are on exactly the same page with regard to what qualities we’ll be looking for in recruits and he’s committed to helping Duke men’s golf attract those young men to our program and help us flourish for years to come.”

Heintz graduated from Yale in 1992 where he won three consecutive Ivy League individual championships from 1990-92 and was named an Academic All-American as a senior.

“I’m grateful to Dr. Kevin White, Mike Sobb and Jamie Green for the opportunity to be part of the Duke Athletics family,” Heintz said. “While it’s difficult to part ways with my team and the outstanding people at Penn, I’m excited to begin working with Coach Green and Duke men’s golf. I have tremendous respect for Duke University, its athletic department and the historic success of its golf programs. I look forward to helping Coach Green continue to provide a first-class experience for Duke’s student-athletes.”

Heintz enjoyed a professional playing career that spanned more than two decades. He was a PGA Tour member in 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010, posting his best career finish with a second-place tie at the Reno-Tahoe Open in his final season on tour. A frequent leader in putting and short game statistics, Heintz led the PGA Tour in both putts per round (27.57) and putts per green in regulation (a record-low 1.682) in 2002. In 2009, he ranked first on the PGA Tour in three-putt avoidance (1.6 percent). Heintz posted a pair of Nationwide (now Web.com) Tour victories in 1999, winning the Shreveport Open and the Nationwide Tour Championship.

• • •

January 26

PERU STATE

Peru State athletic director Steve Schneider recently announced the hiring of Jason Biles as the new Bobcat women’s head golf coach. Peru State is a NAIA school located in Peru, Neb.

Biles, a Georgia native, graduated from the Georgia Perimeter College in Atlanta, Ga., in 2012. Most recently, Biles was the head teaching professional at the Yankee Hill Country Club in Lincoln, Neb. Prior to that, Biles pursued a professional playing career from 2013-2015. In 2014-15, Biles served as a golf shop assistant/lead golf instructor at the Ridgewood Lakes Golf Club in Clermont, Fla. Before moving to Florida, Biles worked as an aquatics manager for the Gwinnett County Parks and Recreations Department.

“I am excited for this incredible opportunity to work with Peru State Women’s Golf Team. I look forward to watching these ladies grow as a team and grow academically. This season’s roster has a ton of potential and I am excited to get things in motion,” Biles said in a press release.

The Bobcats’ open the spring March 24-25 at the Graceland (Iowa) Spring Invitational, which will be held at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Mo. Peru State is currently ranked No. 87 in Golfstat’s NAIA rankings.

• • •

January 23

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Quite possibly the best quote-giver in college golf is calling it a career. After 46 seasons coaching the North Carolina State men’s golf team, Richard Sykes has announced he will retire at season’s end.

Don’t believe me on the quote reference? In a school press release Sykes said: “My age is now an even-par 72. Since we try to keep scores at par or better, it’s time for me to step aside.”

Classic Sykes.

Now, who might end up directing Wolfpack golf? There are a couple of obvious names that will come up.

Virginia head coach Bowen Sargent and East Carolina coach Press McPhaul will top the list for obvious reasons. They both played their college golf at North Carolina State under Sykes.

Sargent, who was a decorated player for the Wolfpack, has guided the Virginia golf team into the upper echelon of the sport. Currently the Cavaliers are ranked No. 9 heading into the spring season and are considered a contender for a spot in match play at the NCAA finals this year.

McPhaul also has success playing under Sykes. He played in three NCAA finals and helped the team to an eighth-place showing in 1995. He also served as an assistant coach to Sykes for two seasons. McPahaul was the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2000-06 and since leaving Vanderbilt has been the head coach at East Carolina.

Also, you could hear Chris Greenwood’s name in the mix. Another former player, who had a 12-year run as a playing professional, is now the coach at NCAA Division II St. Leo. He also spent time at the D-I level as the Director of golf at the Arkansas-Little Rock and prior to that had a good run at Lynn University (NCAA D-II).

There certainly will be other names that may get into the mix, but you can expect this job to attract some attention from head coaches.

• • •

January 14

SOUTH FLORIDA

Steve Bradley, head men’s golf coach at the University of South Florida, has named Brad Caldwell assistant golf coach.

Caldwell joins the Bulls golf program after playing full-time on PGA Tour Canada in 2016. Prior to his second stint in pro golf, Caldwell served as head men’s and women’s golf coach at North Greenville University, his alma mater, from June 2014 to early 2016.

“I’m really excited about having Brad onboard,” said Bradley. “He has an impressive background as an All-American in college and a professional on the Canadian Tour. Having been an assistant coach, having been a head coach at a Division II school, he really checked a lot of boxes regarding what I was looking for. More importantly, I was impressed with how he communicates and what his thoughts are on running a golf program.”

Before becoming a coach, Caldwell was a four-year letterman at North Greenville. The native of Asheville, N.C., was a three-year captain at NGU and set program records with six career wins, 14 top-five finishes and 21 top-10 outings. Caldwell earned NCCAA All-America honors.

South Florida ended the fall season ranked No. 75 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. The Bulls return four of the top seven players from last year’s team that advanced to the NCAA Championship and won the American Athletic Conference Championship.

• • •

January 5

UNCW

Daniel Bowden has been added to the coaching staff at UNC-Wilmington. He will serve as the assistant for the men’s and women’s programs.

Bowden comes to UNCW after serving as a Head of Player Development at Bowden Bros. Golf LLC, following a five-year professional playing career. From 2011-16, Daniel notched 12 victories and made seven starts on the Web.com and Nationwide tours.

Bowden began his collegiate career at nationally-ranked Georgia Tech, where he played on the Yellow Jackets top-ranked team in 2006. Ga. Tech won the ACC tournament and he played alongside three future PGA Tour players in Roberto Castro, Cameron Tringale and Chesson Hadley. Bowden transferred to Furman following his sophomore season at Georgia Tech and would earn All-Southern Conference and Academic All-America honors in each of his two seasons with the Paladins. He would also lead the program to a Southern Conference title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2010.

“We are very excited with the addition of Daniel to our staff,” said women’s coach Cindy Ho. “He was very impressive in his interview and I look forward to working alongside with him as he assists both our teams. He’s won at all levels of golf and brings experience from two highly successful Division I golf programs.”

Head men’s coach Matt Clark added: “Daniel is very talented young man that has competed at a very high level,” said UNCW Head Men’s Golf coach Matt Clark. “He will be a great addition to the UNCW coaching staff. I am excited about the competitive knowledge and instructional training he will bring to the programs. I look forward to working with Daniel on and off the links.”

The women’s program resumes its season on Feb. 5 at the UCF Challenge while the men retake the course on Feb. 17 at the Desert Challenge in Desert, Calif.

• • •

January 5

CAMPBELL

Campbell head coach John Crooks announced that former Camel standout Matt Moot has been named assistant golf coach at Campbell University. He will serve as an assistant for the men’s and women’s teams.

A two-time NCAA regional participant during his Campbell career, Moot joins the Fighting Camel staff after playing professionally and most recently serving assistant general manager at Windber Country Club in Salix, Pa., and as head coach at Bishop McCort High School in his hometown of Johnstown, Pa. Moot, who placed second at the 2011 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, compiled 11 top-10 individual finishes and a 73.77 stroke average at Campbell.

“I am so happy that circumstances came together that would allow Matt to return to his Alma Mater,” said Crooks. “Matt was a positive influence on his teammates when he was a player and I expect he will bring the same supportive enthusiasm to this team now. There is a popular song now by Tim McGraw entitled “Humble and Kind” that I think describes Matt. Matt will be successful and show his team how to do it the right way.”

“I would like to thank Mr. Bob Roller, Coach Crooks, and the Campbell University Athletic Department for this wonderful opportunity,” said Moot. “I was greatly impressed by the positive trajectory Campbell Athletics and the golf program have taken since I graduated. I look forward to using my four years of experience as a Camel to assist these exceptional student-athletes on the course and in the classroom. I am enthusiastic and grateful to be a part of the special things happening in Buies Creek.”

• • •

December 27

TOWSON

Head coach Brian Yaniger has announced he will retired at season’s end (June 30). Yaniger has coached at Towson for the past 20 years.

Towson is a Division I school located in Towson, Md., and competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. In 2010 Towson won the CAA championship. Towson ended the fall season ranked No. 220 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“It has been my privilege to be able to work with such outstanding young men and women for the past 20 years,” Yaniger said. “Their accomplishments in life is what makes me most proud. This job has always been about much more than golf. I look forward to the future success of both the program I now coach and the program I was honored to start. As always Tiger pride!”

The school hopes to have a head coach named this spring and ready to start on July 1.

• • •

December 27

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY (TEXAS)

Former three-time Golfweek All-American Lisa McCloskey has been named the women’s volunteer assistant coach at Concordia University (Texas). McCloskey played her college golf at Pepperdine and Southern California.

“I am excited to have Lisa join the Concordia golf family. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge about the golf swing and competing,” said second year head coach Chris Hill. “Lisa is going to make a positive impact on the student-athletes as we build Concordia into a national contender.”

Concordia finished the fall season ranked No. 52 in Golfstat’s Division III rankings.

November 3

TCU

Last week it was TCU men’s golf coach Bill Montigel receiving a contract extension at TCU, this week it was women’s coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin. TCU director of intercollegiate athletics Chris Del Conte has announced that Ravaioli-Larkin has signed a contract extension through 2021.

“Angie is synonymous with TCU and has always represented our University and women’s golf program with class,” Del Conte said. “Her student-athletes have excelled in the classroom and on the course. Angie’s leadership has truly enhanced the student-athlete experience for those in her program. We couldn’t be more proud to have Angie extend her relationship with TCU. She has the Horned Frog Factor!”

Ravaioli-Larkin has led the Horned Frogs to 20 postseason appearances in the last 21 years and seven trips to the NCAA Championships. She has received five conference coach of the year awards while winning five conference titles in three different leagues (Western Athletic Conference, 1998; Conference USA, 2002; Mountain West, 2007, 2011-12) under Ravaioli-Larkin. The Horned Frogs have been first or second in 14 of their last 19 conference tournaments.

“I am so blessed to have coached at TCU for 23 years and now receive an opportunity to be here for another five years,” Ravaioli-Larkin said. “I was honored when Coach (Frank) Windegger offered me the job many, many years ago and have always appreciated the chance he gave. He will never know how much this has truly meant to my family and me.

TCU is ranked No. 31 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

October 26

TCU

Longtime TCU men’s golf coach Bill Montigel has signed a contract extension to remain at TCU through 2021.

Montigel is currently in his 30th season as men’s golf coach at TCU and his 39th year overall as a member of the Horned Frogs’ family. He became TCU’s golf coach in 1987 after an eight-year stint as an assistant coach for the TCU’s men’s basketball team.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be a part of the TCU family for the last 39 years,” Montigel said. “I am looking forward to the continued success of our men’s golf program, as well as the University and athletics department as a whole. Our administration’s commitment to excellence has always been clear and I am happy to continue to be a part that commitment.”

Starting in 1989, TCU has qualified for 27 straight NCAA Regionals and advanced to 18 NCAA Championships. Montigel is one of only three current coaches to earn a regional bid each of the last 27 years, joining Clemson’s Larry Penley and UNLV’s Dwaine Knight. He has been named conference coach of the year seven times in four different conferences.

TCU is ranked No. 74 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and has concluded its fall season.

October 24

HOUSTON

University of Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell has announced Lucy Nunn has been promoted to associate head coach.

Nunn, who is in her third year with the Cougars, joined Houston for the 2014-15 season. She helped lead Houston Women’s Golf to the 2016 American Athletic Conference title in only the program’s second year of full team competition.

The Cougars have also played in the postseason twice advancing to regional play in each of her first two seasons. Houston came up two strokes shy of advancing to the NCAA Championships for the first time in school history. Leonie Harm, who is a sophomore with the Cougars in 2016-17, qualified as an individual, becoming Houston’s first NCAA Championships representative in school history.

“Lucy has played an important role in our team’s success during the last two seasons. She is an outstanding role model for our young women, both on and off the course, and has earned this promotion in the brief time she has worked in our program,” Chadwell said. “Like our team, I look forward to working with her for years to come.”

Before joining Houston, Nunn served as an assistant coach at Kentucky for three years (2011-14). She was a part of Wildcat teams that competed in three straight NCAA regionals.

Nunn played her college golf at the University of Arkansas, earning All-SEC Second Team and Golfweek All-America Honorable Mention honors as a senior in 2009.

Houston is currently ranked No. 53 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

October 12

GEORGIA

Georgia head women’s golf coach Josh Brewer has announced Emilie Meason as the volunteer coach. Meason, a four-time All-American as the former Emilie Burger played for the Bulldogs from 2009-13.

“It’s a great day for Georgia Golf,” Brewer said. “Just like in recruiting, we try to add talented people to our program, and we’ve added one of the best players in our history. We have one in our assistant coach (Whitney Young), and now we’ve added another one.”

Meason was a three-time medalist during her career winning the 2010 Auburn Invitational, the 2012 Mason Rudolph Championship and the 2013 Bryan National.

“I’m super excited about this,” Meason said. “To be able to come back and represent Georgia in a coaching role is just an amazing opportunity. I know I’ll learn a lot from Josh because he’s such a great coach. This is a great way to get my foot in the door for coaching.”

Meason played one year, her senior season, under the direction of Brewer.

“We had one year together and created a special bond,” Brewer said. “We’ve kept that relationship, and I’m very excited that we’re adding such a talented and energetic person to our program. She wants to help us win that second national title, and it’s neat to have her back trying to live that as a coach versus as a player.”

Georgia is ranked No. 6 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

2016-17 NCAA Division I coaching changes

October 31

WESLEY COLLEGE

At the conclusion of the 2017 spring season, Wesley College (Dover, Del.) men’s golf coach Rick McCall will retire. McCall has been guiding the Wolverines golf teams since 1995.

He guided Wesley to 12 conference championships and six NCAA Division III top-25 finishes, including a second-place showing in 2003. He also brought the Wolverines their only national championship, coaching Chris Noll to a 2002 individual Division III National Championship.

“The best part of coaching has been the kids, hands down. Watching them grow as people and as golfers has been the most rewarding part of my career,” said McCall.

McCall has been named conference coach of the year nine times. Three times he has been named GCAA PING Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year and once garnered NCAA Division III Coach of the Year honors.

“Coach McCall’s contributions to the Wesley athletic department and the Wesley Golf program have been outstanding. We have been lucky to have him coaching for us as long as he has,” said Athletic Director Mike Drass.

The Wolverines have concluded their fall season.

October 24

HOUSTON

October 12

GEORGIA

• • •

Men

School New coach Old coach Arizona State Matt Thurmond Tim Mickelson California Walter Chun Steve Desimone Charleston Southern Todd Selders Mike Wilson High Point Brady Gregor Greg Flesher Loyola Marymount Jason D’Amore Brad Lanning New Orleans Jeff Lorio Chris McCarter Oakland Nick Pumford Mark Engel South Alabama Alex Hamilton Ben Hannan UAB Mike Wilson Alan Murray Utah Garrett Clegg Randall McCracken Washington Alan Murray Matt Thurmond Washington State Dustin White Garrett Clegg Xavier Brian McCants Doug Steiner

Women

School New coach Old coach Bucknell Lisa Francisco Kevin Jamieson Clemson Kelley Hester J.T. Horton Furman Jeff Hull Kelley Hester High Point Alexis Bennett Vici Pate Flesher Louisiana-Monroe Joni Stephens Heather Holte Marshall Brooke Bellomy (interim) Tiffany Pratts North Texas Mike Akers Jeff Mitchell Old Dominion Mallory Hetzel Andrew Crabtree Oregon State Dawn Shockley Sammie Chergo South Florida Tiffany Pratts Marci Kornegay Texas State Lisa Strom Mike Akers Weber State Sara Federico Jeff Smith Western Carolina Sara Anne McGetrick Mallory Hetzel

October 5

ROANOKE

Roanoke College has named Brian Spellane men’s golf coach. Spellane graduated from Roanoke in 2000 and was a member of the golf team.

“Great to be back and working on campus,” said Spellane. “Dream come true.”

Roanoke is an NCAA Division III school and competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Roanoke has two tournaments on its fall season schedule.

September 30

NIAGARA

Niagara University has named Jason Polka head women’s golf coach. Polka, who competed on the Niagara men’s golf team from 2006-10 and was a top-ten finisher in the 2009 MAAC Championships, graduated from Niagara in May 2010 with a degree in business management.

“I’m very excited to be returning to Niagara to compete in golf,” said Polka. “This team has incredible chemistry and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”

Niagara has played in two events this fall most recently finishing fifth at Golden Grizzlies Invitational.

September 25

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Just before the start of the season UAB hired Charleston Southern coach Mike Wilson, leaving the Buccaneers looking for a coach. That job is expected be filled tomorrow with an announcement of Todd Selders being named head men’s golf coach.

Selders, who is somewhat of a journeyman in the coaching circles, is hoping to stay put in Charleston.

“I’m ready to settle down,” Selders said.

Most recently Selders was the head men’s and women’s coach at Western Texas College. Prior to that, Selders had spent time as the assistant women’s coach at Iowa and North Carolina State. He was the associate head men’s coach at Coastal Carolina, head women’s coach at SMU and assistant men’s coach at Oklahoma.

“I want to thank athletic director Hank Small, President Dr. Hunter, the hiring committee, coaches and my references for this awesome opportunity. I’ve met with the team and I am really looking forward to getting started at CSU,” Selders said.

Selders will take his new team to the Golfweek Conference Challenge this week with play starting on Friday at Spirit Hollow Golf Course in Burlington, Iowa.

September 20



WILLIAMS BAPTIST

Williams Baptist College (Walnut Ridge, Ark.) is adding four new sports teams for the 2017-18 school year. Men’s and women’s golf is two of them.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand our athletic department. This will give 75 young people the opportunity not only to compete at the collegiate level, but the opportunity to attend our college and receive a Christian education,” said Jeff Rider, WBC’s director of athletics.

Ty Jones will serve as the head men’s and women’s golf coach.

Jones, who played college golf at Williams Baptist, will help bring back the Eagles golf programs. The school sponsored a golf program from 1993-2003.

“I am super excited about the opportunity to coach golf at WBC,” said Jones. “There are a lot of golfers in this area that have the talent to take their game to the next level. The fact that we are resurrecting a program is going to be a great opportunity for students to step right in and make an impact on Eagles athletics. I am looking forward to the challenge of recruiting and competing.”

The team will practice at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Pocahontas, Ark., located about 14 miles from campus.

Williams Baptist College is an NAIA school and competes the American Midwest Conference.

September 19

NEW MEXICO

Chris Massoletti was named assistant men’s golf coach at the University of New Mexico a few weeks ago. Massoletti arrived in Albuquerque after serving as the men’s and women’s coach at NCAA Division II St. Mary’s (Texas) for the last three years. Prior to joining the staff at St. Mary’s, he was a volunteer assistant at St. Edward’s for the men’s golf team for two years.

“Having Chris join our staff will have an immediate impact on the lives of our guys and help us continue to achieve great success in the classroom while competing for championships. I feel fortunate to have him in Albuquerque and am excited to welcome him to the Lobo Family!” said New Mexico head coach Glenn Millican.

Massoletti played college golf at Chico State and Texas A&M. Massoletti, who is from from Chico, Calif., was a NCAA Division II Second Team All-American at California State University Chico where he played for two years. He transferred to Texas A&M as a junior prior to the 2005-2006 season.

“I am extremely excited to be able to join a program that year in and year out is consistently one of the best programs in the country. I am looking forward to working with Coach Millican and learning from him as he is one of the best in the business as what he does.”

September 16

NORTH TEXAS

North Texas head women’s golf coach Mike Akers has announced Kendra Little will be the program’s assistant women’s golf coach. Akers was named head women’s golf coach at North Texas earlier this summer.

“I am thrilled to announce the hiring of Kendra Little as our new assistant coach,” Akers said. “My goal was to find a person that complements my skill set and Kendra is the perfect person for that role. Kendra has played at a very high level and competed in the NCAA postseason. My goal is to get our program to that level as soon as possible. I also liked the fact she went through a coaching change at Oregon and will be able to relate to our student-athletes as we make a major change to the program.”

Little, who was a three-time All Pac-12 Conference selection, played college golf at the University of Oregon and was a member of the Symetra Tour from 2013-15.

“I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join coach Akers and the women’s golf program at North Texas,” Little said. “It is a very exciting time to be arriving in Denton with the facilities being built and the vision coach Akers has for this program. He has a proven track record of building programs, and with the resources available at the University of North Texas, there is no doubt in my mind that trend will continue here. I can’t wait to be a part it and play a role in helping turn this program into a contender.”

September 13

AUGUSTA

Augusta University Director of Athletics Clint Bryant announced head men’s golf coach Jack O’Keefe has been promoted to Director of Golf. O’Keefe is beginning his fourth season with the Jaguars.

Augusta finished in the top 10 in all 13 events on the season and advanced to the NCAA postseason, missing a trip to the NCAA championship by two strokes. Augusta finished the 2014-15 season ranked No. 37 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

Prior to his time at Augusta, O’Keefe was the associate head coach at the University of Mississippi and an assistant coach at the University of Central Arkansas. O’Keefe, who played on the PGA Tour in 1997, played college golf at Arkansas.

September 10

NEW ORLEANS

Jeff Lorio has been named head men’s golf coach at the University of New Orleans.

Lorio joins the Privateer program after spending the last three years across town at Loyola University, including the last two as the head coach of both the Wolfpacks’ men’s and women’s golf teams. Lorio replaces long-time Privateers head coach Chris McCarter, who announced his retirement in June. New Orleans finished seventh last year in the Southland Conference Championship.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff Lorio to the Privateers Athletics family,” Derek Morel said. “I am confident Jeff will elevate our program and continue to build on the foundation for success. His experience as a college coach and Division I golf student-athlete, combined with his relationships in south Louisiana and passion for recruiting, make him uniquely qualified to lead our golf program.”

Lorio played college golf at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

September 9

KENT STATE

Former Kent State star Ben Curtis has signed on as a volunteer coach at his alma mater. Curtis, who won the British Open in 2003, is helping fill a spot on the Golden Flashes coaching staff while head coach Herb Page is recovering from a quintuple bypass surgery.

Curtis will travel with the men’s squad this weekend for the 2016-17 season-opening Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minn. He will help associate head coach Jon Mills with all coaching duties. Curtis still competes on both the PGA Tour and Web.com Tour.

Curtis played at Kent State for Page from 1997-2000. He led Kent State to four consecutive Mid-American Conference titles.

Page had surgery on August 15 and has been recovering at his Kent, Ohio, home since Aug. 20. He hopes to return Oct. 3-4 for the Cleveland State Invitational.

December 5

DUKE

Duke head coach Jamie Green is looking for an assistant coach. At the completion of the fall season, T.D. Luten left the program for a job with PXG, where he will be a Master Fitter and a sales rep in the Carolinas.

“We are very thankful for having had T.D. assist our program for almost four years. He built trust and connected well with our student-athletes, helping many achieve great success. Though sorry to lose him, we are certainly very excited for T.D. (and his wife Lisa) as he has accepted a terrific position with PXG,” Green said. “It’s a really good professional step for T.D. in the golf business and PXG is lucky to have him help their company continue to grow.”

Duke finished the fall season ranked No. 17 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

“Our search is underway for a new assistant golf coach who will help our players enjoy the best student-athlete experience possible and be a driving force in identifying and attracting the best young prospects to choose Duke University,” Green said.

December 2

MICHIGAN

Michigan head coach Jan Dowling may have the most decorated volunteer assistant coach in the game. In early November, Dowling added longtime Kent State coach Mike Morrow to her staff. Morrow joins Dowling, who is in her fourth season in Ann Arbor, and assistant coach Mandi Morrow, who is in her first season and the daughter of the newly named volunteer assistant coach. Morrow was also Dowling’s coach when she played college golf at Kent State.

“We are thrilled to have Mike join our team. He’s been an incredible influence for me, as well as a mentor and friend,” Dowling said. “I’m so excited to have our players spend time with Mike and learn from him. With his experience, knowledge and positive energy, we really are an even better team. Selfishly, I’m feeling pretty lucky and honored to be working with Mike some more, I’ve got more to learn and it will be so much fun.”

Morrow spent 14 years at Kent State before retiring in 2013. In 14 years with the Golden Flashes, they won 14 Mid-American Conference titles and 11 Golden Flashes earned MAC Championship medalist honors. Morrow himself was named MAC Coach of the Year 10 times. He was named the 2001 coach of the year by Golfweek.

Michigan completed its fall season ranked No. 40 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

November 28

STONEHILL COLLEGE

Stonehill College, an NCAA Division II school located in Easton, Mass., will start a women’s golf program with completion beginning in 2017-18 season. Nick Crovetti has been named the head coach.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nick Crovetti as the first head coach of our women’s golf team,” said Director of Athletics Dean O’Keefe. “Nick has a proven track record of teaching student-athletes the skills required for academic and athletic success, and his experience will serve us well as Stonehill prepares for its inaugural season next fall.”

Crovetti comes to Stonehill after building a Merrimack College women’s golf program from scratch over the past five years. Merrimack won the last three Northeast-10 Conference Championship.

“I am honored to be selected as the first women’s golf coach at Stonehill College,” said Crovetti. “I appreciate the opportunity provided to me by Dean O’Keefe and the entire athletic department. I look forward to building a golf program that will align with the traditions of Stonehill of academic and athletic excellence.”

Merrimack has finished in the top 15 of the NCAA East Regional rankings the last five years, advancing two student-athletes to the NCAA Division II Super Regionals and one to the NCAA Championships over his five seasons.

Crovetti played college golf at Central Connecticut State University.

• • •

November 13

IOWA LAKES

After coaching the Iowa Lakes Community College men’s and women’s golf program for the past seven years, Andy Soper is resigning.

Soper has coached 12 national qualifiers. He coach three All-Americans, two second team All-Americans and one honorable mention All-American.

“We appreciate everything Andy did for Iowa Lakes and our golf program over the last seven years. His teams were all competitive and individuals within the program became better golfers,” said Troy Larson, Iowa Lakes’ athletic director.

Looking back at his time at Iowa Lakes, Soper talked about his appreciation for the chance to lead the program.

“Thanks to Troy Larson for the opportunity he gave me over the last seven years, I am greatly appreciative for the opportunity and can’t thank him enough,” Soper said.

2016-17 NCAA Division I coaching changes

September 9

PIEDMONT

Piedmont College Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jim Peeples announced the hiring of his department’s golf staff.

J.P. Kircher has been named Director of Golf and head men’s coach and Susan Martin selected head women’s coach. The duo replaces Michael McMunn who coached both the men’s and women’s teams.

Kircher played college golf at Huntingdon College where he helped the team to four straight top-ten finishes in NCAA tournament play.

“I look forward to competing with many of the familiar teams from my days as a college player,” said Kircher. “The Piedmont golf program is very unique and there is no reason why we won’t compete with the best teams in the country.”

Martin played her college golf at Methodist, where she helped the Monarchs to four consecutive NCAA championship victories. She also won individual titles in 2008 and 2009 and was a four-time All-American.

“We are extremely fortunate to have found Susan Martin to lead our women’s golf program,” said Peeples. “Susan has national championship experience both as an individual and with a team. I’m excited for the possibilities that will exist under her leadership, and I am happy that she will be joining the Piedmont family.”

September 8

WESTERN CAROLINA

Sara Anne McGetrick has been named head women’s golf coach at Western Carolina. McGetrick replaces Mallory Hetzel, who was named head coach at Old Dominion earlier this month.

McGetrick previously coached at Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C., building the Valkyries’ program from scratch. During her four-year stint, the program climbed to a No. 29 GolfStat ranking in its third year of existence. She also has coaching experience at the high school level.

“We are very excited to welcome Coach McGetrick to the Catamount family,” said Associate Athletics Director Gorham Bradley, chair of the search committee – and a former men’s golf coach at WCU. “Her passion for student-athlete excellence and proven experience developing collegiate golfers aligned perfectly with our vision for the WCU Golf program. Under her leadership, the future of Catamount Women’s Golf is very bright.”

McGetrick, who played on the LPGA Tour from 1986-1992, played college golf at Furman under current Alabama coach Mic Potter. She played in three NCAA championships while a member of the Furman golf team.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been chosen to lead the Western Carolina women’s golf team as the new head golf coach,” said McGetrick. “The minute I set foot on campus, I knew it was a perfect fit for me and I can’t wait to start this new chapter of Catamount women’s golf.”

September 6

AMHERST

Elizabeth Davis has been named head women’s golf coach at Amherst College an NCAA Division III school located in Amherst, Mass.

“We are very excited to welcome Elizabeth as the next head women’s golf coach at Amherst College,” said Amherst College Director of Athletics Don Faulstick. “The search committee was very impressed by Elizabeth’s championship golf background and overall accomplishments as a standout Division III student-athlete. We look forward to adding her talents to our athletics department and women’s golf program.”

Davis, a native of Houston, Texas, played her college golf at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Davis was a member of the 2013 NCAA Division III National Championship team.

“I want to thank the search committee and the rest of the Amherst community for selecting me for this outstanding opportunity,” Davis said. “I look forward to continuing and growing the tradition of success within the women’s golf program at Amherst College both on the golf course and in the classroom.”

September 3

WASHINGTON

Earlier this summer Andrea VanderLende resigned as assistant coach after spending seven seasons with the Husky golf program. With the season about to start, head coach Mary Lou Mulflur has announced the hiring of Chessey Thomas as assistant coach. Thomas spent last season as the assistant coach at the University of Idaho.

“I am excited to add Chessey to our team,” said Mulflur. “Using her experience as a successful student-athlete at Tennessee as well as her time as a professional, she will play a vital role in the development of our student-athletes. Her knowledge of all things social media will assist us in continuing to get the word out about Washington women’s golf.”

Thomas played collegiate golf at the University of Tennessee (2010-14) where she was all-SEC second team selection as a senior. During her career, she posted 15 top-25 finishes including one tournament victory as a senior. Thomas, who was born in Santiago, Chile but raised in Spokane, Wash., won two-straight 4A Washington State Championships in 2009 and 2010.

Additionally, former Husky standout SooBin Kim will join the staff as a student coach.

September 1

AUGUSTA

Augusta University has announced JP van der Walt as the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs. Van der Walt will assist men’s head golf coach Jack O’Keefe and women’s head golf coach Caroline Hegg with all aspects of their respective programs.

He comes to Augusta after spending two seasons as a graduate assistant men’s coach at Columbus State in Columbus, Ga. He returned to CSU as a coach after finishing up his playing career there in 2009.

Van der Walt, who is from Plettenberg, South Africa, turned pro and competed from 2009-2013 and was a member of the Sunshine Tour from 2011-2013. He also spent time as caddy for his brother Tjaart van der Walt, who has had full time status on the PGA Tour and currently competes on the European Tour.

2016-17 NCAA Division I coaching changes

August 31

UAB

Earlier this summer, Alan Murray left his position as head men’s golf coach at UAB to be named the golf coach at the University of Washington. Now, UAB has filled that vacancy.

Charleston Southern University coach Mike Wilson has been selected to guide the UAB men’s golf team.

“UAB is a wonderful university with an outstanding golf program that is capable of winning national championships,” Wilson said. “The city of Birmingham and its great golf courses was a very strong attraction. I want to thank Mark Ingram and the entire UAB administration for the opportunity to lead an amazing program with rich history.”

Wilson spent the previous nine years at Charleston Southern. He was the head women’s golf coach from 2007-09 before being named the men’s coach in 2009. In 2011, Wilson was appointed the Director of Golf which gave him oversight of both programs while remaining as the head men’s golf coach. Wilson’s men’s team is coming off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances and won the 2015 Big South title. The Buccaneers’ selection to the Tuscaloosa Regional in 2016 marked the first time in CSU history that a program earned an at-large berth into an NCAA championship event.

“Mike Wilson is a tremendous leader and golf coach,” UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said. “Not only does Mike bring an impressive knowledge of the game, but he has extensive experience as an administrator. Coming off our third straight NCAA tournament at UAB, we are confident that Mike will continue our success on the national stage and elevate our program to new heights.”

August 31

PACIFIC

Pacific head coach John Cook has announced Nicholas Ziccardi as the program’s assistant coach. Ziccardi becomes the golf program’s first full-time assistant. Ziccardi joins the program from St. Lawrence University where he spent the last two seasons as the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach.

“I am excited to get started with Nick and have him get to work with the team,” said Cook. “He is going to be a great addition to the program both on and off the course with his experience as both a championship player and more recently a coach. I am looking forward to this next year.”

A graduate of Northwood University (now known as Keiser), Ziccardi was the captain of the Seahawks’ golf team. Prior to Northwood, Ziccardi played at Oklahoma Christian University where he won the program’s first-ever NAIA National Championship in 2009.

August 30

FERRIS STATE

Ferris State University named Kyle Wittenbach as head golf coach for the men’s and women’s teams. Wittenbach replaces Mike Mignano, who accepted another position as the youth program director for The First Tee of Northern Michigan earlier this summer. Wittenbach played his college golf at Ferris State under Mignano.

Along with coaching both the men’s and women’s teams at Ferris State, Wittenbach will also work closely with the school’s Professional Golf Management (PGM) program and FSU’s Katke Golf Course.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Kyle Wittenbach as our head coach along with his family,” said FSU Athletics Director Perk Weisenburger. “He had an outstanding collegiate career as a Bulldog student-athlete and has quickly had success in his coaching career. He possesses the necessary ability, work ethic and dedication to lead our men’s and women’s programs to new heights while carrying on a championship tradition of success. Kyle’s passion and vision were very prominent qualities that stood out during the interview process.”

