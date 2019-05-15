Every golfer who has won the PGA Championship

Here is a list of all PGA Championship winners, going back to the inaugural event in 1916 won by James M. Barnes.
This week, the 101st PGA Championship is being contested at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|COURSE
|SCORE
|TOTAL
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|Bellerive CC
|69-63-66-66-264
|-16
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|Quail Hollow Club
|73-66-69-68-276
|-8
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|65-66-68-67-266
|-14
|2015
|Jason Day
|Whistling Straits
|68-67-66-67-268
|-20
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|Valhalla GC
|66-67-67-68-268
|-16
|2013
|Jason Dufner
|Oak Hill CC
|68-63-71-68-270
|-10
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|The Ocean Course
|67-75-67-66-275
|-13
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|71-64-69-68-272
|-8
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|Whistling Straits
|72-68-67-70-277
|-11
|2009
|Y.E. Yang
|Hazeltine National GC
|73-70-67-70-280
|-8
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|Oakland Hills CC
|71-74-66-66-277
|-3
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|Southern Hills CC
|71-63-69-69-272
|-8
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|Medinah CC
|69-68-65-68-270
|-18
|2005
|Phil Mickelson
|Baltusrol GC
|67-65-72-72-276
|-4
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|Whistling Straits
|67-68-69-76-280
|-8
|2003
|Shaun Micheel
|Oak Hill CC
|69-68-69-70-276
|-4
|2002
|Rich Beem
|Hazeltine Nat’l GC
|72-66-72-68-278
|-10
|2001
|David Toms
|Atlanta Athl. Club
|66-65-65-69-265
|-15
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|Valhalla GC
|66-67-70-67-270
|-18
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|Medinah CC
|70-67-68-72-277
|-11
|1998
|Vijay Singh
|Sahalee GC
|70-66-67-68-271
|-9
|1997
|Davis Love III
|Winged Foot
|66-71-66-66-269
|-11
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|Valhalla GC
|68-70-69-70-277
|-11
|1995
|Steve Elkington
|Riviera CC
|68-67-68-64-267
|-17
|1994
|Nick Price
|Southern Hills CC
|67-65-70-67-269
|-11
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|Inverness Club
|69-66-69-68-272
|-12
|1992
|Nick Price
|Bellerive CC
|70-70-68-70-278
|-6
|1991
|John Daly
|Crooked Stick GC
|69-67-69-71-276
|-12
|1990
|Wayne Grady
|Shoal Creek CC
|72-67-72-71-282
|-6
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|Kemper Lakes GC
|74-66-69-67-276
|-12
|1988
|Jeff Sluman
|Oak Tree GC
|69-70-68-65-272
|-12
|1987
|Larry Nelson
|PGA National
|70-72-73-72-287
|-1
|1986
|Bob Tway
|Inverness Club
|72-70-64-70-276
|-8
|1985
|Hubert Green
|Cherry Hills CC
|67-69-70-72-278
|-10
|1984
|Lee Trevino
|Shoal Creek CC
|69-68-67-69-273
|-15
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|Riviera CC
|65-66-72-71-274
|-10
|1982
|Raymond Floyd
|Southern Hills CC
|63-69-68-72-272
|-8
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|Atlanta Athl. Club
|70-66-66-71-273
|-7
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|Oak Hill CC
|70-69-66-69-274
|-6
|1979
|David Graham
|Oakland Hills GC
|69-68-70-65-272
|-8
|1978
|John Mahaffey
|Oakmont CC
|75-67-68-66-276
|-8
|1977
|Lanny Wadkins
|Pebble Beach GL
|69-71-72-70-282
|-3
|1976
|Dave Stockton
|Congressional CC
|70-72-69-70-281
|1
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus
|Firestone CC
|70-68-67-71-276
|-4
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|Tanglewood GC
|73-66-68-69-276
|-4
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus
|Canterbury GC
|72-68-68-69-277
|-7
|1972
|Gary Player
|Oakland Hills CC
|71-71-67-72-281
|1
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus
|PGA National GC
|69-69-70-73-281
|-7
|1970
|Dave Stockton
|Southern Hills CC
|70-70-66-73-279
|-1
|1969
|Raymond Floyd
|NCR CC
|69-66-67-74-276
|-8
|1968
|Julius Boros
|Pecan Valley CC
|71-71-70-69-281
|1
|1967
|Don January
|Columbine CC
|71-72-70-68-281
|-7
|1966
|Al Geiberger
|Firestone CC
|68-72-68-72-280
|E
|1965
|Dave Marr
|Laurel Valley CC
|70-69-70-71-280
|-4
|1964
|Bobby Nichols
|Columbus CC
|64-71-69-67-271
|-9
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|Dallas Athl. Club
|69-73-69-68-279
|-5
|1962
|Gary Player
|Aronimink GC
|72-67-69-70-278
|-2
|1961
|Jerry Barber
|Olympia Fields CC
|69-67-71-70-277
|-3
|1960
|Jay Hebert
|Firestone CC
|72-67-72-70-281
|1
|1959
|Bob Rosburg
|Minneapolis GC
|71-72-68-66-277
|-3
|1958
|Dow Finsterwald
|Llanerch CC
|67-72-70-67-276
|-14
|1957
|Lionel Hebert
|Miami Valley CC
|d. Dow Finsterwald
|2 & 1
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr.
