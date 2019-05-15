Eamon's Corner: PGA causes wreck by allowing John Daly to use cart

John Daly will be playing in the PGA Championship this week – at least for the first two rounds – with the aid of a cart.

Daly sought and received a waiver from the PGA of America to use a cart in the year’s second major under the Americans With Disabilities act and because of arthritis in his left knee.

“My knee is screwed,” he told the Associated Press. “I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad … I can walk up a hill. I just can’t walk down one.”

Not everyone was thrilled with the move. Tiger Woods took a shot at Daly Tuesday.

Our Eamon Lynch, meanwhile, unloads on Daly and the PGA in this week’s episode of “Eamon’s Corner.”

Lynch says the “the PGA of America has decided to put the cart before the horse’s ass” when it comes to this decision.

PGA won the PGA Championship in 1991 and continues to hold his spot guaranteed by that victory. Since then, he’s only had two top-five finishes and has missed the cut 17 times.