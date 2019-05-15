Forecaddie: PGA board hits National Golf Links on eve of PGA Championship

The Forecaddie will admit to a bit of jealousy: he’d like to be playing golf at National Golf Links instead of ruining a good pair of shoes walking around water-logged Bethpage Black. So while players, officials, media and fans all prepared for the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black — the People’s Course — friends of The Man Out Front kept mentioning the absence of top PGA of America big wigs and CEO Seth Waugh.

Turns out an entourage of 18 turned up at one of Waugh’s many clubs, 62 miles from Bethpage Black. The group was led by current PGA of America president Suzy Whaley and past president Paul Levy.

The group was pictured on Instagram outside the National clubhouse, with Waugh posing with members of the PGA Board. Whaley is seen jumping for joy in an image on her Instagram account.

Normally, The Forecaddie has known Wednesday of PGA Championship week as the PGA of America’s press conference and announcement day, but that event was moved this year to Tuesday. According to a PGA spokesperson, the move was just about “finding a time to work for everyone’s schedule.”

As it turns out, golf at the National was on the agenda. The Man Out Front just hopes Waugh insisted on National’s world famous lunch, which hasn’t changed since the days when C.B. Macdonald was enjoying clam broth, barely legal lobsters, fish cakes, shepherd’s or beef pie, and macaroni and cheese, among other delicacies.

The Man Out Front now knows why the board decided to start a new May tradition: Tuesday press conference pledging to grow the game followed by Wednesday golf at an ultra-exclusive golf club.