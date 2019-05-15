NCAA men's golf: Texas A&M wins shootout at Pullman Regional

In the only men’s golf regional to go down to the wire, Texas A&M held off Oklahoma and BYU to win the Pullman Regional.

The Aggies went 10-under in the final day to finish 33-under, two shots ahead of BYU, which shot 14-under, the best round of the day.

Oklahoma finished 30-under, good for third place. Georgia Tech was 22-under in fourth place.

The final slot came down to Colorado State and South Carolina, who surged late in the day. CSU finished at 21-under and then watched the Gamecocks climb the leaderboard and forge a tie with the Rams.

The two went to a playoff, the only OT golf between two teams at any of the single regionals this year.

In the end it was South Carolina prevailing to grab the last spot in the NCAAs.

Only the top five teams and the top individual not on an advancing team qualifies for the next round.

LIVE BLOG: NCAA men’s regional action

SCORES: Pullman | Stanford | Athens

SCORES: Louisville | Austin | Myrtle Beach

Rhett Rasmussen of BYU won medalist honors, finishing 15-under and beating Zach Smith of UC Santa Barbara by two shots. Smith advanced to the NCAAs, however, by virtue of being the highest finishing golfer on a team that did not advance.

The NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships will be May 24-29 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.