Wittenbach had served as the head coach at Northern Michigan University since 2014. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Ferris State under Mignano in 2012. During his tenure at Northern Michigan, Wittenbach guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA postseason appearance since 1999.

“I’m extremely excited to be returning to coach at my alma mater,” Wittenbach said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for my family and it feels good to be coming home. Ferris State has had traditionally strong programs with a lot of accomplishments and I’m looking forward to building on that rich history while bringing championships to Big Rapids.

August 29

ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State has named Austin Sproles assistant women’s golf coach.

Sproles, who is a native of Bloomington, Ill., completed his college playing career in May. He was a four-year member of the Eastern Illinois men’s golf team.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Austin join our staff,” Illinois State head coach Darby Sligh said. “He has a wealth of playing experience and success at the Division I level and also brings with him an exercise science background that fits into our teaching principles perfectly. His calm demeanor and competitive spirit should serve this squad well during his time here at Illinois State.”

August 28

OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion University has found a replacement for Andrew Crabtree, who resigned to become the assistant women’s coach at UNLV earlier this summer. Western Carolina head coach Mallory Hetzel has been made women’s golf coach at Old Dominion.

“She brings a wealth of experience to the program not only as a previous head coach but as an outstanding college player as well,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Bruce Stewart said. “She has been categorized as a coach that is demanding and passionate about the holistic development of her student-athletes.”

Hetzel spent the last six years at Western Carolina.

“I would like to thank Dr. Selig, Bruce Stewart and the entire search committee for taking the time to get to know me. I’m honored to accept their offer to be the women’s golf coach at Old Dominion University. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Monarch family.” Hetzel said. “The resources at ODU will give current and future Monarchs every opportunity to be successful. This year’s team is very talented and they are ready to compete for a Conference USA Championship in April. I’m looking forward to getting settled in and going to work to help our student-athletes be successful in the classroom and on the golf course.”

Hetzel played college golf at Georgia. During her collegiate playing career she recorded eight top 10 individual finishes. She won the 2009 UNLV Invitational and posted a third-place finish at the 2009 SEC Championship. She was part of Georgia’s 2006-07 SEC Championship team. She also competed in the NCAA finals four times, finishing tied for sixth as a team her freshman year, eighth as a sophomore with 10th and 15th-place national finishes her final two seasons.

Western Carolina is now in search of a women’s golf coach.

August 26

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

After spending the past four years as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Arkansas Monticello, Heather Burgner Wall has been named the women’s golf coach at Nova Southeastern.

“We are excited to announce Heather Wall as our new head women’s golf coach,” said Michael Mominey, athletic director at Nova Southeastern. “She is a great addition to our Sharks family and we welcome her back ‘home’ to the Sunshine State Conference. I am very confident that she will keep the winning tradition of our program very much alive given her pedigree of success as a student-athlete, professional player and coach.”

Wall played college golf at Florida Southern from 2005-2009. She was a three-time first-team All-American. In 2007, Wall finished fourth overall at the NCAA Division II National Championship, leading the Moccasins to their fourth NCAA national title.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I am beyond blessed,” Wall said. “Nova Southeastern is a powerhouse in college golf and I can’t wait to get started. I’m leaving behind both a men’s and women’s team at Arkansas Monticello that is very special to me and I wish them nothing but the best. I would like to thank Mike Mominey, Kelley Kish and the rest of the Sharks family for making me feel so welcome and for believing in me. I am so excited to be back in the SSC and look forward to the future.”

Last year Nova Southeastern finished the season ranked No. 4 in the final Golfstat rankings. Wall replaces Amanda Brown, who resigned this summer.

August 25

PURDUE

Purdue men’s golf coach Rob Bradley has named Mitch Krywulycz assistant coach. Krywulycz replaces Jake Amos, who was named assistant coach at the University of South Carolina earlier this summer.

“We are really excited to have Mitch join our program. He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to Purdue,” Bradley said. “He was a very integral part in Augusta’s NCAA Championship teams in 2010 and 2011 and has had success on professional tours and in the coaching ranks last year at Augusta. His experience and knowledge of the golf will be very beneficial for our players moving forward.”

Krywulycz played college golf at Augusta State helping the Jaguars win back-to-back NCAA titles in 2010 and 2011. After college he spent time playing professionally and was a member of the PGA Latin America Tour in 2014 and 2015 before earning full status for 2016. He won the 2015 Volvo Colombian Masters and earned a runner-up finish in the 2014 Ecuador Open. Last spring he joined the staff at Augusta State.

“I am very excited to come to West Lafayette and join Purdue. The college golf community has a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Bradley and the work he has been able to accomplish in his short time here,” Krywulycz said.

August 24

HIGH POINT

With the state of North Carolina ranking 4th in the number of Division I golfers it produces, many feel the High Point golf program could be a dark horse program. Now, any expectations will fall on the shoulders of the new golf coach announced today. Charleston Southern assistant coach Brady Gregor has been named head men’s golf coach at High Point University. While at Charleston Southern, Gregor has helped the Buccaneers to consecutive NCAA postseason appearances.

“We are very excited to welcome Brady Gregor as our new men’s golf coach at High Point University,” High Point Athletic Director Dan Hauser said. “Brady is an enthusiastic and high-energy coach, who has helped lead student-athletes to success at the conference and national levels. I am confident that the future is very bright for HPU men’s golf under his leadership.”

Gregor was a two-sport athlete lettering in football and golf at Southwest Baptist University.

High Point is a Division I school competing in the Big South Conference. High Point was ranked No. 267 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings last year.

August 22

NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

New York University has named Brad Johnson head men’s and women’s golf coach. NYU competes in NCAA Division III golf.

Johnson spent the past three years as the head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams at Millsaps College. Prior to his time at Millsaps, Johnson was the assistant coach at NYU during the 2012-13 season.

“I am thrilled that Brad Johnson has agreed to return to NYU as our head coach of men’s and women’s varsity golf,” said NYU’s Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Director of Athletics Christopher Bledsoe. “Coach Johnson has a passion for teaching and developing students of the game of golf, and he has a deep understanding of the unique and exciting practice, competition and recruiting realities that are NYU. We are fortunate to have Brad and look forward to continued success and an even brighter future for NYU golf.”

Johnson spent the spring portion of the 2011-12 season as an assistant coach with the Skidmore College men’s golf program. As a member of the staff, he helped the squad earn its 26th consecutive NCAA Division III Championship berth.

“I am thrilled to be part of the New York University golf program again,” Johnson said. “I want to thank Todd Kolean for leaving a fantastic group of talented and conscientious student-athletes. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be the Head Golf Coach of this great University. I’m extremely excited to meet the players and have a great season and beyond. This program looks bright, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Johnson played his college golf at Northern Colorado and Colorado State.

August 22

SOUTHERN INDIANA

The University of Southern Indiana has named Daniel Wyatt men’s golf coach. Wyatt replaces Greg Charnes who resigned at the end of the 2015-16 season.

“I am excited to have Daniel join our staff, and I know our men’s golf program will make great strides forward under his leadership,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “He has a definite passion for golf, especially in the area of teaching.”

The University of Southern Indiana is a Division II competing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and located in Evansville, Ind.

South Carolina Beaufort

Kristyl Sunderman has been named head women’s golf coach at the University of South Carolina Beaufort (NAIA).

Sunderman, who has played in nine USGA events, played her college golf at UCLA and TCU and continues to compete in top amateur events around the country.

“We are excited about the breadth of experience Kristyl brings to USCB and the incredible passion she has for the game of golf, as well as for developing and mentoring young women,” USCB Director of Athletics Quin Monahan said. “I’m very excited about the future of our golf program and confident great things are in store for us.”

This will be Sunderman’s first coaching job.

“I plan to implement a special program for each of my players based on their strengths and weaknesses so that they are developed to their fullest potential,” Sunderman said. “I want each day to be so positive that they can’t wait for the next. In that journey of hard work and toil, I want the team to believe in themselves and the possibilities.”

August 20

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN

Richard Schmidt has been named head men’s and women’s golf coach at Birmingham-Southern University. The Panthers are an NCAA Division III school located in Birmingham, Ala.

“I’m excited to get started and to join the BSC family,” said Schmidt. “To be the head golf coach at BSC is a dream job and a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Schmidt has been an assistant golf professional at the Country Club of Birmingham and Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis during his career, conducting clinics and organizing golf tournaments.

“Richard has a wealth of experience in golf and is well engaged in the Birmingham golf community,” said Birmingham-Southern Athletics Director Kyndall Waters. “I’m excited to see his innate ability to lead and his passion for the game play out in our golf programs.”

Schmidt played his college golf at Jacksonville State, graduating in 1999.

August 20

DIXIE STATE

Dixie State University (NCAA Division II) men’s golf coach Brad Sutterfield has announced the hiring of Michael Jurca as the Trailblazers’ new assistant coach. Jurca, who is from St. George, Utah, was the assistant men’s golf coach at Utah Valley University last season.

“Michael will be a great addition to our golf program and will be a tremendous help in continuing our success on the course and in the classroom,” Sutterfield said. “He is an outstanding player with college experience and will be a good mentor to the student-athletes.”

Jurca played college golf at BYU.

August 19

FURMAN

Furman head coach Todd Satterfield has announced the hiring of Todd Eckstein as the team’s new assistant coach.

“I am excited to announce Todd as our new assistant coach,” said Satterfield. “I’ve known Todd for several years and watched him progress as a player, and I think his golf knowledge and passion will be exactly what we need. I look forward to working with him as we develop our players.”

Eckstein, who is from Durham, N.C., started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at Davidson during the fall of 2015, then spent the 2016 spring season at Mercer, where he served as assistant coach for the Bears’ men’s golf team. Eckstein played his college golf at Furman and was a team captain his senior season.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity Todd has given me to be a part of this historically successful program,” said Eckstein. “Furman truly blends academic and athletic excellence, and I believe our team has all the tools to compete for championships. I cannot wait to contribute to what I hope will be the best experience of our student-athletes’ lives.”

August 18

WEST ALABAMA

The University of West Alabama (NCAA Division II) has named Brian Williamson head men’s and women’s golf coach.

“We are pleased to have Brian Williamson join UWA Athletics as our head golf coach. Brian brings years of experience as a golf pro, teacher and college coach,” West Alabama Director of Athletics Stan Williamson said. “We look forward to Brian’s leadership in moving our golf teams toward future success.”

Brian Williamson comes to West Alabama from the University of Houston-Victoria in Texas, where he had been the head coach since 2010 and started both the men’s and women’s programs.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to come to the University of West Alabama and lead the program to the next level,” Brian Williamson said. “I am very impressed with the university, the athletic department and personnel there.

A graduate of the University of Texas (1982), Brian Williamson played on the Longhorns golf team for four years. Following his playing career, he served as a graduate assistant golf coach at Texas in 1982.

August 18

CALIFORNIA

Newly named head men’s golf coach Walter Chun has named Eric Mina assistant golf coach at California. Mina, who played college golf for the Golden Bears graduating in 2011, won the 2010 Pac-10 Conference title.

“Bringing Eric back to the Cal men’s golf program is an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Chun said. “His personality, his enthusiasm, his knowledge for the game, and the accomplishments he had while he was a student-athlete at Cal will all help the program grow. I’m grateful for the commitment he’s already shown. He will certainly be a tremendous asset for the players, and he will be a great role model for these young men. I am excited to start working with him!”

Mina played professionally from 2011-14 in Japan Tour, PGA Tour China, European Tour and Web.com Tour events. He most recently worked as a master instructor at the Jeff Isler Golf Academy in Southlake, Texas.

“I’m extremely excited about this opportunity and ready to get started,” Mina said. “I built so many memories as a student-athlete at Cal and to be able to come back and help carry the torch of Cal alums on this coaching staff is going to be an amazing experience. My fellow Cal alums Steve Desimone and Walter Chun have done so much for so many people, and I am thrilled to be able to help continue that tradition. I’m really looking forward to it.”

August 17

NORTH FLORIDA

North Florida women’s golf has announced Stephanie Connelly as the assistant golf coach.

Connelly has been playing professional golf since 2009. She has spent time on the Symetra Tour and the Canadian Women’s Tour. She competed in the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open.

“Stephanie is an incredible player that brings a tremendous amount of knowledge with regard to player development and course management to our program,” said North Florida coach Joanne Berglund. “With her successful playing career collegiately and professionally, she understands what it takes to be part of a program that competes at the highest level of college golf and as a professional. I feel she will relate very well to our players and recruits, and I am confident that the momentum of this program will continue to build with Stephanie on staff.”

Connelly played college golf at Ohio State and the University of Central Florida. While at UCF she was a three-time All-CUSA selection.

“First of all, I want to thank Joanne for giving me this tremendous opportunity,” said Connelly. “I am really looking forward to coaching and getting a different aspect to the game of golf. I feel like I have a lot to offer and learn in this position. This is a great chance for me to develop and grow in the game, but also share some of the things I’ve learned from my time playing in college and as a professional. I want to help the team continue to build on their successes.”

August 17

MARQUETTE

Marquette coach Steve Bailey has announced Gator Todd as the program’s assistant coach.

Todd is a former University of Alabama golfer and was All-SEC. Following his collegiate career he played professionally on the Web.com Tour in 2012.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Gator join our coaching staff,” Bailey said. “He exemplifies our team values and comes to Marquette with a competitive edge and passion to help our guys improve. Gator brings a wealth of experience from the collegiate and professional level. His time working under coach Jay Seawell at Alabama, along with Todd Anderson and Randy Myers at Sea Island Golf Club, will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

A four-year letterman at Alabama, Todd played in 43 tournaments during his Crimson Tide career and competed in the 2005 and 2007 NCAA Championships. He posted 11 career top-10 finishes and five times placed in the top five.

Todd replaces Mike Bielawski, who left his position as assistant golf coach to pursue another opportunity outside of golf.

August 16

VIRGINIA

Bowen Sargent, head men’s golf coach at Virginia, has announced the hiring of John Phillips as the Cavaliers’ new assistant coach. Phillips joins the Virginia golf program after spending the past five seasons at VCU. Phillips replaces Corey Ziedonis, who was named assistant coach at Indiana a few weeks ago.

Phillips was the Rams’ full-time assistant coach the past three years and served as a volunteer assistant in 2013-14 and a graduate assistant coach in 2012-13.

“I am honored to have John join our program,” Sargent said. “John comes to Virginia after several years working as the assistant coach at VCU under Matt Ball. John will be very valuable to our program in many ways but especially in recruiting and player development. As a Richmond native, John knows and understands golf in Virginia. Additionally, he’s created many new contacts internationally while recruiting for VCU. John has great knowledge of coaching and teaching, and he comes very highly recommended by both players and coaches, alike. I’m excited to get the season started with John on board.”

Phillips, a two-year captain, played college golf at Bridgewater College and was a four-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection and guided Bridgewater College to the 2010 ODAC team title and an appearance in the 2010 NCAA Division III Championship.

August 16

FURMAN

Jeff Hull was named head women’s golf coach at Furman earlier this summer and now Hull has named Laura DeMarco his assistant coach. DeMarco was a four-year member of the golf team at Furman and helped Furman claim victory at the 2015 Southern Conference Championship.

“I am very proud to announce Laura DeMarco as our new assistant coach,” Hull said. “I was fortunate to watch her develop as a true leader during her time at Furman, and I am confident that she will continue to lead this team into the future. Laura’s passion for Furman and understanding of what it takes to succeed here will be an asset not only in recruiting but also in the development of championship teams.”

DeMarco spent the last year playing professionally on the Symetra Tour.

“I loved my time at Furman and am excited to return as a coach,” said DeMarco. “My goal has been to one day coach at Furman, and I am very grateful to Coach Hull for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to learn from him and quickly grow as a coach and person. We have a great group of hardworking talented ladies and I am looking forward to a great season.”

August 16

UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE

Dustin Bierman has been named Director of Golf and will coach the men’s and women’s golf teams at the University of Dubuque. Bierman is also the assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of Dubuque.

Prior to coming to the University of Dubuque, Bierman was an assistant men’s basketball coach and head women’s golf coach at Ashford University from 2006-08.

“I’m excited to take over both programs and look forward to building the two programs into elite teams,” commented Bierman. “The legacy and direction coach Jon Davison has been guiding the men’s team is what I will strive to attain, not only for the men’s team, but also with the women’s squad as well.”

LYCOMING

Lycoming College, an NCAA Division III school located in Williamsport, Pa., has announced Bret Moyer as men’s golf coach.

“I am extremely excited that Brett will be joining us as the head men’s golf coach,” Lycoming Director of Athletics Mike Clark said. “He is an outstanding player and has a great background as a teacher of the game. Throughout our talks, Brett made clear that he has an interest in helping our players improve and become lifelong lovers of the game. With our growing relationship with Williamsport Country Club and our continued relationship with White Deer Golf Course and an expanded schedule that will include a fall season for the first time in program history, we are looking forward to the future for Warrior golf.”

August 15

WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Andrea Wieland as its head golf coach.

Wieland has been the head girls golf coach at Milton (Wisc.) High School, where she led the team to runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011. In Wieland’s 12 years at the helm, Milton girls golf tallied eight regional championships, five sectional titles, two conference championships and one individual state title.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to the Warhawk Family,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Amy Edmonds said. “During our search and screen process, Andrea stood out in a talented candidate pool for her experience, organization and leadership. She has demonstrated a high level of success as a head coach, and her ties to the local golf community are vast and strong.

A four-year letter winner at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1997-2000, Wieland was a four-time National Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar and the Wisconsin Women’s State Golf Association Amateur Player of the Year in 1999. Following graduation, Wieland played professionally on various mini-tours from 2001-03.

“I am very excited to start this new chapter of my coaching career,” Wieland said. “I look forward to working at UW-Whitewater, a great university and community, and I am excited for the challenge of bringing the women’s golf program up to the standard that many of the athletic department’s other teams have set.

August 15

WESTERN MICHIGAN

With Stacy Snider leaving her position as head coach at Western Michigan to be the assistant coach at Ohio State, that leaves a Division I coaching job open.

Sources close to the situation are hoping the position will attract candidates with some coaching experience at the collegiate level and hope to get a coach in place soon. This could be a good first head coaching job for assistant coaches out there wanting to have their own program. Or how about the Division II, Division III or NAIA coach hoping to coach at the Division I level.

Western Michigan competes in the Mid-American Conference, ranked No. 136 in the final Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. The Broncos placed fifth in the MAC Championship last spring.

August 13

OHIO STATE

We have seen head coaches at various levels on the men’s side leave to be assistants in the power conferences, but not so much on the women’s side. However, we can add Stacy Snider to what’s expected to be a growing list in women’s golf.

Snider spent the past four seasons as the head coach at Western Michigan and Louisiana-Monroe. This upcoming season she will be the assistant coach at Ohio State.

“Stacy brings a wealth of knowledge to the Buckeyes as an All-Big Ten player at Michigan State, as a professional on the Symetra and LPGA tours, as a teacher, and as a former head coach,” said Therese Hession, Ohio State’s women’s head coach. “Stacy is very positive, competitive and energetic. I am certain she will make an immediate impact with our players both on and off the course. I’m excited for her addition.”

Snider, who is from Grand Rapids, Mich., was a standout golfer at Michigan State. Twice she was named to the All-Big Ten team. Following her time in East Lansing, she turned pro competing on the Symetra Tour and LPGA Tour for three years.

August 11

ARIZONA STATE

Matt Thurmond has announced Van Williams will join him at Arizona State. Williams comes to the Sun Devils golf program after spending three years as the assistant coach at Oregon.

“I’ve watched Van up close now for a few years,” said Thurmond, who was the head coach at Washington from 2002-2016. “He is a special person and coach and really connects with his players in ways that few can. He has a deep interest in them and a knack for bringing out their best on and off the course. I’m excited to have him partner with us and to work together to make this Sun Devil Golf experience the best years of our young men’s lives.”

This past year Williams assisted Oregon in its run to the national title. The Ducks claimed the program’s first NCAA golf championship in June.

“I want to thank Coach Thurmond and the Sun Devil Athletic Department for the opportunity to continue to grow and learn as a coach under their leadership,” says Williams. “I am humbled and honored to join the Sun Devil athletic family and golf program that includes 12 Pac-12 titles, two NCAA titles and an incredible list of individual honors and awards.”

Prior to his time at Oregon, Williams coached the golf team at Wake Tech Community College. Aside from coaching men’s and women’s golf, he coached basketball as well. In 2009, he helped start the men’s basketball program at Wake Tech and was the school’s first head men’s basketball coach. Prior to joining Wake Tech, he started his coaching career as an associate men’s basketball coach at Cape Fear Community College for two years (2006-08). Williams then moved on as an assistant men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, Shaw University.

Williams played two sports while attending Southeastern University (1998-2000), where he was a two-year starter for the basketball team while also playing golf.

In addition to his coaching experience, Williams served as a caddie for Oregon head coach Casey Martin (2001-04) on the PGA and Web.com (then-Nationwide) tours.

August 11

MICHIGAN

Michigan head coach Chris Whitten has named an assistant coach. Former Ball State golfer Patrick Wilkes-Krier will fill the vacancy left by Nick Pumford, who was named head coach at Oakland University earlier this summer.

“I could not be happier to add Patrick Wilkes-Krier to our program,” said Whitten. “He will make an immediate impact with our players and help in every facet of our team. He has followed the same road as many of our student-athletes, having success in junior golf, improving tremendously in college and then making the transition to professional golf for a long career.”

Wilkes-Krier, who is from Ann Arbor, spent eight years playing professionally. Following his professional career, he became an instructor in 2015 at the Kendall Academy at Miles of Golf outside of Ann Arbor.

“Having grown up in Ann Arbor, I’ve long had great admiration and love for the University of Michigan and to think now that I’ll be a part of it is exciting,” said Wilkes-Krier. “I’ve known Chris for a long time and cannot wait to help with this team that he’s put together. I only have great memories from my collegiate golf career, and I’m eager to return to that atmosphere.”

August 11

WASHINGTON

For the last 21 years the University of Washington golf empire was built under the direction of O.D. Vincent and Matt Thurmond. Yesterday the keys were handed over to UAB coach Alan Murray.

There is no doubting Murray’s ability to coach golf. In just three years as a head coach, he is three-for-three in guiding the Blazers to the NCAA finals. He was also named Golfweek’s Coach of the Year for his efforts during the 2013-14 season. But, the Washington job is a monster of a job and competes in arguably the toughest conference in college golf. It will be a tough task for Murray to keep Washington going in the same direction it has been. Heck, it would be a tough task for anyone.

Thurmond had his Husky golf teams advancing to 12 of the last 15 NCAA Championships.

Give Washington credit for going out and finding one of the hottest coaches in the game. There is no doubt Murray would have landed in a power five conference in the next couple of years. Now, who will be lucky enough to follow in Murray’s footsteps in Birmingham?

August 10

CLEMSON

We have not seen a lot of former touring pros join the coaching ranks lately and certainly have seen far less in the women’s game. However, after 16 years of experience on the LPGA, Heather Bowie-Young has been named the assistant women’s golf coach at Clemson.

Young won an individual NCAA Championship (1997) while playing golf at the University of Texas after assisting Arizona State to a pair of team national championships (1994 and 1995).

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Coach Hester and the administration have given me here in Clemson,” said Young. “This program has achieved so much in just three years, and I am looking forward to continuing to build on that success with Coach Hester and these talented student-athletes.”

While a member of the LPGA, Young recorded 28 top-10 finishes. She won the 2005 Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic. In 2003, she was a member of the U.S. Solheim Cup team and served from 2011-12 and 2014-15 as a member of the LPGA Player Advisory Group.

“I am thrilled to have Heather join the coaching staff at Clemson,” said Hester. “Her playing experience at the NCAA level as well as on the LPGA Tour make her a wonderful asset to Clemson. As an NCAA Champion and LPGA Tour winner, she has competed at the highest level. Her knowledge of the game and ability to lead by example are unparalleled. She has literally ‘been there and done’ what our student-athletes are striving to do by excelling both in the classroom and on the golf course. I anticipate the hands on impact she will have on the program will be substantial and I look forward to working with her.

Bowie-Young ended her college career winning nine individual titles and was a four-time All-American and a three-time Scholastic All-American.

August 10

UNION

Union College, a NAIA school in Barbourville, Ky., has named Bill Sergent head men’s and women’s golf coach. Sergent replaces Tony Carruba, who recently resigned to pursue other interests.

For nearly 30 years (1978-2007), Sergent coached the men’s golf team at University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), started the women’s golf program in 1994 and coached the squad until his departure in December of 2007. Sergent left Cumberlands to become the Director of Golf at Crooked Creek Golf Club in London, Ky., where he served until 2010. He returned to coaching in 2012 where he coached the golf teams for South Laurel High School for one season. Sergent also coached at UVa-Wise in 2014-15.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be at Union,” Sergent said. “It’s a good school; I’ve always known that. The athletic program is getting better and better every year under Tim Curry’s auspices. I am excited about being here, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to win some AAC championships.”

While at Cumberlands, Sergent won total of 16 conference championships. He guided the men’s team to 11 NAIA championship appearances and the women advanced to the championship four times.

August 8

PEPPERDINE

Pepperdine head coach Laurie Gibbs has announced Katie Mitchell as the program’s assistant coach. Mitchell is a recent graduate of the University of Louisville where she had a scoring average of 73.97 her senior year, second-best on the team and sixth-best in program history. She also recorded four top-10 finishes.

“We are excited to have Katie join our women’s golf program,” Gibbs said. “There was tremendous interest in the assistant coaching position from excellent candidates around the country, and we appreciate everyone taking the time to be considered. Katie’s combination of college golf experience and her energetic personality will help our players to continue to improve all aspects of their game in competition.”

Mitchell replaces Leanne Craig, who spent five seasons on staff but is stepping down as she is soon expecting her second child.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with such a knowledgeable coach in Laurie Gibbs and learn from her many years of success and experience,” Mitchell said. “I fell in love with Pepperdine the moment I visited. The people I will be working with already seem like family. I love the team atmosphere of college golf, and I am thrilled to be able to use my collegiate experiences to help the program and to have an impactful influence on the players. The principles that Pepperdine’s Athletic Department is built on captured me. Beginning my coaching career with Pepperdine and Laurie is a dream come true.”

August 8

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

With the departure of head coach Ryan Jamison, who left to be the assistant coach at Stanford, Nova Southeastern has named Christopher Carlin head men’s golf coach. Carlin had spent the past four years as the assistant men’s and women’s coach at Barry University. Carlin was also a four-year member of the golf team a Barry. “After a very competitive search, it became clear that Chris Carlin is the right person to be the next leader of our men’s golf program,” Director of Athletics Michael Mominey said.

“His experience speaks for itself and what the committee and I really admire is his obvious passion and clear vision of what a championship program is and should be. His local ties in the community and familiarity with the conference and DII is also affirmation that Chris will have every opportunity to be successful very quickly.”

Prior to his time at Barry, Carlin spent two seasons as the assistant coach at American Heritage High School for both the boys and girls teams. “Being from South Florida, I feel so blessed to be able to have the opportunity to stay in my hometown and coach,” Carlin said.

“I am very thankful to Mike Mominey for this opportunity and I’m excited to start this new chapter in my career as the Sharks men’s golf head coach. Everyone at NSU was so welcoming through the interview process and I am very happy to be a part of NSU and associated with such great faculty and staff. To become a head coach has been an aspiration of mine for several years and now to become the head men’s golf coach at Nova Southeastern just makes it that much better!”

August 5

MENLO

Menlo College has announced Robert Jan as the men’s and women’s golf coach. Menlo College is an NAIA school located in Atherton, Calif. Jan, a native of Northbrook, Ill., spent last season as the head men’s coach at NCAA Division I Chicago State. Prior to his time at Chicago State, Jan served as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Ashford University, an NAIA school located in Iowa. While at Ashford, Jan guided the men’s team to a top 25 NAIA ranking in just his second season. Before Ashford he was the head men’s golf coach at the College of Lake County and coached both the men’s and women’s golf program at NCAA Division III Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.

“I’m thrilled to have Robert as the head of our golf program at Menlo College,” said Menlo Director of Athletics Keith Spataro. “His experience as a coach and a professional in the golf industry combined with his understanding of the student-athlete experience are perfectly aligned with the values of our department.” Jan played college golf at Millikin University.

August 4 CAMPBELL Campbell head coach John Crooks has named Tahnia Ravnjak assistant women’s golf coach. Ravnjak, who completed her playing career last spring, earned Big South all-conference honors in each of her four years at Campbell – winning the conference title two times and placing second twice. Ravnjak, a native of Cordeaux Heights, Australia, played in four consecutive NCAA regional tournaments and twice qualified for the NCAA Championship. “I’m excited to share my experiences with our student-athletes,” said Ravnjak. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to begin my coaching career at a place where everyone is like family. I’m really looking forward to the start of the season.” Campbell has made an NCAA postseason appearance 19 times in the last 24 years and has finished either first or second in its conference tournament 23 times in 25 seasons under the direction of Crooks. “Tahnia was an extremely effective team captain and caring member of our team and the fact that she’s decided to stay here and help at Campbell as she begins her coaching career is just a win-win situation,” said Crooks. “When you’re looking for a coach, you want somebody who can share their experiences and she can definitely do that. Tahnia always had the respect of her teammates, worked hard and made the sacrifices necessary to be successful.”

August 4

OREGON STATE

Recently named head women’s coach Dawn Shockley has announced Kelly Kerkvliet will be the new assistant coach for the Beavers. Shockley, who had been the assistant coach the past two years, was named head coach a few weeks ago replacing Sammie Chergo who resigned at the end of the 2016 spring season. Kelly Kerkvliet competed for the Oregon State women’s golf team from 2001-05 and was an assistant coach during the 2013-14 season. Kerkvliet worked as a graphic designer in the health care industry the past two years. Before joining Oregon State as an assistant coach in 2013, she was the Director of Junior Golf for the Idaho Golf Association. Prior to her time with the Idaho Golf Association, Kerkvliet was an assistant golf professional at BanBury Golf Course in Boise, Idaho.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to return to Oregon State,” Kerkvliet said. “I’ve had the pleasure to get to know coach Shockley over the past couple years and believe in her vision for the team and the players. I look forward to helping her take the program to the next level.”

August 3

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

Amanda Brown has announced she will resigning as head women’s golf coach at Nova Southeastern University. Brown has spent 11 years as an assistant coach, associate head coach, head coach and four years as a player at Nova Southeastern. Brown has said she will pursue other career opportunities.

“NSU has been a major part of my life over the past 15 years both as a student-athlete and as a coach. I appreciate the opportunity to have received a high-quality education as a student-athlete and it has been an honor to coach, serve and mentor the student-athletes who have helped build the program to what it is today,” Brown said.

In five seasons as the head coach, Brown’s teams advanced to the NCAA Division II finals four out of the last five years and finished in the top-five or better in each of those years.

August 3

DEPAUL

DePaul head golf men’s golf coach Betty Kaufmann has announced Marty Schiene has joined her staff as an assistant coach. Schiene comes to DePaul after spending last year at Loyola where he spent time with the Ramblers women’s golf program.

Prior to joining the Loyola staff in 2015, Schiene was the head men’s golf coach at Chicago State for five seasons. Before he joined the collegiate coaching ranks, Schiene competed for 15 years on the Canadian, South African, Asian and Australian Tours. He was a member of the PGA Tour in 1993. He also competed in four U.S. Opens and won the Illinois Open three times. He also won the 1997 Nevada Open. Schiene replaces Dave Cunningham. August 2

CENTRAL COLLEGE

NCAA Division III Central College has named Jon Olson head men’s golf coach. Olson replaces Chad Green who was names head coach earlier this summer at Missouri Science & Technology.

Olson, who was the 2014 Iowa Golf Association amateur player of the year, spent the last two seasons as the boys golf coach at head boys’ golf coach at Ankeny Centennial High School where they he guided the team to the 2013 Iowa Class 4A state title. Olson played college golf at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Central College has won 32 Iowa Conference men’s golf championships, including six in the past eight seasons, and received 33 NCAA Division III tournament berths since 1976.

“We looked at several strong candidates and came away very impressed with Coach Olson,” athletics director Eric Van Kley said. “He’s passionate about coaching, about golf and about being part of the Central College family. We like the energy and enthusiasm he brings. He’s highly regarded within the sport and is a tireless worker who has been successful in the business world as well. We’re convinced that he is the right person to lead our program to even greater heights and to serve our student-athletes.” August 1

INDIANA

Indiana men’s golf coach Mike Mayer has filled his vacant assistant coaching position. Mayer has announced Corey Ziedonis will return to Bloomington and be reunited with the Hoosiers golf program.

Ziedonis was a four-year member of the golf team from 2009-2013. After his playing career was completed, he spent the next two seasons as a graduate assistant with the men’s golf program at Ball State. More recently Ziedonis was an assistant coach at Virginia under Bowen Sargent since January.

“First, I am extremely grateful to Coach Mayer for giving me the opportunity to return to IU and his belief in me as an integral part of the program moving forward,” Ziedonis said. “To have the chance to coach at my alma mater in the state where I grew up is something that I have always dreamed and I can’t wait to get started. I believe there are big things in store for IU men’s golf on the horizon and I’m excited to be part of that.”

Ziedonis replaces Brian McCants, who was named head men’s coach at Xavier a few weeks ago.

August 1

DENVER

Denver head coach Lindsay Kuhle has named former University of Arizona men’s golfer Kolton Lapa as her assistant coach. Lapa finished his playing career this past season where he finished his senior campaign with a 74.81 stroke average and recorded four top-20 and two top-10 finishes. Lapa was team captain during his final two seasons at the University of Arizona while also serving on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) during his senior season. He played at the University of Nebraska and set the Huskers 54-hole scoring record for a freshman at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate.

