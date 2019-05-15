NCAA golf: Schools sending men's and women's teams to NCAA Championships

For the fifth year in a row, one golf course will serve as the site for both the NCAA Div. I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships.

The women are up first, May 17-22 at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. There’s a scheduled off day and then the men take over May 24-29 at the course near the University of Arkansas.

Now that the dust has settled on the four women’s and six men’s regionals, nine colleges will have both a women’s and men’s team battling for a national championship.

Arizona State

Auburn

Duke

Illinois

Ole Miss

Stanford

Texas

Vanderbilt

Wake Forest

Notes: Host team Arkansas will have its womens team contending but not its men. … both defending champions – Oklahoma State men and Arizona women – are in the field and will have a chance to repeat. … Arizona State and Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale will host the next three NCAAs starting in 2020. It’s the first time one venue was awarded the championships in succession.