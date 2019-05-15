NCAA men's golf: Oklahoma State wins again, claims the Louisville Regional

Oklahoma State, the nation’s No. 1 men’s golf team and the favorite to win the NCAA title, has won again this season.

The Cowboys shot 7-under, including 9-under on the back nine, on Wednesday at the University of Louisville Golf Club and claimed the Louisville Regional title at 14-under, winning by four shots over Auburn.

Baylor, which also went 7-under on Wednesday, finished third at 7-under. Host Louisville was fourth at 7-over while North Florida was the final team to advance out of the regional, finishing at 8-over, two shots ahead of West Virginia.

Also among those failing to advance was Iowa State but the Cyclones’ Tripp Kinney won medalist honors in this regional and as a result, he will head to the NCAAs as an individual.

The Cowboys have now won six times this season.

“Today was a big day,” Oklahoma State coach Alan Bratton said. “Nice to finish with a strong round coming from behind. I like the momentum heading into Nationals.”

This will be the 72nd NCAA Championship appearance in the 73-year history of Oklahoma State’s program.

The NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships will be May 24-29 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.