“Kolton comes to DU with a wealth of playing experience at the highest level in college golf,” Kuhle said. “I am very excited for Kolton to join our family and help continue to build a strong program both athletically and academically. Kolton has a passion for golf, playing, learning, teaching and coaching. He will help our program with player development and continue to recruit the best student-athletes in the world to come to our university.”

August 1

CALIFORNIA

It took a little longer than expected, but California has finally named Walter Chun as its next golf coach. Full story

2016-17 NCAA Division I coaching changes

September 9

PIEDMONT

Piedmont College Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jim Peeples announced the hiring of his department’s golf staff.

J.P. Kircher has been named Director of Golf and head men’s coach and Susan Martin selected head women’s coach. The duo replaces Michael McMunn who coached both the men’s and women’s teams.

Kircher played college golf at Huntingdon College where he helped the team to four straight top-ten finishes in NCAA tournament play.

“I look forward to competing with many of the familiar teams from my days as a college player,” said Kircher. “The Piedmont golf program is very unique and there is no reason why we won’t compete with the best teams in the country.”

Martin played her college golf at Methodist, where she helped the Monarchs to four consecutive NCAA championship victories. She also won individual titles in 2008 and 2009 and was a four-time All-American.

“We are extremely fortunate to have found Susan Martin to lead our women’s golf program,” said Peeples. “Susan has national championship experience both as an individual and with a team. I’m excited for the possibilities that will exist under her leadership, and I am happy that she will be joining the Piedmont family.”

September 8

WESTERN CAROLINA

Sara Anne McGetrick has been named head women’s golf coach at Western Carolina. McGetrick replaces Mallory Hetzel, who was named head coach at Old Dominion earlier this month.

McGetrick previously coached at Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C., building the Valkyries’ program from scratch. During her four-year stint, the program climbed to a No. 29 GolfStat ranking in its third year of existence. She also has coaching experience at the high school level.

“We are very excited to welcome Coach McGetrick to the Catamount family,” said Associate Athletics Director Gorham Bradley, chair of the search committee – and a former men’s golf coach at WCU. “Her passion for student-athlete excellence and proven experience developing collegiate golfers aligned perfectly with our vision for the WCU Golf program. Under her leadership, the future of Catamount Women’s Golf is very bright.”

McGetrick, who played on the LPGA Tour from 1986-1992, played college golf at Furman under current Alabama coach Mic Potter. She played in three NCAA championships while a member of the Furman golf team.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been chosen to lead the Western Carolina women’s golf team as the new head golf coach,” said McGetrick. “The minute I set foot on campus, I knew it was a perfect fit for me and I can’t wait to start this new chapter of Catamount women’s golf.”

September 6

AMHERST

Elizabeth Davis has been named head women’s golf coach at Amherst College an NCAA Division III school located in Amherst, Mass.

“We are very excited to welcome Elizabeth as the next head women’s golf coach at Amherst College,” said Amherst College Director of Athletics Don Faulstick. “The search committee was very impressed by Elizabeth’s championship golf background and overall accomplishments as a standout Division III student-athlete. We look forward to adding her talents to our athletics department and women’s golf program.”

Davis, a native of Houston, Texas, played her college golf at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Davis was a member of the 2013 NCAA Division III National Championship team.

“I want to thank the search committee and the rest of the Amherst community for selecting me for this outstanding opportunity,” Davis said. “I look forward to continuing and growing the tradition of success within the women’s golf program at Amherst College both on the golf course and in the classroom.”

September 3

WASHINGTON

Earlier this summer Andrea VanderLende resigned as assistant coach after spending seven seasons with the Husky golf program. With the season about to start, head coach Mary Lou Mulflur has announced the hiring of Chessey Thomas as assistant coach. Thomas spent last season as the assistant coach at the University of Idaho.

“I am excited to add Chessey to our team,” said Mulflur. “Using her experience as a successful student-athlete at Tennessee as well as her time as a professional, she will play a vital role in the development of our student-athletes. Her knowledge of all things social media will assist us in continuing to get the word out about Washington women’s golf.”

Thomas played collegiate golf at the University of Tennessee (2010-14) where she was all-SEC second team selection as a senior. During her career, she posted 15 top-25 finishes including one tournament victory as a senior. Thomas, who was born in Santiago, Chile but raised in Spokane, Wash., won two-straight 4A Washington State Championships in 2009 and 2010.

Additionally, former Husky standout SooBin Kim will join the staff as a student coach.

September 1

AUGUSTA

Augusta University has announced JP van der Walt as the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs. Van der Walt will assist men’s head golf coach Jack O’Keefe and women’s head golf coach Caroline Hegg with all aspects of their respective programs.

He comes to Augusta after spending two seasons as a graduate assistant men’s coach at Columbus State in Columbus, Ga. He returned to CSU as a coach after finishing up his playing career there in 2009.

Van der Walt, who is from Plettenberg, South Africa, turned pro and competed from 2009-2013 and was a member of the Sunshine Tour from 2011-2013. He also spent time as caddy for his brother Tjaart van der Walt, who has had full time status on the PGA Tour and currently competes on the European Tour.

August 31

UAB

Earlier this summer, Alan Murray left his position as head men’s golf coach at UAB to be named the golf coach at the University of Washington. Now, UAB has filled that vacancy.

Charleston Southern University coach Mike Wilson has been selected to guide the UAB men’s golf team.

“UAB is a wonderful university with an outstanding golf program that is capable of winning national championships,” Wilson said. “The city of Birmingham and its great golf courses was a very strong attraction. I want to thank Mark Ingram and the entire UAB administration for the opportunity to lead an amazing program with rich history.”

Wilson spent the previous nine years at Charleston Southern. He was the head women’s golf coach from 2007-09 before being named the men’s coach in 2009. In 2011, Wilson was appointed the Director of Golf which gave him oversight of both programs while remaining as the head men’s golf coach. Wilson’s men’s team is coming off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances and won the 2015 Big South title. The Buccaneers’ selection to the Tuscaloosa Regional in 2016 marked the first time in CSU history that a program earned an at-large berth into an NCAA championship event.

“Mike Wilson is a tremendous leader and golf coach,” UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said. “Not only does Mike bring an impressive knowledge of the game, but he has extensive experience as an administrator. Coming off our third straight NCAA tournament at UAB, we are confident that Mike will continue our success on the national stage and elevate our program to new heights.”

August 31

PACIFIC

Pacific head coach John Cook has announced Nicholas Ziccardi as the program’s assistant coach. Ziccardi becomes the golf program’s first full-time assistant. Ziccardi joins the program from St. Lawrence University where he spent the last two seasons as the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach.

“I am excited to get started with Nick and have him get to work with the team,” said Cook. “He is going to be a great addition to the program both on and off the course with his experience as both a championship player and more recently a coach. I am looking forward to this next year.”

A graduate of Northwood University (now known as Keiser), Ziccardi was the captain of the Seahawks’ golf team. Prior to Northwood, Ziccardi played at Oklahoma Christian University where he won the program’s first-ever NAIA National Championship in 2009.

August 30

FERRIS STATE

Ferris State University named Kyle Wittenbach as head golf coach for the men’s and women’s teams. Wittenbach replaces Mike Mignano, who accepted another position as the youth program director for The First Tee of Northern Michigan earlier this summer. Wittenbach played his college golf at Ferris State under Mignano.

Along with coaching both the men’s and women’s teams at Ferris State, Wittenbach will also work closely with the school’s Professional Golf Management (PGM) program and FSU’s Katke Golf Course.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Kyle Wittenbach as our head coach along with his family,” said FSU Athletics Director Perk Weisenburger. “He had an outstanding collegiate career as a Bulldog student-athlete and has quickly had success in his coaching career. He possesses the necessary ability, work ethic and dedication to lead our men’s and women’s programs to new heights while carrying on a championship tradition of success. Kyle’s passion and vision were very prominent qualities that stood out during the interview process.”

Wittenbach had served as the head coach at Northern Michigan University since 2014. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Ferris State under Mignano in 2012. During his tenure at Northern Michigan, Wittenbach guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA postseason appearance since 1999.

“I’m extremely excited to be returning to coach at my alma mater,” Wittenbach said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for my family and it feels good to be coming home. Ferris State has had traditionally strong programs with a lot of accomplishments and I’m looking forward to building on that rich history while bringing championships to Big Rapids.

August 29

ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State has named Austin Sproles assistant women’s golf coach.

Sproles, who is a native of Bloomington, Ill., completed his college playing career in May. He was a four-year member of the Eastern Illinois men’s golf team.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Austin join our staff,” Illinois State head coach Darby Sligh said. “He has a wealth of playing experience and success at the Division I level and also brings with him an exercise science background that fits into our teaching principles perfectly. His calm demeanor and competitive spirit should serve this squad well during his time here at Illinois State.”

August 28

OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion University has found a replacement for Andrew Crabtree, who resigned to become the assistant women’s coach at UNLV earlier this summer. Western Carolina head coach Mallory Hetzel has been made women’s golf coach at Old Dominion.

“She brings a wealth of experience to the program not only as a previous head coach but as an outstanding college player as well,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Bruce Stewart said. “She has been categorized as a coach that is demanding and passionate about the holistic development of her student-athletes.”

Hetzel spent the last six years at Western Carolina.

“I would like to thank Dr. Selig, Bruce Stewart and the entire search committee for taking the time to get to know me. I’m honored to accept their offer to be the women’s golf coach at Old Dominion University. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Monarch family.” Hetzel said. “The resources at ODU will give current and future Monarchs every opportunity to be successful. This year’s team is very talented and they are ready to compete for a Conference USA Championship in April. I’m looking forward to getting settled in and going to work to help our student-athletes be successful in the classroom and on the golf course.”

Hetzel played college golf at Georgia. During her collegiate playing career she recorded eight top 10 individual finishes. She won the 2009 UNLV Invitational and posted a third-place finish at the 2009 SEC Championship. She was part of Georgia’s 2006-07 SEC Championship team. She also competed in the NCAA finals four times, finishing tied for sixth as a team her freshman year, eighth as a sophomore with 10th and 15th-place national finishes her final two seasons.

Western Carolina is now in search of a women’s golf coach.

August 26

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

After spending the past four years as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Arkansas Monticello, Heather Burgner Wall has been named the women’s golf coach at Nova Southeastern.

“We are excited to announce Heather Wall as our new head women’s golf coach,” said Michael Mominey, athletic director at Nova Southeastern. “She is a great addition to our Sharks family and we welcome her back ‘home’ to the Sunshine State Conference. I am very confident that she will keep the winning tradition of our program very much alive given her pedigree of success as a student-athlete, professional player and coach.”

Wall played college golf at Florida Southern from 2005-2009. She was a three-time first-team All-American. In 2007, Wall finished fourth overall at the NCAA Division II National Championship, leading the Moccasins to their fourth NCAA national title.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I am beyond blessed,” Wall said. “Nova Southeastern is a powerhouse in college golf and I can’t wait to get started. I’m leaving behind both a men’s and women’s team at Arkansas Monticello that is very special to me and I wish them nothing but the best. I would like to thank Mike Mominey, Kelley Kish and the rest of the Sharks family for making me feel so welcome and for believing in me. I am so excited to be back in the SSC and look forward to the future.”

Last year Nova Southeastern finished the season ranked No. 4 in the final Golfstat rankings. Wall replaces Amanda Brown, who resigned this summer.

August 25

PURDUE

Purdue men’s golf coach Rob Bradley has named Mitch Krywulycz assistant coach. Krywulycz replaces Jake Amos, who was named assistant coach at the University of South Carolina earlier this summer.

“We are really excited to have Mitch join our program. He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to Purdue,” Bradley said. “He was a very integral part in Augusta’s NCAA Championship teams in 2010 and 2011 and has had success on professional tours and in the coaching ranks last year at Augusta. His experience and knowledge of the golf will be very beneficial for our players moving forward.”

Krywulycz played college golf at Augusta State helping the Jaguars win back-to-back NCAA titles in 2010 and 2011. After college he spent time playing professionally and was a member of the PGA Latin America Tour in 2014 and 2015 before earning full status for 2016. He won the 2015 Volvo Colombian Masters and earned a runner-up finish in the 2014 Ecuador Open. Last spring he joined the staff at Augusta State.

“I am very excited to come to West Lafayette and join Purdue. The college golf community has a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Bradley and the work he has been able to accomplish in his short time here,” Krywulycz said.

August 24

HIGH POINT

With the state of North Carolina ranking 4th in the number of Division I golfers it produces, many feel the High Point golf program could be a dark horse program. Now, any expectations will fall on the shoulders of the new golf coach announced today. Charleston Southern assistant coach Brady Gregor has been named head men’s golf coach at High Point University. While at Charleston Southern, Gregor has helped the Buccaneers to consecutive NCAA postseason appearances.

“We are very excited to welcome Brady Gregor as our new men’s golf coach at High Point University,” High Point Athletic Director Dan Hauser said. “Brady is an enthusiastic and high-energy coach, who has helped lead student-athletes to success at the conference and national levels. I am confident that the future is very bright for HPU men’s golf under his leadership.”

Gregor was a two-sport athlete lettering in football and golf at Southwest Baptist University.

High Point is a Division I school competing in the Big South Conference. High Point was ranked No. 267 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings last year.

August 22

NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

New York University has named Brad Johnson head men’s and women’s golf coach. NYU competes in NCAA Division III golf.

Johnson spent the past three years as the head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams at Millsaps College. Prior to his time at Millsaps, Johnson was the assistant coach at NYU during the 2012-13 season.

“I am thrilled that Brad Johnson has agreed to return to NYU as our head coach of men’s and women’s varsity golf,” said NYU’s Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Director of Athletics Christopher Bledsoe. “Coach Johnson has a passion for teaching and developing students of the game of golf, and he has a deep understanding of the unique and exciting practice, competition and recruiting realities that are NYU. We are fortunate to have Brad and look forward to continued success and an even brighter future for NYU golf.”

Johnson spent the spring portion of the 2011-12 season as an assistant coach with the Skidmore College men’s golf program. As a member of the staff, he helped the squad earn its 26th consecutive NCAA Division III Championship berth.

“I am thrilled to be part of the New York University golf program again,” Johnson said. “I want to thank Todd Kolean for leaving a fantastic group of talented and conscientious student-athletes. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be the Head Golf Coach of this great University. I’m extremely excited to meet the players and have a great season and beyond. This program looks bright, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Johnson played his college golf at Northern Colorado and Colorado State.

August 22

SOUTHERN INDIANA

The University of Southern Indiana has named Daniel Wyatt men’s golf coach. Wyatt replaces Greg Charnes who resigned at the end of the 2015-16 season.

“I am excited to have Daniel join our staff, and I know our men’s golf program will make great strides forward under his leadership,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “He has a definite passion for golf, especially in the area of teaching.”

The University of Southern Indiana is a Division II competing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and located in Evansville, Ind.

South Carolina Beaufort

Kristyl Sunderman has been named head women’s golf coach at the University of South Carolina Beaufort (NAIA).

Sunderman, who has played in nine USGA events, played her college golf at UCLA and TCU and continues to compete in top amateur events around the country.

“We are excited about the breadth of experience Kristyl brings to USCB and the incredible passion she has for the game of golf, as well as for developing and mentoring young women,” USCB Director of Athletics Quin Monahan said. “I’m very excited about the future of our golf program and confident great things are in store for us.”

This will be Sunderman’s first coaching job.

“I plan to implement a special program for each of my players based on their strengths and weaknesses so that they are developed to their fullest potential,” Sunderman said. “I want each day to be so positive that they can’t wait for the next. In that journey of hard work and toil, I want the team to believe in themselves and the possibilities.”

August 20

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN

Richard Schmidt has been named head men’s and women’s golf coach at Birmingham-Southern University. The Panthers are an NCAA Division III school located in Birmingham, Ala.

“I’m excited to get started and to join the BSC family,” said Schmidt. “To be the head golf coach at BSC is a dream job and a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Schmidt has been an assistant golf professional at the Country Club of Birmingham and Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis during his career, conducting clinics and organizing golf tournaments.

“Richard has a wealth of experience in golf and is well engaged in the Birmingham golf community,” said Birmingham-Southern Athletics Director Kyndall Waters. “I’m excited to see his innate ability to lead and his passion for the game play out in our golf programs.”

Schmidt played his college golf at Jacksonville State, graduating in 1999.

August 20

DIXIE STATE

Dixie State University (NCAA Division II) men’s golf coach Brad Sutterfield has announced the hiring of Michael Jurca as the Trailblazers’ new assistant coach. Jurca, who is from St. George, Utah, was the assistant men’s golf coach at Utah Valley University last season.

“Michael will be a great addition to our golf program and will be a tremendous help in continuing our success on the course and in the classroom,” Sutterfield said. “He is an outstanding player with college experience and will be a good mentor to the student-athletes.”

Jurca played college golf at BYU.

August 19

FURMAN

Furman head coach Todd Satterfield has announced the hiring of Todd Eckstein as the team’s new assistant coach.

“I am excited to announce Todd as our new assistant coach,” said Satterfield. “I’ve known Todd for several years and watched him progress as a player, and I think his golf knowledge and passion will be exactly what we need. I look forward to working with him as we develop our players.”

Eckstein, who is from Durham, N.C., started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at Davidson during the fall of 2015, then spent the 2016 spring season at Mercer, where he served as assistant coach for the Bears’ men’s golf team. Eckstein played his college golf at Furman and was a team captain his senior season.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity Todd has given me to be a part of this historically successful program,” said Eckstein. “Furman truly blends academic and athletic excellence, and I believe our team has all the tools to compete for championships. I cannot wait to contribute to what I hope will be the best experience of our student-athletes’ lives.”

August 18

WEST ALABAMA

The University of West Alabama (NCAA Division II) has named Brian Williamson head men’s and women’s golf coach.

“We are pleased to have Brian Williamson join UWA Athletics as our head golf coach. Brian brings years of experience as a golf pro, teacher and college coach,” West Alabama Director of Athletics Stan Williamson said. “We look forward to Brian’s leadership in moving our golf teams toward future success.”

Brian Williamson comes to West Alabama from the University of Houston-Victoria in Texas, where he had been the head coach since 2010 and started both the men’s and women’s programs.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to come to the University of West Alabama and lead the program to the next level,” Brian Williamson said. “I am very impressed with the university, the athletic department and personnel there.

A graduate of the University of Texas (1982), Brian Williamson played on the Longhorns golf team for four years. Following his playing career, he served as a graduate assistant golf coach at Texas in 1982.

August 18

CALIFORNIA

Newly named head men’s golf coach Walter Chun has named Eric Mina assistant golf coach at California. Mina, who played college golf for the Golden Bears graduating in 2011, won the 2010 Pac-10 Conference title.

“Bringing Eric back to the Cal men’s golf program is an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Chun said. “His personality, his enthusiasm, his knowledge for the game, and the accomplishments he had while he was a student-athlete at Cal will all help the program grow. I’m grateful for the commitment he’s already shown. He will certainly be a tremendous asset for the players, and he will be a great role model for these young men. I am excited to start working with him!”

Mina played professionally from 2011-14 in Japan Tour, PGA Tour China, European Tour and Web.com Tour events. He most recently worked as a master instructor at the Jeff Isler Golf Academy in Southlake, Texas.

“I’m extremely excited about this opportunity and ready to get started,” Mina said. “I built so many memories as a student-athlete at Cal and to be able to come back and help carry the torch of Cal alums on this coaching staff is going to be an amazing experience. My fellow Cal alums Steve Desimone and Walter Chun have done so much for so many people, and I am thrilled to be able to help continue that tradition. I’m really looking forward to it.”

August 17

NORTH FLORIDA

North Florida women’s golf has announced Stephanie Connelly as the assistant golf coach.

Connelly has been playing professional golf since 2009. She has spent time on the Symetra Tour and the Canadian Women’s Tour. She competed in the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open.

“Stephanie is an incredible player that brings a tremendous amount of knowledge with regard to player development and course management to our program,” said North Florida coach Joanne Berglund. “With her successful playing career collegiately and professionally, she understands what it takes to be part of a program that competes at the highest level of college golf and as a professional. I feel she will relate very well to our players and recruits, and I am confident that the momentum of this program will continue to build with Stephanie on staff.”

Connelly played college golf at Ohio State and the University of Central Florida. While at UCF she was a three-time All-CUSA selection.

“First of all, I want to thank Joanne for giving me this tremendous opportunity,” said Connelly. “I am really looking forward to coaching and getting a different aspect to the game of golf. I feel like I have a lot to offer and learn in this position. This is a great chance for me to develop and grow in the game, but also share some of the things I’ve learned from my time playing in college and as a professional. I want to help the team continue to build on their successes.”

August 17

MARQUETTE

Marquette coach Steve Bailey has announced Gator Todd as the program’s assistant coach.

Todd is a former University of Alabama golfer and was All-SEC. Following his collegiate career he played professionally on the Web.com Tour in 2012.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Gator join our coaching staff,” Bailey said. “He exemplifies our team values and comes to Marquette with a competitive edge and passion to help our guys improve. Gator brings a wealth of experience from the collegiate and professional level. His time working under coach Jay Seawell at Alabama, along with Todd Anderson and Randy Myers at Sea Island Golf Club, will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

A four-year letterman at Alabama, Todd played in 43 tournaments during his Crimson Tide career and competed in the 2005 and 2007 NCAA Championships. He posted 11 career top-10 finishes and five times placed in the top five.

Todd replaces Mike Bielawski, who left his position as assistant golf coach to pursue another opportunity outside of golf.

August 16

VIRGINIA

Bowen Sargent, head men’s golf coach at Virginia, has announced the hiring of John Phillips as the Cavaliers’ new assistant coach. Phillips joins the Virginia golf program after spending the past five seasons at VCU. Phillips replaces Corey Ziedonis, who was named assistant coach at Indiana a few weeks ago.

Phillips was the Rams’ full-time assistant coach the past three years and served as a volunteer assistant in 2013-14 and a graduate assistant coach in 2012-13.

“I am honored to have John join our program,” Sargent said. “John comes to Virginia after several years working as the assistant coach at VCU under Matt Ball. John will be very valuable to our program in many ways but especially in recruiting and player development. As a Richmond native, John knows and understands golf in Virginia. Additionally, he’s created many new contacts internationally while recruiting for VCU. John has great knowledge of coaching and teaching, and he comes very highly recommended by both players and coaches, alike. I’m excited to get the season started with John on board.”

Phillips, a two-year captain, played college golf at Bridgewater College and was a four-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection and guided Bridgewater College to the 2010 ODAC team title and an appearance in the 2010 NCAA Division III Championship.

August 16

FURMAN

Jeff Hull was named head women’s golf coach at Furman earlier this summer and now Hull has named Laura DeMarco his assistant coach. DeMarco was a four-year member of the golf team at Furman and helped Furman claim victory at the 2015 Southern Conference Championship.

“I am very proud to announce Laura DeMarco as our new assistant coach,” Hull said. “I was fortunate to watch her develop as a true leader during her time at Furman, and I am confident that she will continue to lead this team into the future. Laura’s passion for Furman and understanding of what it takes to succeed here will be an asset not only in recruiting but also in the development of championship teams.”

DeMarco spent the last year playing professionally on the Symetra Tour.

“I loved my time at Furman and am excited to return as a coach,” said DeMarco. “My goal has been to one day coach at Furman, and I am very grateful to Coach Hull for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to learn from him and quickly grow as a coach and person. We have a great group of hardworking talented ladies and I am looking forward to a great season.”

August 16

UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE

Dustin Bierman has been named Director of Golf and will coach the men’s and women’s golf teams at the University of Dubuque. Bierman is also the assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of Dubuque.

Prior to coming to the University of Dubuque, Bierman was an assistant men’s basketball coach and head women’s golf coach at Ashford University from 2006-08.

“I’m excited to take over both programs and look forward to building the two programs into elite teams,” commented Bierman. “The legacy and direction coach Jon Davison has been guiding the men’s team is what I will strive to attain, not only for the men’s team, but also with the women’s squad as well.”

LYCOMING

Lycoming College, an NCAA Division III school located in Williamsport, Pa., has announced Bret Moyer as men’s golf coach.

“I am extremely excited that Brett will be joining us as the head men’s golf coach,” Lycoming Director of Athletics Mike Clark said. “He is an outstanding player and has a great background as a teacher of the game. Throughout our talks, Brett made clear that he has an interest in helping our players improve and become lifelong lovers of the game. With our growing relationship with Williamsport Country Club and our continued relationship with White Deer Golf Course and an expanded schedule that will include a fall season for the first time in program history, we are looking forward to the future for Warrior golf.”

August 15

WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Andrea Wieland as its head golf coach.

Wieland has been the head girls golf coach at Milton (Wisc.) High School, where she led the team to runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011. In Wieland’s 12 years at the helm, Milton girls golf tallied eight regional championships, five sectional titles, two conference championships and one individual state title.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to the Warhawk Family,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Amy Edmonds said. “During our search and screen process, Andrea stood out in a talented candidate pool for her experience, organization and leadership. She has demonstrated a high level of success as a head coach, and her ties to the local golf community are vast and strong.

A four-year letter winner at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1997-2000, Wieland was a four-time National Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar and the Wisconsin Women’s State Golf Association Amateur Player of the Year in 1999. Following graduation, Wieland played professionally on various mini-tours from 2001-03.

“I am very excited to start this new chapter of my coaching career,” Wieland said. “I look forward to working at UW-Whitewater, a great university and community, and I am excited for the challenge of bringing the women’s golf program up to the standard that many of the athletic department’s other teams have set.

August 15

WESTERN MICHIGAN

With Stacy Snider leaving her position as head coach at Western Michigan to be the assistant coach at Ohio State, that leaves a Division I coaching job open.

Sources close to the situation are hoping the position will attract candidates with some coaching experience at the collegiate level and hope to get a coach in place soon. This could be a good first head coaching job for assistant coaches out there wanting to have their own program. Or how about the Division II, Division III or NAIA coach hoping to coach at the Division I level.

Western Michigan competes in the Mid-American Conference, ranked No. 136 in the final Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. The Broncos placed fifth in the MAC Championship last spring.

August 13

OHIO STATE

We have seen head coaches at various levels on the men’s side leave to be assistants in the power conferences, but not so much on the women’s side. However, we can add Stacy Snider to what’s expected to be a growing list in women’s golf.

Snider spent the past four seasons as the head coach at Western Michigan and Louisiana-Monroe. This upcoming season she will be the assistant coach at Ohio State.

“Stacy brings a wealth of knowledge to the Buckeyes as an All-Big Ten player at Michigan State, as a professional on the Symetra and LPGA tours, as a teacher, and as a former head coach,” said Therese Hession, Ohio State’s women’s head coach. “Stacy is very positive, competitive and energetic. I am certain she will make an immediate impact with our players both on and off the course. I’m excited for her addition.”

Snider, who is from Grand Rapids, Mich., was a standout golfer at Michigan State. Twice she was named to the All-Big Ten team. Following her time in East Lansing, she turned pro competing on the Symetra Tour and LPGA Tour for three years.

August 11

ARIZONA STATE

Matt Thurmond has announced Van Williams will join him at Arizona State. Williams comes to the Sun Devils golf program after spending three years as the assistant coach at Oregon.

“I’ve watched Van up close now for a few years,” said Thurmond, who was the head coach at Washington from 2002-2016. “He is a special person and coach and really connects with his players in ways that few can. He has a deep interest in them and a knack for bringing out their best on and off the course. I’m excited to have him partner with us and to work together to make this Sun Devil Golf experience the best years of our young men’s lives.”

This past year Williams assisted Oregon in its run to the national title. The Ducks claimed the program’s first NCAA golf championship in June.

“I want to thank Coach Thurmond and the Sun Devil Athletic Department for the opportunity to continue to grow and learn as a coach under their leadership,” says Williams. “I am humbled and honored to join the Sun Devil athletic family and golf program that includes 12 Pac-12 titles, two NCAA titles and an incredible list of individual honors and awards.”

Prior to his time at Oregon, Williams coached the golf team at Wake Tech Community College. Aside from coaching men’s and women’s golf, he coached basketball as well. In 2009, he helped start the men’s basketball program at Wake Tech and was the school’s first head men’s basketball coach. Prior to joining Wake Tech, he started his coaching career as an associate men’s basketball coach at Cape Fear Community College for two years (2006-08). Williams then moved on as an assistant men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, Shaw University.

Williams played two sports while attending Southeastern University (1998-2000), where he was a two-year starter for the basketball team while also playing golf.

In addition to his coaching experience, Williams served as a caddie for Oregon head coach Casey Martin (2001-04) on the PGA and Web.com (then-Nationwide) tours.

August 11

MICHIGAN

Michigan head coach Chris Whitten has named an assistant coach. Former Ball State golfer Patrick Wilkes-Krier will fill the vacancy left by Nick Pumford, who was named head coach at Oakland University earlier this summer.

“I could not be happier to add Patrick Wilkes-Krier to our program,” said Whitten. “He will make an immediate impact with our players and help in every facet of our team. He has followed the same road as many of our student-athletes, having success in junior golf, improving tremendously in college and then making the transition to professional golf for a long career.”

Wilkes-Krier, who is from Ann Arbor, spent eight years playing professionally. Following his professional career, he became an instructor in 2015 at the Kendall Academy at Miles of Golf outside of Ann Arbor.

“Having grown up in Ann Arbor, I’ve long had great admiration and love for the University of Michigan and to think now that I’ll be a part of it is exciting,” said Wilkes-Krier. “I’ve known Chris for a long time and cannot wait to help with this team that he’s put together. I only have great memories from my collegiate golf career, and I’m eager to return to that atmosphere.”

August 11

WASHINGTON

For the last 21 years the University of Washington golf empire was built under the direction of O.D. Vincent and Matt Thurmond. Yesterday the keys were handed over to UAB coach Alan Murray.

There is no doubting Murray’s ability to coach golf. In just three years as a head coach, he is three-for-three in guiding the Blazers to the NCAA finals. He was also named Golfweek’s Coach of the Year for his efforts during the 2013-14 season. But, the Washington job is a monster of a job and competes in arguably the toughest conference in college golf. It will be a tough task for Murray to keep Washington going in the same direction it has been. Heck, it would be a tough task for anyone.

Thurmond had his Husky golf teams advancing to 12 of the last 15 NCAA Championships.

Give Washington credit for going out and finding one of the hottest coaches in the game. There is no doubt Murray would have landed in a power five conference in the next couple of years. Now, who will be lucky enough to follow in Murray’s footsteps in Birmingham?

August 10

CLEMSON

We have not seen a lot of former touring pros join the coaching ranks lately and certainly have seen far less in the women’s game. However, after 16 years of experience on the LPGA, Heather Bowie-Young has been named the assistant women’s golf coach at Clemson.

Young won an individual NCAA Championship (1997) while playing golf at the University of Texas after assisting Arizona State to a pair of team national championships (1994 and 1995).

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Coach Hester and the administration have given me here in Clemson,” said Young. “This program has achieved so much in just three years, and I am looking forward to continuing to build on that success with Coach Hester and these talented student-athletes.”

While a member of the LPGA, Young recorded 28 top-10 finishes. She won the 2005 Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic. In 2003, she was a member of the U.S. Solheim Cup team and served from 2011-12 and 2014-15 as a member of the LPGA Player Advisory Group.

“I am thrilled to have Heather join the coaching staff at Clemson,” said Hester. “Her playing experience at the NCAA level as well as on the LPGA Tour make her a wonderful asset to Clemson. As an NCAA Champion and LPGA Tour winner, she has competed at the highest level. Her knowledge of the game and ability to lead by example are unparalleled. She has literally ‘been there and done’ what our student-athletes are striving to do by excelling both in the classroom and on the golf course. I anticipate the hands on impact she will have on the program will be substantial and I look forward to working with her.

Bowie-Young ended her college career winning nine individual titles and was a four-time All-American and a three-time Scholastic All-American.

August 10

UNION

Union College, a NAIA school in Barbourville, Ky., has named Bill Sergent head men’s and women’s golf coach. Sergent replaces Tony Carruba, who recently resigned to pursue other interests.

For nearly 30 years (1978-2007), Sergent coached the men’s golf team at University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), started the women’s golf program in 1994 and coached the squad until his departure in December of 2007. Sergent left Cumberlands to become the Director of Golf at Crooked Creek Golf Club in London, Ky., where he served until 2010. He returned to coaching in 2012 where he coached the golf teams for South Laurel High School for one season. Sergent also coached at UVa-Wise in 2014-15.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be at Union,” Sergent said. “It’s a good school; I’ve always known that. The athletic program is getting better and better every year under Tim Curry’s auspices. I am excited about being here, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to win some AAC championships.”

While at Cumberlands, Sergent won total of 16 conference championships. He guided the men’s team to 11 NAIA championship appearances and the women advanced to the championship four times.

August 8

PEPPERDINE

Pepperdine head coach Laurie Gibbs has announced Katie Mitchell as the program’s assistant coach. Mitchell is a recent graduate of the University of Louisville where she had a scoring average of 73.97 her senior year, second-best on the team and sixth-best in program history. She also recorded four top-10 finishes.

“We are excited to have Katie join our women’s golf program,” Gibbs said. “There was tremendous interest in the assistant coaching position from excellent candidates around the country, and we appreciate everyone taking the time to be considered. Katie’s combination of college golf experience and her energetic personality will help our players to continue to improve all aspects of their game in competition.”

