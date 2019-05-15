NCAA men's golf: Texas runs away with Austin Regional

Texas, considered to be the lowest of the four No. 1 seeds when postseason started, lapped the field at Austin Regional, as the Longhorns won on their home course by 20 shots.

Texas posted a 25-under final score, while TCU was next at 5-under. Both the Longhorns and Horned Frogs shot 9-under in the final round on Wednesday at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin.

Clemson finished third at 1-under. Pepperdine, which co-lead with Texas after the first day, was fourth at 6-over. USC rallied to nab the fifth and final advancing slot. The Trojans went 2-under on Wednesday to finish 8-over. Arkansas was the first one out after the Razorbacks finished 13-over.

TCU’s Stefano Mazzoli and the Texas duo of Steven Chervony and Cole Hammer were declared co-medalist winners. All three finished 9-under par, three shots better than Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith.

The highest finishing golfer not on a team advancing is Julian Perico of Arkansas, who shot 3-under.

The NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championships will be May 24-29 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.