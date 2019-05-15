Live blog: Updates from NCAA men's golf regionals

There are six paths to Arkansas for the NCAA Championship and they run through Pullman, Stanford, Myrtle Beach, Louisville, Athens and Austin.

Wednesday is the final day for teams to punch their tickets, as only the low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29.

With 81 teams and 45 individuals competing for a spot in Fayetteville for the NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships, your friends at Golfweek have you covered with all the latest news and stories from the six regional sites.