Mitchell replaces Leanne Craig, who spent five seasons on staff but is stepping down as she is soon expecting her second child.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with such a knowledgeable coach in Laurie Gibbs and learn from her many years of success and experience,” Mitchell said. “I fell in love with Pepperdine the moment I visited. The people I will be working with already seem like family. I love the team atmosphere of college golf, and I am thrilled to be able to use my collegiate experiences to help the program and to have an impactful influence on the players. The principles that Pepperdine’s Athletic Department is built on captured me. Beginning my coaching career with Pepperdine and Laurie is a dream come true.”

August 8

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

With the departure of head coach Ryan Jamison, who left to be the assistant coach at Stanford, Nova Southeastern has named Christopher Carlin head men’s golf coach. Carlin had spent the past four years as the assistant men’s and women’s coach at Barry University. Carlin was also a four-year member of the golf team a Barry. “After a very competitive search, it became clear that Chris Carlin is the right person to be the next leader of our men’s golf program,” Director of Athletics Michael Mominey said.

“His experience speaks for itself and what the committee and I really admire is his obvious passion and clear vision of what a championship program is and should be. His local ties in the community and familiarity with the conference and DII is also affirmation that Chris will have every opportunity to be successful very quickly.”

Prior to his time at Barry, Carlin spent two seasons as the assistant coach at American Heritage High School for both the boys and girls teams. “Being from South Florida, I feel so blessed to be able to have the opportunity to stay in my hometown and coach,” Carlin said.

“I am very thankful to Mike Mominey for this opportunity and I’m excited to start this new chapter in my career as the Sharks men’s golf head coach. Everyone at NSU was so welcoming through the interview process and I am very happy to be a part of NSU and associated with such great faculty and staff. To become a head coach has been an aspiration of mine for several years and now to become the head men’s golf coach at Nova Southeastern just makes it that much better!”

August 5

MENLO

Menlo College has announced Robert Jan as the men’s and women’s golf coach. Menlo College is an NAIA school located in Atherton, Calif. Jan, a native of Northbrook, Ill., spent last season as the head men’s coach at NCAA Division I Chicago State. Prior to his time at Chicago State, Jan served as the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Ashford University, an NAIA school located in Iowa. While at Ashford, Jan guided the men’s team to a top 25 NAIA ranking in just his second season. Before Ashford he was the head men’s golf coach at the College of Lake County and coached both the men’s and women’s golf program at NCAA Division III Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.

“I’m thrilled to have Robert as the head of our golf program at Menlo College,” said Menlo Director of Athletics Keith Spataro. “His experience as a coach and a professional in the golf industry combined with his understanding of the student-athlete experience are perfectly aligned with the values of our department.” Jan played college golf at Millikin University.

August 4 CAMPBELL Campbell head coach John Crooks has named Tahnia Ravnjak assistant women’s golf coach. Ravnjak, who completed her playing career last spring, earned Big South all-conference honors in each of her four years at Campbell – winning the conference title two times and placing second twice. Ravnjak, a native of Cordeaux Heights, Australia, played in four consecutive NCAA regional tournaments and twice qualified for the NCAA Championship. “I’m excited to share my experiences with our student-athletes,” said Ravnjak. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to begin my coaching career at a place where everyone is like family. I’m really looking forward to the start of the season.” Campbell has made an NCAA postseason appearance 19 times in the last 24 years and has finished either first or second in its conference tournament 23 times in 25 seasons under the direction of Crooks. “Tahnia was an extremely effective team captain and caring member of our team and the fact that she’s decided to stay here and help at Campbell as she begins her coaching career is just a win-win situation,” said Crooks. “When you’re looking for a coach, you want somebody who can share their experiences and she can definitely do that. Tahnia always had the respect of her teammates, worked hard and made the sacrifices necessary to be successful.”

August 4

OREGON STATE

Recently named head women’s coach Dawn Shockley has announced Kelly Kerkvliet will be the new assistant coach for the Beavers. Shockley, who had been the assistant coach the past two years, was named head coach a few weeks ago replacing Sammie Chergo who resigned at the end of the 2016 spring season. Kelly Kerkvliet competed for the Oregon State women’s golf team from 2001-05 and was an assistant coach during the 2013-14 season. Kerkvliet worked as a graphic designer in the health care industry the past two years. Before joining Oregon State as an assistant coach in 2013, she was the Director of Junior Golf for the Idaho Golf Association. Prior to her time with the Idaho Golf Association, Kerkvliet was an assistant golf professional at BanBury Golf Course in Boise, Idaho.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to return to Oregon State,” Kerkvliet said. “I’ve had the pleasure to get to know coach Shockley over the past couple years and believe in her vision for the team and the players. I look forward to helping her take the program to the next level.”

August 3

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

Amanda Brown has announced she will resigning as head women’s golf coach at Nova Southeastern University. Brown has spent 11 years as an assistant coach, associate head coach, head coach and four years as a player at Nova Southeastern. Brown has said she will pursue other career opportunities.

“NSU has been a major part of my life over the past 15 years both as a student-athlete and as a coach. I appreciate the opportunity to have received a high-quality education as a student-athlete and it has been an honor to coach, serve and mentor the student-athletes who have helped build the program to what it is today,” Brown said.

In five seasons as the head coach, Brown’s teams advanced to the NCAA Division II finals four out of the last five years and finished in the top-five or better in each of those years.

August 3

DEPAUL

DePaul head golf men’s golf coach Betty Kaufmann has announced Marty Schiene has joined her staff as an assistant coach. Schiene comes to DePaul after spending last year at Loyola where he spent time with the Ramblers women’s golf program.

Prior to joining the Loyola staff in 2015, Schiene was the head men’s golf coach at Chicago State for five seasons. Before he joined the collegiate coaching ranks, Schiene competed for 15 years on the Canadian, South African, Asian and Australian Tours. He was a member of the PGA Tour in 1993. He also competed in four U.S. Opens and won the Illinois Open three times. He also won the 1997 Nevada Open. Schiene replaces Dave Cunningham. August 2

CENTRAL COLLEGE

NCAA Division III Central College has named Jon Olson head men’s golf coach. Olson replaces Chad Green who was names head coach earlier this summer at Missouri Science & Technology.

Olson, who was the 2014 Iowa Golf Association amateur player of the year, spent the last two seasons as the boys golf coach at head boys’ golf coach at Ankeny Centennial High School where they he guided the team to the 2013 Iowa Class 4A state title. Olson played college golf at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Central College has won 32 Iowa Conference men’s golf championships, including six in the past eight seasons, and received 33 NCAA Division III tournament berths since 1976.

“We looked at several strong candidates and came away very impressed with Coach Olson,” athletics director Eric Van Kley said. “He’s passionate about coaching, about golf and about being part of the Central College family. We like the energy and enthusiasm he brings. He’s highly regarded within the sport and is a tireless worker who has been successful in the business world as well. We’re convinced that he is the right person to lead our program to even greater heights and to serve our student-athletes.” August 1

INDIANA

Indiana men’s golf coach Mike Mayer has filled his vacant assistant coaching position. Mayer has announced Corey Ziedonis will return to Bloomington and be reunited with the Hoosiers golf program.

Ziedonis was a four-year member of the golf team from 2009-2013. After his playing career was completed, he spent the next two seasons as a graduate assistant with the men’s golf program at Ball State. More recently Ziedonis was an assistant coach at Virginia under Bowen Sargent since January.

“First, I am extremely grateful to Coach Mayer for giving me the opportunity to return to IU and his belief in me as an integral part of the program moving forward,” Ziedonis said. “To have the chance to coach at my alma mater in the state where I grew up is something that I have always dreamed and I can’t wait to get started. I believe there are big things in store for IU men’s golf on the horizon and I’m excited to be part of that.”

Ziedonis replaces Brian McCants, who was named head men’s coach at Xavier a few weeks ago.

August 1

DENVER

Denver head coach Lindsay Kuhle has named former University of Arizona men’s golfer Kolton Lapa as her assistant coach. Lapa finished his playing career this past season where he finished his senior campaign with a 74.81 stroke average and recorded four top-20 and two top-10 finishes. Lapa was team captain during his final two seasons at the University of Arizona while also serving on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) during his senior season. He played at the University of Nebraska and set the Huskers 54-hole scoring record for a freshman at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate.

“Kolton comes to DU with a wealth of playing experience at the highest level in college golf,” Kuhle said. “I am very excited for Kolton to join our family and help continue to build a strong program both athletically and academically. Kolton has a passion for golf, playing, learning, teaching and coaching. He will help our program with player development and continue to recruit the best student-athletes in the world to come to our university.”

August 1

CALIFORNIA

It took a little longer than expected, but California has finally named Walter Chun as its next golf coach. Full story

2016-17 NCAA Division I coaching changes

July 31 ARIZONA STATE It’s not always easy to find quality assistant coaches. That’s why Arizona State women’s coach Missy Farr-Kaye has to be thrilled with the addition of Judd Easterling to her staff. Easterling had spent the last year as the assistant coach to Tim Mickelson and will make the switch to the women’s side for the 2016-17 season. Prior to arriving in Tempe, Easterling spent two seasons as an assistant at Missouri. Easterling played his college golf at Wichita State. “It’s a great opportunity for me to coach an amazing program and build on their reputation of producing All-Americans and LPGA winners,” said Easterling. “I’m happy to remain at ASU and still be a part of Sun Devil Golf.” Easterling replaces Tiffany Tavee who stepped down to focus on her graduate degree at Arizona State. Don’t expect Easterling to be in the assistant role many more years. He will be very attractive for administrators looking for coaches on either side in the next couple of years. July 28 GEORGIA TECH Something we rarely used to see is becoming much more common. An assistant coach leaving one place for another. This time it’s Drew McGee, who spent the last two years as the assistant coach at the University of New Mexico and is now the assistant coach at Georgia Tech. Prior to New Mexico, McGee was head men’s and women’s coach Northwood College (NAIA) in Cedar Hill, Texas. McGee, who played his college golf at Baylor, began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at McNeese State. “We’re excited for Drew to join our program,” said Georgia Tech head coach Bruce Heppler. “Drew has been involved in every aspect of the New Mexico program and has been successful in their recruiting over the past couple of years. He comes highly recommended and is highly-regarded by many of the coaches on the West Coast.” Jeff Pierce, who spent the 2015-16 year as the full-time assistant coach, will transition into a volunteer coaching role and assist with instruction and managing the Yellow Jackets’ new Noonan Golf Practice Facility. “Last fall, I made a decision to hire Coach Pierce in an effort to provide some specific skill instruction for our team. At that time, he was also working closely with several PGA Tour professionals. After reviewing this arrangement following the spring, we both decided that there wasn’t enough time for everyone to get the support they needed.With Coach Pierce moving to the volunteer role, he can still be involved in skill instruction with our team and work with players who stay behind when we are competing in tournaments.” “I am very excited to join Coach Heppler and the Georgia Tech golf program,” said McGee. “I am also grateful for my time at New Mexico and the chance to work with Coach (Glen) Millican. I believe that my experience there has prepared me well for this tremendous opportunity. Coach Heppler has created a tradition of success both on the course and in the classroom, and I look forward to working with him and the players to build on that success. Georgia Tech is definitely a special place and I am thankful to be here.” Pierce, 29, a veteran professional golf instructor dating back to his college years, will now take over management of Tech’s newly-renovated practice facility at the edge of campus and next to Atlantic Station, and use the facility to tutor the Yellow Jackets’ players and his professional clients, including PGA Tour members Roberto Castro, Brooks Koepka, Derek Fathauer, Si Woo Kim and others. “I’m excited to have Drew joining the team,” said Pierce. “The structure of our staff is new and something we’re all excited about. It will enable us to provide the best instruction possible to our players going forward. This blueprint will be something other programs may follow in the future.”

July 28 CENTRAL OKLAHOMA Josh Fosdick has been named head men’s golf coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, an NCAA Division II school in Edmond, Okla. Fosdick comes to Central Oklahoma from Rogers State where he spent the last two years coaching the men’s and women’s teams. He was the Heartland Conference Coach of the year during the 2014-15 season. He also spent time as the assistant coach at Oklahoma State, where he was an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs from 2009-2011. Following his time in Stillwater, he was the head men’s golf coach at Texas-Pan American. Fosdick was an assistant golf pro at Oak Tree Country Club from 2011-2012. He also coached at Edmond Memorial High School from 2007-2009, where the boy’s golf team twice finished in the top 10 at the Class 6A state tournament. “We’re super excited to get back to Edmond and UCO,” Fosdick said. “Edmond has always been a special place for our family and UCO is central to that city.”

July 28 WEBER STATE The Weber State athletics department has finalized its golf coaching staff changes made necessary by the loss of longtime Director of Golf Jeff Smith earlier this year. Scott Erling, who has served as the head men’s golf coach for the past four years, has been promoted to Director of Golf and will remain with the men’s team as well. Sara Federico, who has served as an assistant coach for the women’s golf team for the past two years, has been hired to replace Smith as the head women’s coach. Also, Rich Friend has been named director of player development. “We are very excited to announce these changes to our golf programs,” said WSU Associate Athletic Director Amy Crosbie. “The entire package of Erling, Federico and Friend leading both of our golf programs is extremely dynamic and will be tremendously beneficial to the success of our student-athletes. We were very pleased to have Scott assume the position of director of golf. He is well respected in the golf community and has shown tremendous leadership throughout this entire process.” Federico and Friend both played college golf at Weber State. “Rich has a great knowledge of the game of golf and will be a great asset to our program,” said Erling. “This is a new position on our staff and being able to get Rich back involved in the program was a great opportunity for us to continue to build upon the legacy that Jeff has established here. Rich will not only be very involved in helping to develop our players technically, but he will be a great ambassador for our program.”

July 27 MICHIGAN STATE Earlier this summer, Michigan State head women’s coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll announced Caroline Powers as assistant coach. Powers, who played her college golf at Michigan State and was the 2013 Big Ten Player of the Year, has been playing professionally since she graduated. “I’m extremely excited to have Caroline on staff,” said Slobodnik-Stoll. “When she graduated, I always thought in the back of my mind it would be wonderful if she could come back, especially with her family and their involvement in athletics pretty much her whole life (her father, Buddy Powers, was a longtime college hockey coach; her brother and sister also have coaching experience). I think coaching is something that comes pretty naturally in her family and that’s how she was brought up. Powers replaces Aimee Neff, who is now the assistant coach at Vanderbilt. July 27 NEBRASKA-OMAHA Easton Key has been announced as assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Nebraska-Omaha. The Mavericks are a Division I school competing in The Summit League. Key, who played his college golf at Arkansas State after transferring Meridian (Miss.) Junior College, spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach for the Red Wolves. “Easton has had success both as a collegiate coach and a player, so we’re very fortunate to be able to add someone of his caliber to our staff,” said Nebraska-Omaha head coach Seth Porter. “In his short time coaching at Arkansas State, he helped the team improve in place both at the conference tournament and in the national rankings. He’ll be a great mentor for our student-athletes.” July 26 TULANE Tulane has announced the hiring of Janine Fellows as assistant golf coach for the women’s program. Fellows, who is a former Tulane golfer, will replace Mandi Morrow who left earlier this summer for a similar position at Michigan. Fellows spent the last three seasons as the assistant coach at Clemson University under former Tulane head coach John Thomas Horton. “This is an exciting day for us to welcome back one of our most decorated golfers in program history and someone who has established herself already as an elite recruiter and coach at the Division I level,” Tulane head coach Lorne Don said. “Her experience with player development and love of Tulane University will aid our current team develop, both on and off the course, and will help us attract elite players to join our program in future years.” Prior to her time at Clemson Fellows was the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Houston Baptist. A native of Houston, Texas, Fellows played at Tulane under Horton from 2008-2011, where she was a team captain, a two-time All-Conference USA first- team selection, and the 2010 Conference USA Co-Player of the Year. She helped lead the Green Wave to a pair of conference in titles and NCAA Championship appearances in 2009 and 2010. “I would like to thank Coach Don and the Tulane administration for the opportunity to return to the Green Wave family,” Fellows said. “The experience I had as a student- athlete at Tulane positively impacted my life in so many ways. Tulane is a very special place with endless opportunities to be successful. I could not be more excited to be able to return to my alma mater as a coach and give back for everything Tulane has given me.” July 24 ARIZONA STATE Arizona State administrators did not waste much time. Less than two weeks after head men’s golf coach Tim Mickelson announced he was resigning, Arizona State is expected to announce a new coach early this week. Expect to see Washington coach Matt Thurmond take over the Sun Devils golf program. Thurmond is widely recognized amongst his peers as being one of the better golf coaches in college golf. He was voted has the No. 5 best coach in a Golfweek poll in 2015. Thurmond, who played college golf at BYU, spent 15 years at Washington guiding the program to the NCAA finals 12 times in his 15 years. He was named Pac-12 Conference coach of the year twice as well as being named Golfweek coach of the year in 2009. July 22 FURMAN With Kelley Hester departing to take the Clemson job, Furman associate head coach Jeff Hull has been elevated to head coach. Hull, who has served as the Furman associate head coach for the last four seasons, helped the Paladins to a 20th-place finish at the 2016 NCAA Championships in May. “I am thrilled that Jeff Hull has agreed to lead our women’s golf program,” said Furman Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “The recent success of the team has been obvious and Kelley Hester was quick to credit Jeff for playing a major role in that success. Jeff is an incredible teacher who relates very well to our players and recruits and I am confident that the momentum of this program will continue to build.” Prior to his time at Furman he worked with Hester at the University of Georgia as an assistant coach. “In my opinion, Jeff is one of the most knowledgeable golf coaches in the nation (head or assistant) and was the best person for the job at Furman,” said Hester. “He is invested in the program and has been a huge part of the success over the last four years. I am excited to see what is in store for the next chapter of Furman Women’s Golf with Jeff as the head coach. I predict the program will continue to flourish.” Hull played college golf at Georgia Tech and South Carolina. He was named an All-American while at South Carolina when he placed 13th individually at the 1988 NCAA Championships to lead the Gamecocks to an eighth-place showing in the team field. Furman finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 20 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. HIGH POINT Following my blog you will know I am a fan of hiring a successful coach from a lower level for any sort of Division I job. That is what High Point University has done. Jobs such as High Point would be a great first head coaching job for assistant coaches from the power conferences, but we have learned those coaches don’t always seek head jobs in the lower Division I arena. Alexis Bennett has been named head women’s golf coach at High Point University (N.C.). High Point is a Division I school competing in the Big South Conference. Bennett comes to High Point after spending the last three seasons as the head coach at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, where she led the Sand Sharks to top-10 finishes at the NAIA National Championship in each of the last two years. She was named the Sun Conference Coach of the Year in 2016. “We are very excited to announce Alexis Bennett as our new women’s golf coach at High Point University,” Athletic Director Dan Hauser said. “Alexis has experienced extraordinary success as a two-time All-America Scholar-Athlete, LPGA professional and head coach. She will bring an infectious energy to our golf program culture and I’m confident she will lead HPU to championship success at the conference and NCAA level.” Bennett, a native of Rockford, Ill., played collegiately at SMU before spending three years playing professionally on the LPGA Symetra Tour and the Canadian Women’s Tour. “Thank you to Dr. Nido Qubein, as well Athletic Director Dan Hauser and his outstanding staff for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bennett said. “I knew very early on in the interview process that HPU was a special place and a family I’d be very lucky to join. We have all the resources and support to become a perennial contender in the Big South Conference as well as relevant on the national scene.” High Point finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 205 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. WICHITA STATE Wichita State women’s golf coach Tom McCurdy has announced Alejandra Arellano as his new assistant golf coach. Arellano replaces Krista Peterson, who resigned from her position to stay at home with her family. Arellano, a native of Orizaba, Mexico, served as the student assistant coach for the Shockers last year after concluding her playing career. Last year Wichita State won its third-straight Missouri Valley Conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. “Ale has already had a tremendous impact on our program as a student-athlete and I’m so excited to bring her onto our staff,” McCurdy said. “She has a wealth of knowledge about collegiate golf and possesses solid communication skills. She’s the ideal person to have in place during this transition. Krista was a fantastic coach in all respects and has done so much to elevate the level of Shocker Women’s Golf. I can’t thank her enough; it’s been a blessing to have worked with her for the past seven years.” July 20 MARSHALL Brooke Bellomy has been named interim head women’s golf coach at Marshall and Matt Grobe has been named Director of Golf. Grobe has been with the Thundering Herd’s men’s team as the head coach for the past four seasons. Bellomy fills a spot vacated by Tiffany Pratts who was named head women’s coach at the University of South Florida earlier this month. Bellomy spent last year as the volunteer assistant golf coach in addition to her duties as Marshall softball’s Director of Operations. Bellomy served as a volunteer assistant last season in addition to her duties as Marshall softball’s Director of Operations. Bellomy, the 2012 West Virginia Women’s Amateur champion, played her collegiate golf at Campbell University from 2011-15. “Brooke’s roots are in our community and she has gained valuable experience both as part of a great golf tradition at Campbell University and in working with our program here at Marshall,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “These intangibles make her uniquely qualified to lead this program.” July 20 UNLV Andrew Crabtree has left his position as head women’s golf coach at Old Dominion and has been named assistant women’s coach at UNLV. He replaces Ryan Potter who left to be an assistant at Charlotte. Crabtree spent three years at Old Dominion and had the Monarchs on the rise. Known for his recruiting efforts, Crabtree’s skills could be very beneficial in helping the Rebels attract players from around the globe. Prior to Old Dominion, Crabtree, who played his college golf at South Florida, served as an assistant coach for Texas A&M’s women’s golf program for two seasons. He also spent time as the assistant men’s golf coach at Tulsa. July 18 UTAH University of Utah men’s golf coach Garrett Clegg has announced the hiring of Chance Cain as the Utes’ assistant coach. Cain, a native of Big Spring, Texas, has been a volunteer assistant coach for two seasons at Texas Tech. “I am thrilled to have Chance join our program,” said Clegg. “Chance has experience working with an elite golf program, and he understands what it takes to be part of a program that competes at the highest level of college golf. He is poised to help take our program to a higher level.” While with the Red Raider Golf program, Cain assisted in weekly practices and tournament qualifying, while also coaching players through their rounds at different events. “I am very excited about the opportunity to coach under coach Clegg while watching this team grow and compete in the Pac-12,” said Cain. “I managed to gain valuable knowledge working under coaches Greg Sands and Jeff Jenkins while in Lubbock, and it has prepared me for my time here at Utah. I look forward to the opportunity in getting this team to the level it is intended to be at in the Pac-12 and for the great Ute fans.” Cain played his collegiate golf at Midland College from 2006-08 and was part of the 2008 NJCAA National Championship team. July 18 COLORADO STATE Elrick van Eck will be the new assistant men’s golf coach at Colorado State. Van Eck has spent the past three seasons as the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Florida Tech (Div. II). Van Eck, who is from Pretoria, South Africa, played his college golf at Shorter University and Northwood University. “I am very excited to hire someone of such high character as Coach van Eck. He has a true passion for helping young men grow in all aspects of their lives,” Colorado State coach Christian Newton said. “His enthusiasm and desire to work as our assistant coach was very clear throughout the process. He is an excellent recruiter and will help us open doors to more players both in the U.S. and aboard.”

July 17 XAVIER Xavier has announced the hiring of Brian McCants as men’s golf coach. McCants joins the Musketeers after spending four seasons as the assistant coach at Indiana University. Prior to his time at IU, McCants was an assistant at Kansas University for a year and was a head coach Newberry College (Div. II) for six years. “Brian stood out because of the vision he painted for the future of Xavier Golf,” Xavier University Athletic Director Greg Christopher said. “His previous head coaching experience, coupled with time at Division I institutions Kansas and Indiana combined for a strong package that we believe fits well at Xavier.” As head coach at Newberry College, McCants guided the Wolves to three South Atlantic Conference Championships and earned the South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year honor in four consecutive years. “I’m really looking forward to coaching here at Xavier. It’s been a traditionally strong program here with a lot of accomplishments,” said McCants. “I’m looking forward to getting my hands in the dirt and working hard and building on a solid foundation. It’s a great opportunity. The Maketewah facility is first-class. Bringing recruits to see that, coupled with the golf course and the tradition is a great opportunity.” McCants replaces Doug Steiner who announced his retirement in May after spending 28 seasons at Xavier.

July 15 CLEMSON Clemson is expected to announce Kelley Hester as its new women’s golf coach today. Hester has spent the past four years at Furman and prior to that was the head coach at Georgia, Arkansas, UNLV and Mercer. Hester will replace J.T. Horton, who was relieved of his duties on July 1. Clemson started women’s golf in the fall of 2013. Hester, a respected and well-known coach in the women’s game, had turned the Furman program around since her arrival in Greenville, S.C. Furman has won back-to-back Southern Conference titles and Hester was named the 2016 SoCon Coach of the Year and led the Paladins to a 20th-place finish at the 2016 NCAA Championships this past May. “Leaving Furman and what we have built there is one of the toughest decisions I have ever made,” said Hester. “I truly loved it there and was not looking for a change. However, the opportunity to join the Clemson family and be back at a Power 5 Conference school was something I couldn’t pass up. Honestly, Clemson made me an offer I could not refuse.”

July 14

ARIZONA STATE

What has been a quiet off season for coaching moves just spiked yesterday when Arizona State coach Tim Mickelson announced he is leaving his position after five years with the Sun Devil golf program. Leaving a vacancy with one of the more heralded coaching positions in college golf. But, will Arizona State land that big name coach? With golf coaching salaries soaring in the last 5-10 years there are numerous coaches now making North of $200,000. Mickelson was in that neighborhood. Will Arizona State go even higher to attract one of those names? Doubtful, and it’s not necessary. A quick look at what has happened in the last few years and administrators at ASU would see what J.C. Deacon’s hire has done for the University of Florida golf program. Deacon was an out-of-the box hire and turned many heads in June of 2014 when Florida announced him to replace longtime coach Buddy Alexander. Deacon, who had no head coaching experience and just four years as an assistant at UNLV, has vaulted the Gators into contenders. That route is certainly one we could see, and why not call California assistant Walter Chun? After spending nine years as the assistant coach for the Golden Bears, Chun is expected to replace Steve Desimone, who retired at season’s end after a 37-year coaching career. California has yet to name a replacement. While Chun would top the list of assistant coaches, folks at Arizona State have plenty of head coaches who they could lure. It would make sense to find a coach with West coast ties, but certainly not a priority. And it is unlikely to think a power conference coach East of the Mississippi would make that move. But, if the price is right that can change. A short list I have put together if I were in charge:

• Chris Zambri (Southern California) – Why not call? It would be bad timing for Zambri considering he has assembled a team that is likely to be a preseason No. 1 ranked team, but would be a good deal for Arizona State.

• Ryan Donovan (San Diego State) – By now we should all just ink Donovan in to retiring someday in San Diego, but again this is a call ASU needs to make and would be a step up for Donovan. West coast guy who has competed with and beat Pac-12 teams for years.

• Alan Murray (UAB) – It would seem to be only a matter of time until Murray lands a job at a power conference school. In just three years as the head coach at UAB he has taken the Blazers to the NCAA finals in each season.

• Rob Bradley (Purdue) – Certainly an up and coming coach in the game who spent time at Alabama as an assistant coach helping the Crimson Tide win a national championship and guided Purdue to an appearance in the NCAA Championship this past spring.

A few other coaches who have had success and might be looking to jump into a super conference: New Mexico’s Glen Millican & South Florida’s Steve Bradley. Out of the box thought: McNeese State’s Austin Burke, who was an assistant coach at Baylor, has guided the Cowboys to consecutive regional appearances. There are concerns with the ASU Karsten Golf Course possibly going away in the near future and the facilities, but at the end of the day it is Arizona State and a coach can recruit a kid from anywhere in the world that would consider playing his college golf at Arizona State.

July 12

MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the return of men’s golf and the addition of women’s golf, along with the hiring of Chad Green (men) and Amy West (women) to head up the programs that will begin play in the fall of 2017. Green, who has been the head golf coach at Central College in Iowa for the past six seasons, will coach the men’s program that will be reinstated for the first time since 2003. West, who served as the assistant coach last season for the men’s and women’s teams at West Virginia Wesleyan College, will lead the first women’s golf program at the institution. “We are extremely excited to add both women’s and men’s golf to our NCAA sports program at Missouri Science and Technology with competition starting in the fall of 2017,” said Mark Mullin, the university’s athletic director. “I firmly believe that we have a plan in place that will assure successful women’s and men’s golf programs. I believe the programs will be extremely competitive in our conference in a short time frame and eventually on a national level.” West played her college golf at Daytona State College and then the University of South Florida, where she graduated in 2013. Following her collegiate career at South Florida, West went on to play professional golf on the Symetra Tour in 2015. “I’m excited about getting started with the new program at Missouri Science and Technology and working with Mark and Chad,” West said. “I want to be able to build a strong, competitive program and know there is some great competition in the conference.” Green led Central to four NCAA Division III Championship appearances in his six years at the school, as well as four Iowa Conference championships. The Dutch recorded a 12th place finish at the 2013 national tournament and during his tenure at Central, Green has been named as the Iowa Conference’s coach of the year on four occasions. A native of St. Louis, Green, who played his college golf at Clarke College in Iowa, previous served as the head women’s golf coach and assistant men’s coach at Maryville University for two seasons. “It’s exciting to start a program from scratch, which is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Green said. “I think the academic profile of the school, along with the work Mark and the administration have done with the facilities, gives us a chance to get the program off to a good start. The GLVC is a great conference and I’m looking forward to getting back into the league.”

SOUTH DAKOTA

The University of South Dakota has named John Vining assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf teams. Vining was the part-time assistant coach the past two seasons and prior to that was the graduate assistant coach during the 2013-14 season. “Both the student-athletes and myself are beyond excited to be adding Coach Vining on as our full-time assistant,” said golf head coach Nick Hovden. “Many thanks to all those in the athletic department and University who helped make this happen.” Vining has been part of the Coyote golf program since 2008-09. He started out his career as a member of the golf team for four seasons (2008-12).

July 11 OREGON STATE As expected, Oregon State has elevated Dawn Shockley from assistant coach to head coach. Shockley served as Oregon State’s assistant coach the past two seasons. Shockley, who is from Denver, Colo., replaces Sammie Chergo, who spent two seasons at Oregon State. Shockley played her collegiate golf at the University of Denver, where Chergo coached previously. “Dawn is a proven winner and a steely competitor,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Her ability to instill confidence in student-athletes and teach course management set her apart from other candidates. I’m excited to watch our program develop under her leadership.” During her playing career at the University of Denver, Shockley recorded 11 top-10 finishes, including two individual wins. A three-time Sun Belt All-Conference selection (2006, 2007 and 2009), she won the 2009 NCAA East Regional Championship and earned All-American Honorable Mention recognition. Shockley helped lead Denver to sixth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively, at the NCAA Championships in 2007 and 2008. She was a two-year team captain and posted a four-year scoring average of 75.67 for the Pioneers. She also earned Academic All-American honors in 2006 and served on Denver’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Following her graduation from the University of Denver, Shockley played professional golf on the LPGA Futures Tour (Symetra Tour). She earned six top-10 finishes and tied for fourth at the Riviera Nayarit Classic and the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship. In 2012, Shockley qualified for the Ladies European Tour (LET) and posted a career-best tie for 24th at the Deloitte Ladies Open in Holland in 2013. She also worked as a professional LPGA caddie for Becky Morgan and Moira Dunn for nearly two years. “I am very thankful for the opportunity that Todd and this athletic department have given me,” Shockley said. “I have a great passion for what the culture is here at Oregon State and look forward to bringing in athletes who are excited to represent what it is to be an Everyday Champion. I am honored to be the head coach of this program and excitedly look forward to building on the foundation we have started.” Oregon State finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 61 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. July 11 SOUTH FLORIDA South Florida has named Tiffany Prats head women’s golf coach. Prats has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Marshall. Prior to Marshall, Prats spent three seasons as the assistant coach at Maryland and two seasons at San Diego State. Prats, who is from Gainesville, Fla., played her college golf at the University of Miami and spent time playing as a professional after graduating in 2006. In June, South Florida announced Marci Kornegay had been relieved of her duties. Kornegay spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Bulls. July 7 COASTAL CAROLINA Coastal Carolina women’s golf coach Katie Quinney has announced Brady Gregor has assistant women’s golf coach. Gregor comes to Coastal Carolina after two years as the men’s assistant coach at Charleston Southern University. In his first year in Charleston, Gregor helped the Buccaneers to the 2015 Big South Men’s Golf Championship and a berth in the 2015 Lubbock Regional in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. In 2016 Gregor helped the Bucs to the program’s first at-large post season bid for any sport as the team earned an NCAA berth to the Tuscaloosa Regional. “I am thrilled to join coach Quinney and be a part of the tradition of excellence at Coastal Carolina University,” Gregor said. “Coach Quinney has elevated Coastal tremendously in the sport of women’s golf and I look forward to helping her continue to develop the Chanticleers into a perennial national championship contender.” As a player, Gregor was a two-sport athlete lettering in football and golf. He played two years at Pima Community College before transferring to Southwest Baptist University. July 1 CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (D-II) California Baptist has possibly made the best hire of the summer, naming Chico State’s T.L. Brown head men’s golf coach. Brown, who would be a good choice for a Division I program, will remain at the Division II level with California Baptist. Brown brings 18 years of collegiate coaching experience with him to CBU. He spent the last nine years developing Chico State into one of the top Division II golf programs. The Wildcats have three top-three finishes at the NCAA Division II Championships over the last seven years, including runner-up performances in 2016 and 2012. Over Brown’s nine years at Chico State, the Wildcats qualified for the NCAA postseason each year, winning 26 tournaments and posting 78 top-five finishes. Before Chico State, Brown coached and filled a variety of roles in Arizona at South Mountain Community College (1999-2007) and Arizona Western College (1997-1999). He created and organized Arizona Western’s first men’s and women’s golf program in over 15 years, and then coached and served as an assistant athletic director at South Mountain. Brown was named NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year in 2004. “TL Brown has had so much success at Chico State. Our team is going to be blessed with a coach who can recruit and develop players at the highest level,” CBU Director of Athletics Dr. Micah Parker said. “The search committee was impressed with his preparation and concern for student-athlete experience. We are very excited about the direction our golf program is headed.” CBU and Chico State are both coming off impressive seasons. Both teams advanced to match play at the NCAA Division II championship. “I believe we are planted where we will make the greatest impact,” said Brown, who has played Division I golf at the University of Idaho and Washington State, before going on to play professionally in the PGA from 1993-1995. “I would like to thank Dr. Parker, [CBU President] Dr. Ronald L. Ellis and Vice President Kent Dacus for the opportunity to coach men’s golf and lead current and future Christian student-athletes at CBU. I was very impressed with the mission and dedication to the entire student-athlete experience at CBU.” June 30 AUBURN Corey Maggard has been promoted to Auburn associate head men’s golf coach, head coach Nick Clinard announced on this week. Maggard will be entering his third season at Auburn. “Corey is an outstanding young coach that has done a tremendous job the past two years at Auburn,” said Clinard. “He continues to impress me with his professionalism, recruiting, player development and commitment to excellence on a daily basis. Auburn Golf has a bright future, and I’m sure glad he’s on my team.” Auburn, which finished tied for 19th at the NCAA Championship, won four tournaments during the 2015-16 season. Prior to coming to Auburn in 2014-15, Maggard won four-straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships in his four years as head men’s golf coach at Div. III Guilford College. Maggard, who led Guilford to 16 tournament wins in his four seasons, was named the Jack Jensen ODAC Coach of the Year three-straight seasons from 2011-13. Guilford spent time ranked No. 1 in the nation during that time as well. OAKLAND University of Michigan assistant coach Nick Pumford has been named head coach at Oakland University. Pumford replaces Mark Engel who retired at season’s end. Pumford has been the assistant coach with the Wolverines for the past five seasons. Prior to Michigan he began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Georgia State during the 2010-11 season. “We are excited that Nick is going to lead our men’s golf program,” Director of Athletics Jeff Konya said. “He has been a very successful assistant coach and demonstrated an ability to recruit and develop top student-athletes. We believe he will be a great fit into our culture and will enhance our student-athlete experience. We welcome him and his family to Oakland University.” Pumford, who is a native of St. Charles, Mich., played his college golf at Michigan from 2005-2009. As a co-captain during the 2008-09 season, Pumford contributed to one of Michigan’s best seasons in program history. Following the Wolverines’ regional selection and eventual fifth-place team finish, they advanced to the NCAA Championship for the first time in 12 years. The Wolverines closed with a sixth-place team finish in stroke play to advance to match play. After a first-round win over No. 3 seed USC, the Wolverines were eliminated by eventual national champion Texas A&M in the national semifinal. Pumford started all 14 tournaments and was Michigan’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Michigan is now looking for an assistant coach.

