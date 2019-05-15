NCAA men's golf: See who advanced to NCAA Div. I Men's Golf Championships

After three days of regionals at six locales across the country, we now know the teams and individuals who have advanced to the NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships.
There will be 30 squads in all descending on the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29, along with six individuals not on those teams.
SCORES: Pullman | Stanford | Athens
SCORES: Louisville | Austin | Myrtle Beach
Here are the teams and players advancing (with their Golfweek/Sagarin ranking in parantheses):
Arizona State (3)
Auburn (15)
Baylor (22)
BYU (39)
Cal (8)
Clemson (21)
Duke (6)
Georgia (12)
Georgia Southern (53)
Georgia Tech (2)
Illinois (23)
Liberty (20)
Louisville (19)
LSU (13)
North Carolina (27)
North Florida (17)
Ohio State (52)
Oklahoma (9)
Oklahoma State (1)
Pepperdine (16)
SMU (44)
South Carolina (11)
Stanford (14)
TCU (29)
Texas (7)
Texas A&M (28)
UNLV (34)
USC (10)
Vanderbilt (5)
Wake Forest (4)
Lowest-ranked teams advancing
No. 44 SMU
No. 52 Ohio State
No. 53 Georgia Southern
Highest-ranked teams failing to advance
No. 18 Texas Tech
No. 25 Florida State
No. 26 UCLA
Conference breakdown
The ACC and SEC each had six teams make the NCAAs. The Big 12 had five while the Pac-12 had four. The breakdown:
ACC
Clemson
Duke
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Wake Forest
American Athletic
SMU
Atlantic Sun
Liberty
North Florida
Big Ten
Illinois
Ohio State
Big 12
Baylor
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas
Mountain West
UNLV
Pac-12
Arizona State
Cal
Stanford
USC
SEC
Auburn
Georgia
LSU
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Sun Belt
Georgia Southern
West Coast Conference
BYU
Pepperdine
NCAA Regional victories
14 – Oklahoma State (1989, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
8 – Texas (1992, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)
7 – Arizona State (1991, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2016)
7 – Clemson (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)
6 – Arizona (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2006)
6 – Florida (1989, 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2018)
6 – Stanford (1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019)
5 – Georgia (2007, 2008, 2014, 2016, 2019)
5 – Georgia Tech (1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2014)
5 – Illinois (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019)
5 – Oklahoma, (1989, 1995, 2002, 2015, 2018)
5 – UCLA (2003, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2013)
5 – UNLV (1990, 1994, 1997, 2005, 2017)
4 – Alabama (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)
3 – USC (2008, 2012, 2017)
3 – New Mexico (1998, 2002, 2013)
3 – Kent State (1993, 2001, 2010)
3 – Texas A&M (1996, 2018, 2019)
3 – Washington (2002, 2010, 2012)
3 – Wake Forest (2005, 2006, 2009)
2 – UCF (2009, 2017)
2 – California (2012, 2013)
2 – Purdue (2001, 2002)
2 – Auburn (1990, 1997)
1 – Kansas (2018)
1 – Baylor (2017)
1 – LSU (2017)
1 – Charlotte (2015)
1 – South Florida (2015)
1 – North Florida (2013)
1 – Chattanooga (2012)
1 – Liberty (2012)
1 – Michigan (2011)
1 – Duke (2011)
1 – San Diego State (2011)
1 – Texas Tech (2010)
1 – Oregon (2010)
1 – South Carolina (2007)
1 – Tulsa (2007)
1 – Augusta State (2005)
1 – Kentucky (2004)
1 – East Tennessee State (2001)
1 – Minnesota (1999)
1 – Houston (1998)
1 – NC State (1996)
1 – Arkansas (1991)
Comments