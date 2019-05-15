NCAA men's golf: Illinois goes low on final day to win Myrtle Beach Regional

Illinois blistered the TPC of Myrtle Beach course on Wednesday, shooting 16-under par on the final day of the regional to win the event.

The Illini finished 25-under and bested rival Big Ten foe Ohio State by five shots. Wake Forest was third at 15-under, while Cal finished 14-under. The Golden Bears had the next-best round of the day on Wednesday by going 12-under.

“I’m really proud of our team for the way they approached this week and for how well they competed from the first hole of the tournament,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. “They played with a strong presence and drove it very well as a team.

“Our program takes a lot of pride in winning an NCAA Regional. We always preach consistency in everything we do, and winning five of seven NCAA Regionals speaks strongly to that mindset.”

UNLV snagged the fifth and final advancing slot out of this regional. The Rebels went 4-under on Wednesday but finished 8-under overall, one shot ahead of Florida State.

LIVE BLOG: NCAA men’s regional action

SCORES: Pullman | Stanford | Athens

SCORES: Louisville | Austin | Myrtle Beach

With this week's 25-under par finish in Myrtle Beach, the #Illini are headed to the NCAA Championships for the 12th-straight year! pic.twitter.com/BIveNtsZ5P — Illinois M Golf (@IlliniMGolf) May 15, 2019

Michael Feagles of Illinois won medalist honors, finished 15-under, one shot clear of Edwin Yi of Oregon. Yi advances as the top individual finisher not on a team that is advancing, as the Ducks came in seventh. Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished in the top five.

“To have Michael win and Adrien finish T-4 is always a plus for a team trying to win a tournament.” said Small.

Jamie Li of Florida State was third at 14-under. Cal’s Collin Marikawa as T-14 after finishing 2-under.

The NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships will be May 24-29 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.