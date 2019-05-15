PGA Championship: Top gambling picks and betting odds

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Greetings from Bethpage Black, where our wallets should be as thick as the rough once all is said and done at this week’s PGA Championship.

There’s a lot of uncertainty on property as we size up the second major of the year in its new May slot.

How vastly different will this course play with a PGA Championship setup opposed to the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens? How much of an impact will weather have on the early/late groupings? Is it more important to be long or accurate off the tee at this behemoth with punishing rough? Will Sergio Garcia finally snap after years of heckling and dive into the grandstands Ron Artest-style?

We couldn’t find any odds on that last question, but the rest are open to interpretation and action through a smorgasbord of prop bets and matchups.

Our bank roll is holding strong at the halfway point of the golf season to the tune of +533 tokens since January. Took a 25-token loss last week but that won’t sink us just yet. We’re gonna pump quite a bit of our haul into the PGA Championship and will surely be rewarded for our efforts come Sunday.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Brooks Koepka (+110) over Rory McIlroy

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 110 on the reigning PGA Champ. Koepka doesn’t have as much bulletin board material this week, but he can look to Vegas where he’s an underdog against a guy who hasn’t won a major since 2014. We fully expect Rory to contend this week and the Players win was impressive. It’s just that lately he’s been at his worst when Koepka is strongest – on the weekend, with everything on the line. McIlroy has been better in pretty much every statistical category this season other than driving accuracy, which we believe is important enough to put Brooks over the top this week.

Hideki Matsuyama (-115) over Bryson DeChambeau

100 tokens

Risking 115 to win 100 on Matsuyama. We’ve had success betting both on and against Hideki this year based on a pretty simple principle. On trickier putting surfaces, like Augusta National’s, fade him. On more straightforward greens, like the ones we’ll see this week, bet him. Ballstriking has been excellent all season and he’s posting solid results despite some serious struggles on the greens. As for DeChambeau, he’s in a cooling off period after that crazy playoffs run and disappeared after an opening-round 66 at the Masters. Matsuyama has been inside the top 5 at two of the past three PGA Championships and we think this could be the week he gets back in contention at a major.

Gary Woodland (-135) over Patrick Reed

135 tokens

Risking 135 to win 100 on Woodland. He’s been much, much stronger than Reed off the tee all season and serves as another example of a guy who won’t be hindered as much with the putter this week. Reed hasn’t logged a top-10 finish since October and while Woodland’s results have dipped lately, this course should suit his game well. We also walked a few holes with Woodland Tuesday and he looked fine physically after withdrawing midway through the Byron Nelson last week. Long and straight is the name of the game here, and Woodland checks both boxes.

Winning score will be -8 or better (+100)

50 tokens

Risking 50 to win 50 on one of many prop bets available this week. This course is indeed a beast and won’t give up a ton of birdies, but the greens will be highly receptive, the setup will be milder than we’ve seen here and length just isn’t as big an obstacle as it has been at past Bethpage majors. There will surely be some big numbers out there, but we’re fairly confident someone will emerge to hit our magic number here.

Last week: -25

Season total: +533