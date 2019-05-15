NCAA men's golf: Georgia rolls to home-course regional win

Playing on the University of Georgia Golf Course certainly paid dividends for the Bulldogs.

Georgia won its home-course regional in Athens on Wednesday, finishing 8-under, seven shots clear of runner up Duke.

Vanderbilt was third at 1-over par, while SMU (+16) and Liberty (+18), rounded out the top five.

“Really proud of their resiliency everyday,” Georgia coach Chris Haack. “We got off to bad starts each day and battled back so loved seeing a ‘don’t quit’ attitude.”

SMU, ranked 44th in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, is the third-lowest ranked team to advance.

“Today I think they really played for one another,” said Mustangs’ coach Jason Enloe.

Georgia’s Davis Thompson took home medalist honors. He shot a final-round 67 to finish 8-under and win by two strokes over Will Gordon of Vanderbilt. Georgia’s Spencer Ralston was third at 4-under. Western Kentucky’s Billy Tom Sargent defeated Nevada’s Stephen Osborne on the third playoff hole to advance to the NCAAs. Sargent was the highest finishing individual not on a team that is advancing.

This will be Georgia’s 22nd trip to the NCAAs.

The NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships will be May 24-29 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.