PGA Championship tee times: Top 5 pairings to watch at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – What’s not to love about this week’s PGA Championship?

Big-time historical venue and past major host, Tiger Woods teeing it for the first time since the Masters win and no more waiting two excruciating months for major golf after Augusta.

Players have struggled a bit with scheduling due to the PGA Championship’s new May slot, but none of that matters this week with 99 of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings gathered to take a run at the Wanamaker Trophy.

There’s also no shortage of intriguing groups on the tee sheet with the action set to start in less than 24 hours.

Here are five key pairings to watch at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose

8:02 a.m. Thursday (10th tee), 1:27 p.m. Friday (1st tee)

Three bonafide contenders out of the gate early Thursday in Fowler, Watson and Rose. Fowler is the fan-favorite and remains in search of his first major, Watson will likely received mixed reviews from the N.Y. faithful in search of his first major outside of Augusta and Rose just keeps doing what he’s doing to mild fanfare stateside. Great mix of conventional and highly-unconventional swings here and a little something for everyone.

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

8:24 a.m. Thursday (10th tee), 1:49 p.m. Friday (1st tee)

Main event grouping featuring the three most recent major winners. These three are also tops in combined scoring at the last three majors and have enjoyed memorable clashes with Molinari clipping Woods at Carnoustie, Brooks holding Woods off at Bellerive and Woods trumping both last month at Augusta. Good luck following this group around property at Bethpage because it’s gonna be a you-know-what show.

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

1:16 p.m. Thursday (1st tee), 7:51 a.m. Friday (10th tee)

The most accomplished major champion in this group enters Bethpage in significantly worse form than the others. Spieth, going for the Career Grand Slam for the second time in nine months, was ranked No. 8 in the world in his last try at Bellerive. He’s since fallen all the way to No. 39 and isn’t a logical pick this week for a number of reasons. Rahm and DJ are very much in the discussion and figure to be around until the end. Definitely a fun group to watch off the tee.

Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

1:27 p.m. Thursday (1st tee), 8:02 a.m. Friday (10th tee)

Perez and Kisner are long-time friends, kindred spirits and at least in the top 5 for most entertaining personalities on Tour. DeChambeau might be in that group too, on the totally opposite end of the spectrum. Perez and Kisner are as down-to-earth as it gets while DeChambeau often seems like he’s operating on another planet. Golf-wise, Kisner should putt the lights out this week and Perez is enjoying a strong spring. DeChambeau’s ballstriking puts him firmly in the mix as well. Consider this a formal request to get this oddball trio mic’d up for the duration of both rounds.

Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

1:38 p.m. Thursday (1st tee), 8:13 a.m. Friday (10th tee)

Three major champions who should get these crowds going big-time late Thursday once the drinks are flowing. Phil is basically the mayor of Bethpage, McIlroy is trying to cash in on his first major since 2014 and Day has all the game you could want to see at a course like this. These three are also among the most fan-friendly players in the field and will definitely enjoy some back-and-forth with the locals.

PGA Championship Tee Times

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun 6:56 a.m. Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell 7:07 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam 7:18 a.m. John O’Leary, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley 7:29 a.m. Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Richy Werenski 7:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker 7:51 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones 8:02 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li 8:13 a.m. Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III 8:24 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt 8:35 a.m. Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace 8:46 a.m. Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer 8:57 a.m. Craig Bowden, Adam Long, Joaquin Niemann 12:10 p.m. Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Justin Bertsch 12:21 p.m. Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian Jr., Lucas Glover 12:32 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey 12:43 p.m. Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter 12:54 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland 1:05 p.m. Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley 1:16 p.m. Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth 1:27 p.m. Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau 1:38 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day 1:49 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith 2 p.m. Corey Conners, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman 2:11 p.m. Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley 2:22 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayama

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay 6:56 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin 7:07 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa 7:18 a.m. Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne 7:29 a.m. Shane Lowry, Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood 7:40 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Kelly Kraf, Adam Scott 7:51 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed 8:02 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose 8:13 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren 8:24 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods 8:35 a.m. Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira 8:46 a.m. Julian Suri, Marty Jertson, Martin Trainer 8:57 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sungjai Im 12:10 p.m. Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak 12:21 p.m. Alex Bjork, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher 12:32 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer 12:43 p.m. Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjorn Olesen 12:54 p.m. Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly 1:05 p.m. Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay 1:16 p.m. Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach 1:27 p.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour 1:38 p.m. Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson 1:49 p.m. Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon 2 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis 2:11 p.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Kim 2:22 p.m. Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak 6:56 a.m. Alex Bjork, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher 7:07 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer 7:18 a.m. Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjorn Olesen 7:29 a.m. Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly 7:40 a.m. Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay 7:51 a.m. Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach 8:02 a.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour 8:13 a.m. Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson 8:24 a.m. Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon 8:35 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis 8:46 a.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Kim 8:57 a.m. Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas 12:10 p.m. Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay 12:21 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin 12:32 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa 12:43 p.m. Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne 12:54 p.m. Shane Lowry, Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood 1:05 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Kelly Kraft, Adam Scott 1:16 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed 1:27 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose 1:38 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren 1:49 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods 2 p.m. Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira 2:11 p.m. Julian Suri, Marty Jertson, Martin Trainer 2:22 p.m. Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sungjai Im

10th Tee – Friday