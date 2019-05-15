Relentlessly Engineered to Raise Your Game

Under Armour Scripting Has Jordan Spieth Ready to Chase the Wanamaker Trophy at Bethpage Black

As you approach the first hole of the Black Course, there is a warning sign that has become synonymous with Bethpage; a caution informing all players of the expertise needed to survive the immense challenge of these menacing 18 holes, mere miles from the bright lights of New York City.

The 2019 PGA Championship will be the event’s debut at the infamous Long Island course. There has been continued buzz in the golf world around the tournament moving to the start of spring, from its former home in the dog days of August. No matter the course, or the time of year, one thing is certain: Jordan Spieth will be ready to compete, thanks to his razor sharp focus, preparation, and support from the latest in Under Armour Golf innovation.

Bethpage represents the next chance for Jordan to confirm his legendary status in the sport by becoming just the sixth golfer ever to accomplish the Career Grand Slam, having already finished atop the leaderboard at the Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015) and Open Championship (2017).

“The PGA Championship is always played at the top courses and Bethpage is no exception. It was really cool to work with UA on these limited-edition Spieth 3s, giving a nod to the infamous Black Course as we compete to get our hands on the Wanamaker Trophy”

– Jordan Spieth, Major Champion

Jordan will be wearing Under Armour’s groundbreaking Iso-Chill technology on three days of the tournament, leaning on the brand’s innovative apparel to combat the creeping May heat and New York humidity. Iso-Chill technology incorporates cooling yarn into the apparel fabric, making the material cool to the touch, while actively keeping Jordan cool and feeling fresh as he lines up for a vintage clutch shot.

The three-time major winner will wear orange and black inspired outfits during the duration of the tournament, representative of his attitude and energy while facing down the notorious black course. On Saturday, Jordan will round out his scripting with a UA Vanish polo, which incorporates technology that quickly removes moisture while remaining flexible to allow for unhindered movement on the course.

“Iso-Chill technology leverages unmatched material breakthroughs to actively cool golfers by moving heat away from the body. You really have to wear it to believe it.”

– Chris Snoke, Under Armour Golf

The Spieth 3 PGA Championship limited edition features the iconic “Warning” sign that has become synonymous with the extreme difficulty of playing the Black Course. The shoe is rounded out with an outline of Long Island, which is hosting a major for the second consecutive year, and an overall color scheme tying back to the course’s primary logo colors of black, red and white.

Jordan Spieth 2019 PGA Championship tournament scripting

THURSDAY



UA Official Tour Cap 3.0 ($30 USD)

UA Iso-Chill Airlift Polo ($80 USD)

UA Vanish Tapered Pant ($100 USD)

UA Braided 2.0 Belt ($40 USD)

UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes ($200 USD)

FRIDAY



UA Elevated Tour Cap ($35 USD)

UA Iso-Chill Power Play Polo ($85 USD)

UA Showdown Tapered Pant ($80 USD)

UA Braided 2.0 Belt ($40 USD)

UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes ($200 USD)

SATURDAY



UA Official Tour Cap 3.0 ($30 USD)

UA Vanish Tour Tips Polo ($70 USD)

UA Showdown Tapered Pant ($80 USD)

UA Braided 2.0 Belt ($40 USD)

UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes ($200 USD)

SUNDAY



UA Elevated Tour Cap ($35 USD)

UA Iso-Chill Drop Zone Polo ($85 USD)

UA Showdown Tapered Pant ($80 USD)

UA Braided 2.0 Belt ($40 USD)

UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes ($200 USD)