June 29 MICHIGAN University of Michigan head women’s golf coach Jan Dowling has announced that Mandi Morrow will join the Wolverines as an assistant coach. Morrow, who is one of the better young assistant coaches in the game, replaces Mary Mattson who departed the program to become a full-time student as she pursues her master’s degree in social work at Michigan. Morrow spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Tulane. With the Green Wave, she helped the program to back-to-back NCAA regional appearances, with an NCAA finals appearance in 2015. Before her time at Tulane, Morrow spent a year at IUPUI in 2013-14. “I have known Mandi for quite some time and feel extremely fortunate to have her join our program,” said Dowling. “I trust and respect her and know that she will help our program in a big way from the moment she steps on campus. Coaching is in her blood, and she knows what it takes to be great. A native of Kent, Ohio, Morrow played for her father, Mike, at Kent State (2008-12) and helped the Flashes to four consecutive Mid-American Conference titles. She was a two-time second team All-MAC selection (2011, ’12). “This is an incredible opportunity and one that I could not pass on,” said Morrow. “Jan is a highly respected coach in college golf, and I could not be more thrilled to team up with her to continue the success she has already had in just a few short years. The University of Michigan women’s golf team is going in a fantastic direction, and I cannot wait to see the heights it has the potential to get to. Go Blue!” LOUISIANA-MONROE The University of Louisiana-Monroe has named Joni Stephens head women’s golf coach. Before coming to ULM, Stephens spent two seasons as the head coach at the University of Montana. Prior to Montana, Stephens served as the head coach at Eastern Kentucky, where she spent 12 seasons and was named the 2005 Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year. Stephens had connections to ULM as her father graduated and taught geography at ULM and her Uncle is also an alum. Her mother worked in the sports information department and her brother played both baseball and football at ULM. “I would like to thank ULM President Nick Bruno, Director of Athletics Brian Wickstrom, Director of Golf Tim Baldwin, and the rest of the search committee for this appointment. My family has long-standing ties to the ULM community, so it is exciting to be able to return to Monroe. I feel fortunate to be part of the tradition of ULM Athletics and to have the opportunity to develop a nationally competitive women’s golf program within the Sun Belt Conference,” said Stephens. Stephens takes over a ULM roster that consists of four juniors and three freshmen last year. Louisiana-Monroe finished the year ranked No. 229 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college Rankings June 28 BUCKNELL Bucknell has named Lisa Francisco head women’s golf coach. Francisco replaces Kevin Jamieson, who resigned to pursue other professional opportunities. Jamieson spent 16 years guiding the Bison women’s golf team. Bucknell is a Division I school competing in the Patriot League and is located in Lewisburg, Penn. Francisco is a former LPGA Tour Caddie who played collegiately at Penn State. She also spent two years coaching at the College of William & Mary where she was an assistant to the director of golf. Francisco also spent a year as a volunteer assistant at Penn State following graduation. While she was at William & Mary, Francisco also served as assistant golf professional at Kingsmill Resort & Spa and The Traditions Golf Club at Stonehouse, which are both located in Williamsburg, Virginia. During her collegiate playing days, Francisco was named to the 1997 ECAC All-Conference Women’s Golf Team, and she was a member of the 1999 Penn State NCAA East Regional team. “I am extremely excited to become the head women’s golf coach at Bucknell University,” said Francisco. “I want to thank the department’s leadership for the opportunity to become part of an institution that values the complete student-athlete experience on and off the course. After visiting campus, I feel confident that with the support of the Lewisburg community, and the university’s academic and athletic staff, the future for the Bison women’s golf program is bright. I am looking forward to getting to know the talented student-athletes and the upcoming season on the links.” Francisco becomes the third head coach in the history of the program that began competition in fall 1998. June 25 SOUTH CAROLINA With Alex Hamilton leaving his position as assistant coach at South Carolina to become the head coach at South Alabama, that left a spot head coach Bill McDonad needed to fill. McDonald has announced that Jake Amos has been hired and named associate head coach for the Gamecocks golf program. Amos spent the past two years as the assistant coach at Purdue. “Jake’s experience playing on national championship teams is invaluable, and everyone in college golf respects the job that he and Purdue Head Coach Rob Bradley have done the past few years with the Boilermaker golf program,” McDonald said. “Jake’s extensive recruiting contacts will expand our base of opportunities to find talent, and he has already proven he is excellent developing roster players as well. I feel very fortunate to have Jake joining us and to have him help Carolina Golf continue its success, both on the course and in the classroom.” Amos helped Purdue to three tournament victories and saw the Boilermakers advance to the NCAA championship this past season. Purdue finished the season ranked No. 32 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. Prior to joining the staff at Purdue, Amos spent the 2013-14 season as an assistant coach at South Florida. Amos, who is a native of Leicester, England, graduated from Augusta University (formerly Augusta State) in 2010. He was a three-year member of the Jaguars men’s golf program and was a member of the Augusta program that won the 2010 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, the school’s first national title. After graduation, he served as a volunteer assistant in 2011 as the Jaguars repeated as NCAA champions. He spent three years playing professionally. “I was very excited when Coach McDonald contacted me and offered me a chance to work with him at South Carolina,” Amos said. “I have known Coach McDonald since my playing days at Augusta State; he’s an awesome guy, and I knew it would be a great fit for me and my family. He has established a major golf program at South Carolina, and I am excited to be a part of that and help continue to compete for SEC and NCAA Championships.” Purdue is expected to name Mitchell Krywulycz, who was a teammate of Amos and a player on both Augusta State national championship teams, as assistant coach. June 24 WASHINGTON After spending seven seasons at the University of Washington, associate head coach Andrea VanderLende has decided to step down and pursue other opportunities outside of collegiate athletics. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work at such a prestigious university for the past seven years,” said VanderLende. “I want to thank Mary Lou for giving me the opportunity and I am extremely grateful to have coached for one of the best programs in the country. It is bittersweet for me to leave, but I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.” VanderLende, who joined the Huskies in 2009, helped the Huskies claim their first NCAA Championship in May. After first joining the Huskies in 2009 as an assistant coach, VanderLende helped the team advanced to NCAA Regional play in each year. Originally from Orlando, Fla., she played her collegiate golf at the University of Florida from 2001-2005. She was the 2003 NCAA Championship runner-up and was an Honorable Mention NCAA All-American in 2002 and 2003. “Andrea is as good as there is in the business and we have been so lucky to have had her on our staff,” said head coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “I certainly appreciate her desire to focus on the next challenge and, whatever that is, I know she’ll be successful. She has not only helped make me a better coach but has also helped the players that have been here during her tenure, grow both on and off the golf course.” Now, another assistant coaching job is open. June 20 TEXAS STATE Texas State has named Ohio State assistant coach Lisa Strom head coach. Strom replaces Mike Akers, who left Texas State after 10 seasons with the Bobcats and was named head coach at North Texas. Strom spent the past five and a half seasons as an assistant coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes after playing professionally for 10 years. After competing for the Buckeyes for four seasons, Strom turned pro in August of 2000 and competed in more than 50 LPGA events as a member in 2003 and 2007-2010. In addition to her time on the LPGA, Strom competed on the Futures Tour for seven seasons. Strom is a three-time winner of the Ohio Women’s Open and a two-time winner of the Michigan Women’s Open. “With tremendous experience at Ohio State along with extensive time as a professional, Lisa has proven her ability to lead student-athletes and build upon the legacy of Texas State women’s golf,” said Director of Athletics Larry Teis. “Texas State has been to the NCAA Regionals six out of the last 10 seasons. Mix that with our new facility at Plum Creek and the addition of Lisa, Bobcat golf has never been in a better place.” Strom helped guide the Buckeyes to six straight NCAA Regional appearances and four showings at the NCAA Championship. She also assisted the team to nine tournament victories including back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championships in 2014, ’15 and ’16. “It is with an incredibly grateful heart that I thank Larry Teis and Travis Comer along with the entire athletic department for entrusting me with the tremendous privilege to lead the women’s golf program at Texas State University,” said Strom. “I experienced tremendous growth during my time at the Ohio State University while working alongside Therese. I am looking forward to mentoring and equipping these young women to become the change we want to see in the world.”

June 20 NOVA SOUTHEASTERN Starting to see more and more hires similar to this. Nova Southeastern University’s Ryan Jamison has announced that he will be stepping down as the head coach and has been named assistant coach at Stanford. “We are excited to welcome Ryan Jamison to the Stanford family. His success in coaching has been impressive. Ryan’s experience, work ethic and winning attitude will add a lot to our program,” Stanford coach Conrad Ray said. Many top coaches at the non-Div. I level can go straight to head coach. No need to be an assistant. Credit to Stanford coach Conrad Ray for looking in this direction. Jamison spent four years at Div. II Nova Southeastern where he guided his squad to the 2015 NCAA Division II national title. During that championship year, the Sharks finished either first or second in all but one of their tournaments. Jamison received the Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award, while Santiago Gomez finished as the DII Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year. “Ryan Jamison is one of the best and brightest young coaches in America, and I’m not just speaking of golf coaches – intercollegiate coaches in all sports at all levels,” Director of Athletics Michael Mominey said. “His accolades speak for themselves, but even better affirmation of this is that he left the men’s golf program at NSU in a better place than when he took over it in 2012. The respect that he has from his fellow coaches, his student-athletes and his peers is a statement in itself and will serve him well in this next chapter of his professional career. I am proud to have worked alongside Ryan these past four years, of course highlighted by the 2015 National Championship. He will go on to do great things, but will always represent the NSU Sharks as he pursues his professional dreams.” Nova Southeastern finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 6 in the final Golfstat rankings. Mominey will initiate a national search until the position is filled. June 20 SOUTH ALABAMA Expecting to hear South Alabama name Alex Hamilton men’s golf coach soon. Hamilton will replace Ben Hannan, who has resigned as head golf coach to accept a position as assistant athletic director at South Alabama. Hannan spent 13 seasons as head coach for the Jaguars golf team. Hamilton, who played his college golf for the Gamecocks, spent the past three years as the assistant coach at South Carolina. Prior to that, he spent one year as an assistant coach at Mercer. Following his collegiate career, he spent seven years playing professionally. “South Alabama is getting a great coach,” said South Carolina head coach Bill McDonald. “Alex has done a tremendous job for Carolina golf the past three years, and he has been a pleasure to work with every day. Everyone associated with Carolina Athletics is thrilled for Alex, and we wish him the best in Mobile.” Each year Hamilton was on the staff at South Carolina, the Gamecocks made a trip to the national championship and finished the season ranked in the top 20. June 15 SOUTH FLORIDA The University of South Florida will have a new women’s golf coach next year. South Florida Director of Athletics has announced women’s golf coach Marci Kornegay has been relieved of her duties. Kornegay spent nine seasons as the head coach at South Florida. “We thank Coach Kornegay for her dedication and significant contributions to our golf program and department, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” Harlan said. “After a very deliberate evaluation, I made the decision that our women’s golf program needs new leadership. We expect to achieve excellence in all of our sports, which includes competing for conference and national championships.” This sort of move is something we have not seen a lot of in women’s golf, and will lead to an interesting hire. Women’s golf coaches have not often seen the pressure to be successful or else, and that seems to be the message here. South Florida placed third in the American Conference Championship last spring and finished the season ranked No. 84 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. The Bulls third-place finish was the best conference showing since winning the Big East title in 2012. The 2011-12 season saw South Florida finish the year with a national ranking of No. 57 – the best year in Kornegay’s time with the Bulls. With the numerous assistant jobs open, you can expect Kornegay to possibly land in that role somewhere if she continues to coach. Before her time at South Florida she was an assistant coach at South Carolina, Winthrop and LSU. USF has said it will begin a national search for a head coach immediately.

June 13 OAKLAND Oakland head men’s golf coach Mark Engel will retire. Engel spent the last two seasons with the Golden Grizzlies and the previous 24 years at Detroit. Engel led the Golden Grizzlies to consecutive runner-up finishes at the Horizon League Championship in each of the last two years – those second-place showings represented the team’s best finish at the conference tournament in the program’s Division I history. Engel helped Evan Bowser earn medalist honors at the 2015 Horizon League Championship to become the first player in program history to compete in an NCAA Regional. Oakland finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 189 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. Engel, who was a four-time Horizon League coach of the year, joined Oakland after spending 24 seasons at the University of Detroit Mercy. He led the Titans to six Horizon League championships, most recently in 2010. In 13 of his last 18 seasons at Detroit, Engel’s teams finished in the top three at the conference tournament. That span included six titles and four runner-up finishes. We don’t normally see assistants from the power leagues land at spots like Oakland University, but why not? It would be a great spot to prove your ability to lead a program and then land that bigger job, but that’s the problem. The ones making the hire for the bigger jobs don’t often look at places like Oakland to find their next coach. With very few men’s Division I jobs open this year, it may lead to Oakland having a better pool to choose from in terms of assistants interested in having their own Division I program. June 13 MARQUETTE Mike Bielawski is leaving his position as assistant golf coach at Marquette to pursue another opportunity outside of golf. Bielawski, who was a member of the golf team and graduated in 2008, spent the past four years with head coach Steve Bailey. Bielawski helped lead Marquette to a Big East Championship in 2015. This past year Marquette placed fourth at the Big East Conference Championship. Marquette finished the season ranked No. 110 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Bailey has started his search for a new assistant and hopes to have it completed by mid-July.

June 11 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA With the departure of Tyler Goulding to Air Force, expect to see Southern California name Justin Silverstein associate head men’s golf coach in the near future. Silverstein has held that same position with the USC women’s team the past three seasons. Silverstein, who was a collegiate golfer at the University of Arizona, started his coaching career at his alma mater spending a total of four years with the women’s program in Tucson. USC women’s team finished the past season ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and lost in the opening round of match play at the NCAA Championship. The men’s program advanced to the match-play portion of the championship for the second consecutive season and was ranked No. 8 in the final Golfweek/ Sagarin rankings. The USC men’s program is expected to be a top team and possibly preseason No. 1 in college golf next year. This will leave yet another power five program looking for an assistant golf coach.

June 9 CAL BAPTIST John Hackney, the head women’s coach at California Baptist, has resigned, athletic director Micah Parker said. “We appreciate John’s contributions to the CBU golf program,” Parker said. “John implemented a winning culture, as evident with our men’s and women’s teams repeatedly reaching the postseason under his tenure, and the men qualifying for match play in the NCAA Championships earlier this year. We wish him well.” In the past three seasons, both of Hackney’s teams combined to reach the NCAA Division II postseason in five of six chances. The Lancers were represented at the national championship three times under Hackney, as well. The women won a total of 10 tournament championships, including two PacWest crowns, over the last three years. The men won their first tournament as a fully-fledged NCAA program this past season at its host invitational. The Cal Baptist men’s program finished the season ranked No. 27 in the final NCAA Division II Golfstat rankings. The women finished the year ranked No. 15. There were plenty more highlights for CBU in 2015-16. The women won the conference title by 40 strokes, producing the PacWest Player and Freshman of the Year, along with the individual champion. The men qualified for the Division II Championships and advanced to match play, eventually taking sixth in the division. California Baptist University will begin the search for a new men’s and women’s head golf coach immediately. June 3 AIR FORCE Air Force head coach George Koury has announced that Tyler Goulding will join his staff as the assistant golf coach. Goulding, who was a three-time MVP (2005, 2006, 2007), playing for Koury at Air Force, joins the Falcons’ program after spending the last three seasons at the University of Southern California. “I am honored to have the opportunity to return to my alma mater and help guide the golf program into the upper echelon of college golf,” said Goulding. “The Academy shaped me into the man I am today and it has always been a dream of mine to return as a coach. Coach Koury has done an amazing job recruiting and upgrading the facilities, and I believe that the pieces are in place to be great. As an Academy graduate, I understand the challenges that cadet life presents to a golfer and I look forward to helping the guys achieve their personal, professional, and athletic goals.” Koury, who is from Tracy, Calif., did not miss an event in four years as a collegiate golfer and recorded 15 top-10 finishes. “We are very fortunate to have Tyler returning to the Falcons,” said Koury, who graduated in 2007. “He comes to us from one of the best programs in the country and we will count on his military experience, professional and amateur golf experience and elite-level recruiting to elevate our program.” June 3 CHARLOTTE Charlotte has made it official by announcing Ryan Potter as the assistant women’s golf coach. Potter has spent the past two season as the women’s assistant golf coach at UNLV. “I am thrilled that Ryan is joining the 49er family,” said Charlotte head coach Holly Clark. “I was looking for someone with solid coaching and playing experience at the highest level that could come in and help get this program off the ground immediately.” Prior to his arrival at UNLV, Potter spent four years as the assistant men’s golf coach at Ohio State and two years at Ole Miss. Potter was a four-year letterman at Furman down in Greenville graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He later earned his Masters degree in Sports Management from Alabama “I am extremely excited for this opportunity,” remarked Potter. “To be able to start this program from the ground up and make it great is a unique experience that most coaches do not get. I have been amazed by the support that the university and community have given to women’s golf at Charlotte. I can’t wait to work with Holly along with Ryan [Cabbage] and Sam [Hughes] from men’s golf. I look forward to the future success of our programs.” Charlotte will begin competing in women’s golf in the fall of 2018. June 2 MICHIGAN The University of Michigan women’s golf coach Jan Dowling is looking for an assistant women’s golf coach. Dowling has announced that Mary Mattson, who just completed her third year with the Michigan golf team, has resigned to pursue a masters degree. Michigan advanced to the NCAA Championship this season, missing the 54-hole cut. The Wolverines finished the 2015-16 year ranked No. 46 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. The position is full time and Dowling has already began the search for a replacement. May 26 PEPPERDINE It seems like it is the year of the assistant coach. The Pepperdine women’s golf program has an opening for the assistant coach position. Laurie Gibbs, recent WGCA Hall of Fame inductee, is looking for someone with college golf experience that would also be interested in earning their MBA at Pepperdine. Leanne Craig, former player at Pepperdine, has stepped down after five seasons as the assistant coach. Craig has decided to focus on family and is expecting her second child in August. She hopes to return to coaching in the future. Gibbs is looking to complete the interview process in June to allow the coach time to get on the road and recruit in July and August. Only if I were young again, living in Malibu and coaching golf. May 25 VANDERBILT Vanderbilt will soon replace Holly Clark, who left her position as assistant coach last fall when she was named the head coach at Charlotte. Head coach Greg Allen is expected to name Aimee Neff his new assistant coach. Neff just completed her third season as an assistant coach at Michigan State. A native of Carmel, Ind., Neff is one of only three Spartans to earn All-Big Ten honors four times. Neff was a two-time winner of both the Illinois Women’s Open (2008, 2009) and Indiana Women’s Open (2009, 2010) and claimed the Indiana Women’s Golf Association Match Play Championship in 2008. She also competed in the 2005 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, two U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships (2009, 2010) and five U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links Championships. Vanderbilt finished the season ranked No. 40 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and missed a trip to the NCAA final after placing 10th at the NCAA Shoal Creek Regional. Vanderbilt also placed 10th in the SEC Championship. May 23 SOUTH ALABAMA South Alabama men’s golf coach Ben Hannan will no longer be coaching the men’s golf team. He has resigned to accept the position of Assistant Athletic Director for Athletics Development. Hannan, who just completed his 13th season at the helm of the program, was also a member of three Jaguar teams that won Sun Belt Conference championships as a player in the early 1990s. He coached the Jaguars to four NCAA Regional appearances – including receiving the first two at-large berths in program history – and saw his teams win two Sun Belt Conference titles. He was named league coach of the year in 2005. “South Alabama has been a big part of my life. This is home for me and my family,” Hannan said. “I had 13 great years as the men’s golf coach and have lasting relationships with many of my original teammates, former players and a ton of wonderful memories. To have the opportunity to coach the team I once played for was an honor. “Moving forward, I am very excited in this new role to help the athletic department and university continue to grow and get better. I thank Dr. Erdmann and the administration for the opportunity, I am looking forward to getting started.” South Alabama is ranked No. 165 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and finished fourth at the Sun Belt Conference Championship this year and advanced to match play at the Sin Belt Conference Championship. South Alabama will begin a search a new head immediately. May 19 WASHINGTON STATE Being a head coaching job in one of the power conferences and with a golf course that has escalated in reputation in the college game, the Washington State job was expected to attract some quality head coaches. However, I am not sure that materialized. It didn’t take long for the Cougars to find its next head coach. Just a couple of weeks after Garrett Clegg resigned and accepted the head coaching job at Utah, Washington State has named a new coach. They didn’t go far, staying in house and naming assistant coach Dustin White head coach. White, who had just completed his second season as the assistant coach, is a 2003 graduate at Washington State where he played his college golf. White recorded 17-career top 10 as a Cougar. “I have been extremely impressed with Dustin’s body of work throughout the past three seasons and believe he is the right person to continue moving Cougar golf forward,” Washington State Director of Athletics Bill Moos said in a release. “He has tremendous passion for WSU and the Pac-12, is well respected among his peers, and has the confidence of the returning players.” White, who is from Pueblo, Colo., was a winner on the Gateway Tour in 2004, 2006 and 2007. He played on the Nationwide Tour in 2005, 2009 and 2010. He qualified for and participated in the 2006 U.S. Open. “I am honored to have the opportunity to be able to the lead the men’s golf program at my alma mater,” White said. “I’m passionate about everything that is Washington State and am excited for what lies ahead. We have a great group of young men and we will be working hard to compete for championships within the conference and beyond. Having competed here as a student-athlete, I am able to relate to what the guys go through on a daily basis and hope to play a role in helping them achieve their lifelong goals. I want to put Cougar Golf on the map and make the entire Washington State Cougar family proud.” Garrett Clegg spent five seasons with the Cougars. Washington State is ranked No. 93 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

May 19

CHARLOTTE Charlotte will re-structure its coaching staff with Ryan Potter joining the 49er golf program as an assistant coach. Potter, who is the son of Alabama women’s coach Mic Potter, just finished his second season as the assistant women’s coach at UNLV. Prior to that he was the men’s assistant coach at Ohio State for four years and spent time as the assistant men’s coach at Ole Miss. He also was a volunteer assistant for the men’s team at Alabama for one year. Ryan Cabbage will be remain the men’s golf coach, but also be the Director of Golf. It was announced last fall that Holly Clark would be the head women’s golf coach, a new program that will begin play during the 2017-18 season. Potter will join Sam Hughes as the assistant coach and the two will work with both programs. I like this set up and we may see this coaching model become more of a trend in the future and is already in place at a few places. May 12 BUCKNELL Bucknell has announced women’s golf coach Kevin Jamieson has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities. Jamieson recently completed his 16th season guiding the Bison women’s golf team, which is a Division I school located in Lewisburg, Penn. “I would like to thank Kevin for all of his efforts in leading the Bison women’s golf team over the last 16 years,” said director of athletics and recreation John Hardt. “Kevin took over a program that was still in its infancy and helped mold it into one that consistently competes for conference championships. We will miss Kevin’s commitment and passion for the student-athletes, alumni and friends of the women’s golf program.” Jamieson was just the second head coach in Bucknell women’s golf history. The program debuted at the varsity level in 1998-99 and Jamieson took over in the fall of 2000. The Bison went through two conference transitions during Jamieson’s tenure. Bucknell joined the Big South Conference in 2005 and is now a member of the Patriot League. Bucknell finished fourth at this year’s Patriot League Championship, and the team will return a pair of all-league performers next year in rising senior Emily Larson and rising junior Lindsay Dodovich. The Bison are ranked No. 225 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. A national search is underway to identify his successor. May 12 XAVIER For the first time since the 1980s Xavier will have a new men’s golf coach. In a school release, it was said that longtime Xavier men’s golf coach Doug Steiner plans to retire after 28 years with the Musketeers. Steiner started at Xavier in 1988. Steiner led the Xavier team to five NCAA Regional appearances between 2001-06 and led the Musketeers to eight conference titles, including four in the Atlantic 10 Conference and four in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference, while earning Conference Coach of the Year honors three times in the A-10 and four times in the MCC. A number of Steiner’s former players are playing professionally, including Jason Kokrak who is a member on the PGA Tour. Xavier placed second at the Big East Conference Championship two weeks ago and is ranked No. 117 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings. May 11 PACIFIC It’s that time of the year and it seems the vacancies for assistant coaches is more as we approach the offseason. John Cook, who just completed his first year as head coach at the University of Pacific in Stockton, Calif., is looking for an assistant coach. Cook came to Pacific after a successful tenure at Cal-State Stanislaus. The Tigers did not have an assistant coach this past season, but have had that role filled in the past. The Tigers compete in the West Coast Conference and are ranked No. 170 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. May 11 DENVER Daniela Lendl will not be returning to the University of Denver as assistant women’s golf coach next season. Lendl, who is a 2015 graduate of Alabama where she was a member of the golf team that won the 2012 National Championship, is leaving the Pioneers golf program to explore other opportunities in the golf industry and will be taking a job with the Connecticut State Golf Association to help broaden her skill set. Lendl helped Denver to its 13th consecutive conference championship winning The Summit League and a 15th place finish at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. Denver is ranked No. 75 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Head coach Lindsay Kuhle, who is in her fourth year as head coach, will be looking to fill her position this summer. May 10 North Texas Last fall, Jeff Mitchell announced he was resigning as women’s golf coach at North Texas. Assistant coach Barry Niemann served as the interim coach for the 2015-16 season. Today it has been announced that Texas State’s Mike Akers has been named head women’s golf coach. Akers, who led the Bobcats to six NCAA Regional appearances, just finished his 10th season at Texas State. He coached his team to three conference championships (two Southland, one Sun Belt). “I am very excited to begin a new chapter for the University of North Texas women’s golf program,” Akers said. “I would like to thank Rick Villarreal, Mike Ashbaugh and the entire North Texas community for this incredible opportunity.” This past season, Texas State won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship and recently finished 14th at the NCAA Bryan Regional. “It is with great pleasure and excitement today that we announce Michael Akers as our head women’s golf coach,” Director of Athletics Rick Villarreal said. “Michael comes to us from Texas State University where his team returned from NCAA Regional play and has been there several times the last six years. We believe that he brings a lot of golf expertise as well as great recruiting and we are excited about the team he can put together to emulate our men’s golf program.” Akers came to Texas State in September 2006 after serving as an assistant coach for men’s and women’s golf at the University of Central Florida. Prior to his stint at UCF, Akers spent one season as a volunteer assistant for the women’s program at Middle Tennessee. Akers was also the associate head coach in Kansas at his alma mater, Fort Hays State, for eight seasons. May 9 California We learned this past weekend that after 37 years coaching the men’s golf team at California, Steve Desimone is retiring. So who gets the job? This one is easy. Walter Chun. There will be a process and I am sure there will be many who apply. Even if Illinois’ Mike Small were to be interested and inquire about the job, you would have to kindly say no thanks. Chun is the only option. Chun has spent the past 18 years with California men’s golf program, as a player, assistant coach and an associate head coach. He understands what it takes to be successful with the Golden Bears program, a program that is not fully allotted scholarships and that has to fundraise every dollar for the entire operating budget. His name has been popular the past few years and he has had chances to look elsewhere, but has stayed with the Golden Bears. Look no further than his bio and the comments Desimone has made about his former player. “Walter and I are in this together,” Desimone said. “We talk constantly about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. We’re always looking to find ways to improve and be a better team. What one of us doesn’t think of the other one does. That’s how a good team and a good staff work. He’s been a tremendous asset, ally and friend. I could never say enough good things about Walter.” Desimone also added: “Walter has really good interpersonal skills, and has great instincts and connects with young people. With Walter you know you will get as genuine of a human being as you will ever find, which I think relates very well to young people and their parents. He’s bright, articulate and a great representative of our program and the University of California.” Those words alone should be enough for Chun to quickly be named the next California coach. Add in that Chun, who was a former team captain, has been an integral part of the success the golf team has had in the last decade and it’s a no brainer.

May 3

Utah

Just a few days after the Pac-12 Conference Championship and the end of the University of Utah’s golf season, the Utes have a new golf coach. Washington State head coach Garrett Clegg has replaced Randall McCracken a Utah. McCracken, who spent 12 years guiding the program, announced earlier this year he would be retiring at season’s end to spend more time with his family. “We had a very strong pool of candidates interested in the position and we are very excited that Garrett and his family have decided to make their way back to Utah,” said senior and men’s golf administrator Jimmy Soto. “Garrett’s understanding of the Pac-12 landscape, along with his passion for The U of U is a great fit for our university and the men’s golf program.” Clegg, a native of Bountiful, Utah, has spent the past nine years coaching in the Pac-12 Conference. He coached the past five years at Washington State and prior to that spent four seasons as the assistant coach at the University of Washington. Clegg played his final two years at Utah after transferring from the University of Minnesota where he was a member of the 2002 NCAA championship team. Clegg finished is collegiate career in 2004 and then spent a few years playing professionally. He was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection and placed third in the conference championship tournament in 2003. “Since I began my coaching career back in December of 2007, I have hoped for the opportunity to return to Utah. It is my dream job to coach at the U of U and I cannot wait to get started.” Now, Washington State will be looking for a head coach. Stay tuned.

May 2

Stanford

Stanford assistant coach Graham Brockington will not be returning next fall. Brockington, who was a member of the golf team and graduated in 2011, spent the past two years as the assistant coach at Stanford. Brockington will be continuing his education, as he was accepted to Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Head coach Conrad Ray is currently in search of someone to fill Brockington’s position and hopes to do so by mid-June. Brockington will stay on as assistant coach through the end of the 2015-16 season. This past weekend the Cardinal won the Pac-12 Conference Championship for the third consecutive season, and the team is currently ranked No. 4 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. May 1 Texas-Arlington It was announced a little over 12 months ago that University of Texas-Arlington would add women’s golf. The team is set to begin competition in the 2017-18 season. Stuart Deane was named head men’s golf coach just a month after the announcement of the addition of the women’s program. UTA is now looking for an associate head women’s golf coach who will work under the direction of Deane. Deane just completed his first year as head coach of the men’s program. The Mavericks finished the season last week with a fifth-place showing at the Sun Belt Conference Championship and is ranked No. 153 in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. Deane said in an e-mail they hope to have someone hired by August 1. April 29 Oregon State After two years in Corvallis, head women’s golf coach Sammie Chergo is resigning. Oregon State was a bubble team the past two seasons, but missed out on the NCAA postseason both times. The Beavers finished the 2015-16 regular season ranked No. 61 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and last year Oregon State was No. 66 in the final poll. “It’s with both a heavy and grateful heart I leave Corvallis and return to Denver to be with my growing family,” Chergo said. Chergo’s partner, University of Denver women’s basketball coach Kerry Cremeans, is pregnant with twins due in mid-May. Chergo came to Oregon State after a successful run at the University of Denver. Denver won nine consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles from 2004-2013 and she was named conference coach of the year six times. Three times she took the Pioneers to the NCAA Championship, where they placed in the top six two times. “I can’t thank the administration at Oregon State enough for entrusting me with the wonderful opportunity and special challenge of growing the tradition of Oregon State women’s golf,” Chergo said. We can expect numerous assistant coaches from programs around the country to be interested in this job, including current assistant Dawn Shockley. Shockley might not be a bad move considering she is already there and been involved in the day-to-day operations and familiar with the recruits coming in. There are a few names I would start with of current head coaches who might be interested in the move to a Pac-12 school. University of San Francisco coach Sarah (Huarte) Glynn is a former Pac-12 player at California, where she won the individual national championship in 2004. Glynn just completed her seventh season at San Francisco with her team finishing the regular season ranked No. 64.

