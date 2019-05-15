NCAA men's golf: Stanford strolls to regional victory

Stanford shot the day’s best round at 8-under and strolled to victory in the Stanford Regional on Wednesday.

It’s the sixth regional title for Stanford and first since 2017.

Arizona State and North Carolina finished T-2 at 11-under, 12 shots back. Both the Sun Devils and Tar Heels shot 6-under in conditions that featured light rain and temperatures in the 60s.

Georgia Southern was fourth at 6-under after going 2-under on the day. LSU grabbed the fifth and final qualifying spot at 2-over, edging SEC-rival Ole Miss by a single stroke.

Georgia Southern at No. 53 is the lowest-ranked team in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings to advance to the NCAAs.

UNC Greensboro had the most challenging day. The Spartans were 1-over when the final round started by posted a 17-over round on Wednesday, tumbling to an 11th-place finish.

Only the top five teams and the top individual not on an advancing team qualifies for the next round.

Great team effort and fourth-straight victory. Isaiah Salinda claims individual crown.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/Ml46JsYsYT — Stanford Men's Golf (@StanfordMGolf) May 15, 2019

Individually, Stanford’s Isaiah Salinda won medalist honors. He shot 66-67-67 to finish three shots clear of the field. Salinda’s teammate David Snyder was among four golfers to finish T-2, along with Ryan Burnett of North Carolina and Arizona State teammates Cameron Sisk and Chun An Yu.

Kyler Dunkle of Utah finished T-6 at 6-under but as the highest-finishing golfer on a team not advancing, Dunkle has made his way through to the NCAAs.

The NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships will be May 24-29 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.