|Blue Hill CC
|d. Ted Kroll
|3 & 2
|1955
|Doug Ford
|Meadowbrook CC
|d. Cary Middlecoff
|4 & 3
|1954
|Chick Harbert
|Keller GC
|d. Walter Burkemo
|4 & 3
|1953
|Walter Burkemo
|Birmingham CC
|d. Felice Torza
|2 & 1
|1952
|Jim Turnesa
|Big Spring CC
|d. Chick Harbert
|1-up
|1951
|Sam Snead
|Oakmont CC
|d. Walter Burkemo
|7 & 6
|1950
|Chandler Harper
|Scioto CC
|d. Henry Williams Jr.
|4 & 3
|1949
|Sam Snead
|Hermitage CC
|d. Johnny Palmer
|3 & 2
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|Norwood Hills CC
|d. Mike Turnesa
|2 & 1
|1947
|Jim Ferrier
|Plum Hollow GC
|d. Chick Harbert
|2 & 1
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|Portland GC
|Ed Oliver
|6 & 4
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|Moraine CC
|d. Sam Byrd
|4 & 3
|1944
|Bob Hamilton
|Manito G. & CC
|d. Byron Nelson
|1-up
|1943
|No Championship Played
|Due to WWII
|1942
|Sam Snead
|Seaview CC
|Jim Turnesa
|2 & 1
|1941
|Vic Ghezzi
|Cherry Hills CC
|d. Byron Nelson
|38 ho.
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|Hershey CC
|d. Sam Snead
|1-up
|1939
|Henry Picard
|Pomonok CC
|d. Byron Nelson
|37 ho.
|1938
|Paul Runyan
|Shawnee CC
|d. Sam Snead
|8 & 7
|1937
|Denny Shute
|Pittsburgh F.C.
|d. Harold McSpaden
|37 ho.
|1936
|Denny Shute
|Pinehurst CC
|d. Jimmy Thomson
|3 & 2
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|Twin Hills CC
|d. Tommy Armour
|5 & 4
|1934
|Paul Runyan
|Park CC
|d. Craig Wood
|38 ho.
|1933
|Gene Sarazen
|Blue Mound CC
|d. Willie Goggin
|5 & 4
|1932
|Olin Dutra
|Keller GC
|d. Frank Walsh
|4 & 3
|1931
|Tom Creavy
|Wannamoisett CC
|d. Denny Shute
|2 & 1
|1930
|Tommy Armour
|Fresh Meadows CC
|d. Gene Sarazen
|1-up
|1929
|Leo Diegel
|Hillcrest CC
|d. Johnny Farrell
|6 & 4
|1928
|Leo Diegel
|Five Farms CC
|d. Al Espinosa
|6 & 5
|1927
|Walter Hagen
|Cedar Crest CC
|d. Joe Turnesa
|1-up
|1926
|Walter Hagen
|Salisbury G. L.
|d. Leo Diegel
|5 & 3
|1925
|Walter Hagen
|Olympia Fields CC
|d. William Mehlhorn
|6 & 5
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|French Lick Spgs.
|d. James M. Barnes
|2-up
|1923
|Gene Sarazen
|Pelham CC
|d. Walter Hagen
|38 ho.
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|Oakmont CC
|d. Emmet French
|4 & 3
|1921
|Walter Hagen
|Inwood CC
|d. James M. Barnes
|3 & 2
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|Flossmoor CC
|d. J. Douglas Edgar
|1-up
|1919
|James M. Barnes
|Engineers CC
|d. Fred McLeod
|6 & 5
|1917-18
|No Championships Played
|Due to WWI
|1916
|James M. Barnes
|Siwanoy CC
|d. Jock Hutchison
|1-up