In just her second season, UC Riverside head coach Mary Ritchie guided the Highlanders to its first Big West Conference title this year and a spot in NCAA regional play. UC Riverside also improved more than 40 spots in the national rankings in her first year.

Gonzaga head coach Brad Rickel has proven he can recruit in the Pacific Northwest, building a program in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga had been to the postseason in each of the last three years as an at-large pick. This year, Gonzaga was a bubble team most of the year but missed the postseason with a No. 70 ranking at the end of the regular season. Rickel also served as the head men’s and women’s coach at the University of Idaho, where he took the Vandals to the postseason three times. Other phone calls I might make would be to Old Dominion head coach Andrew Crabtree, who is quickly becoming a bigger name in the women’s coaching game and why not consider TCU assistant coach Danny Randolph. Randolph, who has spent the last two years at TCU, had previously coached at Div. II Lynn University, where he won two national championships. April 11 Loyola Marymount After three seasons at Loyola Marymount Brad Lanning is resigning as head men’s golf coach. Lanning came to LMU after spending two years as an assistant coach to Casey Martin at Oregon. “I dearly love coaching, but I love my family and my marriage more,” Lanning said. “My life had no margin for many of the things that are very important to me, namely family and faith.” Lanning and his family plan to move to Wisconsin where he will return to a career in financial services which he had extensive experience in before deciding to coach full time. LMU is currently ranked No. 157 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and will compete in the West Coast Conference Championship April 18-20. April 7 Lynn University Karli Heimbecker has been promoted to head women’s golf coach. Heimbecker had joined the Fighting Knights in 2015 as assistant coach and will take over a program that has won five national championships in school history. Head men’s golf coach Andrew Danna had be serving as women’s coach at Lynn since former head coach Danny Randolph took a job as the assistant coach with the TCU women’s golf program in May 2015. Randolph spent four seasons as in the position with Lynn, winning two national championships. Danna remains the men’s coach. “I am confident Karli will transition well from assistant to the head coach role,” Lynn University director of athletics Devin Crosby said. “She has a service-minded coaching philosophy, which is a large part of why the program is currently nationally ranked and our women’s golf students are having an amazing experience. And most importantly, Karli projects the Lynn University attributes of spirit, service and strength. I look forward to watching Lynn women’s golf advance under her leadership.” Heimbecker has had a successful run in her first season assisting the Blue & White, winning one tournament, logging five top-five finishes and helping two student-athletes win three individual titles. Lynn is also on track to record the fourth-lowest scoring average in program history and make its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. “I am truly honored and blessed to be chosen to lead Lynn University’s women’s golf team. The chance to be a part of a dynamic, cooperative, innovative and family oriented athletic program is an amazing opportunity,” Heimbecker said. “The last year under coach Danna has been an incredible learning experience, and I am greatly looking forward to carrying on the rich tradition of this program.” Heimbecker, who played college golf at the University of South Florida, arrived at Lynn following two years as a graduate assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s golf teams at West Georgia. Lynn is currently ranked No. 6 in Golfstat’s Div. II rankings. March 24 UTAH Utah head coach Randall McCracken will resign at season’s end. McCracken has been with the Utes golf team for the past 12 years. “I’ve really enjoyed my 12 years coaching here at Utah but the time demands have become too great for my family,” said McCracken. “We are in a position where I can stay home with the kids for awhile, then eventually find something career wise that can keep me home more. I’ve missed too many birthdays, soccer games and school concerts over the years. This was a really tough decision because I really love coaching. I’ll miss it dearly, but my family needs me now.” McCracken, who played his college golf at Oregon, served as the head golf coach at Utah Valley for two years before coaching at Utah. in 2004. Replacing McCracken with a coach who will up for the challenge should not be real difficult. Utah is in its fifth season competing in the Pac-12 Conference and that alone should attract some mid-major and top assistant coaches. Utah is currently ranked No. 153 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. The school has announced a search for a new golf coach is underway. Feb. 15 KANSAS The University of Kansas men’s golf team will have a new assistant coach this spring. Head coach Jamie Bermel recently named Chris Wilson, who will replace Zach Zaremba who left the program to go into private business. Wilson comes to Kansas after spending the last five seasons at the U.S. Air Force Academy, three of which he served as the assistant coach for the Falcons before being promoted to associate head coach in May 2013. “To be a coach at Kansas is a dream job for me,” Wilson said. “The passion and support from the Jayhawk fan base is as good as it gets in college sports.” Wilson is a native of Shawnee, Okla., began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Louisiana-Monroe, where he played his college golf earning all-conference honors his senior year. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chris to the KU golf family,” Bermel said. “I’ve watched him work for many years, and he is exactly what I was looking for in a coach. He is a relentless recruiter, a teacher of the game and a role model for the players. Chris has worn many hats as an assistant coach, associate head coach and head coach. All of these experiences will help us achieve our goal and that is to compete at the very highest level of golf.” Wilson will make his first appearance with the Jayhawks when the team travels to Palm Desert, Calif., to compete in the Desert Intercollegiate at Classic Club Feb. 19-21. The Jayhawks, ranked No. 48 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, finished the fall season with two wins in five starts. Jan. 17 UAB Alabama-Birmingham men’s golf coach Alan Murray named former Blazer golfer Thomas Sutton as the program’s assistant coach last week. Sutton, who is from Montgomery, Ala., spent five seasons with the UAB golf team from 2009-2014. After sitting out the 2009-10 season as a redshirt freshman, Sutton spent the next four seasons as a fixture on the UAB roster as he competed in 47 events during his career. His playing days include appearances in the 2012 Stanford Regional and NCAA Championship, 2013 Baton Rouge Regional and 2014 Sugar Grove Regional and NCAA Championship. He helped lead the Blazers to a second-place finish in the Conference USA Championship his senior year. “It is exciting to be back,” Sutton said. “Not a lot of people get to begin their coaching careers at their alma mater or a great school like (Alabama-Birmingham). I am lucky to begin my career under a great head coach like coach Murray. He helped me improve my game tremendously, and I hope I can pass along his teaching to the team.” Murray points out that Sutton was an important part of his building of the Alabama-Birmingham golf program, which begins the spring season at No. 27 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. “I am delighted to have Thomas join the staff,” Murray said. “He was an essential building block to the program and contributed a lot to the team’s success as a student-athlete. He has a lot of natural enthusiasm, is passionate about the school and exhibited great leadership as a team captain.” January 15 LA SALLE La Salle University, Director of Athletics Dr. Tom Brennan announced that Jason Calhoun has been named the first head women’s golf coach. The program will begin varsity competition in the fall of 2016. A former three-time Division I head coach, Calhoun began his career as the head women’s golf coach at Saint Francis in 1994, helping start the program. He was a two-sport athlete for the Red Flash, earning All-NEC honors in golf and football. He was also named a Small College All-American in football. He spent time assisting the men’s team while at Saint Francis. In 2001, he was named the head men’s golf coach at Dartmouth. He also spent two seasons as the head women’s golf coach at Loyola-Chicago from 2011-13. Most recently, Calhoun was the head men’s and women’s golf coach at nearby Arcadia University during the 2014-15 season. Calhoun has ties to the La Salle area. Calhoun has been a PGA Professional since 1993. He began his career at Immergun Golf Club in Loretto, Pa. (1993-97), followed by stints as an assistant pro at Boonsboro Golf Club in Lynchburg, Va. (1997-98) and Philadelphia Country Club (1999-01). “Jason is a perfect fit to become our first women’s golf coach,” Brennan said. “His connections in the area will aid in our recruiting efforts and his experience as a college coach will help provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes.” He was the head professional at the prestigious Hanover Country Club at Dartmouth College from 2001-05 before two seasons as the director of instruction at Indiana University Golf Course. Calhoun also had service as the director of golf at Otis Park Golf Course in Bedford, Ind. and Cascades Golf Club in Bloomington, Ind. Most recently, Calhoun was the head professional at Glen Flora Country Club in Waukengan, Ill. “It is an honor to be given the opportunity to build the women’s golf team at La Salle as the program’s first coach,” Calhoun said. “I look forward to drawing on past experiences building or re-building programs to ensure the team is quickly positioned for competitive success while offering the high-caliber student-athlete experiences on which La Salle prides itself. I look forward to working with Dr. Brennan, John Lyons and the rest of the Explorers’ staff on this exciting challenge.” January 14 IDAHO After five and half years at the University of Idaho, John Means has resigned as men’s golf coach. Former Vandals golfer and Moscow, Idaho native David Nuhn has been named head coach. “Due to my wife’s health she had to move to Arizona and I am now leaving to join her,” Means said. Means guided Idaho a Big Sky Conference Championship last year and took the Vandals to the postseason where they tied for 10th at the NCAA San Diego Regional. Nuhn, who graduated in 2010, has worked on earning his PGA of America certification and played professionally as a member of the Pacific Northwest PGA. He also was a volunteer assistant golf coach at Washington State. He is assistant pro at the University of Idaho Golf Course. Idaho finished the fall season ranked No. 67 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. “I have been so very fortunate in my life to be able to wake up each day, excited about the chance to make a difference in a young athletes life,” Means said. “I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I can fondly look back with no regrets.” KENNESAW STATE Kennesaw State head coach Bryant Odom has named Eric Hodgson assistant coach. Hodgson joins the KSU program after serving as an assistant pro at Indian Hills Country Club in Marietta, Ga. His most recent coaching experience came as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs at South Dakota State from 2012-14. Odom, who previously coached at Western Carolina, is in his first year as head coach at Kennesaw State. He replaced Jay Mosely who was named the head coach at Ohio State last summer. “I am excited to announce Eric as our new assistant men’s golf coach,” Odom said. “Eric’s vision and personality compliments my coaching style and the program’s needs. His experience as a collegiate player, coach and golf professional give him a well-rounded knowledge base. I believe Eric will make an immediate, positive impact on the program, and we are fortunate to have him wearing the black and gold.” Hodgson also has experience coaching at the high school level when he was the assistant coach at The Webber School in Sandy Springs, Ga. As a collegiate player, Hodgson earned NAIA Academic All-America honors and was a Mid-South Conference all-academic selection while competing at the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. “I feel so privileged to be a part of such a great program and to work with a coach with as much golf experience as Coach Odom,” Hodgson said. “I have been out of coaching for a year and a half but could not be more excited and eager to work with a team again.” Kennesaw State, currently ranked No. 60 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, opens the spring season on Feb. 17 when the Owls travel to Hawaii to compete in the John Burns Intercollegiate. January 7 VIRGINIA Generally it’s a quiet time of the year for college golf coaching news, but with the departure of Virginia assistant coach Jay Calvo, there was an opening on Bowen Sargent’s staff. Sargent has announced the hiring of Corey Ziedonis as the team’s assistant coach. Ziedonis will replace Calvo, who resigned to accept a position in private business. Ziedonis comes to Virginia after spending the past two years at Ball State as a graduate assistant coach. The Indianapolis native played four years at Indiana, completing his career in 2012-13. He spent the spring and summer of 2014 working with the Golfweek Junior Tour as a player relations manager. “Corey has a reputation of being a hard worker who will bring a lot of energy with him to our program,” Sargent said. “He has positioned himself to make this step professionally, and I am excited to have him join the program and help us work to achieve our goals.” A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Ziedonis was a Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar as a senior. He logged seven top-25 finishes that year and managed his third straight season with a stroke average better than 75.00. Ziedonis was a part of the Indiana lineup for three NCAA Regional appearances (2011-13), finishing among the top 25 individually at all three. A two-time all-state selection at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Ziedonis won the 2008 Indiana state high school championship. He placed third at the 2011 Indiana Amateur Championship. “I would like to thank coach Sargent for the amazing opportunity to join such a great program,” Ziedonis said. “I am looking forward to hitting the ground running and being an asset to coach Sargent and our student-athletes. It did not take me long to appreciate the beauty and tradition of the university and I am proud to call myself a Wahoo.” Virginia ended the fall season ranked No. 20 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and will open its season Feb. 17 at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii. January 6, 2016

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

Nova Southeastern University men’s golf team has a new assistant coach. Former University of North Florida golfer Joey Marino begins his job immediately with the Sharks golf program. His coaching duties include assisting in player development, recruiting, on-course instruction and administrative duties. Marino is a native of Weston, Fla. Following his playing career, he held a position on the North Florida women’s coaching staff before moving into development. For more than two years, he had various roles in that department, including most recently the Assistant Director of Athletic Development. Among his many responsibilities were assisting with the Associate Athletic Director of Development in managing the UNF Osprey Club; working with donors and prospective donors; and directing events for the program. “We are very excited to welcome Joey Marino to our men’s golf program,” said head coach Ryan Jamison. “His passion and experience within the golfing world will be a tremendous asset to our program. We are very excited at the opportunity this year, and I know Joey looks forward to adding to the tradition here at NSU.” Nova Southeastern is currently ranked No. 4 in Div. II golf and will open its season at the Matlock Invitational on Feb. 8 in Lakeland, Fla. Marino is the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

November 11 CHARLOTTE Charlotte has named Vanderbilt associate head coach Holly Clark head women’s golf coach. Clark, who played her college golf at Tennessee, will direct the program from the beginning being named the school’s first women’s golf coach. For Clark it will be the second time she has started a program doing so at NCAA Div. II Carson-Newman in 2008. In her first year with the start-up Eagles, Clark guided Carson-Newman to the 2009 South Atlantic Conference Championship and had an individual earn a NCAA Regional bid in their first year of competition. The Eagles team earned a NCAA Regional berth in the very next season of 2010. “We are excited to formally announce that women’s golf will be our 18th sport and that we will begin competition in 2017,” said Charlotte Director of Athletics Judy Rose. “We received tremendous interest in the head coaching position and could not be more pleased that Holly Clark is joining the 49er staff. Holly’s experience as a player and a coach at the highest levels assures me that our program is in great hands.” In her playing days, Clark was a four-year star at Tennessee helping lead the Volunteers to a 2006 NCAA East Regional championship. In 2003, Clark led the Morristown West High School Lady Trojans to the 2003 state title as the individual state champion in Tennessee. “I want to personally thank Judy Rose, Darin Spease and Ryan Cabbage for this amazing and exciting opportunity,” remarked Clark. “It is rare that a coach gets to start her own program from the ground up. I am incredibly blessed and grateful for the chance to do it again at a great university in a wonderful golf community. What an honor to be the 49ers first women’s golf coach!” The women’s golf team will train at the Stubblefield Golf Center at Rocky River Golf Club, which is also the home of the 49ers men’s golf program. A planned expansion of the practice facility will benefit both programs. The 49ers women’s golf team will begin play in the fall of 2017 as a member of Conference USA. Charlotte will become the 12th member school with women’s golf.

November 2 UC RIVERSIDE Former UTEP men’s golf coach Rick Todd has been named head coach at UC Riverside. Todd was with the Miners from 1999-2011. His teams advanced to the NCAA West Regional three times. “We’re delighted to have Rick Todd join the UC Riverside family as the head coach of our Men’s Golf program,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tamica Smith Jones. “His track record, particularly at UTEP as a coach, a mentor and an ambassador in the community, all make him the perfect choice to lead the Highlanders.” A UTEP graduate, Todd was a three-time All-American as a collegian as well as a four-time, First Team All-WAC selection. After leaving UTEP, Todd continued working in the golf industry before deciding to return to coaching. He has 12 years experience as a professional golfer, and has played in international events on six continents. On why he returned to coaching Todd said, “I miss the kids, and helping them be successful in golf and in life. “I was drawn to UC Riverside because I felt it was the right fit, and I’m excited about the opportunity to recruit Southern California’s golf talent to play here.” UC Riverside is currently ranked No. 198 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings. October 30 GEORGIA TECH With Brennan Webb leaving his role as associate head coach at Georgia Tech for the head coaching job at Middle Tennessee State just prior to the start of the fall season, Yellow Jackets head coach Bruce Heppler was left searching for a replacement. Almost two months later, Heppler has filled that position. Former Morehead State golfer Jeff Pierce has been named assistant coach at Georgia Tech. Pierce, 28 and a native of Glasgow, Ky., comes to Tech after serving this past summer as the director of instruction at Elk River Golf Club in Banner Elk, N.C., and a three-year tenure as the senior instructor at Butch Harmon Floridian, an elite golf learning center based at The Floridian Resort in Palm City, Fla. Pierce has taught golf to players at all levels, creating and administrating programs in both individual and group situations. He has expertise in the latest instruction technology as well as club fitting and performance. “Team development is more important than it used to be. We met Jeff and liked his approach to what he was doing,” said Heppler. “He’s worked with (former Tech All-American) Anders Albertson the last few months and got a thumbs-up from him. Jeff’s skill set will be very beneficial to where we are right now. It’s a little different dynamic. I’m excited to have someone who has done that full time, can evaluate players in the recruiting process and has connections with teachers all over the country who work with young people.” Pierce’s list of pupils at Butch Harmon Floridian included winners in the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour, the European Tour and the LPGA Tour. He has traveled 12-15 weeks a year to work directly with players such as former Florida State All-American Brooks Koepka and former Louisville All-American Derek Fathauer. “I’m intrigued and excited to be at Georgia Tech, and I think my skill set can help develop our guys here,” said Pierce. “I’ve been instructing players at the highest level for a long time, and part of that is developing players. I’ve been doing the job with guys that have been fresh out of college or late in college. To me it’s not that big a leap. Most of the work we’ve done in Florida the last couple of years it to try and develop guys to play on tour. In the college environment, I can have a deeper relationship with our players as we work with them to develop their games.” Prior to working at Butch Harmon Floridian, Pierce was an assistant golf professional at The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol, Va. (March 2011-Oct. 2012), and begin his career as an assistant golf professional at Elizabethtown (Ky.) Country Club from 2006-09 while a student-athlete at Morehead State University. He played professionally for a short time before turning to teaching full time. September 30 KNOX COLLEGE Robert Jan has been named head men’s and women’s golf coach at Div. III Knox College (Galesburg, Ill.), athletic director Chad Eisele has announced. Jan is coming off a stint as the head golf coach at Ashford University. Jan, who qualified for the National PGA Club Pro Championship twice, is a two-time NCAA Division III All-American and Hall of Fame member at Millikin University. He guided Millikin to a 3rd place finish in the NCAA Championship while there.

September 24 NOTRE DAME Head coach Susan Holt has announced that Kyle Lynne Demeter has been promoted to associate head coach. Demeter is in her 11th season at Notre Dame. “Kyle has been critically involved in all aspects of our women’s golf program for the past 10 years,” Holt said. “I felt it was time to acknowledge the many contributions she has made to our program. There is no better way to do that than to make her an associate head coach. Together, we have created a culture here that we are both very proud of and believe in. I think we make a great team and look forward to the continued success of our women’s golf program.” Notre Dame opened the season with a win at the Mary Fossum Invitational and a fifth-place showing at the Schooner Classic.

September 17 ARMY Army head coach Brian Watts has announced Neal Grusczynski as the new assistant coach for the men’s golf program. Grusczynski spent the 2014-15 season at Jacksonville State where he served as the men’s and women’s golf assistant coach. He began his collegiate coaching career as the volunteer assistant at his Alma Mater, Xavier University from the year prior. The 2005 graduate from Xavier University, was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year in 2002, and was part of seven team wins in his career. Grusczynski qualified for the NCAA West Regional as a sophomore and the NCAA Central Regional his junior and senior seasons. The Musketeers won the A-10 Championship in 2003 and 2005, Grusczynski capped-off his collegiate career with the individual championship title at the A-10 Championships his senior season. “We are excited about Neal joining the Army West Point golf family,” said Watts. “His success and experience from collegiate and professional career will make an immediate impact to our program. The team and I are looking forward to working with coach Grusczynski to make our team better prepared for success on the course and in the classroom.”

September 16 CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY Former University of Portland assistant coach and PGA professional at Columbia Edgewater has been named Director of Golf at Concordia University in Portland, Ore. Burtner spent four seasons (2006-10) as an assistant men’s golf coach at the University of Portland. Concordia is entering its second year of a three-year transition to NCAA Division II and is set to begin its first season as a member of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in 2015-16. Burtner played his collegiate golf the University of Oregon and finished his career in 1999. He was a four-year letterwinner with the Ducks and a Second-Team All-Pac 10 selection in 1999, when he won two tournaments. The Concordia University men’s and women’s golf programs were established in 2003-04 and have combined to appear in 14 NAIA National Championships. After the Cascade Collegiate Conference added golf to its championship slate in 2007-08, the Cavaliers earned 16 league titles, with each program capturing the last eight CCC crowns.

2016-17 NCAA Division I coaching changes

July 31 ARIZONA STATE It’s not always easy to find quality assistant coaches. That’s why Arizona State women’s coach Missy Farr-Kaye has to be thrilled with the addition of Judd Easterling to her staff. Easterling had spent the last year as the assistant coach to Tim Mickelson and will make the switch to the women’s side for the 2016-17 season. Prior to arriving in Tempe, Easterling spent two seasons as an assistant at Missouri. Easterling played his college golf at Wichita State. “It’s a great opportunity for me to coach an amazing program and build on their reputation of producing All-Americans and LPGA winners,” said Easterling. “I’m happy to remain at ASU and still be a part of Sun Devil Golf.” Easterling replaces Tiffany Tavee who stepped down to focus on her graduate degree at Arizona State. Don’t expect Easterling to be in the assistant role many more years. He will be very attractive for administrators looking for coaches on either side in the next couple of years. July 28 GEORGIA TECH Something we rarely used to see is becoming much more common. An assistant coach leaving one place for another. This time it’s Drew McGee, who spent the last two years as the assistant coach at the University of New Mexico and is now the assistant coach at Georgia Tech. Prior to New Mexico, McGee was head men’s and women’s coach Northwood College (NAIA) in Cedar Hill, Texas. McGee, who played his college golf at Baylor, began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at McNeese State. “We’re excited for Drew to join our program,” said Georgia Tech head coach Bruce Heppler. “Drew has been involved in every aspect of the New Mexico program and has been successful in their recruiting over the past couple of years. He comes highly recommended and is highly-regarded by many of the coaches on the West Coast.” Jeff Pierce, who spent the 2015-16 year as the full-time assistant coach, will transition into a volunteer coaching role and assist with instruction and managing the Yellow Jackets’ new Noonan Golf Practice Facility. “Last fall, I made a decision to hire Coach Pierce in an effort to provide some specific skill instruction for our team. At that time, he was also working closely with several PGA Tour professionals. After reviewing this arrangement following the spring, we both decided that there wasn’t enough time for everyone to get the support they needed.With Coach Pierce moving to the volunteer role, he can still be involved in skill instruction with our team and work with players who stay behind when we are competing in tournaments.” “I am very excited to join Coach Heppler and the Georgia Tech golf program,” said McGee. “I am also grateful for my time at New Mexico and the chance to work with Coach (Glen) Millican. I believe that my experience there has prepared me well for this tremendous opportunity. Coach Heppler has created a tradition of success both on the course and in the classroom, and I look forward to working with him and the players to build on that success. Georgia Tech is definitely a special place and I am thankful to be here.” Pierce, 29, a veteran professional golf instructor dating back to his college years, will now take over management of Tech’s newly-renovated practice facility at the edge of campus and next to Atlantic Station, and use the facility to tutor the Yellow Jackets’ players and his professional clients, including PGA Tour members Roberto Castro, Brooks Koepka, Derek Fathauer, Si Woo Kim and others. “I’m excited to have Drew joining the team,” said Pierce. “The structure of our staff is new and something we’re all excited about. It will enable us to provide the best instruction possible to our players going forward. This blueprint will be something other programs may follow in the future.”

July 28 CENTRAL OKLAHOMA Josh Fosdick has been named head men’s golf coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, an NCAA Division II school in Edmond, Okla. Fosdick comes to Central Oklahoma from Rogers State where he spent the last two years coaching the men’s and women’s teams. He was the Heartland Conference Coach of the year during the 2014-15 season. He also spent time as the assistant coach at Oklahoma State, where he was an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs from 2009-2011. Following his time in Stillwater, he was the head men’s golf coach at Texas-Pan American. Fosdick was an assistant golf pro at Oak Tree Country Club from 2011-2012. He also coached at Edmond Memorial High School from 2007-2009, where the boy’s golf team twice finished in the top 10 at the Class 6A state tournament. “We’re super excited to get back to Edmond and UCO,” Fosdick said. “Edmond has always been a special place for our family and UCO is central to that city.”

July 28 WEBER STATE The Weber State athletics department has finalized its golf coaching staff changes made necessary by the loss of longtime Director of Golf Jeff Smith earlier this year. Scott Erling, who has served as the head men’s golf coach for the past four years, has been promoted to Director of Golf and will remain with the men’s team as well. Sara Federico, who has served as an assistant coach for the women’s golf team for the past two years, has been hired to replace Smith as the head women’s coach. Also, Rich Friend has been named director of player development. “We are very excited to announce these changes to our golf programs,” said WSU Associate Athletic Director Amy Crosbie. “The entire package of Erling, Federico and Friend leading both of our golf programs is extremely dynamic and will be tremendously beneficial to the success of our student-athletes. We were very pleased to have Scott assume the position of director of golf. He is well respected in the golf community and has shown tremendous leadership throughout this entire process.” Federico and Friend both played college golf at Weber State. “Rich has a great knowledge of the game of golf and will be a great asset to our program,” said Erling. “This is a new position on our staff and being able to get Rich back involved in the program was a great opportunity for us to continue to build upon the legacy that Jeff has established here. Rich will not only be very involved in helping to develop our players technically, but he will be a great ambassador for our program.”

July 27 MICHIGAN STATE Earlier this summer, Michigan State head women’s coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll announced Caroline Powers as assistant coach. Powers, who played her college golf at Michigan State and was the 2013 Big Ten Player of the Year, has been playing professionally since she graduated. “I’m extremely excited to have Caroline on staff,” said Slobodnik-Stoll. “When she graduated, I always thought in the back of my mind it would be wonderful if she could come back, especially with her family and their involvement in athletics pretty much her whole life (her father, Buddy Powers, was a longtime college hockey coach; her brother and sister also have coaching experience). I think coaching is something that comes pretty naturally in her family and that’s how she was brought up. Powers replaces Aimee Neff, who is now the assistant coach at Vanderbilt. July 27 NEBRASKA-OMAHA Easton Key has been announced as assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Nebraska-Omaha. The Mavericks are a Division I school competing in The Summit League. Key, who played his college golf at Arkansas State after transferring Meridian (Miss.) Junior College, spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach for the Red Wolves. “Easton has had success both as a collegiate coach and a player, so we’re very fortunate to be able to add someone of his caliber to our staff,” said Nebraska-Omaha head coach Seth Porter. “In his short time coaching at Arkansas State, he helped the team improve in place both at the conference tournament and in the national rankings. He’ll be a great mentor for our student-athletes.” July 26 TULANE Tulane has announced the hiring of Janine Fellows as assistant golf coach for the women’s program. Fellows, who is a former Tulane golfer, will replace Mandi Morrow who left earlier this summer for a similar position at Michigan. Fellows spent the last three seasons as the assistant coach at Clemson University under former Tulane head coach John Thomas Horton. “This is an exciting day for us to welcome back one of our most decorated golfers in program history and someone who has established herself already as an elite recruiter and coach at the Division I level,” Tulane head coach Lorne Don said. “Her experience with player development and love of Tulane University will aid our current team develop, both on and off the course, and will help us attract elite players to join our program in future years.” Prior to her time at Clemson Fellows was the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Houston Baptist. A native of Houston, Texas, Fellows played at Tulane under Horton from 2008-2011, where she was a team captain, a two-time All-Conference USA first- team selection, and the 2010 Conference USA Co-Player of the Year. She helped lead the Green Wave to a pair of conference in titles and NCAA Championship appearances in 2009 and 2010. “I would like to thank Coach Don and the Tulane administration for the opportunity to return to the Green Wave family,” Fellows said. “The experience I had as a student- athlete at Tulane positively impacted my life in so many ways. Tulane is a very special place with endless opportunities to be successful. I could not be more excited to be able to return to my alma mater as a coach and give back for everything Tulane has given me.” July 24 ARIZONA STATE Arizona State administrators did not waste much time. Less than two weeks after head men’s golf coach Tim Mickelson announced he was resigning, Arizona State is expected to announce a new coach early this week. Expect to see Washington coach Matt Thurmond take over the Sun Devils golf program. Thurmond is widely recognized amongst his peers as being one of the better golf coaches in college golf. He was voted has the No. 5 best coach in a Golfweek poll in 2015. Thurmond, who played college golf at BYU, spent 15 years at Washington guiding the program to the NCAA finals 12 times in his 15 years. He was named Pac-12 Conference coach of the year twice as well as being named Golfweek coach of the year in 2009. July 22 FURMAN With Kelley Hester departing to take the Clemson job, Furman associate head coach Jeff Hull has been elevated to head coach. Hull, who has served as the Furman associate head coach for the last four seasons, helped the Paladins to a 20th-place finish at the 2016 NCAA Championships in May. “I am thrilled that Jeff Hull has agreed to lead our women’s golf program,” said Furman Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “The recent success of the team has been obvious and Kelley Hester was quick to credit Jeff for playing a major role in that success. Jeff is an incredible teacher who relates very well to our players and recruits and I am confident that the momentum of this program will continue to build.” Prior to his time at Furman he worked with Hester at the University of Georgia as an assistant coach. “In my opinion, Jeff is one of the most knowledgeable golf coaches in the nation (head or assistant) and was the best person for the job at Furman,” said Hester. “He is invested in the program and has been a huge part of the success over the last four years. I am excited to see what is in store for the next chapter of Furman Women’s Golf with Jeff as the head coach. I predict the program will continue to flourish.” Hull played college golf at Georgia Tech and South Carolina. He was named an All-American while at South Carolina when he placed 13th individually at the 1988 NCAA Championships to lead the Gamecocks to an eighth-place showing in the team field. Furman finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 20 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. HIGH POINT Following my blog you will know I am a fan of hiring a successful coach from a lower level for any sort of Division I job. That is what High Point University has done. Jobs such as High Point would be a great first head coaching job for assistant coaches from the power conferences, but we have learned those coaches don’t always seek head jobs in the lower Division I arena. Alexis Bennett has been named head women’s golf coach at High Point University (N.C.). High Point is a Division I school competing in the Big South Conference. Bennett comes to High Point after spending the last three seasons as the head coach at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, where she led the Sand Sharks to top-10 finishes at the NAIA National Championship in each of the last two years. She was named the Sun Conference Coach of the Year in 2016. “We are very excited to announce Alexis Bennett as our new women’s golf coach at High Point University,” Athletic Director Dan Hauser said. “Alexis has experienced extraordinary success as a two-time All-America Scholar-Athlete, LPGA professional and head coach. She will bring an infectious energy to our golf program culture and I’m confident she will lead HPU to championship success at the conference and NCAA level.” Bennett, a native of Rockford, Ill., played collegiately at SMU before spending three years playing professionally on the LPGA Symetra Tour and the Canadian Women’s Tour. “Thank you to Dr. Nido Qubein, as well Athletic Director Dan Hauser and his outstanding staff for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bennett said. “I knew very early on in the interview process that HPU was a special place and a family I’d be very lucky to join. We have all the resources and support to become a perennial contender in the Big South Conference as well as relevant on the national scene.” High Point finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 205 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. WICHITA STATE Wichita State women’s golf coach Tom McCurdy has announced Alejandra Arellano as his new assistant golf coach. Arellano replaces Krista Peterson, who resigned from her position to stay at home with her family. Arellano, a native of Orizaba, Mexico, served as the student assistant coach for the Shockers last year after concluding her playing career. Last year Wichita State won its third-straight Missouri Valley Conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. “Ale has already had a tremendous impact on our program as a student-athlete and I’m so excited to bring her onto our staff,” McCurdy said. “She has a wealth of knowledge about collegiate golf and possesses solid communication skills. She’s the ideal person to have in place during this transition. Krista was a fantastic coach in all respects and has done so much to elevate the level of Shocker Women’s Golf. I can’t thank her enough; it’s been a blessing to have worked with her for the past seven years.” July 20 MARSHALL Brooke Bellomy has been named interim head women’s golf coach at Marshall and Matt Grobe has been named Director of Golf. Grobe has been with the Thundering Herd’s men’s team as the head coach for the past four seasons. Bellomy fills a spot vacated by Tiffany Pratts who was named head women’s coach at the University of South Florida earlier this month. Bellomy spent last year as the volunteer assistant golf coach in addition to her duties as Marshall softball’s Director of Operations. Bellomy served as a volunteer assistant last season in addition to her duties as Marshall softball’s Director of Operations. Bellomy, the 2012 West Virginia Women’s Amateur champion, played her collegiate golf at Campbell University from 2011-15. “Brooke’s roots are in our community and she has gained valuable experience both as part of a great golf tradition at Campbell University and in working with our program here at Marshall,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “These intangibles make her uniquely qualified to lead this program.” July 20 UNLV Andrew Crabtree has left his position as head women’s golf coach at Old Dominion and has been named assistant women’s coach at UNLV. He replaces Ryan Potter who left to be an assistant at Charlotte. Crabtree spent three years at Old Dominion and had the Monarchs on the rise. Known for his recruiting efforts, Crabtree’s skills could be very beneficial in helping the Rebels attract players from around the globe. Prior to Old Dominion, Crabtree, who played his college golf at South Florida, served as an assistant coach for Texas A&M’s women’s golf program for two seasons. He also spent time as the assistant men’s golf coach at Tulsa. July 18 UTAH University of Utah men’s golf coach Garrett Clegg has announced the hiring of Chance Cain as the Utes’ assistant coach. Cain, a native of Big Spring, Texas, has been a volunteer assistant coach for two seasons at Texas Tech. “I am thrilled to have Chance join our program,” said Clegg. “Chance has experience working with an elite golf program, and he understands what it takes to be part of a program that competes at the highest level of college golf. He is poised to help take our program to a higher level.” While with the Red Raider Golf program, Cain assisted in weekly practices and tournament qualifying, while also coaching players through their rounds at different events. “I am very excited about the opportunity to coach under coach Clegg while watching this team grow and compete in the Pac-12,” said Cain. “I managed to gain valuable knowledge working under coaches Greg Sands and Jeff Jenkins while in Lubbock, and it has prepared me for my time here at Utah. I look forward to the opportunity in getting this team to the level it is intended to be at in the Pac-12 and for the great Ute fans.” Cain played his collegiate golf at Midland College from 2006-08 and was part of the 2008 NJCAA National Championship team. July 18 COLORADO STATE Elrick van Eck will be the new assistant men’s golf coach at Colorado State. Van Eck has spent the past three seasons as the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Florida Tech (Div. II). Van Eck, who is from Pretoria, South Africa, played his college golf at Shorter University and Northwood University. “I am very excited to hire someone of such high character as Coach van Eck. He has a true passion for helping young men grow in all aspects of their lives,” Colorado State coach Christian Newton said. “His enthusiasm and desire to work as our assistant coach was very clear throughout the process. He is an excellent recruiter and will help us open doors to more players both in the U.S. and aboard.”

