PGA Championship: Best items you can buy at Bethpage Black

By: Geoff Shackelford |
May 15, 2019 12:03 pm
FARMINGDALE, New York—Warning, the warning sign is big here.
Prepared to be bored with the incorporation of Bethpage Black’s infamous first tee warning reminding golfers of the course’s difficulty, the various suppliers of 2019 PGA Championship gear worked creative wonders in using the sign cleverly. Here are just some of the best items from the merchandise shop at Bethpage.
Artist Lee Wybranski’s $28 print captures both this week’s PGA and the 2024 Ryder Cup in one swell lithography. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
This $32 “Courtney Clean Up” with arched embroidery comes from ’47 and refines the caddy boy logo with classy script. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
The $36 “Bravado” bucket cap does take some bravery to wear. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
It may be priced higher than RLX’s other polo shirts at the PGA at $110, but this faded camouflage on a specially engineered Jacquard has to be touched to be believed. Super light, super soft but shockingly durable it will not only last but look great on any golfer. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
Longtime golf hat makers Imperial have shed the stuffy image with these retro “Tour” visors, $30. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
Peter Millar’s “Gale Force” soft-shell vest is made of an incredible material that stretches, breathes and fits your body well enough to swing a club. With a bold color scheme and handy pockets. It’s $165, free-flowing golf swing not included. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
This young girl’s “pinhole tee” is $30 from Under Armour and brings a little attitude without being obnoxious. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
MoxySocks is offering one of the better values: $10 black socks sporting the requisite Warning and Caddy Boy, but the killer touch here is the full Black Course warning message on the sole. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
Tiger’s Masters-final round red mock is $60 and has a 2019 PGA logo on the chest. Not included from Nike: the physique to pull this off.
The women’s athleisure movement is just one of many strong items from Under Armour this year, including a $58 pair of Jacquard Capris ideal for working out, Bethpage logo discreetly placed on the upper hip. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
For $30, New York Yankees and Mets fans can have a weathered ’47 brand cap with their team logo on the side and the 2019 PGA logo on the front.
Signs by the Sea has not tried to reinvent their very successful wheel of weathered wood products, but the $78 cut out of Long Island is the real man cave keeper from this PGA. (Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek)
Bethpage Black, PGA Championship, PGA Championship
