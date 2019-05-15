NCAA men's golf: See who advanced to NCAA Div. I Men's Golf Championships

After three days of regionals at six locales across the country, we now know the teams and individuals who have advanced to the NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships.

There will be 30 squads in all descending on the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29, along with six individuals not on those teams.

Here are the teams and players advancing (with their Golfweek/Sagarin ranking in parantheses):

Arizona State (3)

Auburn (15)

Baylor (22)

BYU (39)

Cal (8)

Clemson (21)

Duke (6)

Georgia (12)

Georgia Southern (53)

Georgia Tech (2)

Illinois (23)

Liberty (20)

Louisville (19)

LSU (13)

North Carolina (27)

North Florida (17)

Ohio State (52)

Oklahoma (9)

Oklahoma State (1)

Pepperdine (16)

SMU (44)

South Carolina (11)

Stanford (14)

TCU (29)

Texas (7)

Texas A&M (28)

UNLV (34)

USC (10)

Vanderbilt (5)

Wake Forest (4)

Lowest-ranked teams advancing

No. 44 SMU

No. 52 Ohio State

No. 53 Georgia Southern

Highest-ranked teams failing to advance

No. 18 Texas Tech

No. 25 Florida State

No. 26 UCLA

Conference breakdown

The ACC and SEC each had six teams make the NCAAs. The Big 12 had five while the Pac-12 had four. The breakdown:

ACC

Clemson

Duke

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Wake Forest

American Athletic

SMU

Atlantic Sun

Liberty

North Florida

Big Ten

Illinois

Ohio State

Big 12

Baylor

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas

Mountain West

UNLV

Pac-12

Arizona State

Cal

Stanford

USC

SEC

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Sun Belt

Georgia Southern

West Coast Conference

BYU

Pepperdine

NCAA Regional victories

14 – Oklahoma State (1989, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

8 – Texas (1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

7 – Arizona State (1991, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2016)

7 – Clemson (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)

6 – Arizona (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2006)

6 – Florida (1989, 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2018)

6 – Stanford (1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019)

5 – Georgia (2007, 2008, 2014, 2016, 2019)

5 – Georgia Tech (1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2014)

5 – Illinois (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019)

5 – Oklahoma, (1989, 1995, 2002, 2015, 2018)

5 – UCLA (2003, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2013)

5 – UNLV (1990, 1994, 1997, 2005, 2017)

4 – Alabama (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)

3 – USC (2008, 2012, 2017)

3 – New Mexico (1998, 2002, 2013)

3 – Kent State (1993, 2001, 2010)

3 – Texas A&M (1996, 2018, 2019)

3 – Washington (2002, 2010, 2012)

3 – Wake Forest (2005, 2006, 2009)

2 – UCF (2009, 2017)

2 – California (2012, 2013)

2 – Purdue (2001, 2002)

2 – Auburn (1990, 1997)

1 – Kansas (2018)

1 – Baylor (2017)

1 – LSU (2017)

1 – Charlotte (2015)

1 – South Florida (2015)

1 – North Florida (2013)

1 – Chattanooga (2012)

1 – Liberty (2012)

1 – Michigan (2011)

1 – Duke (2011)

1 – San Diego State (2011)

1 – Texas Tech (2010)

1 – Oregon (2010)

1 – South Carolina (2007)

1 – Tulsa (2007)

1 – Augusta State (2005)

1 – Kentucky (2004)

1 – East Tennessee State (2001)

1 – Minnesota (1999)

1 – Houston (1998)

1 – NC State (1996)

1 – Arkansas (1991)