July 17 XAVIER Xavier has announced the hiring of Brian McCants as men’s golf coach. McCants joins the Musketeers after spending four seasons as the assistant coach at Indiana University. Prior to his time at IU, McCants was an assistant at Kansas University for a year and was a head coach Newberry College (Div. II) for six years. “Brian stood out because of the vision he painted for the future of Xavier Golf,” Xavier University Athletic Director Greg Christopher said. “His previous head coaching experience, coupled with time at Division I institutions Kansas and Indiana combined for a strong package that we believe fits well at Xavier.” As head coach at Newberry College, McCants guided the Wolves to three South Atlantic Conference Championships and earned the South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year honor in four consecutive years. “I’m really looking forward to coaching here at Xavier. It’s been a traditionally strong program here with a lot of accomplishments,” said McCants. “I’m looking forward to getting my hands in the dirt and working hard and building on a solid foundation. It’s a great opportunity. The Maketewah facility is first-class. Bringing recruits to see that, coupled with the golf course and the tradition is a great opportunity.” McCants replaces Doug Steiner who announced his retirement in May after spending 28 seasons at Xavier.

July 15 CLEMSON Clemson is expected to announce Kelley Hester as its new women’s golf coach today. Hester has spent the past four years at Furman and prior to that was the head coach at Georgia, Arkansas, UNLV and Mercer. Hester will replace J.T. Horton, who was relieved of his duties on July 1. Clemson started women’s golf in the fall of 2013. Hester, a respected and well-known coach in the women’s game, had turned the Furman program around since her arrival in Greenville, S.C. Furman has won back-to-back Southern Conference titles and Hester was named the 2016 SoCon Coach of the Year and led the Paladins to a 20th-place finish at the 2016 NCAA Championships this past May. “Leaving Furman and what we have built there is one of the toughest decisions I have ever made,” said Hester. “I truly loved it there and was not looking for a change. However, the opportunity to join the Clemson family and be back at a Power 5 Conference school was something I couldn’t pass up. Honestly, Clemson made me an offer I could not refuse.”

July 14

ARIZONA STATE

What has been a quiet off season for coaching moves just spiked yesterday when Arizona State coach Tim Mickelson announced he is leaving his position after five years with the Sun Devil golf program. Leaving a vacancy with one of the more heralded coaching positions in college golf. But, will Arizona State land that big name coach? With golf coaching salaries soaring in the last 5-10 years there are numerous coaches now making North of $200,000. Mickelson was in that neighborhood. Will Arizona State go even higher to attract one of those names? Doubtful, and it’s not necessary. A quick look at what has happened in the last few years and administrators at ASU would see what J.C. Deacon’s hire has done for the University of Florida golf program. Deacon was an out-of-the box hire and turned many heads in June of 2014 when Florida announced him to replace longtime coach Buddy Alexander. Deacon, who had no head coaching experience and just four years as an assistant at UNLV, has vaulted the Gators into contenders. That route is certainly one we could see, and why not call California assistant Walter Chun? After spending nine years as the assistant coach for the Golden Bears, Chun is expected to replace Steve Desimone, who retired at season’s end after a 37-year coaching career. California has yet to name a replacement. While Chun would top the list of assistant coaches, folks at Arizona State have plenty of head coaches who they could lure. It would make sense to find a coach with West coast ties, but certainly not a priority. And it is unlikely to think a power conference coach East of the Mississippi would make that move. But, if the price is right that can change. A short list I have put together if I were in charge:

• Chris Zambri (Southern California) – Why not call? It would be bad timing for Zambri considering he has assembled a team that is likely to be a preseason No. 1 ranked team, but would be a good deal for Arizona State.

• Ryan Donovan (San Diego State) – By now we should all just ink Donovan in to retiring someday in San Diego, but again this is a call ASU needs to make and would be a step up for Donovan. West coast guy who has competed with and beat Pac-12 teams for years.

• Alan Murray (UAB) – It would seem to be only a matter of time until Murray lands a job at a power conference school. In just three years as the head coach at UAB he has taken the Blazers to the NCAA finals in each season.

• Rob Bradley (Purdue) – Certainly an up and coming coach in the game who spent time at Alabama as an assistant coach helping the Crimson Tide win a national championship and guided Purdue to an appearance in the NCAA Championship this past spring.

A few other coaches who have had success and might be looking to jump into a super conference: New Mexico’s Glen Millican & South Florida’s Steve Bradley. Out of the box thought: McNeese State’s Austin Burke, who was an assistant coach at Baylor, has guided the Cowboys to consecutive regional appearances. There are concerns with the ASU Karsten Golf Course possibly going away in the near future and the facilities, but at the end of the day it is Arizona State and a coach can recruit a kid from anywhere in the world that would consider playing his college golf at Arizona State.

July 12

MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the return of men’s golf and the addition of women’s golf, along with the hiring of Chad Green (men) and Amy West (women) to head up the programs that will begin play in the fall of 2017. Green, who has been the head golf coach at Central College in Iowa for the past six seasons, will coach the men’s program that will be reinstated for the first time since 2003. West, who served as the assistant coach last season for the men’s and women’s teams at West Virginia Wesleyan College, will lead the first women’s golf program at the institution. “We are extremely excited to add both women’s and men’s golf to our NCAA sports program at Missouri Science and Technology with competition starting in the fall of 2017,” said Mark Mullin, the university’s athletic director. “I firmly believe that we have a plan in place that will assure successful women’s and men’s golf programs. I believe the programs will be extremely competitive in our conference in a short time frame and eventually on a national level.” West played her college golf at Daytona State College and then the University of South Florida, where she graduated in 2013. Following her collegiate career at South Florida, West went on to play professional golf on the Symetra Tour in 2015. “I’m excited about getting started with the new program at Missouri Science and Technology and working with Mark and Chad,” West said. “I want to be able to build a strong, competitive program and know there is some great competition in the conference.” Green led Central to four NCAA Division III Championship appearances in his six years at the school, as well as four Iowa Conference championships. The Dutch recorded a 12th place finish at the 2013 national tournament and during his tenure at Central, Green has been named as the Iowa Conference’s coach of the year on four occasions. A native of St. Louis, Green, who played his college golf at Clarke College in Iowa, previous served as the head women’s golf coach and assistant men’s coach at Maryville University for two seasons. “It’s exciting to start a program from scratch, which is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Green said. “I think the academic profile of the school, along with the work Mark and the administration have done with the facilities, gives us a chance to get the program off to a good start. The GLVC is a great conference and I’m looking forward to getting back into the league.”

SOUTH DAKOTA

The University of South Dakota has named John Vining assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf teams. Vining was the part-time assistant coach the past two seasons and prior to that was the graduate assistant coach during the 2013-14 season. “Both the student-athletes and myself are beyond excited to be adding Coach Vining on as our full-time assistant,” said golf head coach Nick Hovden. “Many thanks to all those in the athletic department and University who helped make this happen.” Vining has been part of the Coyote golf program since 2008-09. He started out his career as a member of the golf team for four seasons (2008-12).

July 11 OREGON STATE As expected, Oregon State has elevated Dawn Shockley from assistant coach to head coach. Shockley served as Oregon State’s assistant coach the past two seasons. Shockley, who is from Denver, Colo., replaces Sammie Chergo, who spent two seasons at Oregon State. Shockley played her collegiate golf at the University of Denver, where Chergo coached previously. “Dawn is a proven winner and a steely competitor,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Her ability to instill confidence in student-athletes and teach course management set her apart from other candidates. I’m excited to watch our program develop under her leadership.” During her playing career at the University of Denver, Shockley recorded 11 top-10 finishes, including two individual wins. A three-time Sun Belt All-Conference selection (2006, 2007 and 2009), she won the 2009 NCAA East Regional Championship and earned All-American Honorable Mention recognition. Shockley helped lead Denver to sixth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively, at the NCAA Championships in 2007 and 2008. She was a two-year team captain and posted a four-year scoring average of 75.67 for the Pioneers. She also earned Academic All-American honors in 2006 and served on Denver’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Following her graduation from the University of Denver, Shockley played professional golf on the LPGA Futures Tour (Symetra Tour). She earned six top-10 finishes and tied for fourth at the Riviera Nayarit Classic and the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship. In 2012, Shockley qualified for the Ladies European Tour (LET) and posted a career-best tie for 24th at the Deloitte Ladies Open in Holland in 2013. She also worked as a professional LPGA caddie for Becky Morgan and Moira Dunn for nearly two years. “I am very thankful for the opportunity that Todd and this athletic department have given me,” Shockley said. “I have a great passion for what the culture is here at Oregon State and look forward to bringing in athletes who are excited to represent what it is to be an Everyday Champion. I am honored to be the head coach of this program and excitedly look forward to building on the foundation we have started.” Oregon State finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 61 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. July 11 SOUTH FLORIDA South Florida has named Tiffany Prats head women’s golf coach. Prats has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Marshall. Prior to Marshall, Prats spent three seasons as the assistant coach at Maryland and two seasons at San Diego State. Prats, who is from Gainesville, Fla., played her college golf at the University of Miami and spent time playing as a professional after graduating in 2006. In June, South Florida announced Marci Kornegay had been relieved of her duties. Kornegay spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Bulls. July 7 COASTAL CAROLINA Coastal Carolina women’s golf coach Katie Quinney has announced Brady Gregor has assistant women’s golf coach. Gregor comes to Coastal Carolina after two years as the men’s assistant coach at Charleston Southern University. In his first year in Charleston, Gregor helped the Buccaneers to the 2015 Big South Men’s Golf Championship and a berth in the 2015 Lubbock Regional in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. In 2016 Gregor helped the Bucs to the program’s first at-large post season bid for any sport as the team earned an NCAA berth to the Tuscaloosa Regional. “I am thrilled to join coach Quinney and be a part of the tradition of excellence at Coastal Carolina University,” Gregor said. “Coach Quinney has elevated Coastal tremendously in the sport of women’s golf and I look forward to helping her continue to develop the Chanticleers into a perennial national championship contender.” As a player, Gregor was a two-sport athlete lettering in football and golf. He played two years at Pima Community College before transferring to Southwest Baptist University. July 1 CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (D-II) California Baptist has possibly made the best hire of the summer, naming Chico State’s T.L. Brown head men’s golf coach. Brown, who would be a good choice for a Division I program, will remain at the Division II level with California Baptist. Brown brings 18 years of collegiate coaching experience with him to CBU. He spent the last nine years developing Chico State into one of the top Division II golf programs. The Wildcats have three top-three finishes at the NCAA Division II Championships over the last seven years, including runner-up performances in 2016 and 2012. Over Brown’s nine years at Chico State, the Wildcats qualified for the NCAA postseason each year, winning 26 tournaments and posting 78 top-five finishes. Before Chico State, Brown coached and filled a variety of roles in Arizona at South Mountain Community College (1999-2007) and Arizona Western College (1997-1999). He created and organized Arizona Western’s first men’s and women’s golf program in over 15 years, and then coached and served as an assistant athletic director at South Mountain. Brown was named NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year in 2004. “TL Brown has had so much success at Chico State. Our team is going to be blessed with a coach who can recruit and develop players at the highest level,” CBU Director of Athletics Dr. Micah Parker said. “The search committee was impressed with his preparation and concern for student-athlete experience. We are very excited about the direction our golf program is headed.” CBU and Chico State are both coming off impressive seasons. Both teams advanced to match play at the NCAA Division II championship. “I believe we are planted where we will make the greatest impact,” said Brown, who has played Division I golf at the University of Idaho and Washington State, before going on to play professionally in the PGA from 1993-1995. “I would like to thank Dr. Parker, [CBU President] Dr. Ronald L. Ellis and Vice President Kent Dacus for the opportunity to coach men’s golf and lead current and future Christian student-athletes at CBU. I was very impressed with the mission and dedication to the entire student-athlete experience at CBU.” June 30 AUBURN Corey Maggard has been promoted to Auburn associate head men’s golf coach, head coach Nick Clinard announced on this week. Maggard will be entering his third season at Auburn. “Corey is an outstanding young coach that has done a tremendous job the past two years at Auburn,” said Clinard. “He continues to impress me with his professionalism, recruiting, player development and commitment to excellence on a daily basis. Auburn Golf has a bright future, and I’m sure glad he’s on my team.” Auburn, which finished tied for 19th at the NCAA Championship, won four tournaments during the 2015-16 season. Prior to coming to Auburn in 2014-15, Maggard won four-straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships in his four years as head men’s golf coach at Div. III Guilford College. Maggard, who led Guilford to 16 tournament wins in his four seasons, was named the Jack Jensen ODAC Coach of the Year three-straight seasons from 2011-13. Guilford spent time ranked No. 1 in the nation during that time as well. OAKLAND University of Michigan assistant coach Nick Pumford has been named head coach at Oakland University. Pumford replaces Mark Engel who retired at season’s end. Pumford has been the assistant coach with the Wolverines for the past five seasons. Prior to Michigan he began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Georgia State during the 2010-11 season. “We are excited that Nick is going to lead our men’s golf program,” Director of Athletics Jeff Konya said. “He has been a very successful assistant coach and demonstrated an ability to recruit and develop top student-athletes. We believe he will be a great fit into our culture and will enhance our student-athlete experience. We welcome him and his family to Oakland University.” Pumford, who is a native of St. Charles, Mich., played his college golf at Michigan from 2005-2009. As a co-captain during the 2008-09 season, Pumford contributed to one of Michigan’s best seasons in program history. Following the Wolverines’ regional selection and eventual fifth-place team finish, they advanced to the NCAA Championship for the first time in 12 years. The Wolverines closed with a sixth-place team finish in stroke play to advance to match play. After a first-round win over No. 3 seed USC, the Wolverines were eliminated by eventual national champion Texas A&M in the national semifinal. Pumford started all 14 tournaments and was Michigan’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Michigan is now looking for an assistant coach.

June 29 MICHIGAN University of Michigan head women’s golf coach Jan Dowling has announced that Mandi Morrow will join the Wolverines as an assistant coach. Morrow, who is one of the better young assistant coaches in the game, replaces Mary Mattson who departed the program to become a full-time student as she pursues her master’s degree in social work at Michigan. Morrow spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Tulane. With the Green Wave, she helped the program to back-to-back NCAA regional appearances, with an NCAA finals appearance in 2015. Before her time at Tulane, Morrow spent a year at IUPUI in 2013-14. “I have known Mandi for quite some time and feel extremely fortunate to have her join our program,” said Dowling. “I trust and respect her and know that she will help our program in a big way from the moment she steps on campus. Coaching is in her blood, and she knows what it takes to be great. A native of Kent, Ohio, Morrow played for her father, Mike, at Kent State (2008-12) and helped the Flashes to four consecutive Mid-American Conference titles. She was a two-time second team All-MAC selection (2011, ’12). “This is an incredible opportunity and one that I could not pass on,” said Morrow. “Jan is a highly respected coach in college golf, and I could not be more thrilled to team up with her to continue the success she has already had in just a few short years. The University of Michigan women’s golf team is going in a fantastic direction, and I cannot wait to see the heights it has the potential to get to. Go Blue!” LOUISIANA-MONROE The University of Louisiana-Monroe has named Joni Stephens head women’s golf coach. Before coming to ULM, Stephens spent two seasons as the head coach at the University of Montana. Prior to Montana, Stephens served as the head coach at Eastern Kentucky, where she spent 12 seasons and was named the 2005 Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year. Stephens had connections to ULM as her father graduated and taught geography at ULM and her Uncle is also an alum. Her mother worked in the sports information department and her brother played both baseball and football at ULM. “I would like to thank ULM President Nick Bruno, Director of Athletics Brian Wickstrom, Director of Golf Tim Baldwin, and the rest of the search committee for this appointment. My family has long-standing ties to the ULM community, so it is exciting to be able to return to Monroe. I feel fortunate to be part of the tradition of ULM Athletics and to have the opportunity to develop a nationally competitive women’s golf program within the Sun Belt Conference,” said Stephens. Stephens takes over a ULM roster that consists of four juniors and three freshmen last year. Louisiana-Monroe finished the year ranked No. 229 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college Rankings June 28 BUCKNELL Bucknell has named Lisa Francisco head women’s golf coach. Francisco replaces Kevin Jamieson, who resigned to pursue other professional opportunities. Jamieson spent 16 years guiding the Bison women’s golf team. Bucknell is a Division I school competing in the Patriot League and is located in Lewisburg, Penn. Francisco is a former LPGA Tour Caddie who played collegiately at Penn State. She also spent two years coaching at the College of William & Mary where she was an assistant to the director of golf. Francisco also spent a year as a volunteer assistant at Penn State following graduation. While she was at William & Mary, Francisco also served as assistant golf professional at Kingsmill Resort & Spa and The Traditions Golf Club at Stonehouse, which are both located in Williamsburg, Virginia. During her collegiate playing days, Francisco was named to the 1997 ECAC All-Conference Women’s Golf Team, and she was a member of the 1999 Penn State NCAA East Regional team. “I am extremely excited to become the head women’s golf coach at Bucknell University,” said Francisco. “I want to thank the department’s leadership for the opportunity to become part of an institution that values the complete student-athlete experience on and off the course. After visiting campus, I feel confident that with the support of the Lewisburg community, and the university’s academic and athletic staff, the future for the Bison women’s golf program is bright. I am looking forward to getting to know the talented student-athletes and the upcoming season on the links.” Francisco becomes the third head coach in the history of the program that began competition in fall 1998. June 25 SOUTH CAROLINA With Alex Hamilton leaving his position as assistant coach at South Carolina to become the head coach at South Alabama, that left a spot head coach Bill McDonad needed to fill. McDonald has announced that Jake Amos has been hired and named associate head coach for the Gamecocks golf program. Amos spent the past two years as the assistant coach at Purdue. “Jake’s experience playing on national championship teams is invaluable, and everyone in college golf respects the job that he and Purdue Head Coach Rob Bradley have done the past few years with the Boilermaker golf program,” McDonald said. “Jake’s extensive recruiting contacts will expand our base of opportunities to find talent, and he has already proven he is excellent developing roster players as well. I feel very fortunate to have Jake joining us and to have him help Carolina Golf continue its success, both on the course and in the classroom.” Amos helped Purdue to three tournament victories and saw the Boilermakers advance to the NCAA championship this past season. Purdue finished the season ranked No. 32 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. Prior to joining the staff at Purdue, Amos spent the 2013-14 season as an assistant coach at South Florida. Amos, who is a native of Leicester, England, graduated from Augusta University (formerly Augusta State) in 2010. He was a three-year member of the Jaguars men’s golf program and was a member of the Augusta program that won the 2010 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, the school’s first national title. After graduation, he served as a volunteer assistant in 2011 as the Jaguars repeated as NCAA champions. He spent three years playing professionally. “I was very excited when Coach McDonald contacted me and offered me a chance to work with him at South Carolina,” Amos said. “I have known Coach McDonald since my playing days at Augusta State; he’s an awesome guy, and I knew it would be a great fit for me and my family. He has established a major golf program at South Carolina, and I am excited to be a part of that and help continue to compete for SEC and NCAA Championships.” Purdue is expected to name Mitchell Krywulycz, who was a teammate of Amos and a player on both Augusta State national championship teams, as assistant coach. June 24 WASHINGTON After spending seven seasons at the University of Washington, associate head coach Andrea VanderLende has decided to step down and pursue other opportunities outside of collegiate athletics. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work at such a prestigious university for the past seven years,” said VanderLende. “I want to thank Mary Lou for giving me the opportunity and I am extremely grateful to have coached for one of the best programs in the country. It is bittersweet for me to leave, but I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.” VanderLende, who joined the Huskies in 2009, helped the Huskies claim their first NCAA Championship in May. After first joining the Huskies in 2009 as an assistant coach, VanderLende helped the team advanced to NCAA Regional play in each year. Originally from Orlando, Fla., she played her collegiate golf at the University of Florida from 2001-2005. She was the 2003 NCAA Championship runner-up and was an Honorable Mention NCAA All-American in 2002 and 2003. “Andrea is as good as there is in the business and we have been so lucky to have had her on our staff,” said head coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “I certainly appreciate her desire to focus on the next challenge and, whatever that is, I know she’ll be successful. She has not only helped make me a better coach but has also helped the players that have been here during her tenure, grow both on and off the golf course.” Now, another assistant coaching job is open. June 20 TEXAS STATE Texas State has named Ohio State assistant coach Lisa Strom head coach. Strom replaces Mike Akers, who left Texas State after 10 seasons with the Bobcats and was named head coach at North Texas. Strom spent the past five and a half seasons as an assistant coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes after playing professionally for 10 years. After competing for the Buckeyes for four seasons, Strom turned pro in August of 2000 and competed in more than 50 LPGA events as a member in 2003 and 2007-2010. In addition to her time on the LPGA, Strom competed on the Futures Tour for seven seasons. Strom is a three-time winner of the Ohio Women’s Open and a two-time winner of the Michigan Women’s Open. “With tremendous experience at Ohio State along with extensive time as a professional, Lisa has proven her ability to lead student-athletes and build upon the legacy of Texas State women’s golf,” said Director of Athletics Larry Teis. “Texas State has been to the NCAA Regionals six out of the last 10 seasons. Mix that with our new facility at Plum Creek and the addition of Lisa, Bobcat golf has never been in a better place.” Strom helped guide the Buckeyes to six straight NCAA Regional appearances and four showings at the NCAA Championship. She also assisted the team to nine tournament victories including back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championships in 2014, ’15 and ’16. “It is with an incredibly grateful heart that I thank Larry Teis and Travis Comer along with the entire athletic department for entrusting me with the tremendous privilege to lead the women’s golf program at Texas State University,” said Strom. “I experienced tremendous growth during my time at the Ohio State University while working alongside Therese. I am looking forward to mentoring and equipping these young women to become the change we want to see in the world.”

June 20 NOVA SOUTHEASTERN Starting to see more and more hires similar to this. Nova Southeastern University’s Ryan Jamison has announced that he will be stepping down as the head coach and has been named assistant coach at Stanford. “We are excited to welcome Ryan Jamison to the Stanford family. His success in coaching has been impressive. Ryan’s experience, work ethic and winning attitude will add a lot to our program,” Stanford coach Conrad Ray said. Many top coaches at the non-Div. I level can go straight to head coach. No need to be an assistant. Credit to Stanford coach Conrad Ray for looking in this direction. Jamison spent four years at Div. II Nova Southeastern where he guided his squad to the 2015 NCAA Division II national title. During that championship year, the Sharks finished either first or second in all but one of their tournaments. Jamison received the Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award, while Santiago Gomez finished as the DII Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year. “Ryan Jamison is one of the best and brightest young coaches in America, and I’m not just speaking of golf coaches – intercollegiate coaches in all sports at all levels,” Director of Athletics Michael Mominey said. “His accolades speak for themselves, but even better affirmation of this is that he left the men’s golf program at NSU in a better place than when he took over it in 2012. The respect that he has from his fellow coaches, his student-athletes and his peers is a statement in itself and will serve him well in this next chapter of his professional career. I am proud to have worked alongside Ryan these past four years, of course highlighted by the 2015 National Championship. He will go on to do great things, but will always represent the NSU Sharks as he pursues his professional dreams.” Nova Southeastern finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 6 in the final Golfstat rankings. Mominey will initiate a national search until the position is filled. June 20 SOUTH ALABAMA Expecting to hear South Alabama name Alex Hamilton men’s golf coach soon. Hamilton will replace Ben Hannan, who has resigned as head golf coach to accept a position as assistant athletic director at South Alabama. Hannan spent 13 seasons as head coach for the Jaguars golf team. Hamilton, who played his college golf for the Gamecocks, spent the past three years as the assistant coach at South Carolina. Prior to that, he spent one year as an assistant coach at Mercer. Following his collegiate career, he spent seven years playing professionally. “South Alabama is getting a great coach,” said South Carolina head coach Bill McDonald. “Alex has done a tremendous job for Carolina golf the past three years, and he has been a pleasure to work with every day. Everyone associated with Carolina Athletics is thrilled for Alex, and we wish him the best in Mobile.” Each year Hamilton was on the staff at South Carolina, the Gamecocks made a trip to the national championship and finished the season ranked in the top 20. June 15 SOUTH FLORIDA The University of South Florida will have a new women’s golf coach next year. South Florida Director of Athletics has announced women’s golf coach Marci Kornegay has been relieved of her duties. Kornegay spent nine seasons as the head coach at South Florida. “We thank Coach Kornegay for her dedication and significant contributions to our golf program and department, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” Harlan said. “After a very deliberate evaluation, I made the decision that our women’s golf program needs new leadership. We expect to achieve excellence in all of our sports, which includes competing for conference and national championships.” This sort of move is something we have not seen a lot of in women’s golf, and will lead to an interesting hire. Women’s golf coaches have not often seen the pressure to be successful or else, and that seems to be the message here. South Florida placed third in the American Conference Championship last spring and finished the season ranked No. 84 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. The Bulls third-place finish was the best conference showing since winning the Big East title in 2012. The 2011-12 season saw South Florida finish the year with a national ranking of No. 57 – the best year in Kornegay’s time with the Bulls. With the numerous assistant jobs open, you can expect Kornegay to possibly land in that role somewhere if she continues to coach. Before her time at South Florida she was an assistant coach at South Carolina, Winthrop and LSU. USF has said it will begin a national search for a head coach immediately.

June 13 OAKLAND Oakland head men’s golf coach Mark Engel will retire. Engel spent the last two seasons with the Golden Grizzlies and the previous 24 years at Detroit. Engel led the Golden Grizzlies to consecutive runner-up finishes at the Horizon League Championship in each of the last two years – those second-place showings represented the team’s best finish at the conference tournament in the program’s Division I history. Engel helped Evan Bowser earn medalist honors at the 2015 Horizon League Championship to become the first player in program history to compete in an NCAA Regional. Oakland finished the 2015-16 season ranked No. 189 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. Engel, who was a four-time Horizon League coach of the year, joined Oakland after spending 24 seasons at the University of Detroit Mercy. He led the Titans to six Horizon League championships, most recently in 2010. In 13 of his last 18 seasons at Detroit, Engel’s teams finished in the top three at the conference tournament. That span included six titles and four runner-up finishes. We don’t normally see assistants from the power leagues land at spots like Oakland University, but why not? It would be a great spot to prove your ability to lead a program and then land that bigger job, but that’s the problem. The ones making the hire for the bigger jobs don’t often look at places like Oakland to find their next coach. With very few men’s Division I jobs open this year, it may lead to Oakland having a better pool to choose from in terms of assistants interested in having their own Division I program. June 13 MARQUETTE Mike Bielawski is leaving his position as assistant golf coach at Marquette to pursue another opportunity outside of golf. Bielawski, who was a member of the golf team and graduated in 2008, spent the past four years with head coach Steve Bailey. Bielawski helped lead Marquette to a Big East Championship in 2015. This past year Marquette placed fourth at the Big East Conference Championship. Marquette finished the season ranked No. 110 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Bailey has started his search for a new assistant and hopes to have it completed by mid-July.

June 11 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA With the departure of Tyler Goulding to Air Force, expect to see Southern California name Justin Silverstein associate head men’s golf coach in the near future. Silverstein has held that same position with the USC women’s team the past three seasons. Silverstein, who was a collegiate golfer at the University of Arizona, started his coaching career at his alma mater spending a total of four years with the women’s program in Tucson. USC women’s team finished the past season ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and lost in the opening round of match play at the NCAA Championship. The men’s program advanced to the match-play portion of the championship for the second consecutive season and was ranked No. 8 in the final Golfweek/ Sagarin rankings. The USC men’s program is expected to be a top team and possibly preseason No. 1 in college golf next year. This will leave yet another power five program looking for an assistant golf coach.

June 9 CAL BAPTIST John Hackney, the head women’s coach at California Baptist, has resigned, athletic director Micah Parker said. “We appreciate John’s contributions to the CBU golf program,” Parker said. “John implemented a winning culture, as evident with our men’s and women’s teams repeatedly reaching the postseason under his tenure, and the men qualifying for match play in the NCAA Championships earlier this year. We wish him well.” In the past three seasons, both of Hackney’s teams combined to reach the NCAA Division II postseason in five of six chances. The Lancers were represented at the national championship three times under Hackney, as well. The women won a total of 10 tournament championships, including two PacWest crowns, over the last three years. The men won their first tournament as a fully-fledged NCAA program this past season at its host invitational. The Cal Baptist men’s program finished the season ranked No. 27 in the final NCAA Division II Golfstat rankings. The women finished the year ranked No. 15. There were plenty more highlights for CBU in 2015-16. The women won the conference title by 40 strokes, producing the PacWest Player and Freshman of the Year, along with the individual champion. The men qualified for the Division II Championships and advanced to match play, eventually taking sixth in the division. California Baptist University will begin the search for a new men’s and women’s head golf coach immediately. June 3 AIR FORCE Air Force head coach George Koury has announced that Tyler Goulding will join his staff as the assistant golf coach. Goulding, who was a three-time MVP (2005, 2006, 2007), playing for Koury at Air Force, joins the Falcons’ program after spending the last three seasons at the University of Southern California. “I am honored to have the opportunity to return to my alma mater and help guide the golf program into the upper echelon of college golf,” said Goulding. “The Academy shaped me into the man I am today and it has always been a dream of mine to return as a coach. Coach Koury has done an amazing job recruiting and upgrading the facilities, and I believe that the pieces are in place to be great. As an Academy graduate, I understand the challenges that cadet life presents to a golfer and I look forward to helping the guys achieve their personal, professional, and athletic goals.” Koury, who is from Tracy, Calif., did not miss an event in four years as a collegiate golfer and recorded 15 top-10 finishes. “We are very fortunate to have Tyler returning to the Falcons,” said Koury, who graduated in 2007. “He comes to us from one of the best programs in the country and we will count on his military experience, professional and amateur golf experience and elite-level recruiting to elevate our program.” June 3 CHARLOTTE Charlotte has made it official by announcing Ryan Potter as the assistant women’s golf coach. Potter has spent the past two season as the women’s assistant golf coach at UNLV. “I am thrilled that Ryan is joining the 49er family,” said Charlotte head coach Holly Clark. “I was looking for someone with solid coaching and playing experience at the highest level that could come in and help get this program off the ground immediately.” Prior to his arrival at UNLV, Potter spent four years as the assistant men’s golf coach at Ohio State and two years at Ole Miss. Potter was a four-year letterman at Furman down in Greenville graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He later earned his Masters degree in Sports Management from Alabama “I am extremely excited for this opportunity,” remarked Potter. “To be able to start this program from the ground up and make it great is a unique experience that most coaches do not get. I have been amazed by the support that the university and community have given to women’s golf at Charlotte. I can’t wait to work with Holly along with Ryan [Cabbage] and Sam [Hughes] from men’s golf. I look forward to the future success of our programs.” Charlotte will begin competing in women’s golf in the fall of 2018. June 2 MICHIGAN The University of Michigan women’s golf coach Jan Dowling is looking for an assistant women’s golf coach. Dowling has announced that Mary Mattson, who just completed her third year with the Michigan golf team, has resigned to pursue a masters degree. Michigan advanced to the NCAA Championship this season, missing the 54-hole cut. The Wolverines finished the 2015-16 year ranked No. 46 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. The position is full time and Dowling has already began the search for a replacement. May 26 PEPPERDINE It seems like it is the year of the assistant coach. The Pepperdine women’s golf program has an opening for the assistant coach position. Laurie Gibbs, recent WGCA Hall of Fame inductee, is looking for someone with college golf experience that would also be interested in earning their MBA at Pepperdine. Leanne Craig, former player at Pepperdine, has stepped down after five seasons as the assistant coach. Craig has decided to focus on family and is expecting her second child in August. She hopes to return to coaching in the future. Gibbs is looking to complete the interview process in June to allow the coach time to get on the road and recruit in July and August. Only if I were young again, living in Malibu and coaching golf. May 25 VANDERBILT Vanderbilt will soon replace Holly Clark, who left her position as assistant coach last fall when she was named the head coach at Charlotte. Head coach Greg Allen is expected to name Aimee Neff his new assistant coach. Neff just completed her third season as an assistant coach at Michigan State. A native of Carmel, Ind., Neff is one of only three Spartans to earn All-Big Ten honors four times. Neff was a two-time winner of both the Illinois Women’s Open (2008, 2009) and Indiana Women’s Open (2009, 2010) and claimed the Indiana Women’s Golf Association Match Play Championship in 2008. She also competed in the 2005 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, two U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships (2009, 2010) and five U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links Championships. Vanderbilt finished the season ranked No. 40 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and missed a trip to the NCAA final after placing 10th at the NCAA Shoal Creek Regional. Vanderbilt also placed 10th in the SEC Championship. May 23 SOUTH ALABAMA South Alabama men’s golf coach Ben Hannan will no longer be coaching the men’s golf team. He has resigned to accept the position of Assistant Athletic Director for Athletics Development. Hannan, who just completed his 13th season at the helm of the program, was also a member of three Jaguar teams that won Sun Belt Conference championships as a player in the early 1990s. He coached the Jaguars to four NCAA Regional appearances – including receiving the first two at-large berths in program history – and saw his teams win two Sun Belt Conference titles. He was named league coach of the year in 2005. “South Alabama has been a big part of my life. This is home for me and my family,” Hannan said. “I had 13 great years as the men’s golf coach and have lasting relationships with many of my original teammates, former players and a ton of wonderful memories. To have the opportunity to coach the team I once played for was an honor. “Moving forward, I am very excited in this new role to help the athletic department and university continue to grow and get better. I thank Dr. Erdmann and the administration for the opportunity, I am looking forward to getting started.” South Alabama is ranked No. 165 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and finished fourth at the Sun Belt Conference Championship this year and advanced to match play at the Sin Belt Conference Championship. South Alabama will begin a search a new head immediately. May 19 WASHINGTON STATE Being a head coaching job in one of the power conferences and with a golf course that has escalated in reputation in the college game, the Washington State job was expected to attract some quality head coaches. However, I am not sure that materialized. It didn’t take long for the Cougars to find its next head coach. Just a couple of weeks after Garrett Clegg resigned and accepted the head coaching job at Utah, Washington State has named a new coach. They didn’t go far, staying in house and naming assistant coach Dustin White head coach. White, who had just completed his second season as the assistant coach, is a 2003 graduate at Washington State where he played his college golf. White recorded 17-career top 10 as a Cougar. “I have been extremely impressed with Dustin’s body of work throughout the past three seasons and believe he is the right person to continue moving Cougar golf forward,” Washington State Director of Athletics Bill Moos said in a release. “He has tremendous passion for WSU and the Pac-12, is well respected among his peers, and has the confidence of the returning players.” White, who is from Pueblo, Colo., was a winner on the Gateway Tour in 2004, 2006 and 2007. He played on the Nationwide Tour in 2005, 2009 and 2010. He qualified for and participated in the 2006 U.S. Open. “I am honored to have the opportunity to be able to the lead the men’s golf program at my alma mater,” White said. “I’m passionate about everything that is Washington State and am excited for what lies ahead. We have a great group of young men and we will be working hard to compete for championships within the conference and beyond. Having competed here as a student-athlete, I am able to relate to what the guys go through on a daily basis and hope to play a role in helping them achieve their lifelong goals. I want to put Cougar Golf on the map and make the entire Washington State Cougar family proud.” Garrett Clegg spent five seasons with the Cougars. Washington State is ranked No. 93 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

May 19

CHARLOTTE Charlotte will re-structure its coaching staff with Ryan Potter joining the 49er golf program as an assistant coach. Potter, who is the son of Alabama women’s coach Mic Potter, just finished his second season as the assistant women’s coach at UNLV. Prior to that he was the men’s assistant coach at Ohio State for four years and spent time as the assistant men’s coach at Ole Miss. He also was a volunteer assistant for the men’s team at Alabama for one year. Ryan Cabbage will be remain the men’s golf coach, but also be the Director of Golf. It was announced last fall that Holly Clark would be the head women’s golf coach, a new program that will begin play during the 2017-18 season. Potter will join Sam Hughes as the assistant coach and the two will work with both programs. I like this set up and we may see this coaching model become more of a trend in the future and is already in place at a few places. May 12 BUCKNELL Bucknell has announced women’s golf coach Kevin Jamieson has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities. Jamieson recently completed his 16th season guiding the Bison women’s golf team, which is a Division I school located in Lewisburg, Penn. “I would like to thank Kevin for all of his efforts in leading the Bison women’s golf team over the last 16 years,” said director of athletics and recreation John Hardt. “Kevin took over a program that was still in its infancy and helped mold it into one that consistently competes for conference championships. We will miss Kevin’s commitment and passion for the student-athletes, alumni and friends of the women’s golf program.” Jamieson was just the second head coach in Bucknell women’s golf history. The program debuted at the varsity level in 1998-99 and Jamieson took over in the fall of 2000. The Bison went through two conference transitions during Jamieson’s tenure. Bucknell joined the Big South Conference in 2005 and is now a member of the Patriot League. Bucknell finished fourth at this year’s Patriot League Championship, and the team will return a pair of all-league performers next year in rising senior Emily Larson and rising junior Lindsay Dodovich. The Bison are ranked No. 225 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. A national search is underway to identify his successor. May 12 XAVIER For the first time since the 1980s Xavier will have a new men’s golf coach. In a school release, it was said that longtime Xavier men’s golf coach Doug Steiner plans to retire after 28 years with the Musketeers. Steiner started at Xavier in 1988. Steiner led the Xavier team to five NCAA Regional appearances between 2001-06 and led the Musketeers to eight conference titles, including four in the Atlantic 10 Conference and four in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference, while earning Conference Coach of the Year honors three times in the A-10 and four times in the MCC. A number of Steiner’s former players are playing professionally, including Jason Kokrak who is a member on the PGA Tour. Xavier placed second at the Big East Conference Championship two weeks ago and is ranked No. 117 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings. May 11 PACIFIC It’s that time of the year and it seems the vacancies for assistant coaches is more as we approach the offseason. John Cook, who just completed his first year as head coach at the University of Pacific in Stockton, Calif., is looking for an assistant coach. Cook came to Pacific after a successful tenure at Cal-State Stanislaus. The Tigers did not have an assistant coach this past season, but have had that role filled in the past. The Tigers compete in the West Coast Conference and are ranked No. 170 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. May 11 DENVER Daniela Lendl will not be returning to the University of Denver as assistant women’s golf coach next season. Lendl, who is a 2015 graduate of Alabama where she was a member of the golf team that won the 2012 National Championship, is leaving the Pioneers golf program to explore other opportunities in the golf industry and will be taking a job with the Connecticut State Golf Association to help broaden her skill set. Lendl helped Denver to its 13th consecutive conference championship winning The Summit League and a 15th place finish at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. Denver is ranked No. 75 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Head coach Lindsay Kuhle, who is in her fourth year as head coach, will be looking to fill her position this summer. May 10 North Texas Last fall, Jeff Mitchell announced he was resigning as women’s golf coach at North Texas. Assistant coach Barry Niemann served as the interim coach for the 2015-16 season. Today it has been announced that Texas State’s Mike Akers has been named head women’s golf coach. Akers, who led the Bobcats to six NCAA Regional appearances, just finished his 10th season at Texas State. He coached his team to three conference championships (two Southland, one Sun Belt). “I am very excited to begin a new chapter for the University of North Texas women’s golf program,” Akers said. “I would like to thank Rick Villarreal, Mike Ashbaugh and the entire North Texas community for this incredible opportunity.” This past season, Texas State won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship and recently finished 14th at the NCAA Bryan Regional. “It is with great pleasure and excitement today that we announce Michael Akers as our head women’s golf coach,” Director of Athletics Rick Villarreal said. “Michael comes to us from Texas State University where his team returned from NCAA Regional play and has been there several times the last six years. We believe that he brings a lot of golf expertise as well as great recruiting and we are excited about the team he can put together to emulate our men’s golf program.” Akers came to Texas State in September 2006 after serving as an assistant coach for men’s and women’s golf at the University of Central Florida. Prior to his stint at UCF, Akers spent one season as a volunteer assistant for the women’s program at Middle Tennessee. Akers was also the associate head coach in Kansas at his alma mater, Fort Hays State, for eight seasons. May 9 California We learned this past weekend that after 37 years coaching the men’s golf team at California, Steve Desimone is retiring. So who gets the job? This one is easy. Walter Chun. There will be a process and I am sure there will be many who apply. Even if Illinois’ Mike Small were to be interested and inquire about the job, you would have to kindly say no thanks. Chun is the only option. Chun has spent the past 18 years with California men’s golf program, as a player, assistant coach and an associate head coach. He understands what it takes to be successful with the Golden Bears program, a program that is not fully allotted scholarships and that has to fundraise every dollar for the entire operating budget. His name has been popular the past few years and he has had chances to look elsewhere, but has stayed with the Golden Bears. Look no further than his bio and the comments Desimone has made about his former player. “Walter and I are in this together,” Desimone said. “We talk constantly about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. We’re always looking to find ways to improve and be a better team. What one of us doesn’t think of the other one does. That’s how a good team and a good staff work. He’s been a tremendous asset, ally and friend. I could never say enough good things about Walter.” Desimone also added: “Walter has really good interpersonal skills, and has great instincts and connects with young people. With Walter you know you will get as genuine of a human being as you will ever find, which I think relates very well to young people and their parents. He’s bright, articulate and a great representative of our program and the University of California.” Those words alone should be enough for Chun to quickly be named the next California coach. Add in that Chun, who was a former team captain, has been an integral part of the success the golf team has had in the last decade and it’s a no brainer.

May 3

Utah

Just a few days after the Pac-12 Conference Championship and the end of the University of Utah’s golf season, the Utes have a new golf coach. Washington State head coach Garrett Clegg has replaced Randall McCracken a Utah. McCracken, who spent 12 years guiding the program, announced earlier this year he would be retiring at season’s end to spend more time with his family. “We had a very strong pool of candidates interested in the position and we are very excited that Garrett and his family have decided to make their way back to Utah,” said senior and men’s golf administrator Jimmy Soto. “Garrett’s understanding of the Pac-12 landscape, along with his passion for The U of U is a great fit for our university and the men’s golf program.” Clegg, a native of Bountiful, Utah, has spent the past nine years coaching in the Pac-12 Conference. He coached the past five years at Washington State and prior to that spent four seasons as the assistant coach at the University of Washington. Clegg played his final two years at Utah after transferring from the University of Minnesota where he was a member of the 2002 NCAA championship team. Clegg finished is collegiate career in 2004 and then spent a few years playing professionally. He was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection and placed third in the conference championship tournament in 2003. “Since I began my coaching career back in December of 2007, I have hoped for the opportunity to return to Utah. It is my dream job to coach at the U of U and I cannot wait to get started.” Now, Washington State will be looking for a head coach. Stay tuned.

May 2

Stanford

Stanford assistant coach Graham Brockington will not be returning next fall. Brockington, who was a member of the golf team and graduated in 2011, spent the past two years as the assistant coach at Stanford. Brockington will be continuing his education, as he was accepted to Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Head coach Conrad Ray is currently in search of someone to fill Brockington’s position and hopes to do so by mid-June. Brockington will stay on as assistant coach through the end of the 2015-16 season. This past weekend the Cardinal won the Pac-12 Conference Championship for the third consecutive season, and the team is currently ranked No. 4 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. May 1 Texas-Arlington It was announced a little over 12 months ago that University of Texas-Arlington would add women’s golf. The team is set to begin competition in the 2017-18 season. Stuart Deane was named head men’s golf coach just a month after the announcement of the addition of the women’s program. UTA is now looking for an associate head women’s golf coach who will work under the direction of Deane. Deane just completed his first year as head coach of the men’s program. The Mavericks finished the season last week with a fifth-place showing at the Sun Belt Conference Championship and is ranked No. 153 in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. Deane said in an e-mail they hope to have someone hired by August 1. April 29 Oregon State After two years in Corvallis, head women’s golf coach Sammie Chergo is resigning. Oregon State was a bubble team the past two seasons, but missed out on the NCAA postseason both times. The Beavers finished the 2015-16 regular season ranked No. 61 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and last year Oregon State was No. 66 in the final poll. “It’s with both a heavy and grateful heart I leave Corvallis and return to Denver to be with my growing family,” Chergo said. Chergo’s partner, University of Denver women’s basketball coach Kerry Cremeans, is pregnant with twins due in mid-May. Chergo came to Oregon State after a successful run at the University of Denver. Denver won nine consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles from 2004-2013 and she was named conference coach of the year six times. Three times she took the Pioneers to the NCAA Championship, where they placed in the top six two times. “I can’t thank the administration at Oregon State enough for entrusting me with the wonderful opportunity and special challenge of growing the tradition of Oregon State women’s golf,” Chergo said. We can expect numerous assistant coaches from programs around the country to be interested in this job, including current assistant Dawn Shockley. Shockley might not be a bad move considering she is already there and been involved in the day-to-day operations and familiar with the recruits coming in. There are a few names I would start with of current head coaches who might be interested in the move to a Pac-12 school. University of San Francisco coach Sarah (Huarte) Glynn is a former Pac-12 player at California, where she won the individual national championship in 2004. Glynn just completed her seventh season at San Francisco with her team finishing the regular season ranked No. 64.

In just her second season, UC Riverside head coach Mary Ritchie guided the Highlanders to its first Big West Conference title this year and a spot in NCAA regional play. UC Riverside also improved more than 40 spots in the national rankings in her first year.

Gonzaga head coach Brad Rickel has proven he can recruit in the Pacific Northwest, building a program in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga had been to the postseason in each of the last three years as an at-large pick. This year, Gonzaga was a bubble team most of the year but missed the postseason with a No. 70 ranking at the end of the regular season. Rickel also served as the head men’s and women’s coach at the University of Idaho, where he took the Vandals to the postseason three times. Other phone calls I might make would be to Old Dominion head coach Andrew Crabtree, who is quickly becoming a bigger name in the women’s coaching game and why not consider TCU assistant coach Danny Randolph. Randolph, who has spent the last two years at TCU, had previously coached at Div. II Lynn University, where he won two national championships. April 11 Loyola Marymount After three seasons at Loyola Marymount Brad Lanning is resigning as head men’s golf coach. Lanning came to LMU after spending two years as an assistant coach to Casey Martin at Oregon. “I dearly love coaching, but I love my family and my marriage more,” Lanning said. “My life had no margin for many of the things that are very important to me, namely family and faith.” Lanning and his family plan to move to Wisconsin where he will return to a career in financial services which he had extensive experience in before deciding to coach full time. LMU is currently ranked No. 157 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and will compete in the West Coast Conference Championship April 18-20. April 7 Lynn University Karli Heimbecker has been promoted to head women’s golf coach. Heimbecker had joined the Fighting Knights in 2015 as assistant coach and will take over a program that has won five national championships in school history. Head men’s golf coach Andrew Danna had be serving as women’s coach at Lynn since former head coach Danny Randolph took a job as the assistant coach with the TCU women’s golf program in May 2015. Randolph spent four seasons as in the position with Lynn, winning two national championships. Danna remains the men’s coach. “I am confident Karli will transition well from assistant to the head coach role,” Lynn University director of athletics Devin Crosby said. “She has a service-minded coaching philosophy, which is a large part of why the program is currently nationally ranked and our women’s golf students are having an amazing experience. And most importantly, Karli projects the Lynn University attributes of spirit, service and strength. I look forward to watching Lynn women’s golf advance under her leadership.” Heimbecker has had a successful run in her first season assisting the Blue & White, winning one tournament, logging five top-five finishes and helping two student-athletes win three individual titles. Lynn is also on track to record the fourth-lowest scoring average in program history and make its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. “I am truly honored and blessed to be chosen to lead Lynn University’s women’s golf team. The chance to be a part of a dynamic, cooperative, innovative and family oriented athletic program is an amazing opportunity,” Heimbecker said. “The last year under coach Danna has been an incredible learning experience, and I am greatly looking forward to carrying on the rich tradition of this program.” Heimbecker, who played college golf at the University of South Florida, arrived at Lynn following two years as a graduate assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s golf teams at West Georgia. Lynn is currently ranked No. 6 in Golfstat’s Div. II rankings. March 24 UTAH Utah head coach Randall McCracken will resign at season’s end. McCracken has been with the Utes golf team for the past 12 years. “I’ve really enjoyed my 12 years coaching here at Utah but the time demands have become too great for my family,” said McCracken. “We are in a position where I can stay home with the kids for awhile, then eventually find something career wise that can keep me home more. I’ve missed too many birthdays, soccer games and school concerts over the years. This was a really tough decision because I really love coaching. I’ll miss it dearly, but my family needs me now.” McCracken, who played his college golf at Oregon, served as the head golf coach at Utah Valley for two years before coaching at Utah. in 2004. Replacing McCracken with a coach who will up for the challenge should not be real difficult. Utah is in its fifth season competing in the Pac-12 Conference and that alone should attract some mid-major and top assistant coaches. Utah is currently ranked No. 153 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. The school has announced a search for a new golf coach is underway. Feb. 15 KANSAS The University of Kansas men’s golf team will have a new assistant coach this spring. Head coach Jamie Bermel recently named Chris Wilson, who will replace Zach Zaremba who left the program to go into private business. Wilson comes to Kansas after spending the last five seasons at the U.S. Air Force Academy, three of which he served as the assistant coach for the Falcons before being promoted to associate head coach in May 2013. “To be a coach at Kansas is a dream job for me,” Wilson said. “The passion and support from the Jayhawk fan base is as good as it gets in college sports.” Wilson is a native of Shawnee, Okla., began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Louisiana-Monroe, where he played his college golf earning all-conference honors his senior year. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chris to the KU golf family,” Bermel said. “I’ve watched him work for many years, and he is exactly what I was looking for in a coach. He is a relentless recruiter, a teacher of the game and a role model for the players. Chris has worn many hats as an assistant coach, associate head coach and head coach. All of these experiences will help us achieve our goal and that is to compete at the very highest level of golf.” Wilson will make his first appearance with the Jayhawks when the team travels to Palm Desert, Calif., to compete in the Desert Intercollegiate at Classic Club Feb. 19-21. The Jayhawks, ranked No. 48 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, finished the fall season with two wins in five starts. Jan. 17 UAB Alabama-Birmingham men’s golf coach Alan Murray named former Blazer golfer Thomas Sutton as the program’s assistant coach last week. Sutton, who is from Montgomery, Ala., spent five seasons with the UAB golf team from 2009-2014. After sitting out the 2009-10 season as a redshirt freshman, Sutton spent the next four seasons as a fixture on the UAB roster as he competed in 47 events during his career. His playing days include appearances in the 2012 Stanford Regional and NCAA Championship, 2013 Baton Rouge Regional and 2014 Sugar Grove Regional and NCAA Championship. He helped lead the Blazers to a second-place finish in the Conference USA Championship his senior year. “It is exciting to be back,” Sutton said. “Not a lot of people get to begin their coaching careers at their alma mater or a great school like (Alabama-Birmingham). I am lucky to begin my career under a great head coach like coach Murray. He helped me improve my game tremendously, and I hope I can pass along his teaching to the team.” Murray points out that Sutton was an important part of his building of the Alabama-Birmingham golf program, which begins the spring season at No. 27 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. “I am delighted to have Thomas join the staff,” Murray said. “He was an essential building block to the program and contributed a lot to the team’s success as a student-athlete. He has a lot of natural enthusiasm, is passionate about the school and exhibited great leadership as a team captain.” January 15 LA SALLE La Salle University, Director of Athletics Dr. Tom Brennan announced that Jason Calhoun has been named the first head women’s golf coach. The program will begin varsity competition in the fall of 2016. A former three-time Division I head coach, Calhoun began his career as the head women’s golf coach at Saint Francis in 1994, helping start the program. He was a two-sport athlete for the Red Flash, earning All-NEC honors in golf and football. He was also named a Small College All-American in football. He spent time assisting the men’s team while at Saint Francis. In 2001, he was named the head men’s golf coach at Dartmouth. He also spent two seasons as the head women’s golf coach at Loyola-Chicago from 2011-13. Most recently, Calhoun was the head men’s and women’s golf coach at nearby Arcadia University during the 2014-15 season. Calhoun has ties to the La Salle area. Calhoun has been a PGA Professional since 1993. He began his career at Immergun Golf Club in Loretto, Pa. (1993-97), followed by stints as an assistant pro at Boonsboro Golf Club in Lynchburg, Va. (1997-98) and Philadelphia Country Club (1999-01). “Jason is a perfect fit to become our first women’s golf coach,” Brennan said. “His connections in the area will aid in our recruiting efforts and his experience as a college coach will help provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes.” He was the head professional at the prestigious Hanover Country Club at Dartmouth College from 2001-05 before two seasons as the director of instruction at Indiana University Golf Course. Calhoun also had service as the director of golf at Otis Park Golf Course in Bedford, Ind. and Cascades Golf Club in Bloomington, Ind. Most recently, Calhoun was the head professional at Glen Flora Country Club in Waukengan, Ill. “It is an honor to be given the opportunity to build the women’s golf team at La Salle as the program’s first coach,” Calhoun said. “I look forward to drawing on past experiences building or re-building programs to ensure the team is quickly positioned for competitive success while offering the high-caliber student-athlete experiences on which La Salle prides itself. I look forward to working with Dr. Brennan, John Lyons and the rest of the Explorers’ staff on this exciting challenge.” January 14 IDAHO After five and half years at the University of Idaho, John Means has resigned as men’s golf coach. Former Vandals golfer and Moscow, Idaho native David Nuhn has been named head coach. “Due to my wife’s health she had to move to Arizona and I am now leaving to join her,” Means said. Means guided Idaho a Big Sky Conference Championship last year and took the Vandals to the postseason where they tied for 10th at the NCAA San Diego Regional. Nuhn, who graduated in 2010, has worked on earning his PGA of America certification and played professionally as a member of the Pacific Northwest PGA. He also was a volunteer assistant golf coach at Washington State. He is assistant pro at the University of Idaho Golf Course. Idaho finished the fall season ranked No. 67 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings. “I have been so very fortunate in my life to be able to wake up each day, excited about the chance to make a difference in a young athletes life,” Means said. “I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I can fondly look back with no regrets.” KENNESAW STATE Kennesaw State head coach Bryant Odom has named Eric Hodgson assistant coach. Hodgson joins the KSU program after serving as an assistant pro at Indian Hills Country Club in Marietta, Ga. His most recent coaching experience came as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs at South Dakota State from 2012-14. Odom, who previously coached at Western Carolina, is in his first year as head coach at Kennesaw State. He replaced Jay Mosely who was named the head coach at Ohio State last summer. “I am excited to announce Eric as our new assistant men’s golf coach,” Odom said. “Eric’s vision and personality compliments my coaching style and the program’s needs. His experience as a collegiate player, coach and golf professional give him a well-rounded knowledge base. I believe Eric will make an immediate, positive impact on the program, and we are fortunate to have him wearing the black and gold.” Hodgson also has experience coaching at the high school level when he was the assistant coach at The Webber School in Sandy Springs, Ga. As a collegiate player, Hodgson earned NAIA Academic All-America honors and was a Mid-South Conference all-academic selection while competing at the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. “I feel so privileged to be a part of such a great program and to work with a coach with as much golf experience as Coach Odom,” Hodgson said. “I have been out of coaching for a year and a half but could not be more excited and eager to work with a team again.” Kennesaw State, currently ranked No. 60 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, opens the spring season on Feb. 17 when the Owls travel to Hawaii to compete in the John Burns Intercollegiate. January 7 VIRGINIA Generally it’s a quiet time of the year for college golf coaching news, but with the departure of Virginia assistant coach Jay Calvo, there was an opening on Bowen Sargent’s staff. Sargent has announced the hiring of Corey Ziedonis as the team’s assistant coach. Ziedonis will replace Calvo, who resigned to accept a position in private business. Ziedonis comes to Virginia after spending the past two years at Ball State as a graduate assistant coach. The Indianapolis native played four years at Indiana, completing his career in 2012-13. He spent the spring and summer of 2014 working with the Golfweek Junior Tour as a player relations manager. “Corey has a reputation of being a hard worker who will bring a lot of energy with him to our program,” Sargent said. “He has positioned himself to make this step professionally, and I am excited to have him join the program and help us work to achieve our goals.” A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Ziedonis was a Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar as a senior. He logged seven top-25 finishes that year and managed his third straight season with a stroke average better than 75.00. Ziedonis was a part of the Indiana lineup for three NCAA Regional appearances (2011-13), finishing among the top 25 individually at all three. A two-time all-state selection at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Ziedonis won the 2008 Indiana state high school championship. He placed third at the 2011 Indiana Amateur Championship. “I would like to thank coach Sargent for the amazing opportunity to join such a great program,” Ziedonis said. “I am looking forward to hitting the ground running and being an asset to coach Sargent and our student-athletes. It did not take me long to appreciate the beauty and tradition of the university and I am proud to call myself a Wahoo.” Virginia ended the fall season ranked No. 20 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and will open its season Feb. 17 at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii. January 6, 2016

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN

Nova Southeastern University men’s golf team has a new assistant coach. Former University of North Florida golfer Joey Marino begins his job immediately with the Sharks golf program. His coaching duties include assisting in player development, recruiting, on-course instruction and administrative duties. Marino is a native of Weston, Fla. Following his playing career, he held a position on the North Florida women’s coaching staff before moving into development. For more than two years, he had various roles in that department, including most recently the Assistant Director of Athletic Development. Among his many responsibilities were assisting with the Associate Athletic Director of Development in managing the UNF Osprey Club; working with donors and prospective donors; and directing events for the program. “We are very excited to welcome Joey Marino to our men’s golf program,” said head coach Ryan Jamison. “His passion and experience within the golfing world will be a tremendous asset to our program. We are very excited at the opportunity this year, and I know Joey looks forward to adding to the tradition here at NSU.” Nova Southeastern is currently ranked No. 4 in Div. II golf and will open its season at the Matlock Invitational on Feb. 8 in Lakeland, Fla. Marino is the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

November 11 CHARLOTTE Charlotte has named Vanderbilt associate head coach Holly Clark head women’s golf coach. Clark, who played her college golf at Tennessee, will direct the program from the beginning being named the school’s first women’s golf coach. For Clark it will be the second time she has started a program doing so at NCAA Div. II Carson-Newman in 2008. In her first year with the start-up Eagles, Clark guided Carson-Newman to the 2009 South Atlantic Conference Championship and had an individual earn a NCAA Regional bid in their first year of competition. The Eagles team earned a NCAA Regional berth in the very next season of 2010. “We are excited to formally announce that women’s golf will be our 18th sport and that we will begin competition in 2017,” said Charlotte Director of Athletics Judy Rose. “We received tremendous interest in the head coaching position and could not be more pleased that Holly Clark is joining the 49er staff. Holly’s experience as a player and a coach at the highest levels assures me that our program is in great hands.” In her playing days, Clark was a four-year star at Tennessee helping lead the Volunteers to a 2006 NCAA East Regional championship. In 2003, Clark led the Morristown West High School Lady Trojans to the 2003 state title as the individual state champion in Tennessee. “I want to personally thank Judy Rose, Darin Spease and Ryan Cabbage for this amazing and exciting opportunity,” remarked Clark. “It is rare that a coach gets to start her own program from the ground up. I am incredibly blessed and grateful for the chance to do it again at a great university in a wonderful golf community. What an honor to be the 49ers first women’s golf coach!” The women’s golf team will train at the Stubblefield Golf Center at Rocky River Golf Club, which is also the home of the 49ers men’s golf program. A planned expansion of the practice facility will benefit both programs. The 49ers women’s golf team will begin play in the fall of 2017 as a member of Conference USA. Charlotte will become the 12th member school with women’s golf.

November 2 UC RIVERSIDE Former UTEP men’s golf coach Rick Todd has been named head coach at UC Riverside. Todd was with the Miners from 1999-2011. His teams advanced to the NCAA West Regional three times. “We’re delighted to have Rick Todd join the UC Riverside family as the head coach of our Men’s Golf program,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tamica Smith Jones. “His track record, particularly at UTEP as a coach, a mentor and an ambassador in the community, all make him the perfect choice to lead the Highlanders.” A UTEP graduate, Todd was a three-time All-American as a collegian as well as a four-time, First Team All-WAC selection. After leaving UTEP, Todd continued working in the golf industry before deciding to return to coaching. He has 12 years experience as a professional golfer, and has played in international events on six continents. On why he returned to coaching Todd said, “I miss the kids, and helping them be successful in golf and in life. “I was drawn to UC Riverside because I felt it was the right fit, and I’m excited about the opportunity to recruit Southern California’s golf talent to play here.” UC Riverside is currently ranked No. 198 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings. October 30 GEORGIA TECH With Brennan Webb leaving his role as associate head coach at Georgia Tech for the head coaching job at Middle Tennessee State just prior to the start of the fall season, Yellow Jackets head coach Bruce Heppler was left searching for a replacement. Almost two months later, Heppler has filled that position. Former Morehead State golfer Jeff Pierce has been named assistant coach at Georgia Tech. Pierce, 28 and a native of Glasgow, Ky., comes to Tech after serving this past summer as the director of instruction at Elk River Golf Club in Banner Elk, N.C., and a three-year tenure as the senior instructor at Butch Harmon Floridian, an elite golf learning center based at The Floridian Resort in Palm City, Fla. Pierce has taught golf to players at all levels, creating and administrating programs in both individual and group situations. He has expertise in the latest instruction technology as well as club fitting and performance. “Team development is more important than it used to be. We met Jeff and liked his approach to what he was doing,” said Heppler. “He’s worked with (former Tech All-American) Anders Albertson the last few months and got a thumbs-up from him. Jeff’s skill set will be very beneficial to where we are right now. It’s a little different dynamic. I’m excited to have someone who has done that full time, can evaluate players in the recruiting process and has connections with teachers all over the country who work with young people.” Pierce’s list of pupils at Butch Harmon Floridian included winners in the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour, the European Tour and the LPGA Tour. He has traveled 12-15 weeks a year to work directly with players such as former Florida State All-American Brooks Koepka and former Louisville All-American Derek Fathauer. “I’m intrigued and excited to be at Georgia Tech, and I think my skill set can help develop our guys here,” said Pierce. “I’ve been instructing players at the highest level for a long time, and part of that is developing players. I’ve been doing the job with guys that have been fresh out of college or late in college. To me it’s not that big a leap. Most of the work we’ve done in Florida the last couple of years it to try and develop guys to play on tour. In the college environment, I can have a deeper relationship with our players as we work with them to develop their games.” Prior to working at Butch Harmon Floridian, Pierce was an assistant golf professional at The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol, Va. (March 2011-Oct. 2012), and begin his career as an assistant golf professional at Elizabethtown (Ky.) Country Club from 2006-09 while a student-athlete at Morehead State University. He played professionally for a short time before turning to teaching full time. September 30 KNOX COLLEGE Robert Jan has been named head men’s and women’s golf coach at Div. III Knox College (Galesburg, Ill.), athletic director Chad Eisele has announced. Jan is coming off a stint as the head golf coach at Ashford University. Jan, who qualified for the National PGA Club Pro Championship twice, is a two-time NCAA Division III All-American and Hall of Fame member at Millikin University. He guided Millikin to a 3rd place finish in the NCAA Championship while there.

September 24 NOTRE DAME Head coach Susan Holt has announced that Kyle Lynne Demeter has been promoted to associate head coach. Demeter is in her 11th season at Notre Dame. “Kyle has been critically involved in all aspects of our women’s golf program for the past 10 years,” Holt said. “I felt it was time to acknowledge the many contributions she has made to our program. There is no better way to do that than to make her an associate head coach. Together, we have created a culture here that we are both very proud of and believe in. I think we make a great team and look forward to the continued success of our women’s golf program.” Notre Dame opened the season with a win at the Mary Fossum Invitational and a fifth-place showing at the Schooner Classic.

September 17 ARMY Army head coach Brian Watts has announced Neal Grusczynski as the new assistant coach for the men’s golf program. Grusczynski spent the 2014-15 season at Jacksonville State where he served as the men’s and women’s golf assistant coach. He began his collegiate coaching career as the volunteer assistant at his Alma Mater, Xavier University from the year prior. The 2005 graduate from Xavier University, was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year in 2002, and was part of seven team wins in his career. Grusczynski qualified for the NCAA West Regional as a sophomore and the NCAA Central Regional his junior and senior seasons. The Musketeers won the A-10 Championship in 2003 and 2005, Grusczynski capped-off his collegiate career with the individual championship title at the A-10 Championships his senior season. “We are excited about Neal joining the Army West Point golf family,” said Watts. “His success and experience from collegiate and professional career will make an immediate impact to our program. The team and I are looking forward to working with coach Grusczynski to make our team better prepared for success on the course and in the classroom.”